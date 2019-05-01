What does the wastewater testing for drug use actually show?

The results from the first three months of national wastewater testing for for drug use were published yesterday by Police and they came with a pretty obvious headline: we're still consuming a lot of methamphetamine in New Zealand – probably even more than we were a couple of years ago.
The estimated 16kg of meth used each week dwarfs the 4kg of MDMA consumed nationwide. The "average proportion of drug use" – the release doesn't explain exactly what this measure is or how it was arrived at, but it relates to the frequency of detection in samples – was highest in Northland, with Whangarei coming in at 95%.
But Levin also came in at 95% followed by Masterton and Wanganui (94%), Central Auckland (93%) and a cluster of other centres not far behind. Meth use was lowest in Queenstown (25%), where use of cocaine and MDMA was high. (The only site that registered higher for cocaine use than Queenstown was Moa Point in Wellington, which is either people hoovering up the last of their coke before getting on a plane or some sort of Wellywood business.)
The figures for meth are inevitably shocking – but let's note right here that they don't mean meth is used by more New Zealanders than any other drug. The Police haven't published a figure that would paint a more useful picture. The main centres (Tier 1 sites) are tested for seven consecutive days each month, and pilot studies for the wastewater testing programme showed a consistent pattern: meth use remained constant across each day of the week, while MDMA, for example, showed distinct spikes at the weekends.
So meth use is habitual and MDMA use is recreational. The former is what we should really be worried about. I think it's quite possible that – bearing in mind the two-or-three-times-a-year middle class MDMA users – many more New Zealanders use MDMA annually than meth. But meth turns up in samples every day of the week, hence its high proportionality.
Also cautioning against a conclusion that everyone's on it: the per-capita figures, which suggest consumption of just over a gram a day per thousand people in Northland. (Per capita fentanyl use was also high in Northland, apparently mostly off the back of high results at the Keri Keri site. It's not really possible to know what this means: it could mean a single significant diversion of medical supplies, or just be an aberration.)
There are other things missing from the figures. When Police announced the national rollout of the programme, they said testing for cannabis would be introduced at Auckland and Northland sites. If it was, there's no sign of it in yesterday's releases. That may be because, as Massey University's Chris Wilkins explained to me in 2017, cannabis metabolites are tricky and expensive to test for – because they're fat-soluble, they tend to get stuck in solids and require a two-stage test.
Also missing: synthetic cannabinoids. They have been successfully tested for in wastewater studies elsewhere – but in this study for example, what was sought was metabolites of the JWH cannabimimetics – which are several generations back. The tests may simply not exist.
One new psychoactive substance (NPS), Alpha-PVP, was tested for, but wasn't mentioned in any of the published results. Perhaps, like heroin, none was found in samples. I'd be interested to know why Alpha-PVP was chosen for testing over other cathinones – which as a group made of 7% of substances discovered in Know Your Stuff's 2017-2018 drug-checking in the field.
Update after consulation with Know Your Stuff: As suspected, no, Alpha-PVP is not a big issue. It was found in one of 445 samples in the 2017-18 season and was one of 29 cathinones detected. They found n-ethyl pentylone far more often.
Their guess is that Alpha-PVP was the scary and newsworthy cathinone at the time the programme was set up. Things move fast in that world.
LSD – which, anecdotally, seems to have become more popular as quality and supply have improved in recent years – was also not tested for, although it's feasible, according to this comprehensive European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction review.
What it comes down to is who has claim on limited resources – and, like nearly all population drug use monitoring in New Zealand, this comes out of Police budgets. This study won't give you important harm reduction-related information like the proportion of psychoactive drugs that were presumed by the user to be something else – you need Know Your Stuff talking to people for that – and it's not really meant to. At this stage, it's really laying down baselines of use for drugs prioritised by Police and it will be some time before it starts showing trends in a useful way.
I know some people dislike this form of epidemiology, but I'm all for data and this is a non-intrusive way of getting it. If it's the Police who set the parameters, I guess that's the reality unless and until some other form of funding arrives. But if I had one request, it would be that Police stop quoting the results in terms of dollar harms per the nation Drug Harm Index. The index has improved somewhat in recent years (albeit from a baseline of being basically ridiculous), and I get that budgets need to be assessed against metrics, but it's not really a meaningful thing to report.
Russell Brown,
Some other data: a ranking of countries by past-year incidence of cannabis use.
New Zealand is ranked ninth, just ahead of ... Greenland?
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22712 posts Report
linger,
N.B. Moa Point is the site of one of Wellington’s main sewage outfalls: those figures are just as likely to cover the CBD as anything happening in Miramar.
Tokyo • Since Apr 2007 • 1866 posts Report
Sacha,
Yet brace yourself for most media leading with the angle that drugs are harm.
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19636 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
They all pose some harm, but I think running it through our Drug Harm Index doesn't tell us anything very useful. It's more a way of justifying budgets.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22712 posts Report
Russell Brown,
Feedback from Know Your Stuff ...
As suspected, no, Alpha-PVP is not a big issue. It was found in one of 445 samples in the 2017-18 season and was one of 29 cathinones detected. They found n-ethyl pentylone far more often.
Their guess is that Alpha-PVP was the scary and newsworthy cathinone at the time the programme was set up. Things move fast in that world.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22712 posts Report
tussock,
Shame that alcohol is metabolised into sugar and in turn stored as stomach fat, they'll have to rely on the official sales figures to work out how much is drunk, instead of sniffing about in people's poo.
Almost like if we just regulated everything, we'd know how much was used. Hmm.
Since Nov 2006 • 607 posts Report
Russell Brown,
Shame it was deliberately left out of the Drug Harm Index, along with tobacco.
Indeed.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22712 posts Report
Richard Stewart, in reply to
Yes, media accuracy is often absent when it comes to drugs.
Like the report in Stuff yesterday about the French tourists caught with a large amount of Cannabis in their car:
"Police went to the scene and found the two men and 2.43kg of cannabis in one ounce bags.
The estimated street value was between $40,000 and $50,000, Watt said."
Which would mean a value of between $466 and $583 per ounce.
Pt Chev • Since Feb 2012 • 69 posts Report
Russell Brown,
Oh. Dear. From Martin van Beynen's report in The Press. Apparently 80% of New Zealanders are using meth.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22712 posts Report
linger, in reply to
In really mindblowingly huge quantities, too, if taken literally.
(“This is your news. This is your news on drugs. Any questions?”)
There is, at least, a more accurate rendition two paragraphs up, though: i.e., the data covers a total of 80% of the population, and that subset has a total consumption of 16kg a week (which would imply a total national weekly consumption of ca. 20kg if the sample is representative).
Tokyo • Since Apr 2007 • 1866 posts Report
Sacha, in reply to
and they are bathing in it, at that quantity.
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19636 posts Report
Francisco Blaha,
"people hoovering up the last of their coke before getting on a plane"
Mhh... not the best of the ideas... as anyone that flies a lot in Latin American regional and domestic airlines may be able to attest
Since Dec 2006 • 18 posts Report
andin, in reply to
Queenstown prices eh! Only tourists can afford that, tho I have heard of $700 oz's on Waiheke Is. The hippie days long gone.
And thats just to get thru the work week. hahahahahahahahahaha
The straighties must be shitting themselves reading that cooked stat.
raglan • Since Mar 2007 • 1856 posts Report
Ross Mason,
It's just a hop and a skip to track the sewer to source. Where does the ownership of my sewer change to Council? Could the inspectors track each outlet? Are there rules in that space? Drug usage by suburb? Street?
Upper Hutt • Since Jun 2007 • 1586 posts Report
Ian Dalziel,
They're literally taking the piss...
What percentage traces of Viagra© and other prescription drugs and hormones were also present?
Will no one think of the fish!?
The bottom-feeders?
The nibblers and bloaters...
now become shoal-gazers!
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7857 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
They can only report what they test for ...
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22712 posts Report
BenWilson, in reply to
Without knowing anything about how many people are using that, it's hard to figure out whether this is a lot or not very much at all. I expect mean use is a somewhat misleading statistic anyway, since it would be highly right skewed - the vast majority of users would hardly ever have it, and there would be a small hard core that use heaps.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 10620 posts Report
linger, in reply to
Absolutely; from that figure, we can only extrapolate more generally to the population, not more specifically to any smaller subset of users.
(On which note: the catchment area for Moa Point includes not just the entire Wellington CBD, the universities, and the hospital, but also the south coast from Island Bay eastwards; so it really is a stretch to conclude anything about cocaine use in Miramar from that. Might as well say it's all those bankers, as shown by the contamination levels of banknotes! )
Tokyo • Since Apr 2007 • 1866 posts Report
steven crawford, in reply to
The hospital uses meth, and probably cocaine. The university could subtract the recorded hospital use out of the toilet data, because the university is full of clever cookies.
Atlantis • Since Nov 2006 • 4163 posts Report
Michael Homer, in reply to
I believe it’s the whole city except Karori and the far northern suburbs, which I think is also what that map shows (and also this one from the council). I grew up not far from the line where it starts going to Porirua instead and there was once a school visit to see it.
Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 82 posts Report
steven crawford,
No, <q>"the 39 testing sites cover 80% of the population – who between them account for 16kg of meth a week."<q/>
Or one person flushed 16 kg of meth from in wellington airport, depending on where you get your news.
Atlantis • Since Nov 2006 • 4163 posts Report
dave stewart,
Do some tests, crunch some numbers, out pops a result ...
Assuming:
4 million population.
200 kg wastewater generated per person per day (1 litre = 1 kg for water).
20 kg meth toxin in the national weekly wastewater (scaling 80% to 100% of population).
We then have 0.000005 kg meth toxin per kiwi per week.
Or 0.005 grammes per kiwi per week.
Very different impression from presenting the same result in a different format.
On the other hand, what about the shocking 5.6 billion kg wastewater generated nationally per week = about 300 billion kg per year.
That's a lot of shit to sift through to find 20 kg!!!
And all absolutely meaningless without robust error analysis data and credible control study. Have these been presented?
Since Aug 2014 • 37 posts Report
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
There's always been a 'home-bake' problem...
;- )
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7857 posts Report
steven crawford, in reply to
Web
I have a friend who made a batch of synthetic skunk tail stink while he was studying for his doctorate in physics. Victoria University went into commercial partnership and its now marketed in New Zealand as Skunkshot. Its patent covers numerous western countries including the US. Some US police forces us it in aerosol form to stink out Crack houses and other abandoned buildings. I think it would be very useful for warding off dangerous dogs while travelling in India.
It was a remarkable Sublimation.
Atlantis • Since Nov 2006 • 4163 posts Report
Craig Young,
Reminds me, what's the status of therapeutic MDMA as an option for treatment of trauma? I seem to recall clinical trials on the subject. If it yielded positive results, I think therapuetic MDMA is the next destigmatisation cause for drug policy activists.
Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 529 posts Report