Mike Moore: A pretty ordinary rooster

RNZ's video and audio podcast series The 9th Floor, a series of in-depth interviews with five former Prime Ministers, is a good idea well executed. Guyon Espiner's interviewing skills transfer well from the immediacy of morning radio to the longer format. It's deeply researched and it certainly hasn't been rushed: the interviews were being done last year while I was making From Zero.
The first of them, with Geoffrey Palmer, was interesting, but the second, with Mike Moore – Prime Minister for 59 days in 1990 – really struck a chord with me.
I could see a connection between the older man Guyon talked to – he describes the experience here in a Spinoff piece – and the one I spent some time talking to in 1991.
Moore was the first politician I ever interviewed: up until that point in my life, I hadn't been that kind of journalist. The story ran in issue five of Planet magazine, the first one I edited after arriving back from London in 1991, and the audio was the basis of the first Hard News slot on 95bFM (I changed the format to straight-up commentary in week two).
I interviewed a couple of other MPs for Planet. One was Helen Clark, who was open, articulate and discursive (she'd become Leader of the Opposition, but hadn't yet put up the shutters). She was also kind, and readily invited me round to her place in Mt Eden for a do-over after my first recording failed. The other was Philip Taito Field, who I really wanted to like but found arrogant and surprisingly cold.
Moore wasn't like either of them. My intro to the Planet story captures the memory:
Planet's profile on the Karangahape Road Retailer Opinion Index has never been higher. You'd think the Prime Minister had popped in for a cup of tea. But Bolger has, wisely, been staying off the streets lately – and he'd never have impressed the neighbours half as much as Mike Moore. Even as leader, Moore was the great survivior of Labour's election debacle. The public vengeance visited on his party has been stayed in his case. Joe Bloggs knows he's clever – and going by the polls, thinks he should be Prime Minister.
The big surprise about the face is the discovery that that those dark, sunken circles are largely a fiction of the camera. Instead, you fix on a remarkably intense pair of blue eyes. They're there, those eyes, they're not darting away to hide, and when he hits peak flow, he really does strike a leader's profile. When he relaxes or swears, he's like some sort of hi-octane ordinary bloke.
He's in Auckland to do a radio talkback ("soft – very kind for a change"), deliver a speech to the Manufacturers' Federation – and speak to Planet. Like any good politician, he's done his homework and launches virtually unprompted into a sincere but slightly self-conscious statement about pop music, art and youth. He covers nuclear-free, the kids of today ("admirable"), music quotas, the environment, gender equity, and 'Aims and Values' without a question being asked.
The interview ran as a double-page spread with a superb series of photographs by a young Darryl Ward.
It records his remarkable popularity in the wake of Labour's election calamity, but also notes the tendency to ramble that manifested in his weird "long, dark night" speech on election night 1993 (itself an odd omission from the RNZ interview). He was both compelling and wayward on this visit.
I've excerpted some of the interview here.
–––
On his previous statements about Treasury being full of zealous young ideologues.
Well, the person with the paper wins. We are responsible. I can't blame officials, but there is an ideological fashion that came out of Chicago and other places in the 80s. You just do not find economists or economic writers who challenge this basic theory. From the 40s through to the 60s and 70s, Keynesian economics was generally accepted, but it was perceived to have failed during the 70s.
I think it will change. I've just been to the States to pick up some of the new books. I regard myself as part of the lucky generation. We missed the war and and the Depression, you could leave school at 15 and get a couple of jobs before you were 16 – there was always a job somewhere. We had it really good, our parents had it ratshit and young people have it ratshit now. We were greedy and and consumed more of the world's resources between the ages of of 20 and 30 than all the other generations put together.
The 60s and early 70s was a time when we said anything is possible, we've arrived on the moon, we can cure cancer. We had charistmatic leaders: Kennedy, Kirk here, Willy Brandt, even Wilson in his first term. It was a time of progress. But I think the press was that the State can't provide everything, resources are narrowing, the planet can't survive, government can't do everything.
We over-reacted and went into the 80s where the market could do everything – which it bloody well can't. I think we'll move to a democratic centre-left in the last half of the 90s. For social democratic and labour parties, it has to be as much free market as possible and as much social responsibility as is necessary to provide secrity and safety at home.
On the difference between Labour's "negotiated economy" and old-fashioned Keynesianism.
Well, Keynesianism is still valid. Not totally valid, we have a global market, but if it does work, it works for people on modest incomes. If you give them a break, put more money in their pockets, they're going to buy local, they're going to buy couches, not piss off and buy overseas wine or take foreign trips. That's why the Budget took out two months' retail spending this year.
Globally, you're talking about the post-Reaganomics era of economies trying to pump up together. The G7 and the economic ministers are getting together and trying to get some co-ordination and it's working. The great crash we had in '87 did not throw the world into depression. It should have, but we had the Federal Reserve in America, we had GATT, all these new instruments we've invented since the Depression. The Americans pumped out money and saved the world from depression.
On being in thrall to the markets.
There is a tyranny of the market and the market is nervous and listens to rumours. The idea that [Ruth] Richardson gives a speech in London and interest rates drop ... it's partly true, but they'll grow up and realise as other money markets do that politicians don't actualy matter as much as you think – fortunately.
You've got to keep your eye on the market, but there's also a social market. There'll be a change. I was talking to telecom people and who are seeking investment in New Zealand. They had listed reasons why people should invest in New Zealand and top of the list was Accident Compensation.
We've never had that debate in in New Zealand in the last 50 years – public health, public education, ACC and that kind of thing – a lot of the business community has forgotten why we set those things up in the first place. The US spends twice as much of its GDP on health as we do and it's not as efficient. In Massachusetts they have more health employees not directly associated with health care than in the whole of Canada, where there's a socialised health system, because you have to sell it. All the contestability stuff is expensive.
Over the next few years we'll try and show that our ACC is cheap. South Australia pays more and doesn't get the coverage. Bcause we are the status quo, the arguments have't been put up. And also there have been rip-offs – some ratbag in prison who blows their hand off, they shouldn't get ACC, that's rubbish. But it is a very cheap system and we should guard it jealously.
In the US, the papers are now starting to say this. If you're building a car in Detroit, the cost of private health is a bigger input cost than the steel. But our bsuiness people haven't really thought this through – yet. They keep thinking, oh yeah, let people buy, user pays, cut tax – but let's not say it's cheaper. I think there's an intellectual lag and we're guilty in the labour movement of not asserting these things strongly enough. But there are battles we didn't think we had to fight. I may have been guilty in the last campaign of not fighting enough on these issues – but nobody would have believed me anyway.
On whether things might have been different if it had been Mike Moore who took over from Lange and not Geoffrey Palmer.
I didn't actually want to take over when I did, when people came to me. But I did because I could see us going through a British labour Party syndrome if there wasn't strong leadership and strong direction. One of the reasons we're doing well as opposed to them is that our Tony Benn has left us. People will think that's a smartarse flick at Anderton ... which I suppose it is.
I would have gone into the growth agreement and negotiated strategy earlier, rebuilt my concept of a social wage. In a way, you do need to lose, you do need to be elected with a mandate from the people. Whenever people introduce me as 'the next Prime Minister' I feel slightly bloody embarrassed, because it's not true. You don't lead the country unless you have a mandate from the people. I had no mandate.
On being seen as a decent bloke.
Yeah, I think people see me as a pretty ordinary rooster. I'm ordinary, I've got an ordinary background and my basic instinct is to be on their side. We share the same values, but I've yet to convince them that our direction will be better, different and credible. That has to be done, but you can't do it in in the year of an election. Respect and trust is something you've got to earn, you don't just get it for being there.
On honouring Labour's alliance with Ratana.
... Michael Joseph Savage goes up and negotiates with old man Ratana about the four corners of the Ratana movement. In one corner there's a feather for peace ... it's interesting, Te Whiti and his mates used a feather for peace before any of it, right? I sent Richard Attenborough Dick Scott's book about it, telling him he did the wrong bloody movie! The whole lot was done here first. So there's the feather for peace, the potato for agriculture, the watch, technology ... it's a very sacred compact with Māoridom and I think we're going to have to start talking again about our compact.
On whether New Zealand is suffering a spiritual malaise.
I think New Zealanders have been told they're useless and they're not. Richardson had her press people saying that we're all a pack of idiots – you go around saying that they're hopeless and they will actualy become hopeless.
There's a whole lot of areas where you've got to reassert a New Zealand way without cheap nationalism. It doesn't mean you've got to put the flag up in every household – after all, one of the earliest, most symbolic acts in our history was someone cutting the flagpole down.
Two things haunt me. First, that Uruguay, Argentina and Chile had a higher living standard than New Zeakand in the 1920s – there is no God-given right. The other thing, and it sounds pretentious, is that about a year ago I was talking about the Kirk government and I realised that we have not had in this country a leader that the kids can look up to for a hell of a long time. Maybe you've got to die – that dream of dying in office at the right time, it's a great career move.
But it's a matter of them feeling that somebody's on their side, that you share their values. It's not poll-driven, they've just got to know that you cry at the right moments in the movie. You don't laugh hysterically when Bambi dies. That's a sort of spiritual thing. Have a look at the prophecies ... the prophecies will come true. The labour movement, we'll go back to Ratana and do it ....
–––
And there, right there, ended the interview. I concluded the story thus:
Sensing the beginning of a long story, Moore's press officer, who has been gazing at a metaphorical wristwatch for the last 20 minutes, jumps in on the pause and they're off down the stairs within minutes. The man who should be King departs with the same words with which he entere:
"We've got to spend more time time in Auckland ... Christchurch is all very well, but hell, I don't even understand grafitti!"
I thought afterwards, and still do now, that Moore's press secretary was wary of the boss pitching into another round of enthusing about Ratana and fulfilling "the prophecies". But that's how he was that day: friendly, forthcoming, fizzy – and just a little wayward.
Quotes excerpted from 'A pretty ordinary rooster', by Russell Brown, issue 5 of Planet magazine, 1991.
Hilary Stace,
Mike Moore was famous for long rambling speeches without any full stops. I heard one in the1990 election campaign. There was a full half hour which didn't seem to have any completed sentences. Lots of useful stuff I'm sure, perhaps even visionary, but I couldn't understand a lot of it. He was also very socially conservative and no supporter of feminism.
mark taslov,
This is fascinating stuff Russell, it feels unusual to encounter a political leader so unabashedly discursive.
An historical feature of ANZ that I find incredibly difficult to reconcile is that our strongest socialist movement hinged in part on an alliance between a major political party and the devotees of a faith healer.
Feels quite distinct from a laic concept of Māoridom (then or now): the stuff of legend.
DeepRed, in reply to
That, plus the fact that Moore was seen to be too close to Roger Douglas, was a big factor in the Alliance getting 18% of the vote in the 1993 election. But the anomalies of FPP meant the Alliance got just 2 seats, prompting the shift to MMP.
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
In a later interview I did with him on 95bFM, he spouted a lot of hogwash about the impact of weed decriminalisation in the Netherlands. I corrected him pretty firmly live on air – and he actually backed down and apologised!
Rich of Observationz,
Stiglitz? - he was doing much of his work in the 90's. I think the actual state of affairs was that all academics *in New Zealand* followed a doctrinaire neo-classical approach.
Tinakori, in reply to
After a Moore press conference in his office - when he was leader of the Opposition, - John Campbell said that it was like listening to a reading from Finnegan's Wake.
This also caused difficulties for radio journalists. An RNZ reporter complained after another press conference that it was very, very difficult to get a usable piece of audio from Moore because he never finished a thought but would simply leap from part thought to part thought in an almost unstoppable stream of consciousness.
In the RNZ interview he is lot more coherent but still has a tendency to leap from part thought to part thought without an effective segue..
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
That's brilliant.
Hugh Wilson,
Email Web Twitter
Many moons ago when I was a graduate we had an event at which the then Treasurer Peter Costello was the star guest, and at the last minute MIke Moore - then head of the WTO - was added to the invite list. I was the hack doing name tags, but he took the time to shake hands and crack a gag at his own expense upon arrival (he wasn't the Mike Moore off Frontline) which I thought was decent of him. A few minutes later the two big men in the room had a big, sturdy handshake and there was almost a palpable sense of relief that no ego's had been displaced!
Jim Cathcart,
Well after time, we know that is nonsense. Case in point: Japan, which has seen more public spending relative to GDP than any other nation in history while h’hold incomes and h’hold savings continue to shrink. Perhaps Moore was envisaging a future of perpetual current account deficits and the wonders of a monetary mechanism that enables the banking system to “lend into existence”. If he were, then he was spot on. But if he were suggesting that Keynesian policy is an option that govts can unleash when needed for the security and incomes of h’holds, economic history shows that he is wrong.
Ben Austin, in reply to
I used to love Frontline! I hope it gets a showing on Netflix or the like at some point.
Back to Mike Moore, I remember hearing in the late 90s from journos that he had retained a high profile if just because he was always ready and able to supply a reaction piece for radio or the like at a moment's notice, enhanced by his possession of some form of reasonable home studio in suburban CHCH. Which must have been rarer in those pre Skype/podcasting days.
Bruce Ward, in reply to
It would be good if you could give a source for your assertion about spending relative to GDP, because it did not take me long to find, in the OECD data, some countries which appear to spend more than Japan.
Joe Wylie,
After around a decade of full-on coverage of Mike Moore's media-friendly personality, a bit of barrel-scraping was needed to dredge up further material once he became PM. A childhood friend of the guy who beat cancer and went on to appoint marching girls and footy players as 'cultural ambassadors' while touting lamburgers (and, according to McPhail & Gadsby, chocolate flavoured self-saucing wetas) described the fun they'd had playing in an abandoned house, where Moore would install himself in an empty box and pretend to be the TV. Given the opportunity he could "go all night".
Moore revealed that the Disney movie Old Yeller was a favourite of his formative years. The "best doggone dog in the West" boy and his dog tale took a darkly moral turn after Old Yeller caught rabies protecting his frontier family from a marauding wolf. Boy became a man by stepping up, taking the gun from Mom and doing the tragic necessary. When it came to popping Palmer, Mike may already have had the script, almost like a prophecy.
James Littlewood*,
Web Twitter
Seems nice, candid, thoughtful, insightful even.
But being Labour Party policy doesn't make the TPP any more attractive.
I don't care that this puts me onside with the great orange man baby. It stank.
Since Rogernomics, about which Moore is both blase and defensive, the steady increase in power given to employers over workers has resulted in the ever growing increase in wealth inequality. Or, as he puts it, adding to Kirk's dictum: more people with nothing to lose.
DeepRed, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
When such people face barriers banding together and doing things like forming trade unions, there just happen to be more illiberal and destructive ways of monkey-wrenching the system. Such as Brexit and President Trump.
DeepRed, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Japan's economic system has been perverted by "roads to nowhere" pork-barrel politics - much like the US military-industrial complex - which isn't the same thing as well-managed Keynesianism. When the existing neo-liberal bubble is bursting, and Keynesianism is denied a seat at the table, there's a very real risk of the sort of weak leadership that was the Weimar Republic after the 1929 Crash. Amidst the confusion, a loud demagogue with a squared-off mustache promised to make Germany great again. The rest, as they say, is history.
James Littlewood*, in reply to
Web Twitter
Got as far as when he bemoans the "Marxist detour", and claims there are no blue collar workers any more, and that unions make up only 10% of the workforce.
That's not just a lousy segue. That's
a) an outrageous and misleading exaggeration (no workers)
b) an omission of the fact that low union membership is not a lack of workers, but a result of his government's policy and action to dismantle unions
As Clive James said of Albert Speers, "He said something, but I couldn't tell what, because his mouth was full of butter, and it wasn't melting."
Jim Cathcart, in reply to
The data clearly shows Japan’s debt to GDP as the highest among OECD countries.
https://data.oecd.org/gga/general-government-debt.htm
Nevertheless, that misses the whole point that Keynesian policies (at their most generous) have failed to maintain h’hold incomes and savings in arguably one of the most productive countries in the world. That is why Moore and other proponents of public spending as a magic pill to support h’holds financially are speaking with forked tongues.
Jim Cathcart, in reply to
Oh, so you are saying that that the central planning can be better? Do you have any particular examples that you would like to share? And what relevance does it have to Keynesian policy and the financial state of h'holds? Japan has extensive public housing and probably the most advanced public transport on the planet. Has it maintained h'hold incomes and savings? Well no it hasn't. The h'hold savings rate went below 0 in 2014. This in a country renowned for being savers.
linger, in reply to
when they have the opportunity; but several factors have been removing that opportunity. The Japanese bank interest rate effectively went to zero more than 20 years ago and some inter-bank rates went negative this year. So on the one hand, it’s likely Japanese who can save are still saving, but there’s increasingly little incentive to do it in banks. But on the other hand, there’s increasing income inequality in Japan as elsewhere, and an increase in minimum-wage temp work, so fewer households actually have disposable income to save. And on the wrinkled third hand, an increasingly ageing population who pretty much by design are now spending their savings. So when you look at the Japanese household savings rate across time, you are not looking at comparable populations.
Bruce Ward, in reply to
Now you are changing the basis of your argument. Your initial assertion was
Spending and debt are not the same.
Jim Cathcart, in reply to
No they are not the same, but govt spending ultimately leads to public debt. You will not find any economist finding fault with that assertion the Japan's public debt is the result of post-bubble Keynesian policies.
Well yes. And the world that Mike Moore has inhabited, interest rates are higher because NZ needs to run perpetual current account deficits.to fund its lifestyle. Much like Australia, the interest rate must be positive in order to attract capital inflows. That's why NZ is regarded as a debtor nation and Japan as a creditor nation. However, that still ignores the point. There is no evidence that Keynesian policies at their most extensive have driven incomes or maintained h'hold savings. Holding onto an idea because you want to believe doesn't stand up to what we know and can to see.
WH,
I've really enjoyed the RNZ series and I'm looking forward to the rest of the interviews.
I took Palmer to be saying that while many of the '80s reforms were worthwhile (the floating of the dollar, the abolition of import licensing, the Public Finance Act, the Reserve Bank Act, Palmer's own State Owned Enterprises Act, the Constitution Act) he thought the change that dislocated workers, farmers and protected industries was too rapid and that privatisation in particular was a mistake. I can understand that point of view.
Moore paints with a broader brush and I have less of a sense of what he favours and what he now regrets. Perhaps he just knows how controversial the full Douglas prescription really still is.
That's an interesting discussion about Japan. I'd just add that Japan suffered one of the biggest asset price and property busts in history in 1990. It's not easy to recover from economic trauma of that magnitude and I'd be slow to accept that its experience is evidence against orthodox monetary and fiscal policies.
Suffice to say that it's generally a mistake to expose an economy to significant asset price and housing market inflation...
Jim Cathcart, in reply to
Sure, but the argument that Japanese h'holds are still deleveraging after 30 years is a tough assumption, particularly when h'hold debt to GDP never went past 60%. Compare that to NZ where it is close to 170%. The reality is that the bulk of private debt in the bubble was held in the private sector, but the average h'hold was relatively sober.
The idea that the Anglosphere can promote bubble economics and rely on the govt to step up to the plate when it all turns to custard is fundamentally wrong. While I harp about Japan, I can't really think of a better example of how Keynesian policy has not worked in terms of improving the lot of the family unit. In the case of NZ, there needs to be some strong discussion of what Keynesian policy actually means. For ex, public investment in housing is an obvious departure point, but it has the obvious pain points when the economy is being arguably driven by price speculation and its impacts on consumer spending. This is probably where the lessons from Japan are most relevant.
WH, in reply to
The best way of helping ordinary people avoid debt is to allow them to earn a good income while keeping their expenses low. The housing and rental shortage - a product of many years of governmental inaction - has forced many to take on additional debt and has lowered discretionary incomes.
Most countries use a combination of fiscal and monetary policies and Keynesian principles are are generally considered to work. That said, you're right to insist that we shouldn't address our long term economic problems with only demand management strategies and ad hoc measures.
