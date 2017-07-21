This is bad – very bad

According to a statement issued today by the Chief Coroner and the police, seven deaths in the past month in Auckland have been linked to the use of "synthetic cannabis". A follow-up report in the Herald has more bad news: a St John's spokesman reports that the service is seeing 20 people a day with "some life-threatening effects following synthetic cannabis."
The St John's spokesman added, chillingly:
"We don't know what this drug actually is; it's just been labelled synthetic cannabis."
This is really important. The only obvious common factor here is that people are getting acutely sick and dying after using vegetable matter with something sprayed on it. We don't know if there's a new drug in circulation, a bad batch of a known drug, whether the acute presentations all relate to the same drug or even whether the drug behind this is actually even a synthetic cannabinoid/cannibomimetic as those are conventionally understood.
Indeed, I'm told there is speculation among health officials that one of the drugs involved may be the synthetic opioid fentanyl.
If so, it's very, very bad news. Fentanyl has been responsible for a wave of thousands of overdose deaths in North America. It's now being cooked up by Mexican drug gangs, because it's cheaper and safer to produce than heroin – and 50 times as potent.
The horrifying numbers announced today demand a very focused and urgent health response. And a key part of that is the sharing of any and all knowledge about the contents of anything seized as "synthetic cannabis". The police statement refers to the "possibility that some products can also be laced with other unknown chemicals."
That's not really good enough – and it's especially not good enough if we are dealing with fentanyl. New Zealand public health officials have been a bit ho-hum about the distribution of the opioid antidote naloxone, reasoning that we don't really have much of an opioid overdose problem here. We might do now, and that means a new level of response. Users need to be warned about what they're using – and, if it is fentanyl, given ready access to naloxone.
If it's not fentanyl but some other deadly substance – which could equally be the case, because we simply do not know since these products were consigned entirely to the black market by the amendment to the Psychoactive Substances Act – we still need to know.
What we don't need is the police distributing shock video footage of sick, vulnerable people suffering the effects of whatever this is to media. That helps no one. What would help is treating this is an acute public health emergency and sharing the assays of all the seized drugs, immediately.
Russell Brown,
Vice has a story up quoting Ross Bell.
tatjna,
Oh ffs when are the people with access to the technology to identify this stuff properly going to stop faffing about wringing their hands about ‘sending the wrong message’ and start testing, identifying and telling people what is out there?
Customs, police, ESR, I’m looking at you. You all have the technology to do this, and the power to say “Actually saving lives is more important that moralising about what we do and don’t condone."
Get on with it. We need an early warning system and we need it now.
andin,
The No. 1 pastime for those who don't want to do anything.
Plus they think it makes them look important and concerned without doing anything.
A win/win in their echo chamber.
Shaun Lott,
It would seem altogether simpler and safer for people be able to grow their own actual cannabis, no?
Russell Brown, in reply to
It would, although we’re long past the point of these drugs really being used as a cannabis substitute. They’re much stronger and weirder than that.
Someone who works with street people told me today he’d noticed that the people he had contact with have been much more wasted lately. This is a popular class of drugs for people living rough – they’re cheap and they take the day away. You see unconscious people on the street quite often in the inner city.
Russell Brown, in reply to
They absolutely do. I've talked to ESR scientists about it. Even if they don't have a reference profile – and in this crazy market that's not necessarily uncommon – they can make an educated guess as to whether it's a cannibimimetic or something else.
And yet we're hearing today that St John's, dealing with 20 cases a day, don't know much more than you and I do. It's just not acceptable.
Listening to the St John's guy on the radio just now, the most acute cases don't sound so much like an opioid overdose, but fentanyl could still be in the mix. Who fucking knows?
Mikaere Curtis, in reply to
I'm not so sure, do we have any research around this ? Getting wasted when your life is pretty tough is a time-honoured response to unmitigatably adversity. My sense of Occam's Razor is that people use what they can get, and if it's some green vegetable matter sprayed with God-knows-what, then that's what they'll get wasted on.
IMO, we could drastically reduce substance abuse issues overnight by a) legalising marijuana and b) legalising MDMA.
Alcohol-related violence, synthetic cannabis toxic overdoses and P-related violence would (over time, once the existing addicts have treated) would evaporate until only the minuscule hard core users remain.
I have young-adult aged kids, and the prospect of them making an ill informed choice around something like synthetic cannabis with potentially fatal results is basically fucking terrifying !
Russell Brown,
I wrote two years ago about this.
It caused an internal shitstorm and I think I got the scientists in trouble, for telling the truth.
andin, in reply to
And time and time again a platform for those who like to...the M word.
Did they end up on the streets doing that " time-honoured response"?
Russell Brown,
A useful new Science Media Centre backgrounder, with comments from Dr Paul Quigley.
Russell Brown, in reply to
These chemicals are full agonists for the THC receptor and at that level something completely different starts going on. Extreme and unpredictable reactions, rapidly-developing dependence.
Because of the way it played out, the least harmful ones, first on the market, were banned early on. During the big media furore around the Psychoactive Substances Act, I recall seeing an interview with some girls in a regional town, high as kites, saying that plain old weed wasn't going to do any more and they didn't want it.
A regulated cannabis market might have stopped this situation ever arising, of course. But the effects you see in users now are not those of cannabis. This is different.
Neil,
It’s more likely to be something like fly spray than fentanyl.
But what ever it is it is as you say a different hit to weed and some prefer it.
andin, in reply to
I dont think "prefer" is the right descriptor.
Neil, in reply to
I'm not suggesting it's an informed choice, there's people out their creating stuff that draws people in.
tatjna,
None of the testing methods available to the general public can reliably detect synthetic cannabinoids. FTIR is unlikely to be able to detect Fentanyl either. It's also unlikely NMR could. For this, we need GC-MS.
I think 7 deaths is enough to warrant demanding this be addressed - people need to know what this is, and a means of submitting samples for identification.
The thing that bothers me is that it sounds like maybe the people dying are not from groups that get prioritised highly, and all the warnings we put out may not reach those people effectively.
Meanwhile, possibly not relevant to this but still worth putting out there: Dancesafe now has Fentanyl testing strips available. They recommend that for plant matter, the material is soaked in water and then the water tested.
https://dancesafe.org/product/fentanyl-test-strips-pack-of-10/
Russell Brown, in reply to
Someone told me earlier that the only purported drug fentanyl hasn't show up in in Canada is actual cannabis. I'm glad there's some sort of test if it happens here.
Russell Brown,
From a Facebook friend earlier:
Ian Dalziel,
https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/health/94983799/what-is-the-drug-thats-killed-seven-in-auckland
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
The agonists and the ecstasy...
- I just assume the bad reactions are 'merely' parts of the sufferer's brain or body dying.
Sacha, in reply to
religious upbringing by any chance?
nzlemming, in reply to
Didn't we all?
nzlemming, in reply to
Or film buff
TracyMac,
Web
A quick note on one of my pet peeves: can we please stop with the "50 times stronger than opium" meme?
Maybe by mass, yes, but no-one takes 5-10mgs of fentanyl - it's in the microgram range of dosage.
Typical oral doses are around the same as a shot of heroin, or maybe twice as strong. Is it that cool that people can simply swallow the equivalent of a heroin dose or two in one tablet - not if they're handed around like lollies.
It's definitely not cool it might be sprayed onto some smoking medium in an unknown dosage. But it's not wildly different to any other opiate in terms of effect, as those "x stronger than $opiate [by mass]" comparisons imply.
What IS different is its cheapness (ingredients and process are cheap; low mass for a therapeutic dose means cheap shipping), its relative availability, and the low bar to its consumption - no needles or glass pipes required.
Caleb D'Anvers,
There are similar issues at the moment in the UK, with some unsurprising parallels:
Frances Perraudin, Manchester police attend 58 spice-linked incidents in one weekend, Guardian
(10 April 2017).
Of course, one of the basic commonalities is hopelessness.
steven crawford,
Hundreds of deaths attributed to known substance here.
But the bulk of the public information about alcohol comes from the people that sell it.
So legalising potentially dangerous and addictive substances might reduce some harm but sweep some of it under the carpet.
How about; a lot of the reasons people die from alcohol related deaths are the same as those who die from illegal drugs death? But outright overdose is more shocking in print than alcohol poisoning which leads to hypothermia on a park bench.
