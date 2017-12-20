The new medical cannabis law is quite a bit more than nothing

It doesn't really match Jacinda Ardern's campaign promise to "legalise medical cannabis", but her government’s new medical cannabis law does a couple of significant things straight off the bat: the introduction of a statutory defence for possession (only for the terminally ill) and removal of CBD as a controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
It’s disappointing the defence isn’t broader, but this is presumably what there were sufficient votes for – and I suspect the resistance to any more would have come not only from the New Zealand First caucus and Cabinet members, but from Parliamentary Labour's own conservative wing. Yet it will have an impact in and of itself on policing and sentencing.
Details of the “medical cannabis scheme” are apparently to be determined, but if it includes a list of readily-approvable products and a straightforward means of obtaining them, that’s good. The Ministry of Health should be encouraged to reconsider its onerous view on what constitutes “advertising” (which currently includes simply putting the products on a website).
CBD presumably remains a prescription medicine – it’s unclear whether it can now also be an over-the-counter product, but my understanding is that the government is open to that eventually if not immediately.
But maybe the really significant thing here is that A GOVERNMENT IS AMENDING THE MISUSE OF DRUGS ACT IN A WAY THAT’S NOT JUST MORE PROHIBITION.
It turns out that it's possible after all ...
Worik Stanton,
Definitely better than nothing.
Was it too far to have protection better than "legal defense"?
Protection for growers would have good too. Too far?
Russell Brown,
It'd be a good result to have this and Chloe Swarbrick's members bill before select committee at the same time. David Clark has already said he's voting for Chloe's bill at first reading.
It will be much more likely to pass at first reading if Bill English allows his caucus a conscience vote. His MPs should stop trying to play gotcha and ask to be able vote their consciences.
Russell Brown, in reply to
A statutory defence is a defence in law, so it’s okay – the same as being legal, in fact. I think it will have an impact on police willingness to prosecute in general.
For now, yeah. I was specifically told that it’s not there because they didn’t have the numbers to get it through.
Rosemary McDonald, in reply to
He ought to...wasn't there a poll or somesuch...?
When Clark's Bill is published, I guess I'll find it here?
Russell Brown, in reply to
But ... this bill can be amended. The select committee stage will be important.
Ross Bell,
It's a good bill. The defense needs to be extended to all patients and their suppliers. The game-changer is allowing a domestic market to develop - that *should* result in more products and at better cost. How that scheme is developed, and who sits on the advisory group (needs patient representation), will be very important.
Russell Brown,
The Drug Foundation's response:
But Graeme Edgeler has already pointed out that there actually isn't an expiration date in the bill, so ...
Rosemary McDonald, in reply to
According to that bastion of sound journalism TVNZ...
Ross Bell,
Not yet online, but will be here: https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/bills-and-laws/bills-proposed-laws/document/BILL_75877/misuse-of-drugs-medicinal-cannabis-amendment-bill
Ross Bell, in reply to
Poorly phrased - meant the 2 year time frame the government's estimated to set up the scheme.
Rosemary McDonald,
Stuff appears to have the best coverage at the moment... including a tortuous interview with Clark...a transcript would be nice.
The comments section makes a good read...
Worik Stanton, in reply to
Astatutory defence is a defence in law, so it’s okay – the same as being legal, in fact. I think it will have an impact on police willingness to prosecute in general.
It is a defence in law. But it is a defence. It is used in court. It is nothing like being legal.
Whilst it may have some effect on police actions, probably, police can still use the law to harras and terrify people. The search provisions of themisuse of drugs act will (?) still apply.
This is worth supporting. But do not be fooled. This is still classifying cannabis users, even medical users, as not quite good enough.
We have a long journey. We must hold Labour's feet to the fire and make them see their hypocrisy. All animals are equal, but some...
Rob Stowell,
Life being a terminal condition - no way out alive - we all might just have wriggle room :)
Joe Wylie, in reply to
And death being the ultimate disability, we're all somewhere on the "spectrum" :)
FletcherB,
1) Any advancement in this area is welcome, and should be applauded...
2) But really... how wilfully blind/ignorant do you have to be to make such a half step?
So, the terminally ill have a legal defence for using... but if their friends or family grow or supply it to them, they could still be in for prosecution? I guess these terminally ill people (possibly wheelchair bound or bed-ridden?) will have to grow it for themselves then?
I'm guessing most that are well enough to grow it, probably aren't allowed to use it? (ie. not in the last 12-months of their expected demise?)
Alfie,
Meh!
While any reform of our drug laws must be considered progress, as drafted, this bill is unlikely to improve the situation for more than a handful of people, if any.
The vast majority of medical users choose to use cannabis for pain relief, as a natural and effective alternative to addictive opioids. Restricting access to those in palliative care with less than 12 months to live adds a cruel twist to the government's 'medical cannabis within 100 days' promise. It feels like the government has cheated.
While there is mention of patients being able to access their medicine through pharmacies, the lack of any corresponding right to grow restricts them to expensive imported product. So nothing's really changed there.
The law continues to criminalise green fairies. We're told that the Police will be able to use their discretion when they choose who to prosecute. Excuse me, but haven't we been there before?
I understand that this issue is politically sensitive, especially when it requires cooperation from NZ First. Chloe's bill is hovering in the background and I'd like to share others' optimism that this represents a small step towards more sensible drug laws. But I'm not holding my breath.
Rosemary McDonald,
SSDD
Well, maybe not...
Craig Young,
Have to say I'm disappointed. Here's what I'd like to see:
(1) Removal of medicinal cannabis use altogether from Schedule C of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1981
(2) Analgesic user allowance for those in chronic pain
(3) "Green Card" ID system for medicinal cannabis users- but can be revoked if there is deliberate distribution to non-medical users (an interim measure, designed to placate the anti-recreational interest groups)
(4) A broad set of medical conditions that are eligible for medicinal cannabis administration
(5) Personal growth and use eligibility for groups other than the terminally ill.
I would suggest that if you agree with the above, someone should set up a submission template to deal with potentially widened access eligibility and scope for medicinal use in this context. Preferably with evidential accompaniement of efficacy in this context and legislative and regulatory examples from overseas.
Katharine Moody, in reply to
Agree, it's practically useless as is. And just what is NZ First's objection - surely their older persons membership would be supportive of prescription natural pain relief that actually works where opioids often don't? There are a virtual flood of diseased hip joints out there in patients too old to perform yet another surgery on.
Rosemary McDonald, in reply to
Its an actual thing....bloody old people, (as my kids would say)
Russell Brown, in reply to
I think select committee is going to be important – especially if both bills go through. On one hand, high-quality expert submissions – on the other a mass submission as you describe.
Someone needs to get Grey Power branches on to this – lobbying not only NZ First, but National MPs.
The petition Rose Renton delivered to Parliament had 17,000 signatures. 17,000 submissions to the select committee, all asking for the same things, would focus minds enormously.
Katharine Moody,
A scathing review of it;
http://vjmpublishing.nz/?p=6041
Craig Young,
Those who are medical practitioners or scientists might also want to mobilise professional associations to back reform. As a rule, social and legislative reform is the result of a simple equation: Mass movement + evidence-based proof of desired efficacy to substantiate claims = successful legislative reform. LGBT communities did this with our legislative reform efforts, so it's time to apply those lessons elsewhere within the political landscape.
Recreational user groups might want to take a backseat for the duration of this campaign. Moreover, there will need to be competitor monitoring- that means disciplined and constant surveillance of opponent websites and deconstruction of their claims. This is what Family First is up to- a Say No to Dope anti-reform website that tries to map support for medicinal cannabis onto support for recreational cannabis: http://www.saynotodope.org.nz
nzlemming,
And yet https://www.radionz.co.nz/news/national/346756/police-apologise-after-seizing-legal-cannabis
