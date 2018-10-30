I watched the BBC News Our World report What's Killing America's White Men? pretty much by accident last night, but was immediately drawn in. It meshed with Beth Macy's book about the US opioid crisis, Dopesick, which I've just finished reading. And it seemed to have something to say about the horrors of the past week.
Essentially, while suicide rates in most western countries have decreased over the past two decades, in America, the rate is up by a third. And one group is driving the increase: white, middle-aged men. This isn't the set-up for a Twitter joke. Men, who have lost jobs, status, security and identity are killing themselves – most often, with the firearms that are usually at hand.
Presenter India Rakusen visits Missoula, Montana, a city which isn't doing badly: unemployment is only 3.7% and it has a strong university. It's not a rust-belt town. But its economy has moved away from a reliance on timber – and change, as the mayor explains to Rakusen, has left many men without a sense of who they are.
Rauksen concludes by speaking to a sympathetic character: Russell, a 63 year-old man who has lived in his family home for more than 40 years, struggling with depression for much of that time.
"This is a tough country to live in," he tells her. "If you're not a competitive person, and I'm not, it's not easy. Americans like a winner. They don't like people who aren't winners. All our lives, we're given this false notion of American superiority, that we're supposed to be superhuman."
In Montana, he says, "there's a level of terror among people, as they work longer and they fall farther and farther behind."
In the past week, America has been forced to look at two other middle-aged men. The 56 year-old pipe-bomber Cesar Sayoc, who embraced the cult of Trump after his mother – apparently unable to cope any longer with his untreated mental illness – finally kicked him out of the house in 2015. He delivered pizza and his business ventures seem to have been largely fantasy. And 46 year-old Robert Bowers, the monster who slaughtered elderly Jews in Pittburgh. He lived with his grandfather until the grandfather died five years ago. He was apparently jobless and, according to a childhood friend, had lived his life "like a ghost".
The answer, clearly, isn't the restoration of whatever privilege men like these have lost, or any attempt – and the Republican mid-term campaign has seen plenty of it – to blame people from different worlds for their loss. It's certainly not to try and rationalise their crimes.
But it's impossible not to feel that the American problems forced into everyone's face this past week run very, very deep. And that the solutions offered by large elements of America's political culture stand to make things much, much worse.
I know nothing about Bowers but presume he's also mentally ill; if that's the case calling him monster should be reconsidered.
Russell Brown, in reply to
I looked at his social media. He had become a monster.
So he's not a human now?
Zach Bagnall,
He can be both.
Deep Blue,
Were Hitler, Pol Pot, Stalin humans ?
Humans can be monsters as well.
Neil,
If there’s an argument about whether or not he’s mad or bad one question to ask is what difference that would make.
I remember the arguments over Brevik, I don’t think it went much further than the left and right staking out ideologically convenient positions.
Males do have a tendency to become obsessed, to hold grudges and to seek revenge. That’s genetics. Thankfully there’s various things that mitigate against that. Some of that male behaviour does veer into territory that could be seen as delusional.
steven crawford, in reply to
There’s going to be a legal argument, to be sure.
You're not actually a mental health professional, thankfully.
Neil, in reply to
That’s an odd response. I’m not sure what you’re taking issue with.
Men are predisposed to vengeful obsessive behaviour. How this does or doesn’t blur into what could be defined as mental illness has been debated just about everytime something like this happens.
How we stop this behaviour is also a pressing question given Trump et al.
Sacha, in reply to
Some links to back up that claim would be useful, thanks.
Neil, in reply to
What do you make of the gender pattern of perpetrators of mass killings and hate crimes in the US?
Dennis Frank,
As far as relevant generalisations go, there's always `men are from Mars, women are from Venus'. When the book of that title became a best-seller in '92, I was amazed. It seemed that everyone had long known that already, so why spend money to learn what you already know? It revealed the contagious effect of trendy notions: "The book has sold more than 50 million copies, and according to a 1997 report by the book's publisher, HarperCollins, it is the all-time best-selling hardcover nonfiction book."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Men_Are_from_Mars,_Women_Are_from_Venus
But stereotypes are just the superficial manifestation of archetypes. Since we inherited the notion that Mars is the warrior archetype and Venus is the beauty archetype from classical-era Rome, who inherited it from Greece & earlier Mesopotamian civilisations, we can see several millennia of cultural and political tradtion are informing us.
Nowadays we also have evolutionary psychology informing us. Motivations prompting political violence derive from deep within. Explanations deriving from genetic research seem to provide helpful insights into deep human nature, although I still find historical continuity of the archetypes more persuasive. Then we must factor in how the warping effect of a toxic political culture gives males targets for their hostility.
As regards this white male suicide trend, seems a consequence of capitalism turning them into losers, and exit becomes an admission of defeat. Or, if you believe in reincarnation, a transition into trying again in a different temporal and socio-political context.
steven crawford, in reply to
Neil, I think you might be onto something. The Guardian, which is a reputable news outlet, has reported on a scientific study that supports the idea that male brains are indeed different to female brains.
Neil, in reply to
One current argument for treating men who have transitioned to women as women is that their brains are more similar to those of women than to men.
Emma Hart, in reply to
Social conditioning.
There is no such thing as brain gender.
Brains, especially infant brains, are incredibly plastic. Your brain is shaped by the things that happen around you just as much as by your genes. So we teach boys that it's not okay for them to cry, but that it IS okay for them to be angry or 'play rough', because Boys Will Be Boys. And then we say it's not their fault, it's testosterone.
My younger son is trans. For about six months now, he's been injecting testosterone. You know how his behaviour has changed with increasing levels of T? Not one bit.
Kevin McCready,
https://twitter.com/Channel4News/status/1057010272836247552
Neil, in reply to
It’s a continuum, to quote from the article you linked to:
On a population basis there is a significant difference but any particular individual will have some degree of mixing. However, a small percentage will show significantly less mix which in terms of male violence might be significant.
The Dunedin Longitudinal Study has shown clear evidence for the interaction of genes and environment.
linger, in reply to
Some people have testified (there are some fascinating examples in This American Life episode 220) to experiencing striking changes in mood and behaviour associated with changes in their baseline testosterone level. But individuals vary in their sensitivity to testosterone, so not everyone on hormone treatment will experience these effects as strongly; and, more generally, measured testosterone level is not a good predictor of individual behaviour (as seen in the third story).
Neil,
Testosterone is interesting as the evidence points to it producing either pro-social or anti-social behaviour depending how the male sees themselves within a social hierarchy.
steven crawford, in reply to
Where do you see yourself?
Neil, in reply to
I see myself using such information to help understand and deal with unwell males whose social dominance behaviour can lead to aggression.
Side stepping direct confrontation could be one strategy.
steven crawford, in reply to
Would it be fare to say you see yourself as an authority figure?
Neil, in reply to
I’m just interested in how the mind works, with a particular focus on categories (and the role of story), and think that understanding male power dynamics is critical to dealing with the resurgent threats to liberal democracy.
And I think what we are is in large part the product of our evolutionary heritage which modern science such as brain scans continues to shed light on.
Neil,
As an aside, the Nouméa Accord plays out in New Caledonia this week with the referendum on independence. Sadly there’s a very real chance that the result may not be respected by the losing side. That could lead to the sort political violence seen in the 80s.
The Accord was supposed to allow time for the development of inter community rapprochement but it seems to have been too difficult.
A prominent Kanak woman politician appears to be not able to take part in the process which is a real tragedy.
steven crawford, in reply to
From my reading, it appears you are talking about artificial intelligence. The threat, or perceived threat to liberal democracy is more dynamic than just a cohort of men with personality disorders.
Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 4019 posts Report
Web Twitter
We have all encountered research about the gendered distribution of violence. 'Vengeful' or 'obsessive' behaviour I would like to see some evidence for.
