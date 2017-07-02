Know Your Stuff: getting real about drug-checking

This past summer, like every summer, many New Zealanders went to music festivals and parties and took recreational drugs. But at some events there was something unprecedented going on.
Wendy Allison, the pioneer of of event harm reduction in New Zealand, had some new kit.
I've interviewed Wendy before – anonymously in this 2015 story about going to ESR to get a pill tested (spoiler: it wasn't what it was supposed to be), then for the 'Partying Hard' episode of my From Zero podcast series for RNZ. She and her crew have been quietly testing substances since a night in 2014 when people around her at an event lapsed into "eight to 10 hour psychotic breaks" after taking something that was supposed to be MDMA. They've become expert at using and understanding the results from the reagent testing kits you can buy at your local head shop.
But last summer, the New Zealand Drug Foundation and the New Zealand Needle Exchange Programme clubbed together to buy a portable spectrometer, a briefcase-sized device which provides a more accurate and more comprehensive analysis of what's in a drug sample. The reagent kits are still part of the process (and can identify LSD, where the spectrometer is pretty hopeless), but the introduction of the spec was a big advance. Harm was prevented.
The work, conducted by volunteers, now happens under a new banner: Know Your Stuff.
But, as I note in a new story backgrounding the project in Matters of Substance, there's a really big problem here. All this is illegal.
Event promoters in particular face huge legal peril under Section 12 of the Misuse of Drugs Act if they "knowingly allow" controlled drugs to be consumed on a site they manage. The maximum penalty is 10 years imprisonment. There's also the likelihood of voiding their insurance.
My new story looks at what happened at one festival when Wendy spotted a problematic trend with drugs on site (powders being presented as MDMA which were actually cathinones). She was obliged to seek permission from the event manager to tell the onsite medical team about it. The manager readily gave the go-ahead. But he wasn't officially supposed to know any of this was happening. He took a significant risk in doing the right thing. It shouldn't be like this.
Another promoter I spoke to was emphatic that he would, too, have had Know Your Stuff on site but for the legal risk. He thinks its a good idea. So do Associate Health Minister Peter Dunne, emergency doctors and even, so far as the carefully-worded state ment I got can be parsed, do the Police. It's just the law that's the problem.
That law, as Dunne explained on Q+A this morning, is unlikely to be changed until the Misuse of Drugs Act is reviewed during the next Parliamentary term. That's disappointing – but at the same time it's encouraging thatwe've been spared the grandstanding by politicians and police that has infested this debate in Australia.
There was some good news in Know Your Stuff's results, which will be presented by Wendy at this week's Parliamentary Drug Law Symposium. Most notably, where Wendy's 2014-2015 testing found that most presumed LSD was actually the vastly more dangerous 25i-NBOMe (aka "N-Bomb"), last summer, the acid was really acid (that is, LSD, or the very similar ALD-52). MDMA was more likely to actually be MDMA too. But still, nearly a third of samples tested were not as presumed.
Even where unexpected substances aren't likely to present an acute risk of death or serious harm like NBOMe, knowledge gained from testing is relevant. The various cathinones, for instance, react badly with other drugs and are especially contraindicated with alcohol. So it's something that not only the medics, but the bar staff should know about. Even the harm-reduction counselling that's part of the checking process itself is valuable.
And there is the fact that, as Wendy points out every year, testing is an extremely effective way to enourage people not to use drugs. Last summer, two thirds of people told they didn't have what they thought they did chose not to take it.
I'm looking forward to hearing Wendy speak this week, but for now there's a new Pledge Me page where you can help to support Know Your Stuff's work. Even with volunteer labour, there is a cost to all this. And it may save lives.
Also: Today's Q+A report, featuring an anonymous young professional who find something really weird in his MDMA.
And: don't forget that you can also chip in a little to fund my reporting from the symposium.
Russell Brown,
Email Web Twitter
More from Q+A this morning: the panel agrees this is a good idea, drugs are a health issue and the law should be changed.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22029 posts Report
Russell Brown,
Email Web Twitter
And Peter Dunne on the same topic.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22029 posts Report
Anke Richter,
Email Web
Great work, Russell! The link where I can chip in to support your work doesn't lead me to any such page (but another story) - did I overlook something? Btw, please come to the Investigative Journalism Conference in August if you can: www.cij.org.nz
Lyttelton • Since May 2007 • 24 posts Report
tatjna,
Thank you Russell for being the lone voice for so long on this issue. It was because of you that we got any traction at all, and 3 years on your reporting is still the best. :)
Wellington • Since Dec 2010 • 9 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Aw, cheers Wendy. I still remember having about two minutes to talk after we met to run a session at Foo and both discovering that at last here was someone else who got it :-)
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22029 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
The link's in the story!
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22029 posts Report
Russell Brown,
Email Web Twitter
Fark. Here’s what can happen.
The Daily Mirror story itself is a shambles. Stop calling synthetic cannabinoids “Spice”, ffs.
And it’s not “in crystalised, and much more potent and unrefined form”, it’s just the drug before it’s sprayed into random vegetable matter. There’s no excuse for drug reporting being this bad and stupid.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22029 posts Report
linger,
Are punters given the full breakdown of what’s actually in their putative pills, or just the binary of whether or not it is what they think they should have?
The former would at least make some sense of the one-third of people told they have something else who then choose to take it anyway: if they know what it is, they can make an informed choice. (Yeah, OK, using recreational drugs correlates with risk-taking, so one shouldn’t expect entirely rational risk assessment, but still…)
Tokyo • Since Apr 2007 • 1605 posts Report
Jez Weston, in reply to
I've been helping KnowYourStuffNZ with the testing this summer.
We are using both reagent testing and FT-IR spectroscopy. For 95% of samples, we can tell people what psychoactives are present.
So we're not just telling people that what they have is not what they presumed, we can say something like "in the sample you have, we haven't detected MDMA, but we have detected X, Y, and Z". Then people can make their decision based on that information.
Wellington • Since Jul 2017 • 1 posts Report
tatjna, in reply to
The frustrating thing about that UK scare is the way that all the media outlets ran with the police line that it was 'a particularly potent form of MDMA' - they did this without it having been tested and it was pure speculation. Then after testing when it turned out to be synthetic cannabinoids, they called it Spice -which means about as much as bath salts in the world of harm reduction. They are umbrella terms used colloquially to describe families of drugs and give *zero* useful information about what the substance actually is.
Additionally, KnowYourStuffNZ tested a lot of pink crystals this year, and found 39 different psychoactive substances. There is simply no way to tell what is in a substance by looking at it. Yet another argument for implementation of drug checking nationwide.
Wellington • Since Dec 2010 • 9 posts Report
Ian Dalziel,
'Spice' aka 'Hurry Curry'?
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7321 posts Report
Thomas Lumley,
Web Twitter
Your "Todays Q+A Report" link is being treated as a relative URL not an absolute one.
Auckland • Since Feb 2013 • 37 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Which I guess might be: "Yeah, this white powder you've spent a shitload of money on? Not cocaine. But it is amphetamine and nothing else."
It's not an entirely irrational choice to still choose to proceed in that situation.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22029 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
I have a couple of people I can talk to to stay up with things in Auckland. One of them has seen a couple of instances of god-knows-what powder (supposedly of Chinese origin) treated and stained brown to make look like MDMA. Good enough for the kids, apparently. And South Islanders, who apparently get Auckland's reject recreational drugs.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22029 posts Report
Joe Wylie, in reply to
Sean Tejaratchi did a nice passing pisstake of that kind of thing a couple of years ago: "...some new narcotic called Toilet Brittle. It's made from trail mix and hand lotion."
flat earth • Since Jan 2007 • 4466 posts Report
nzlemming, in reply to
Email Twitter
So i can't use it to navigate the galaxy then. Good to know.
Waikanae • Since Nov 2006 • 2766 posts Report
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
“He who controls the spice controls the universe.”
- from the Kronicles of Maud'Dib'
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7321 posts Report
linger, in reply to
Exactly; which is why — given that amount of knowledge — the 1/3 willing to proceed anyway is maybe not as serious a problem as it might otherwise appear. To fully make sense of the “2/3 decided not to” statistic, we’d really need more detail on what the alternatives were (essentially: no significant drug content [so then why not try it?] / different drug with effects known and desired by the purchaser / different drug with effects unknown to the purchaser / different drug with known effects not desired by the purchaser); but of course that classification depends on whether or not the actual ingredients consisted of a drug the user was willing to try — which is subjective, and not something KnowYourStuff would necessarily ask about.
Tokyo • Since Apr 2007 • 1605 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Oops, thanks. Weird thing was, it worked inside the CMS but not on the page.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22029 posts Report