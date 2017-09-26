Media Take: The selling of the campaign

A little over a week ago, I was sitting in makeup getting prepped for the last pre-election episode of Media Take. As is often the case, ZM was on the radio. And during a commercial break, two campaign ads came on.
The first was a version of National's "Let's Tax This", produced for radio. It was as wilfully misleading as every other iteration of the campaign, but also pungent and, in a commercial radio fashion, funny. The second was yet another cut of Labour's "Let's Do This", with the same Jacinda VO as the TV ad. A month before, the TVC had been a marvel – purposeful, full of momentum and climaxing in the jam-packed campaign launch where Labour's new leader hit her lines perfectly. Sliced up yet again, it sounded a bit like blather.
I think in political marketing terms, this is the story of the campaign. National went out with Keep NZ Moving Forward, a really terrible TVC that was not only deeply unimaginative (it was the 2014 ad, with runners, instead of rowers) but, with its eugenicist vibe, actually quite creepy. Labour's "Let's Do This" knocked it out of the park.
But in due course, National re-emerged from the bunker with "Let's Tax This", an extremely effective negative campaign that also happened to be, again, wilfully misleading. Steven Price writes here about helping with late, unsuccessful complaints to the Broadcasting Standards Authority and the Advertising Standards Authority. He believes both authorities got it very wrong. I think had either considered complaints about commercial communications structured this way, the threshold might well have been met. It comes down to how you see political speech at the peak of an election campaign.
The ad did mislead, and I suspect communications around it may have been even more misleading. At 3.30am on Sunday, the Uber driver who took me home from a party told me it was good that Labour hadn't won, because they were going to put up his income tax – to 40%, he'd heard. When I suggested that wasn't actually true, he was incredulous. If if wasn't true, why didn't Labour just go on TV and say so?
They did, of course. But giving an earnest, inevitably nuanced explanation about about tax was still talking about tax, and surrendering the narrative when they wanted to talk about poverty, need, health and economic transformation. It was a vulnerability Labour itself had created by abandoning the safe harbour of "no major changes until the next election".
Perhaps there was no really good way of responding, and Labour was locked into a frame about economic management that it couldnt work a way out of. But it took too long to produce this video of Michael Cullen talking about Labour's record in government and there was a sense that the creative vitality with which Labour began its campaign had not sustained.
This isn't to say that Labour has "lost" the election – who forms a goverment is yet to be determined – but I think it sheds some light on how it faltered after soaring in the polls.
Political advertising was also different this time for a reason that's barely been talked about. Back in March, Parliament decided to abandon the long, expensive and often boring "election broadcasts" on TV, for which parties have received state funding for many years. The funding went into a general advertising budget for each party.
In place of a few big videos, there were many smaller videos. This terrible "Had Enough" rant from New Zealand First, the possibly-too-ironic little videos from TOP and – as it dawned on the Māori Party that the party it would like to coalesce with, Labour, was also its only meaningful opponent, one called "Born out of Betrayal" (which was on the currently MIA Māori Party Facebook page).
The shift to a broader, more fine-grained advertising environment had another effect: a loss of transparency. Because the Facebook I see is not the Facebook you see, it became very difficult to see which party was saying what to who. We may literally never get an accurate picture of what the campaign advertising actually was.
Anyway, we discuss this and more on Media Take tonight at 10pm on Māori Television, with Sir Bob Harvey, Ben Thomas, Deborah Mahuta-Coyle, Jennifer Lees-Marchment, Vaughn Davis and Melanie Tuala. It's a pretty useful show, I reckon.
Media Take screens at 10pm tonight on Māori Television. The extended "open floor" korero with all the panelists will be available on the Media Take home page when the programme ends. Then it's all bundled into an hour-long show that screens at midday on Sunday.
Since the only broadcast media I get is free of advertising, this seems very apt.
The miracle of target messaging comes at the cost of ... unified messaging! Which means, it's only a short step from sophisticated targeting to incoherent mumbling.
Distinct advantage of attack politics: no need for fine-tuned targeted messages, making it easy to be coherent.
Auckland • Since Mar 2008 • 397 posts
Rob Stowell,
As in the US, facebook is the battleground now. So cheap to produce, change, and target.
And yeah, National were more nimble, vicious and (sorry) clever in how they advertised (and ran talking points strategy to match - it was a joined-up effort.)
Labour were also a little tied up by relentless positivity. Running 'let's pollute this' or 'let them eat rent' ads wasn't on the cards - and this far into a National government, there was plenty of ammunition for negative advertising.
In retrospect, imagine an MOE on advertising with the Greens,: we'll stay upbeat, and you unleash a barrage of deeply negative attack ads to cover our back.
Whakaraupo • Since Nov 2006 • 2045 posts
An excerpt from tonight's show: Ben Thomas and Bob Harvey on the two big party campaigns.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22206 posts
Rich of Observationz,
What Labour should have gone with, and I did say this before the election, was a tax *cut*.
$50 a week in everyone's pay packet in the form of a $10k personal tax allowance, paid for by capital gains tax on landlords, making companies pay a fair rate of tax and a wealth tax on the super-rich.
Back in Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 5528 posts
Katharine Moody,
I wonder whether these rulings are able to be challenged by judicial review. I think it is important enough for our democracy going forward - and if the original student petitioners set up a GiveALittle page to raise funds for such a review, I'd be donating.
Resistance of post-truth type political advertising is important to my mind.
Palmerston North • Since Sep 2014 • 722 posts
NZF "had enough" rant now removed from youtube. Link?
Auckland • Since Jun 2013 • 110 posts Report
And seriously, it was the only Labour campaign video that wasn't wall to wall "Jacindamania". I think that mattered, because while I know Labour was no more going to pour resources into North Shore than National did in Mangere I still wouldn't recognise Romy Udanga if I ran into him on the street. The only face out there around here was Ardern's.
North Shore, Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 12358 posts
Which was clearly a decision, and maybe inevitable. She was money.
And I think it's fair to say she didn't get a lot of value from her deputy. I have a lot of respect for Kelvin Davis – he strikes me as the most palpably honest MP I've ever dealt with – but he was terrible in debates and poor in media in general during the campaign. It's not really even his fault: two months ago he was a good MP who'd immersed himself in Corrections policy. Being a deputy leader in a campaign is a different skillset.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22206 posts
Sure, but it still feels like there was two campaigns going on -- and if Little had been rolled a month or two eariler, the joins might not have been quite so obvious.
Indeed, and even being a deputy leader in Parliament and on the campaign trail aren't quite the same things. Davis has done plenty of good work on Corrections policy, but he was also the point man for throwing shit at enemies within and without. Which is fine as far as it goes, but (to take one example) he and Paula Bennett used to do this panel thing on the AM Show. Often, it was just embarrassing (and a tad creepy) watching him be incredibly condescending to Bennett as she laughed iin his face.
North Shore, Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 12358 posts
I'm an advertising type ( sorry) and yet much of the comms from both sides passed me by because I don't tend to see much TV - I did see the lame runners ad ( creepy) but only on social, and mainly spoofs. I saw Jacinda's car-ride spot on an industry blog. I saw none of the n\National attack ads live, maybe a few glimpses of "let's tax this" served on my phone - exposure pretty much limited to occasional display ads on my phone in Herald app and similar. I guess I saw National billboards around, a bit - the one by the Auckland City Mission was a particularly impressive fail. Pretty poor effort on both sides, really. The key piece of comms was CrosbyTextor's dead cat on the budget hole.
Auckland • Since Mar 2013 • 131 posts