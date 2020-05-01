The last – and best – parts of the cannabis bill have arrived

Regular readers will know that I've been hanging out for the "market allocation" parts of the proposed Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill, which will be the subject of a referendum this year.
While most media outlets ran inane stories last year on how many joints 14 grams added up to, it was clear to anyone who took the subject seriously that the questions of who would get to produce and sell cannabis and how licences would be awarded were vastly more important. And we've had to wait for answers to those.
Well, they're here. And it's very good news. From the summary of the proposed bill (there's a link to the full text at the bottom of the summary):
A cap would limit the amount of cannabis available for sale in the licensed market. Licensed businesses would apply for a portion of the cap. The Authority would be able to adjust the cap each year as required. No licence holder would be able to hold more than 20% of the cap.
The Bill includes 3 guiding principles, which the Authority would apply when deciding which businesses would be given a portion of the cap. The Authority would consider the degree to which the licence applicant:
- represents or partners with communities disproportionately harmed by cannabis
- generates social benefit and builds community partnerships
- promotes employment opportunities and career pathways.
The cap could change over time and affect the amount of cannabis businesses would be able to supply to the market.
Part of the cap would be set aside for micro-cultivators (licensed businesses growing on a small scale).
Businesses allowed to grow cannabis would not be able to operate premises where cannabis is sold or consumed.
Why is this good? Because it effectively cuts off the prospect of Big Cannabis. Canada undermined an otherwise thoughtful set of regulations by allowing its already-large medicinal cannabis businesses to rush into the market, setting off an investment gold rush that was destabilising and unhealthy. California handed out licences to pretty much anyone, but imposed compliance costs so high that they effectively cut out the small producers that legalisation was supposed to bring in from the illicit market: it was pretty much a Big Cannabis charter.
Neither regime has actually ushered in any public health crisis – in both places, as everywhere, legalisation has seen a small increase in overall use by adults and a consistent fall in youth use – but they have both sidelined communities who suffered most under prohibition. Also, we should have already learned the lessons of alcohol and tobacco in allowing large companies to control drug markets – and using their resources to seek political influence. And apart from anything else, "Big Cannabis" is scare messaging for prohibitionists.
A different set of approaches, usually grouped under the heading "social equity", has begun to emerge in some US states, and what we're seeing in this bill is that written into law. It's made even clearer in the explatory notes of the bill itself:
Other provisions of the Act that recognise the interests of Māori in the context of the regulation of cannabis include—
-
(a) section 85, which relates to how the amount of licensed cannabis that may be cultivated within the annual cultivation cap may be allocated, and requires the Authority to have regard to applications that realise the following social equity principles:—
-
(i) representing or partnering with communities disproportionately harmed by cannabis, including Māori and people from economi- cally deprived areas; and
-
-
(ii) the generation of social benefit and build community partnerships by engaging individuals, whānau, and communities in the design and delivery of their authorised activities; and
-
(iii) the promotion of employment opportunities and career pathways in the cannabis industry for Māori and people from economically deprived areas; and
-
(b) section 202, which relates to the manner in which the Authority must set the maximum potency limits for licensed cannabis products, and pro- vides that these limits should aim to minimise problematic use, espe- cially for Māori; and
-
(c) sections 260 and 263, which require the Crown, when setting the harm reduction levy and excise duties, to have regard to the extent to which the levy and the excise duties share the costs associated with can- nabis use and its regulation in an equitable and non-regressive manner among those who buy, sell and produce cannabis.
Māori communities which have suffered the most harm under cannabis prohibition, will have a head start in getting a stake in a regulated industry and, in general, prospective licencees will need to show their own social merit or miss out. Licences will be limited.
Small producers will also have a reserved stake under the new regime. It would be up to the proposed Cannabis Regulatory Authority to say how much of a permitted annual cap on cultivation would be reserved for holders of micro-cultivation licences. Hopefully, lessons will be learned from Canada's experience with its own "artisan" producer licences.
The bottom line of the section quoted above also embodies a more recent approach: a ban on vertical integration, which has been an element of reform in Mexico. No business will be able to both produce cannabis and sell it to the consumer, which restricts market dominance.
The economist Eric Crampton has already noted that the vertical integration ban would preclude "cellar door" type operations, where a producer could show and sell farm-grown cannabis to visitors (which would undoubtedly be popular with tourists). But I think there are larger impediments to that, most notably in the banket ban on advertising – including advertising inside R20 stores. You won't be able to smell or see your weed – or even a picture of it – just a price list.
It's not clear to me the extent to which even attributes of of the products will be able to be described, to tight is the advertising ban. But the particular effects of any given cannabis strain strain are governed as much by which terpenes are present as by THC level – weed that smells like cheese will have a very different effect to weed that smells like piney or citrusy, believe or or not – and anyone buying it needs some way of knowing that.
Update: it appears that clause 158 g (iii) appears to actually address this, offering an exemption to the advertising ban for:
the following actions of a licence holder who has a retail or consumption premises authorisation if done in the approved premises and in accordance with regulations:
-
(i) the giving of advice and recommendations about cannabis products to customers who are inside the premises, including information about the THC content of cannabis products:
-
(ii) the display and provision of public health messages or other messages relating to harm reduction by third parties approved by the Authority:
-
(iii) the display of a sample of cannabis products within the premises for the purpose of allowing customers to see and handle but not consume the cannabis products available for purchase.
I hope so, otherwise there's a level where this gets infantilising. If we've decided, as a nation, that adults can use this drug, then not letting them see it or get information about it, even on licensed premises, until they've bought it – when they will be free to look at it, smell it and consume it, even right there on the spot – just seems a bit silly.
I suspect that provision has been grandfathered in from smokefree regulations. Ditto for one surprising new part: you'll be able to buy onsite or BYO on suitably licensed premises and consume your cannabis – but there would be no smoking or even vaping indoors. So prospective retailers would need to find premises that were not only discreet and not visible from the street but had large outdoor areas. Rooftop gardens might suddenly become very popular.
You would presumably be able to enjoy edible products. But Justice minister Andrew Little confirmed today that edibles wouldn't initially be permitted for sale – you'd still be allowed to make your own, from weed you've bought or grown yourself. I do get the desire to take it slowly, which will also be behind the exclusion of cannabis extracts and concentrates for the time being.
But cannabis topicals – balms to rub on your sore bits – will also not be allowed at first. And I think that points to a bigger shortcoming: the failure to take into account the green fairy networks, which already deal in extracts and topicals. We're already at a point where police are less likely to prosecute genuine medicinal supply and, if they do, courts are relucant to to convict. Perhaps this group of sub-pharmaceutical therapeutic products needs its own regulations – what Pearl Schomburg proposed in my Herald profile last weekend could be a basis for that – but leaving that community swinging in the wind isn't sensible or compassionate.
Elsewhere, there would be an excise tax linked to THC content, a limit of 15% THC content for whole flower and a requirement for THC and CBD content to be stated on packaging. But it would seem to make sense for other cannabinoids (some of which have emerging therapeutic uses) to be stated on the label – and for CBD levels to be linked to excise rates, with higher-CBD products being treated more favourably.
There's much more in the bill, but it'll take time to go through and I wanted to get this written. Overall, this is what we'd been led to expect: it's a very tight regulatory framework, more so than alcohol or tobacco, and of course much more so than in the current cannabis black market – as befits legislation with a public health goal.
In the event of a "Yes" vote there will be a tension between between the traditional public health approach of taxing and restricting harmful substances and the desire to take the trade away from the criminal market, but a balance should be found.
But for now, I'm absolutely delighted with the licensing and market allocation parts. They have helped confirm this bill as genuinely world-leading legislation that incorporates lessons from other countries and address the needs of our country. We just now need to wait and see whether it ever gets in front of a Parliament that can make it into law.
Alfie,
Web Twitter
Pass the joint and praise the Lord! Big Canna has been excluded. Canadian pot money has been distorting world markets for a while, even if some of the bigger players like Canopy Growth seem to be heading out the back door at the moment.
The social equity provisions are excellent, especially the ongoing monitoring element. And we are going to be allowed some form of coffee bars. Good. That's just civilised.
It feels a bit churlish to criticise, but the 15% THC limit feels low as many popular strains currently come in around the 20% mark. That creates an obvious and sizeable niche for the black market. And while that 14g limit still seems silly -- akin to limiting spirit sales to half bottles, that's surely bound improve over time.
I'd have to say I've been looking forward to some pleasant retail experiences post-legalisation. But no looking, smelling or becoming in any way informed about the product you're buying? Seriously? If diseminating helpful information at retail is going to be this crippled, we may as well buy via mail order.
But hey, as a starting point I'm very happy with what we've seen so far. I really had not expected to be this close to common sense legalisation in my country, in my lifetime. Bring on the referendum.
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
I've updated the post. Clause 158 g (iii) would seem to allow a store operator to offer advice and information and for the customer to see and possibly smell the bud. Perils of trying to absorb a very detailed bill quickly on my part, but it could have been clearer, especially given the extremely broad definition of "advertising" in the bill.
Trevor Nicholls,
"Infantilising" is a good word for the kind of campaign that will likely be run against this proposal, alas.
Worik Stanton,
I can vote for this
Dean Wallis,
With the bill offering encouragement to production by Maori in impoverished areas, I hope the supply chain does not end up mirroring the fishing industry, where the producers operate on subsistence returns while the distributors make hefty profits
John McKinnon,
Sensible and civilised. I can vote for this.
Shep Cheyenne,
Any word on the drug impairment testing set for driving and working?
As NZ seeks to avoid a depression through state infrastructure works, movement on the zero tolerance test currently in place would be meaningful.
Helga,
What’s the argument for no beverages? I recall a Kim Hill interview discussing the teas produced in California by a New Zealand expat - teas for relaxation and sleep and getting high or not getting high - all sounded wonderfully civilised. Why not here?
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
It's more of a general wariness about novel products I think. The rush to create drinks in California has a few issues.
Alfie, in reply to
Web Twitter
While some of the more civilised consumption methods may not be commercially available for a start, in theory we'll all be able to grow four plants per bubble. Anyone who theoretically invested in a Magic Butter Maker would be able to produce a range of healthy and delicious edibles at home.
Warning: when the Amazon algorithm keeps "suggesting" you need gummy bear moulds, you know that big data has your number.
Aside: Does anyone else think in bubbles now?
Alfie,
Web Twitter
After saying earlier I thought "the 15% THC limit feels low as many popular strains currently come in around the 20% mark", I was surprised to read this from Ross Bell.
That may have been the case back when it was all 'NZ Green', but plant genetics have moved on apace and the tastier varieties all test way higher than 8%. Is most of the street level supply in NZ analytically this close to being low-impact bush weed? Is that what the gangs have been churning out all this time?
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Me too. I know that the national bragging about growing world-beating weed hasn't been true for quite a while, if it ever was, but that does seem very low.
Russell Brown,
Email Web Twitter
Here’s the 2010 ESR research, which involved growing plants hydroponically and got a remarkably wide variety of results.
And the Herald report on same:
The Drug Foundation published a response to the scare-story headings at that time about cannabis being “four times as strong” as in previous research in 1996, pointing out the inconsistency in potency and suggesting a more typical potency was 10-11%.
But that’s still more than Ross is saying now. I think 6% potency cannabis would not be popular at retail. Anyway, I've messaged him to asked if he can swing by with any more detail.
Ross Bell,
Email Web
Hi all. For clarification (and I've just copied this from a Facebook post in response to someone who challenged the reported comments):
"Yes, it's true. The data on levels of potency of cannabis typically available on the black market is old. This report is 10 years old: http://i.stuff.co.nz/.../Cannabis-now-four-times-stronger
That shows the some cannabis was averaging about 11%. An earlier report from ESR showed averages of 6-8%.
The main point I was trying to make to the journalist was less about an absolute figure, but more about the need to understand what is currently available to cannabis consumers and making sure therefore that we try to stick to those levels.
I actually said 15% upper limit might be OK, but that it would be good to test cannabis before we make a final decision. As I read it, the 15% limit is a proposal, but the cannabis advisory committee will be asked whether this is too high or low.
We have been asking the govt to fund this testing for over a year now; we know that ESR is really keen to do this work.
Another point I made (and not everything you say to media makes it into the final story) is that we know there are increased risks with higher potency cannabis, and the NZ should try to avoid creating a market for high potency cannabis if that market doesn't yet exist. If testing shows that average black market products are 12-15 or more, then let's adjust the level.
And what is brilliant about the proposed law is that consumers will know exactly what it is they are buying, because that will be on the packet. And that the people selling cannabis can be trained up to give good advice to experienced consumers and novice consumers.
But yes, there are some cannabis consumers who prefer higher potency strains. My view is those consumers are probably well skilled cultivators, and under the Bill, will still be able to grow their own higher strength plants under the home cultivation provisions.
I'd genuinely love to know how you have determined the strength of the cannabis you consume. How do you know it's 20 or 30%? And do you know the CBD ratios too? I'm concerned that there are too many strains that are full on THC with little to no CBD to moderate it.
Cheers
Ross"
Ross Bell,
Email Web
p.s. These are the criteria the Authority must consider when setting the final limit:
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Thanks Ross. I think the above is one of the stronger arguments for legalisation. Per my Pearl Schomburg story, it seems that the better green fairy growers are achieving good CBD ratios, but it would be great if that was cannabis that everyone could obtain.
BenWilson,
Email Twitter
I don't think this is much of a problem really. There is a black market for over proof booze now but really, so what? You'll get the same effect from two doses of half strength as one dose of full strength. The important thing is that the dose is known. I don't think strength will long continue to dictate price, as civilized use progresses. Subtler things like taste, smell, quality of experience and brand recognition will demand premiums. The crude idea of stronger is better will just be a tiny niche, like drinking moonshine is.
Alfie, in reply to
Web Twitter
If you don’t have a friend who works in a lab and without access to legal testing, there tends to be a reliance on analytical information provided by seed banks. I’m told they’re dependable and are probably preferable to scoring a dodgy seedling of unknown provenance that somebody’s mate down the pub can get hold of and which has a 50% chance of being riddled with soil gnats or other pests.
A lot of seed bank strains run 15-25% these days, without much CBD for balance, so pegging official THC levels at 8-10% would probably inspire experimentation by regular users. To me an advantage of a higher THC strain is that you use less of it. Like a good malt whiskey. Sort of.
Maybe I mix with the wrong people, but I get the impression that consumer sophistication has developed over the years as the availability of strains has improved. For me it’s bubblegum – an up-and-at-em (c.f. couch potato) strain which sends my arthritis pain to the background, is not too heavy, a bit giggly and can be wonderfully creative – that’s around 15.5% THC and >1% CBD. But some samples test up to 19% so that would fall outside even a 15% limit.
I can’t find any evidence of sub-10% levels in other legal markets. I’d argue that rather than restricting levels, a tax based on THC content seems like a winner. Given the choice between a nice over-proof whiskey at $150 or a bottle of something serviceable for $75, the majority will be motivated by price.
If the ultimate aim is to regulate and eventually integrate the black market, limiting THC to 10% suggests something nearer to bush weed which to be honest, just isn’t that appealing any longer.
Alfie, in reply to
Web Twitter
Possibly, in the way that four big macs equate to one decent restaurant meal, but I’m picturing The Freak Brothers without the humour.
Numerous trips to Amsterdam with Lloyd Cole’s "Lost Weekend" as the enduring background track cured me of over-strength weed decades ago. (The B52s "Channel Z" also deserves an honourable mention). Plant genetics have moved on to the point where strength is less of a prime metric than effect and flavour… go you good terpenes. It just so happens that the varieties I prefer and which work best for me start at 15% and head north.
I’m looking forward to legalisation as I hadn’t expected to see it in NZ in my lifetime. To speaking with a knowledgeable budtender and being able to purchase something different, trying some new strains. And maybe sharing coffee and a bud with friends in a congenial legal setting. It all sounds quite civilised. May it happen.
Yep, they already do.
Alfie, in reply to
Web Twitter
Thanks for that. A couple of things stand out for me.
As you'd expect. However for inexperienced growers to produce "an average of 687g (24.2oz) of dry head per plant" seems unbelievable. They must have turned out three metre monsters, in hydro. And weighed the stalks. Has that stat affected Police perceptions around the potential value of a plant? Then there's this.
With such a massive mix-and-match result ranging from hemp to heaven over just 18 plants, you'd have to question the seeds or stock used. That was ten years ago and I imagine the Hikirangi boys, Helius et al will have more up to date information. Somebody must have.
