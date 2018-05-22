Protecting privilege in Epsom

One of the Act Party's founding conceits was that its ideas represented a better way for everyone. Yes, its financial support might come from the very rich, but classical liberalism meant opportunity for all. Roger Douglas came not to uphold privilege but to bury it for good.
In truth, the dream was sullied from the beginning by the presence of punitive social conservatives in the party ranks, and the masses showed no great love for the party's ideas. Act began to look less like a party of visionaries and more like a party of weirdos and chancers.
But even when Rodney Hide became the MP for one of the country's wealthiest electorates, Epsom, in 2005, the party could claim a little of the dream. Hide was coarse, he went to school in Rangiora and had worked on oil rigs – he might represent the burghers of Epsom, but he was not of them. His successor, John Banks, could have have been the working-class hero the party dreamed of, but never really believed in what Act professed to stand for.
And then, in 2014, came David Seymour, the current holder of the electorate that is now Act's sole source of political oxygen. Seymour mght have touted freedom and opportunity, but he was almost immediately all about the protection of privilege. The leader of the party of property rights went to war to prevent developers in Epsom exercising theirs.
In an extraordinary 2015 interview with Interest.co.nz, Seymour railed against "freeloading developers" who sought to build on land they owned in his electorate. He suggested that the electorate's two sought-after state schools, Auckland Grammar and Epsom Girls Grammar, should be able to exclude the children of apartment-dwellers as an alternative to the schools reining in their zones. Because, after all, existing residents had paid for their privilege. They were entitled to it:
Seymour said the risk was that the Grammar Schools may eventually have to restrict admissions, which could affect the entitlements of those who had already bought into the Grammar Zone for their children.
"That's the sort of investment that a lot of people have put in and you have to have some empathy for that," he said.
Owners and tenants of new apartment and townhouse developers in the zones were effectively free-riding on the benefits of being in the zones, which could ultimately hurt the rights of those already in the zones.
So that's the context for Seymour's recent odious letter to Epsom residents, fanning concern about a development planned by Housing New Zealand for a property it owns in Banff Avenue, Epsom – in-zone for both Auckland Grammar and Epsom Girls, where big backyard swimming pools lie limpid in the aerial photographs.
In the letter, he invited them to a public meeting about the plan, which he said would put pressure on parking and other infrastructure. And:
There is also a chance that some of the future residents will have social and mental health issues who will need to have special support measures in place.
Housing minister Phil Twyford has leapt on the letter, and rightly so. It's nasty, ignorant and stigmatising. Its message is that people living with mental health issues are not welcome in a wealthy suburb (where, presumably, such things are properly kept behind heavy curtains).
But the video from the meeting suggests that the local residents are quite capable of scaremongering themselves. Neighbour Clare Turner assails Housing NZ's Neil Adams with what she thinks she knows about "P contamination", as if methamphetamine consumed by future residents was likely to prowl along the street to her house. It's perfectly fearful.
The irony is that Epsom is not going to get crazed meth-heads living in its new social housing development. The 25 shiny, new apartments are, says Housing NZ, destined for occupation by retired people and small families. Of course they are. The agency isn't about to buy a fight and its more difficult tenants will be kept well clear of leafy suburbs.
But Auckland has a housing deficit and a social housing deficit. Housing NZ is building to address those, and it plans to more than double the number of properties it has under management in the city. As I wrote in The Spinoff earlier this year, that's what happening at the corner of our street in Point Chevalier, where an old bungalow and a 1950s duplex are making way for five new family dwellings being built by Housing NZ. The kids who move in will have access to a new kindergarten and excellent schools – the latter of which are also feeling the squeeze on capacity.
We've lived alongside social housing for nearly 20 years here, and once or twice over that time, it's been a bit hairy. – much as it was, presumably, in the now-derelict properties that Housing NZ wants to develop in Banff Avenue. A number of our neighbours have had long-term health issues, and fewer than a handful have been mentally ill, too much so, in the end, to sustain tenancies. But people need homes. We all deserve that chance.
If it wasn't already clear, it is amply so now that the leader of the Act Party's role in the electorate he was engineered into is to sustain entrenched privilege and validate fear and prejudice. Perhaps the party should just surrender its founding conceit and be done with it.
linger, in reply to
though as the local residents constitute the largest concentration of Act (in effect, Seymour) voters in NZ*, that is not necessarily an independent data point.
* ignoring DWTS (or did people just vote to prolong his embarrassment?)
Grant McDougall,
Last week there was a story on Newshub about a rumour that National was not going to give Seymour a free pass in Epsom next election.
When asked about this, Simon Bridges was very vague and non-committal about continuing the free pass.
I can't remember exactly what he said, but it was along the lines of "we'll cross that - [no pun intended] - bridge when we come to it" - hardly a ringing endorsement of confidence.
I suspect National are heartily sick of Act and see them as little more than nuisance value. Plus, I suspect Paul Goldsmith will really throw his toys if he doesn't become the electorate MP in 2020.
Tim Michie,
Seymour’s nonsense doesn’t reflect the whole electorate at all. My homes of nigh on 20 years fall within the boundaries and we’ve had former institutional patients accomodation, alcohol and drug recovery houses and paitients, admittedly some more disturbing to residents than others, but without harm. Currently hostel accommodation partying is more disturbing and I can certainly cope with backpackers enjoyment. Accepting difference seems ACT’s issue.
Tinakori,
I wouldn't wax too lyrical on David Seymour's opposition to a social housing development in his electorate. He is by no means the only MP in Parliament to have objected to social housing developments over the years. It's a multi-partisan point of view when it affects electorate MPs. Some might be more or less visible about it than others but they will mostly respond to what they perceive as community concerns.
Helga,
That attitude - I PAID for my privilege- was also expressed at a pre-Unitary Plan I went to in Mt Eden. When a very intelligent-sounding (no mental health problems!) young man dared to say he’d love to buy an apartment near his work in Mt Eden - a woman got up and unselfconsciously told him he shouldn’t expect to be admitted. Sickening.
I’m opposite one of the former Council blocks taken over by HNZ in the Banks era, and my experience is similar. The occasional person with mental health problems, but generally speaking it’s perfectly fine. The residents are simply neighbours.
James Littlewood*,
Love the bit about
Why not throw in a swimming pool?
TracyMac,
I grew up in times when state housing was in almost all suburbs - "pepper-potting". It was tough being a poor kid at a prosperous school, but if you weren't the only one, it wasn't too bad.
Importantly, those schools were well-resourced and you got to see some of how "the other half lived". And learn some of the cultural stuff around being middle-class - the language they use, the customs. Even, at a young age, networking. In short, going to a middle-class school was one way to boost upward mobility. Although without middle-class parents or income, it's merely a start - but better than nothing.
When we got shunted out to housing in Glen Innes, it was a real shock to the system. No, the mean streets weren't actually that mean, and many of the teachers at the schools were very good and cared about their students. But nearly everyone having very little money made a huge difference on education beyond the basics, teachers did not have time to help everyone who needed it, extra-cirricular activities were under a lot of constraint. There were very few people who could help you crawl up the scale - they were crawling themselves. Figuring out how to "get on" when you don't know how things operate was tough - there're reasons that so many kids from low income backgrounds don't make it through university, and back then, it wasn't so much to do with the money. Being the first in your extended family was hard - I didn't make it through. And of course it was/is that much tougher if you were brown.
(Least you think I'm putting down my compatriots in GI, I am not - I'm incredibly proud of our lives and what most of us have managed to achieve despite the uphill battle.)
As for those NIMBY wankers in Epsom, the only time I was seriously bullied at school for being "different" was at Epsom Normal Intermediate School. So my school uniform was hand-sewn and my mum cut my hair (not the hairdresser), but I was as bright as the brightest of them - and some little b*tches didn't like that combination.
BUT, I made good friends there eventually, the bullying died away, the teachers were great, and the other kids learned that diversity wasn't just about skin colour. And I got to go to a kid's birthday party where the house had a swimming pool AND sauna.
So I can't express how passionately I feel about integrating social housing in all neighbourhoods. Yes, put the families/people who don't trash their places and have riotous parties (they are by far the majority) into the more central locations. But put them there. In little communities so they're not isolated, but increasing diversity in a larger neighborhood is good for all sides.
izogi,
Thanks for the excellent summary, Russell.
Just on this closing:
I can't speak for others, but my impression's been that ACT did that a long time ago. The values aren't strong when you can keep a straight face whilst putting forward a candidate like David Garrett.
Maybe ACT began with some kind of vision, driven by Prebble and Douglas, but it's been the political equivalent of a shelf company for many elections now. Certain people in the population will strongly consider voting for ACT no matter what it really is at any given time. Multiple times it's been picked up and wielded by the next group of rich crazy people who reckon it's an easier path to power and influence to use an already-established party than to start from scratch.
Lindsey Rea,
The Party that wants to scrap the RMA and allow people more "freedom" to build what they want on their own land - now complaining about what some organisation wants to build on their own land. You could not make this shit up!
Sacha, in reply to
Lil Seymour has been running that contradiction for years. Shameless.
Joe Wylie, in reply to
Most of those micro-enclaves in "better" suburbs were wiped out during the Shipley era policy of "market rentals". From the financial inducements offered to some stubborn tenants by developers and their agents, it seems that housing stock had to be vacant before it could be legally flogged off in the brave new market conditions.
simon g,
When I lived in Epsom I used to resent these people coming into our community. Some of them had been involved in crime and other anti-social behaviour, even spending time in jail. They took advantage of the taxpayer and had little regard for the rest of society.
But the National government needed them, so the ACT MPs moved in anyway.
Kumara Republic,
What David Seymour and his blindly loyal constituents want is exclusionary zoning that's tantamount to redlining, as it's known in the States. It amuses me no end that those who keep slapping us on the head about the virtues of free markets, suddenly become big-government statists at the very mention of scrapping residential zoning rules. What would be more fun still, is if someone applied for a resource consent for a temple, mosque or synagogue in his electorate.
And I'm still waiting for Seymour to take the wrecking ball to these properties in his electorate...
* 427 Remuera Rd
* 456 Remuera Rd
* 524 Remuera Rd
Michael Meyers, in reply to
This RMA hypocrisy is astounding but not surprising. I guess they’re just showing that only rich people should benefit from “freedom”.
Barry97,
I always thought that Epsom should get the opportunity to try out removing zoning from their 2 grammar schools and allow all the South Auckland kids to bus in. That is ACT policy isn't it?
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Kumara Republic, in reply to
On the other hand, controversy over high-rise apartments in Auckland isn't new. These 2 Ponsonby apartments from the mid-late 1980s are still standing today.
Top Half: Excerpt - Ponsonby development controversy
