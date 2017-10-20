The climate changed

Yesterday was not only the day a new government was announced. It was also the day that a new stocktake compiled by the Ministry for the Environment and Statistics New Zealand laid out the challenges posed to New Zealand by climate change and warned that our gross greenhouse gas emissions have increased by 24% since 1990.
While the report was notable for its detail and in places the urgency of its language, these are not new facts. Governments have seen this develop and, by and largely, done little to respond.
Yet in 2017, the public is very largely on board with climate change as a problem. Last week, the tenth annual Climate Change and Business Conference saw corporate leaders address the practical implications of global warming with a renewed frankness. Two months ago, a Victoria University study found that New Zealand media treatment of of the issue has improved and is largely in line with the scientific consensus as expressed in the IPCC report.
The problem, more than ever, is in our politics. So the "policy gains" that the leaders of the Green Party announced last night to their delegates are extremely significant. They are, according to the email that went out:
Significant climate action, with a shift towards a net zero carbon emissions economy by 2050. The specific focuses will be on: transport, energy, primary industries. The establishment of an Independent Climate Commission. Support for a shift in farming to more sustainable land use.
The shortfall in government also came up in this week's Media Take programme. It's a good show, on which we were joined by Peter Griffin of the Science Media Centre, Newsroom's evenironmengt editor Eloise Gibson, AUT's David Hall, Mike Smith, Huhana Smith and – talking about the Pacific Island experience, Alistar Kata and Kendall Hutt. The Pacific segment was the last one we added to the show, but it turned out to be the most profound. Pacific peoples who culturally define themselves through their land, are already beginning to lose that land.
There was one other sector that frustrated out commentators: agriculture. The farming lobby – and its intransigent press, which remains stubbornly outside the mainstream – continues to resist reform or, in many cases, even acknowledge a roblem. That lobby will not be happy with the prospect of meaningful action and it will resist that action strongly. It would be nice to think that a National Opposition will have the sense not to spend three years on a Fart Tax campaign, but that might be too hopeful.
Nonetheless, yesterday was a very auspicious day for this new government to be named. We can do this. It might not be easy. But it does feel as if suddenly we've started. You might say that yesterday, the climate changed.
The Media Take climate change special can be viewed here on demand and the 15-minute extended korero is here. Both parts will be packaged up into an extended show that will screen on Māori Television at 11.30am on Sunday.
Hell yes. The climate challenge is far greater, but it shows that things can be done.
Carol Stewart, in reply to
That was due to swift and concerted global action in the form of the Montreal protocol. It was also a much simpler problem (than AGW) to solve in that it was largely a matter of product substitution.
A few weeks ago I was in Fiji with a colleague, running a workshop at Creating Futures, a conference on Pasifika mental health issues. Our workshop was on post-disaster cultural heritage archiving and communication, off the back of our experiences of developing the earthquake archive CEISMIC. There were about 50 mental health professionals there, from nine Pacific nations. We began by defining what would represent disaster for their people, and with the exception of tsunamis, the concerns for the Pacific nations delegates were all climate-change related. What struck me forcefully, was the clear-eyed way they faced the inexorable reality of what was coming towards them. For everyone it was a case of when: when seawater inundates their arable land and destroys sources of fresh water; when desertification prevents farming; and when the next category 5 cyclone causes even more damage. The stories from the Solomon Islands, Tuvalu and Kiribati were particularly harrowing. Among the solutions being developed was buying up parcels of land on other islands in order to have a bolt hole. Whatever we achieve by 2050 will be too late for these lowest emitting, most affected victims of the damage we have wrought on the planet. Moral responsibility for our Pasifika neighbours involving more than just supplying bolt holes—language, society and culture needs to be saved also.
Rich of Observationz,
How are the government going to make this happen, though?
Are they going to persuade/mandate Wellington Region Council to retain the trolleybus network?
How are they going to get the power industry to reverse their decision to keep Huntly open until 2022?
How are they going to stop Auckland (and Wellington's) car-based sprawl against the widespread delusion that the only way to make housing affordable is to build on fields dozens of kilometres from the city centre?
Are they going to make air ticket prices reflect the impact of air travel so people don't fly across the country like they're going to the shops?
And are they going to tell Paul Eagle and his mates that we don't need a motorway to Wellington Airport, just because it's in his electorate and some traffic planner years ago drew SH1 as ending there?
linger, in reply to
levels of ozone-depleting chemicals dropping; not quite the same thing! But yes, a welcome long-term development.
Ian Dalziel,
https://earth.nullschool.net/
good realtime overview of all the processes.
Ian Dalziel,
How is the air up there?
https://www.space.com/17683-earth-atmosphere.html
Russell Brown, in reply to
Hilary Stace,
I just went to a seminar at Victoria University in which the speakers Jonathan Boston and Judy Lawrence considered how to legislate and pay for the amelioration of climate change. It is expensive to rehouse people and build new infrastructure. Do we want an EQC or ACC model or something else? Here is their paper.
http://igps.victoria.ac.nz/publications/WP/WP17-05-Climate-change-adaptation.pdf
Katharine Moody, in reply to
Thanks, will read.
Kiwiiano, in reply to
To be fair, trolley buses are an unsightly mess. We’d be far better off to have electric buses that top up their batteries every time they stop at a bus stop from the coils buried below, picking up enough charge to make it a few stops beyond. The fact they are available yet is an opening for a bright young lad.
My other grump is the claim we have too many old cars. We have too many cars that are way bigger than the 50cc/adult passenger minimum requirement.
Or not enough EVs.
John Farrell, in reply to
An induction coil large enough to charge a bus effectively would fry anyone who walked over it with anything metallic. Also - what cars do you class as old? 1990s?
Lara,
:D
But yes, very pleased at the policy.
Kiwiiano, in reply to
Well, in terms of their carbon footprint, it was noted that the original VW Beetles hd a lower gas consumption per km than the new ones, because they were a lot lighter and had a lot less 'extras'. True, without all the side intrusion bars and reinforced passenger compartments they aren't as safe but....
If you go back to the 50cc/adult passenger, the vast majority of vehicles are hopelessly over-powered on the off-chance they may have to take a trailer-load to the transfer station once every couple of months or 'need' seating for 7 adults.
The predictions are that within a few years the convergent technologies of autonomous electric vehicles may see all our ICEs reduced to museum pieces. Quote "Your current car may well be the last one you will ever own!" That roll-over, which could take only a decade or so, should knock a dent in our national carbon footprint.
steven crawford,
My grump is that the train fare (electric train) from Porirua to Wellington, is more than it costs me to drive a ton of steel ute on the same journey. And the trains are half empty during off peak hours, because they cost so bloody much for anyone without a gold card to ride.
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
My little Mazda 323's speedo dial goes up to 240kph!!
Joe Wylie, in reply to
Goodness me, perhaps best not to skite about that. According to the late A.K. Grant, the Mazda 323's great advantage is that it doesn't "excite the envy of the proletariat".
Alfie, in reply to
Dunedin • Since May 2014 • 1322 posts Report
Katharine Moody, in reply to
And isn't that the opposite of what should be the case - given non-Gold Card holders are (in the main) using the transport to facilitate productive activity (work) - whereas Gold Card holders are likely using it for consumptive activity.
steven crawford, in reply to
The optimist would think they are mainly out using there gold cards (economically) for interacting with the services industry’s. And that’s a good reason for service industry workers to also have gold cards. That would help them to see each other at eye level.
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
aaah - the Pulmonary Pullman!
:- )
