Rage and change: RNZ's music problem

There has long been a truism in public broadcasting: don't mess with Concert FM. The theory was that although the station has been in a long-term audience decline, and that audience is steadily ageing out, it has powerful establishment support – and any threat to it would provoke a fury.
As it happens, the plan announced this week – which would see RNZ Concert recast as an automated playout system in the deadlands of the AM band and its staff made redundant – has reaped a backlash well beyond the ranks of the great and good, and from people who are not Concert listeners. Elements of that backlash have been intemperate, to put it mildly.
The decision to present Concert's relegation in the context of a planned new music station targeted at younger listeners has only aggravated the reaction. After all, people are saying, the youth are more than adequately served by commercial radio. We'll get to that, but let's just say it's debatable.
So why would RNZ management poke the bear? You could look at the speech CEO Paul Thompson made in 2014, eight months after he took the job, to the Commonwealth Broadcasting Association Conference in Glasgow. It's all about confronting change, and especially the implications of an audience shift to digital, non-linear channels:
I want to highlight three troubling facts:
- We are weak (almost irrelevant) on the web.
- As a radio broadcaster, we lack visual journalism and digital story-telling skills.
- Our preferred method of content delivery - radio - is in long-term decline.
When I was appointed as CEO in September last year, I quickly realised that some of the things that had made us successful and highly relevant to New Zealanders in the past decade were unlikely to work so well in future.
And I see the essence of my job as a duty to ensure we are as strong, if not stronger, in the future as we are now.
It's easy to lose sight of how strong RNZ's response to the challenges identified in the speech has been. We're so used to the accessibility and immediacy of RNZ's news online, the excellence of its podcasts, the unquestioned role of digital media in its operations, that it's easy to forget that it wasn't always thus.
In late 2014, Paul commissioned me to write a paper for internal use about RNZ's music content and programming. I titled the paper Taking Music Seriously, and urged RNZ to own its music content, acknowledge and value its internal expertise and explore new ways of delivering music to audiences. I pointed out that other public broadcasters, such as NPR and the BBC, had breathed new life into their operations by embracing music.
"In general" I wrote, "Radio New Zealand's approach to music should shift from passive to active. It can, and should, be part of music."
I can't necessarily claim credit – I gather there have been several of these internal documents – but a number of the changes I suggested have come to pass. On weekday afternoons in particular, music has become a really important factor in audience engagement. In the review of NZ On Air's music funding schemes I wrote last year, I observed that local artists and their labels and managers greatly value exposure on Afternoons. More so, to be frank, than they value a spot on Music 101 on Saturdays.
Why? Because although RNZ National's specialist music content is informed, passionate and frequently of high quality, it doesn't find its audience. Younger listeners, who might be most interested in the music featured, pretty much can't find 101 on the dial and the day-to-day audience basically goes off a cliff on Saturday afternoons. Music 101 presenter Alex Behan, who I thought was doing a tremendous job, couldn't meet the demands he was set and was dumped. Which makes it all the more remarkable that he wrote such a thoughtful and generous assessment of this week's changes, and the need for change in general.
In 2015, Concert FM had a strong and active relationship with the "fine music" community and its representative body Sounz – it was part of that musical community, and still is. In other areas, I wrote, it did less well. Its jazz programming had little to do with the quite vibrant community represented by the likes of the Creative Jazz Club in Auckland and Rattle in Wellington.
Remarkably, that has changed. Since Nick Tipping arrived in 2016, his show Inside Out, broadcast on Concert and RNZ National, has established much stronger connection to contemporary local jazz. It's part of that community. Over that time, Concert's share has even ticked up a bit to 4% of the listening audience, which is still well short of the 6.7% of New Zealanders 15+ who listened in 2007.
It's not hard to imagine that (ideally in partnership with student and community radio) as a model for fostering other musical genres: blues, gospel, reggae, country, waiata Māori – and the music of our growing immigrant communities. There are brown kids in Auckland suburbs making cross-cultural popular music that you'll never hear. (Among my recommendations to NZ On Air last year was that it work on ways of surfacing this music.)
It would cause its own uprising – because, let's face, for a substantial part of its audience, Concert is essentially a chillout playlist – but it might be a model for a serious music station. I, personally, would love that.
But a serious music station doesn't address the future-proofing issue. It wouldn't necessarily find the RNZ listeners of tomorrow any more than Music 101 does on a Saturday. So what they're looking at – and what the head of music Willy McAllister was hired to devise – is an equivalent to the ABC's Triple J, which really does engage younger listeners, and which identifies and exposes talent for the Australian popular music industry as a whole.
But aren't young people already well-served by commercial radio? Sort of. But as Damian Christie pointed out, saying that is "a bit like scrapping RNZ National and claiming adults are well served by ZB and Magic Live."
New Zealand music's share on mainstream pop radio is actually at a historic high at the moment: 20-25% of airtime. But that's really maybe a dozen songs a year, by half a dozen artists, making A-rotate. And it's all contemporary pop, which we've got a lot better at making. And that's a ceiling. Commercial radio has room for very few winners, its needs are narrow and the unserviced market is vast.
My friend Andrew Dubber, who knows more about the way music and broadcast are changing than anyone I know, put it differently, asking:
" … does my right to listen to fine classical music presented intelligently by experts trump a 14 year-old’s right not to be forced into a situation where they are constantly sold to advertisers because of the music they and their friends happen to enjoy?"
When you consume commercial media, you are the product and we should be cautious about declaring that's all anyone under 30 should expect to be.
There are problems with creating our own Triple J, however. The most obvious one is that the commercial networks will go absolutely apeshit about it. Their perspective is that they've paid millions of dollars for their broadcast frequencies and they don't expect the taxpayer to use that money to turn around and compete with them. I saw that happen when I was involved in developing ideas for a Youth Radio Network around the turn of the millennium.
Contrary to claims on social media, young people do still listen to radio – The Edge vies with RNZ National as the most popular radio station in the country. There are money and jobs at stake here, and commercial radio, bankable for so long, is becoming subject to the same revenue pressures as other traditional media. They're entitled to feel uneasy.
We're not, of course, obliged to care about that. But it's impossible not to feel uneasy about the scope of these changes. As the music historian Aleisha Ward explains eloquently in this Twitter thread, the loss of RNZ's music librarians along with Concert FM is a profound one. I'm told there were people in tears when the news was broken to staff this week and I'm not surprised.
It's also unclear what will happen to the truly unique thing RNZ brings to radio in New Zealand – the skill and expertise of the engineers who record performances, both inside and outside the studios. One of the great things about music on Afternoons has been the live-to-air sessions that are subsequently made available online. They offer exposure to artists who might not get it any other way – and one clip from Avantdale Bowling Club's 2018 session with Jesse Mulligan has been viewed more than 60,000 times on YouTube.
Surely the proposed new station would continue to harness those skills – perhaps do even more of it, which would be great. But could a Concert programme without presenters and in-house experts credibly continue to capture important classical and jazz performances? Would those really fit in a Triple J format? And yet the loss of those recordings would leave a massive hole in our cultural life.
In the end, what we should be asking is not whether there would be value in creating something for audiences long ignored by public broadcasting (there would be), or whether there's value in what Concert FM does (there really is) – but why we're being presented with a zero-sum game.
The Labour-led government, which has properly allowed RNZ and its management and board to make strategic decisions, may yet need to say and do more here. And yes, I mean money.
EDIT: I left out one thing here: the reason Concert is being pushed onto the AM band. Which is that there aren't any more FM frequencies available. The frequencies that could have been used for a new venture, the ones that Kiwi FM broadcast on, have – in the case of Auckland's 102.2, anyway – been decomissioned. I don't know enough about spectrum management to say what might be done about that, but it seems a fairly key issue.
Hans Versluys,
Email Web Twitter
What happens if RNZ Triple Yooth fails? How will the expertise now available at Concert FM ever be brought back?
Currently Concert FM broadcasts huge amount of hours of performances by NZ musicians and singers (not just records by NZ artists as they do on pop music stations). It records massive amounts of live performances of the NZSO, APO and countless others, including Womad, which makes it one the truly Kiwi radio stations.
All down the plughole, I suspect.
Auckland • Since Jul 2011 • 33 posts Report
bob daktari,
Email Web Twitter
exactly
Outside of frequencies, I’m really concerned at Concert being gutted, its a vital avenue for a lot of music and musicians (local and international) – it’d not be nearly so bad if a slightly changed version of the current station was simply switched to am leaving room for this new “youth” station but they’re seemingly stripping all of that out
I do also wonder the impact on student radio – if commercial radio is naturally worried about the competition Student Radio must be terrified given how strapped for resources they are
as an aside, over a decade ago I worked for a digital music store (we only did local/nz music) – when RNZ played a track by a kiwi we’d instantly see sales for that song/artist, nothing else produced such a response… its not just youth that enjoy homegrown fare
auckland • Since Dec 2006 • 539 posts Report
Ned, in reply to
You contrast a what if scenario with the fact that ConcertFM is failing. This isn’t an attempt to kill it but to save what they can.
Christchurch • Since Feb 2020 • 1 posts Report
Hamish W,
Email Twitter
I think everyone needs to chill and believe that when they say youth targeted station, all us mid 30 to mid 50 years olds will actually probably quite enjoy it, we all love our regional bfm, active,radio one stations but this presents an opportunity to provide one of those with actual real funding..... To compliment the local stuff on a national level that we all might enjoy.
Wellington • Since Dec 2019 • 2 posts Report
Roger Horrocks,
That is a thoughtful overview, Russell, and the complications you mention are certainly part of the situation. My own view is that they should basically leave Concert alone, as it is, because it is not merely a station - it is an established community, a culture, to which much of the local tradition of classical music (the composers and the performers, young and old) are thoroughly connected. It has specialist staff and does a great job of recording concerts. It is locally the only station of its kind. Uproot that culture and it is likely never to be fully re-created. Like the listeners of any station, I have always grumbled about one aspect or another, and Concert could certainly do with some fine tuning. But our country, with its comparatively small population, is a fragile place for communities and cultures of that kind, and it is just not a good idea to muck around with them in any drastic way. I support many other types of music also, and agree with you about jazz and the 'brown kids in the suburbs' - they need more exposure - but those are different communities and different needs. I would hope that even those who don't listen to classical music themselves would see the value of diversity.
New Zealand • Since Jan 2011 • 4 posts Report
Simon Bennett,
While I have no problem with the creation of a new public service radio station, aimed at younger diverse listeners (other than skepticism as to whether this will work in the age of streaming and in an already saturated market), I have a serious issue with what seems to be the subtext of the proposal.
The reasons given for the cuts are: that Concert FM plays to a small audience; that this audience is predominantly older; and that the Concert FM audience is not sufficiently diverse.
Firstly the smaller audience: isn’t the purpose of public broadcasting to reach audiences that would not necessarily be served by commercial media? I would have thought the relatively niche content for 170-odd thousand listeners would be exactly the sort of thing public service radio is there to do.
The older demographic served by Concert FM should be an argument FOR the retention of Concert FM. Who else is serving this demographic? Advertisers aren’t interested in them. They deserve to be entertained and informed as much as anyone.
The lack of diversity in content and audience is another matter altogether. Putting aside NZ’s track record of fostering outstanding Maori and Pasifika musical artists who go on to excel on the world stage, is there a problem in supporting art forms which originated predominantly in the Northern Hemisphere? Shall we also stop publicly funding the NZSO, the RNZ Ballet, Opera NZ, our regional orchestras, our theatre companies, our dance companies? These are all art forms which derive from European traditions, which tend to appeal to older (smaller) audiences, and which are, dare I say it, elite.
Yes, ‘elite’. This is a word that is can be an anathema to NZ’s traditionally egalitarian world view. The judgement that no-one is entitled to raise their heads too far above the parapet, underlies our ‘tall poppy syndrome’ - one of the biggest hurdles to anyone wanting to excel at an art form. Anyone who strives to forge a career in one of the ‘elite’ arforms, knows exactly the levels of criticism and opprobrium they have to endure as they try to earn their place. Services like RNZ Concert FM validate these people, affirm their career choices and uphold the possibility of a life and vocation in the arts.
My unease about RNZ management’s plan to remove resources from Concert FM is compounded by the reluctance of politicians to get involved in ‘operational’ matters. It strikes me that this plan is far from ‘operational’ and is entirely based on policy decisions that are to do with devaluing traditional ‘elitist’ art forms that appeal to older Eurocentric audiences. I’m interested to know whether our government upholds this view.
In the 30 odd years I have been a professional arts practitioner, I have seen our arts organisations eroded by diminishing real levels of funding, the growth of management tiers at the expense of practitioners, the scaling down of levels of ambition in works due to lack of resourcing, and the collapse of sustainable career paths in the arts for practitioners. I know that arts funding is political hemlock, but am I being paranoid when I see RNZ’s ‘operational’ decision as another deliberate nail in the coffin of this country’s cultural soul?
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 171 posts Report
Walter Nicholls,
My understanding of maths is that 165000 listeners is close to 3½% of the total population – do 85% of NZers listen to the radio? I guess they might.
The RNZ line is that the proposed changes do not end Concert FM but since they remove everything that makes Concert FM better than just streaming classical music on Google Play (presenters, careful curation, interviews with local and visiting musicians etc, and the ability to listen in the car), actually they do.
Considering youth: Concert FM in its current form is I think the only radio station my kids (18 and 20) listen to, all their other music comes online. I’ve often thought that there is room for a quality music-oriented radio station following the Concert FM model – it just needed to expand its range. I’d be pleased with New Age Mondays, Baroque Tuesdays, Jazz wednesday, Hip hop Thursday and Bollywood Friday .. I’d just not tune in on Thursdays.
North Shore, Auckland • Since Jul 2008 • 40 posts Report
Walter Nicholls,
Also sorry for the paywalled link but this 2 days ago from the UK:
"Radio 3 has posted its highest audience ratings in three years as young people migrate to classical music ... Radio 1, the BBC’s flagship youth station, slumped"
Dangerous to assume what applies in the UK applies here but interesting nonetheless.
North Shore, Auckland • Since Jul 2008 • 40 posts Report
Lilith __,
Concert plays a lot more than Classical music: they play orchestral music from all over Europe and spanning hundreds of years, plus contemporary and New Zealand composers; choral music; opera; jazz; visual arts interviews; contemporary ambient (I first heard Rhian Sheehan on Concert); and a lot more.
They record and archive and play performances from the NZSO and Auckland Philharmonic as well as more specialised instrumental groups.
The presenters have a depth of expert knowledge and an ongoing connection with both the performers and the audience. They're a community hub.
There could be more Māori, Pasifika, and other non-European content, sure. Can't we add things rather than throwing Concert in the bin??
So there is a limit to how many stations will fit on the FM band. Why can't we have internet radio for the local youth music? Surely the young folks are more likely to stream content on their phones than to listen to radio broadcasts.
Let the older peeps keep their Concert on the radio and their mental health. Let the rest of us stream Concert+, which is all the current content plus added diversity. Everyone wins! It will cost more, but as Helen Clark said, "Some things are more important than money".
Let's invest more in our culture, and expand our music industry and musical community in all its wonderful diversity. Maybe we could fund it by paying Peter Jackson a bit less.
Dunedin • Since Jul 2010 • 3887 posts Report
Lilith __,
Those who support Concert might like to sign the petition, which now has over 20,000 signatures.
Dunedin • Since Jul 2010 • 3887 posts Report
Lilith __,
CBC's TuneIn app is worth a look. Plenty of content, general and local: music, sports, podcasts and shows, with the option of making your own podcasts. Pretty good.
Dunedin • Since Jul 2010 • 3887 posts Report