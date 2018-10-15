Shots Fired

Last night's 11-minute debate on cannabis law reform on Q+A was hardly the first time the issue has been discussed on national television. But it can fairly be considered the opening round of the long argument that will precede the world's first referendum on changing national cannabis laws.
Indeed, it may well have been the first taste of the flavour of such an argument, with the two sides represented by Green MP Chloe Swarbrick – studious, careful, precise – and Family First's Bob McCoskrie, who delivered a stream of alarming claims about the consequences of legalising cannabis, many of which will be familiar to anyone who has followed the same debate in the US.
McCoskrie has swiftly emerged as the champion of a "No" vote largely because there currently isn't anyone else to carry that side of the argument. That quite probably will not remain the case, but it seems likely that there will be some flavour of culture war in our pre-referendum debate.
Reformers should not be complacent about that. However many reports McCoskrie cherry-picks and numbers he imagines, the fact is that he was on the winning side of a referendum nine years ago and he has some idea how these things are done.
In the citizens-initiated referendum of 2009, 87.4% of people who voted answered "No" to the question: Should a smack as part of good parental correction be a criminal offence in New Zealand?
For several reasons, this overwhelming result did not result in a repeal of the amendment created by Crimes (Substituted Section 59) Amendment Bill. The most significant of these reasons is, of course, that the referendum was not binding on the government. But almost as important is the fact that the question did not explicitly seek such a repeal. It was ambiguous; it begged an opinion without actually proposing an action.
Our cannabis referendum may not be binding either. But it's safe to say that the question will be more meaningful. If it doesn't seek a yea-or-nay on a written reform bill already passed by Parliament (which would be the optimum, constitutionally speaking), it should at least offer a clear idea of what a legislative reform would contain.
Exactly what the proposed reform would be is not at all easy to anticipate. That will be up to the government, which will take into account feedback generated by a national campaign of public engagement. It's also unclear what reformers should want it to look like. As I discovered in my Matters of Substance story on the nature of a referendum question, citizens considering state ballot initiatives wanted, above all, reassurance about the consequences of a "yes" vote. A more conservative reform proposal may be more likely to get over the line.
But that's not as much of an issue as it might appear. McCoskrie repeatedly used the phrase "Big Marijuana". Actually, no one wants that, and some of the most dedicated cannabis law reform advocates actually favour a non-commercial model such as cannabis social clubs, with permission for possession and self-growing. It could be that the first round of legalisation in New Zealand won't look like much like Colorado, California or even Canada.
But we have a long way to go until we we know. Engagement and consultation can't begin until the Budget allocates money for such a process and that didn't happen this year. Budget 2019 will presumably allocate the funding, but after that the engagement process will need to be designed and executed. And then the government (and possibly Parliament) will need to consider what the feedback implies for a question.
So we're looking at a referendum held in conjunction with the 2020 general election. That's going to be interesting.
–––
For now, it might be useful to have a look at some of the claims made last night. McCoskrie cited a number of alarming data points from the Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area report. It's complicated, but many findings in that report are at odds with most other reviews of the impact of legalisation, including those from Colorado police departments, and the Colorado Department of Education. This review of the claims in the report – most notably around teenage cannabis use, which successive studies have found is stagnating or decreasing – is useful reading. The RMHIDTA reports also contain some staggering statistical flubs. It's not that there's nothing to keep an eye on, but RMHIDTA is not a reliable data source.
Claim: Two thirds of Colorado jurisdictions have declined to permit cannabis retail outlets, yet there are more of them in the state than Starbucks and McDonald's combined. This is true. Dispensaries are concentrated in several cities, most notably Denver, and there aren't as many big food and coffee chain outlets as you might think. But smaller towns such as Parachute and Manitou Springs have reversed their earlier retails ban after seeing how much local sales tax the business was reaping in other places. Also, about half the dispensaries are medical and have been in place for some time. The number and concentration of such outlets and their ownership is something you'd want to address in any regulated market.
The gummy bears produced as "an example of Big Marijuana": firstly, this is a straight-up lift from a stunt performed by anti-cannabis campaigner Kevin Sabet in 2016. Sabet's gummy bears didn't contain THC and neither did McCoskrie's. They especially didn't contain "40% THC", which would be crazy – the measure McCoskrie seems to have been reaching for was 40 milligrams. Edibles, for all their appeal, have been an issue where weed has been legalised. They won't kill anyone, but in enough quantity may cause a very unpleasant few hours for the user. After a spate of accidental overdoses after legalisation in 2014, Colorado has tightened regulations around labelling, dose and resemblance to actual lollies and the industry is on board with it. Doses are limited to 10mg and, importantly, it's illegal to sell edibles that look like gummy bears. (Canada, meanwhile, has not allowed sales of edibles for the time being.)
On cannabis potency in legalised states: "60 to 80% is the average and you can get as high as 95%". This is utter nonsense. Yes, THC levels have been rising for years and were doing so long before legalisation. But potency of cannabis flower in dispensaries tops out around 25% and is more often under 20%. Concentrates are, obviously, higher, but still only around 60%. As Chloe Swarbrick pointed out, this can be, and is, regulated. Canada has not allowed concentrates at all – or (and this doesn't really make sense) vapourisers.
Finally: the merits of the Portugal model of decriminalisation of all drugs. I don't have time to go into this in depth and I'm not sure which UN Office of Drugs and Crime report on Portugal McCoskrie is referring to, but drug deaths and other drug harms have fallen dramatically under Portugal's policy. Moreover, UNODC has, along with 10 other UN agencies, called for the decriminalisation of drugs.
Dennis Frank,
Email Web
Excellent report, thanks Russell. I'm waiting to see who will be driving the design of the referendum, how the parties in parliament will collaborate on that design (or not), how public input will be called for, etc.
New Zealand • Since Jun 2016 • 218 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Heh. You're not the only one waiting for that :-)
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22584 posts Report
Shaun Lott,
Web
I happened to be living in Colorado when legalisation happened, and I can report first hand that civilised society did not come to an end. My experience of legalised recreation sales was: 1) It was tightly regulated 2) It was cheap 3) It was lucrative for the state.
Waitakere • Since Aug 2009 • 106 posts Report
Francisco Blaha,
Web Twitter
Interestingly the Uruguay model, a country whose population and primary products based economy is very similar to NZ, does not get discussed. Since its implementation, it wiped out the black market, by offering lower prices and standardization in quality.
Since Dec 2006 • 16 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Good point. Although there are a few differences between there and here. Quality was much more of an issue in Uruguay as I understand it, with a lot of bad, adulterated weed coming in from Paraguay. The government was also the monopoly producer and supplier of hard liquor for most of last century, so there was a precedent for a state weed monopoly.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22584 posts Report
Alfie,
Web
"As high as 95% (THC)..." "deaths from cannabis..."
I'd have to say, Bob McCoskrie is still a fucking idiot.
Dunedin • Since May 2014 • 1343 posts Report
Graeme Edgeler,
Web Twitter
It would have been odd for the question to seek repeal. The question for the referendum and proceess for holding it started well before the law was passed.
Wellington, New Zealand • Since Nov 2006 • 3198 posts Report
Peter Darlington,
Email Web Twitter
Was surprised the other 2 didn't pick up on McCoskrie's continuing referral to successful anti-smoking campaigns as providing a guide as to how we might tackle lowering drug demand and use. He seemed to be missing the logic that anti-smoking campaigns only work because smoking is legal so companies and the product can be targeted around tax, plain packaging etc...
Nelson • Since Nov 2006 • 946 posts Report
Bart Janssen,
There was a really good long read (somewhere, but damned if I can remember) about Portugal's experience. Really clear that they were desperate to find a better way than having people dying on then streets. Really honest about what they got right and more importantly what they didn't get right and would like to change.
I think that's a really important part of this - we really need a system that allows for change as we figure out what works well in NZ and what doesn't. Too often we establish a law and then leave no ability to modify it as we learn.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 4427 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Fair enough, I did puzzle over how to phrase it. Would "didn't seek a specific legislative outcome" be closer?
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22584 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
I agree strongly with this. I'd be happy enough with a fairly conservative change to allow us to see what happens – and with the potential for further reform clearly signalled.
This, to an extent, is what's happened in other jurisdictions. Colorado authorities realised they had a problem with the way edibles had hit the market, and the Canadian government has been frank about wanting to monitor the initial reforms before allowing commercial edibles, concentrates and vapes. (The vape ban does seem ill-advised and wouldn't make sense under NZ Smokefree regulations.)
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22584 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
An excellent point. In my defence, there were a lot of claims that needed addressing in 11 minutes.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22584 posts Report
Euan Mason,
Web Twitter
Thanks for this. I have been quite skeptical about legalising cannabis, because smoking pot is a dumb thing to do IMO, but after listening to Chloe v Bob, I've changed my mind. I still think it's a dumb thing to do, but treating it as a health issue rather than a crime will very likely minimise harm, as she suggests. Bob's argument is about as effective as one of those laughable, 1950s era anti-pot films we were shown in high school.
Canterbury • Since Jul 2008 • 258 posts Report
Nick Russell,
Heh, I read the headline and thought this post was going to be about this...
https://thespinoff.co.nz/politics/15-10-2018/what-the-hell-just-happened-the-jami-lee-ross-vs-simon-bridges-leakwar-explained/
Wellington • Since Jul 2008 • 110 posts Report
Peter Darlington, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Oh for sure, I was pointing out my surprise that neither Chloe or Corin jumped in & hit him up about it during the broadcast. Seemed to be one gaping hole (of many) in McCoskrie's logic.
Nelson • Since Nov 2006 • 946 posts Report
william blake,
But I think he has a point about big marijuana, everything in this country has been moving away from small, local and sustainable for donkeys years. I think it's going to be a bloody battle to see who controls the pot. There are rich people already setting up shop and selling shares in the shop, on the legislative gamble that they can hold the license to dispense.
https://www.radionz.co.nz/news/national/309107/tobacco-industry-pushes-for-crackdown-on-home-growers
Since Mar 2010 • 368 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
The Drug Foundation's model policy provides some good direction, oriented towards smaller, local businesses, completely separated from liquor and tobacco retailers and with a health structure built-in. The last thing we want to do is regulate like alcohol.
Yes. I'm quite sure the likes of Helius are getting into medicinal cannabis with an eye on a later recreational market.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22584 posts Report
mark taslov, in reply to
Hi Russell, I’d missed that Matters of Substance story on the nature of a referendum question, but I was struck reading it by the overriding emphasis on a single question around e.g. "a specific proposal as an alternative to the status quo" most likely already "drafted and passed by the House" perhaps following a consultation process similar to Ireland’s Citizens’ Assembly that – in light of Chlöe Swarbrick’s comments on the need for "an innovative approach" in the run-up to a vote, there’s a case to be made for reversing that process and instead enhancing the democratic nature of the referendum and making better use of paper with not one binary choice but a series of questions along the lines of the 2016 Curia poll, in order that a more representative bill might then be custom-drafted and passed – under a ‘not if but when’ proviso. Likely entailing a lead up more focused on educating the general public en masse as to terminology - evidence - offshore models.
Te Ika-a-Māui • Since Mar 2008 • 2194 posts Report
Neil,
One part of this debate that could do with a bit more attention is the effect of drug use on acute health services. Emergency Departments and acute mental health services are now regularly turned into battle zones by people high on various substances, placing many people at risk of serious harm - both staff and patients.
Marijuana doesn’t cause anywhere near the same level of violence as meth but it does exacerbate psychosis in a small number of people which can lead to violence (often in perceived self defense related to paranoia).
There are issues of responsibility and risk which health professionals are increasingly having to navigate through that need urgent clarification.
Recent articles in The Herald regarding a tragedy involving a drug fuelled crime and contact with mental health services is an example of the sort of demonising of health services and staff that can happen as a result of the current fog.
Health workers should also be protected as part of any harm minimisation policy.
Since Nov 2016 • 215 posts Report
Northshoreguynz, in reply to
Email Twitter
Pretty sure it was The Spinoff.
New Zealand • Since Aug 2014 • 15 posts Report
Craig Young,
Web
One thing to remember about Bob M is that there are some very easy ways to call his bluff. Namely, these
(i) Relevant qualifications: Bob's tertiary qualifications are in accountancy and tax policy. Now, I have no doubt that this means excellent fiscal discipline within Family First, but these aren't applicable skills when it comes to pharmacology, toxicology, botany and relevant scientific disciplines in the context of the cannabis debate. Simply find someone with a strategically relevant skill set and use them for rebuttal
(ii) Based on my experience with Bob during several LGBT debates, what he tends to do is parrot US Christian Right pressure groups when it comes to rhetoric, tactics and strategy. For "US Christian Right', read populist US social conservative anti-drug organisations, but the same applies in this context.
(iii) In which case, providing rebuttal is easy, Merely look up the source Bob's citing, see if there are any rebuttals from high-profile professionals within peer-reviewed medical or scientific journals, or statements from US professional associations that contradict him.
Finally, yeah, he may well have been able to mobilise opponents of Section 59 repeal a decade ago, but much metaphorical water has passed under the bridge since then. He's lost repeatedly when it comes to prostitution laws, LGBT concerns and women's reproductive rights. Take the simple steps above and you can easily outflank him.
Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 483 posts Report
Shane Le Brun,
Email Web
the one thing with small business versus big cannabis is costs to implement quality control and economies of scale. without export, nz companies could only thrive in the medical space with economies of scale from a rec market.
For this reason I support a model that is big cannabis, but separates the producers from the retail outlets
Since Mar 2015 • 44 posts Report