They want to blow it all up

In recent weeks, it has been more difficult than ever to assess and comprehend all the stupid, awful deeds and words of President Donald Trump. The tantrum and chaos of the G7 meeting bleeds into his preposterous accounts of the North Korean summit bleeds into the 14 different stories his administration has offered on the immigrant child-snatching policy. He's tweeting more and, it appears, publicly lying at an even greater rate. Last week always seems a long, long time ago.
So perhaps it's worth pausing for breath and focusing on one story that's somewhat lost in the noise: the Trump administration's steady suffocation of the Appellate Body at the World Trade Organisation. The US government has blanket-banned approval of new appointments to what is essentially world trade's appeals court, and the point is approaching when that court will not be able to operate.
As this Reuters commentary observes:
... the Trump administration’s obstructionist approach to appointments is extremely dangerous. If the appeals court cannot function, all WTO member governments suffer, including the United States. When governments, including the United States, bring WTO complaints, they want them heard and resolved quickly. With the appeals process slowed by a lack of judges, the system will experience long delays (it was already taking much longer than expected, so anything more could be devastating), or even stop working altogether.
It's important to note that – as with the current immigration crackdown – there is a precedent in the Obama administration. Obama's government did ramp up deportations, mostly of undocumented immigrants with criminal records, and it did sometimes prosecute people who arrived at the border, which sometimes did mean removing children. (In 90% of those cases, the defendant had an existing criminal record. Under the Trump zero-tolerance policy, the ratio has turned around so that 90% of the asylum-seekers prosecuted do not have any criminal record.)
Similarly, it was Obama who started playing hardball with Appellate Body appointments, first in 2011 when his administration declined to reappoint its own judge and, more agressively, in 2016 when it vetoed the reappointment of a South Korean judge it didn't like.
But that's not the same thing as what happening now. And while it would be nice to think that Trump and his officials are acting to a strategy for reform of the rules, I don't think that's the case. When have these people ever had a day-after plan?
Moreover, I don't think they want a rules-based world. You don't insult and provoke your economic allies, you don't start trade wars, if that's what you want. I think the bastards just want to blow the whole thing up.
I sometimes think back to secondary school History, and being taught the elements of the post-war consensus: Bretton Woods, GATT and what followed. One teacher also presented us with the United States system of government, with its three branches keeping each other in check, as the democratic ideal. That ideal was always flawed in reality. But seeing that system becoming completely dysfunctional and attempting to spread that chaos and dysfunction to the international community feels visceral. It feels very dangerous.
Sacha,
As journo and expert on fascist states, Sarah Kendzior, observes:
Ak
Russell Brown,
And as if everything else wasn't enough, a class action lawsuit alleges that a private facility housing immigrant minors has been forcibly drugging infant minors with powerful antipsychotics.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22403 posts Report
Bart Janssen,
It's depressing.
Someone recently asked "what are you most afraid of globally?", meaning climate change, nuclear war, plague, antibiotic resistance etc.
What terrifies me is social collapse.
We think our social rules are robust, the basic social contracts we have with our neighbours, with the police, with businesses, with doctors, nurses, teachers ...
What Trump has demonstrated is those social rules are fragile and can be destroyed remarkably quickly.
But it isn't just Trump, it's essentially the entire US political system that is allowing/instigating this destruction of a society.
The question I'm unsure about is who benefits?
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 4418 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Putin.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22403 posts Report
Nick Russell,
Bingo. Trump's regime takes a Randian approach to rules-based international organisations. America first is not just a slogan, it is a policy. They want to replace multilateral rules-based international organisations, which (in their view) restrain and limit American influence and power, with a series of bilateral agreements which America can dominate. I think one way of thinking about this is to consider how the UK might have approached any suggestion of an international rules-based world when it was at the peak of empire in the 19th century. Who needs rules when you have power?
Wellington • Since Jul 2008 • 108 posts Report
peter payne, in reply to
This tallies with an assessment I heard the other day from The Guardians Rafael Behr. The former Moscow correspondents take was that Putin's whole intention is to undermine the rules-based world, returning to a 19th Century system where the powerful states can rule unimpeded. It's the rational for Russian interference in the Brexit referendum, as well as the US election.
London • Since Nov 2006 • 3 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Or, more likely I think, to weaken everyone else and bring them down to Russia’s level.
Absolutely. It all joins up. What really gives me the shits is coming across fools from (ostensibly) both left and right who want to go along with it. It feels to me like Trump apologism is becoming more common outside America.
The righties expose themselves as never having truly believed in the “conservative principles” they espoused, and the lefties basically don’t want to give up their boners for Julian Assange. I mean really, there's no foul action from Trump that won't prompt those idiots to try and bring up Hillary Clinton again.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22403 posts Report
Russell Brown,
My attention has been drawn to this poll in which more than half of Republicans said they would support postponing the 2020 presidential election if Trump suggested it.
Nearly as many believed Trump had won the popular vote.
We are fucking doomed.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22403 posts Report
Jason Kemp,
Tantrums and chaos is the strategy and really that is not a strategy at all.
Blowing up a treaty with Iran because it was an Obama thing at the same time as making nice with North Korea is bizarro world.
I recently watched the Bourdain episode shot in Iran. Parts Unknown - Season 4- 7. It is remarkable. The locals know the difference between rhetoric and and their daily lives. A vast population in many ways being held to ransom by a small minority who do want to blow things up.
I'm not sure if we have ever had such a global tantrum circus amplified for this long ever. At one level the media is transfixed because it is all so absurd however this is not helping anyone.
Purposely conflating "illegal imigrants" with asylum seekers or other kinds of immigrants is disturbing in all kinds of ways.
How anyone can justify selling billions of arms to Saudi Arabia so they can crush a distressed nation to the South of them I don't know. Where to even start unravelling some of that?
I wonder if tantrum control measure are in place in the white house. How does one deal with a adult who behaves like that? I wish I knew the answer.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 355 posts Report
Matthew Hooton,
That is horrifying: much worse than the Human Rights Council. I had no idea. Thanks for highlighting it.
Auckland • Since Aug 2007 • 192 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
I may have my lefty-liberal card withdrawn for saying so, but I agree. It’s way more serious than the UN Human Rights Council.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22403 posts Report
Neil, in reply to
Authoritarian males in general.
As much as I agree with just about everything Pinker says I’m not quite convinced that the success of liberal values may not turn out to be anything other than a short lived spandrel.
Since Nov 2016 • 196 posts Report
andin, in reply to
I get the feeling we are on one of those downwards jags of a plotted graph line so loved by scientists et al to show how we are generally improving in some way or other.
They may look small on the graph and while the general trend indicated may be upward some of those down jags can last most a persons lifetime..
raglan • Since Mar 2007 • 1697 posts Report
nzlemming, in reply to
Yup. Exactly right.
Waikanae • Since Nov 2006 • 2891 posts Report
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
Architectural features aside - is a spandrel a cross between a spaniel and a scoundrel - Trump definitely has the 'flyaway hair' for it!
;- )
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7630 posts Report
william blake,
The torching of the WTO is a consequence of Trumps tariffs on, primarily, Chinese manufactured imports to America. Stacking the appeal court is a method to quash legal action to lift the tariffs. Ultimately the policy is as isolationist as the wall building stunt. When that project is complete I think the explosions will occur within the, currently, United States.
Since Mar 2010 • 363 posts Report
Ian Dalziel,
https://www.stuff.co.nz/world/americas/104905167/wronged-donald-trump-demands-more-credit--for-just-about-everything
The Romans had Juvenal
Amerika just has Juvenile
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7630 posts Report
Rich Lock,
Well, gosh, this is going to be fun when the UK hard brexits is 281 days and reverts to WTO rules! What larks!
back in the mother countr… • Since Feb 2007 • 2721 posts Report
Rich Lock, in reply to
Yeah, this is exactly Pinker's modus operadi, and my biggest problem with his hypothesis.
"Well, you may not feel like you're living particularly well, what with Trump and Putin and everything, but think about how much worse off those medieval peasants 600 years ago were than you! Look how much progress we've made! If you, uh, just take the long view...."
Yeah, that's great. Thanks for the pep talk, Steven. Ya dick.
back in the mother countr… • Since Feb 2007 • 2721 posts Report
TracyMac,
I think Pinker is often a wang, and the "eat your dinner, there are starving children in Africa" and "whinging feminists should try living in Saudi/Iran" is pretty much the epitome of wangness in argument.
We may be doing better compared to 30 years ago, but we *should* be. We should be better than 5 years ago. And it's easy enough to go backwards - I personally feel Australia is half a generation behind NZ now.
Canberra, West Island • Since Nov 2006 • 696 posts Report
Kumara Republic, in reply to
I suspect it won't be long before President Trump has his Suez Crisis moment. And sure as hell not as Dwight Eisenhower.
There's this crushing feeling that world politics is dusting off its 1930s wardrobe, and Trump is threatening to take America into the Axis 2.0.
The southernmost capital … • Since Nov 2006 • 5376 posts Report
steven crawford, in reply to
If that means what it suggests, one of them would be thinking about controlling the internet, absolutely. And I don’t beleave Donald Trump himself, is doing a whole lot of thinking at all.
Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 3995 posts Report
Neil, in reply to
I think his argument has a lot of merit - the success of liberal values has made life better for a great number of people. Vastly lower mortality rates in child birth for example.
His optimism about just how stable liberal societies are is something that’s possibly being put to the test by the likes of Trump and Putin.
Since Nov 2016 • 196 posts Report
Bart Janssen, in reply to
The problem is one of averaging. It hides a multitude on sins.
Yes on average health has improved but for black men in the US health has declined.
Pinker argues "don't worry about it" but that's just an excuse to ignore real problems experienced by real humans not data points on a graph.
The other problem with Pinker is interpolation and extrapolation. He both assumes data in between actual measurements and he assumes that because a graph has a trend that the trend will continue. Now that's fine if you are dealing with maths but when you are dealing with people there really is no fundamental reason to believe that a trend will continue.
In Pinker's world the GFC had no effect on people. In Pinker's world droughts in Syria did not cause an uprising and there are no refugees.
I don't mind the reminder that some things have improved but I do mind the implication that we should just ignore the atrocities - because trends-on-a-graph.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 4418 posts Report
Joe Wylie, in reply to
As Bart Janssen has noted, liberal values have failed to deliver this increased quality of life to the social underclass. What's worse is that the kind of advances that you cite were achieved by the deliberate exploitation of the underprivileged:
flat earth • Since Jan 2007 • 4566 posts Report