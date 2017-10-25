What we learned yesterday about the cannabis referendum

Given the sheer number of issues canvassed in the twin media conferences that accompanied the signing of the new government's coalition and support agreements, it's understandable that the cannabis referendum and drug law reform in general haven't had a lot of air since. But we did learn a couple of things yesterday.
The first is that the referendum will not be binding. The second is that the question or questions put to the public are yet to be determined.
The relevant passage comes here in the Ardern-Shaw press conference in answer to a question about whether Labour will support the decriminlaisation or legalisation of cannabis if that is the result of the referendum. Ardern fairly leaps on it.
What we've said is that we absolutely believe and agree with the Green Party that it's time to take this to the public. They advocated strongly for that in our negotiation. It wasn't something we campaigned on, it is something the Green Party brought to the table. We agreed that what we're doing now simply isn't working. So we've said yes to having that referendum.
We expect that we'll have a process in the lead-up to formulating the question that allows the public to engage in debate. And we expect also to use that public debate to input into the development of the question itself and potentially into any proposals we'll take to the public for them to vote on. That will be a very public-facing process.
Again, we've left ... ah, these issues generally have always been a conscience vote for our members, but I'm sure they'll be heavily guided by what the view of New Zealanders comes back as.
On a question about making medicinal cannabis available to New Zealanders.
Yes, absolutely. We share a commitment on that that issue.
Ironically, the unequivocal second answer tells us less than the mildly hedged first one.
The confirmation that the referendum will not be binding will undoubtedly come as a disappointment to many advocates, but it's not all bad. What it does do is shift a key element of the policy debate.
The actual wording of the support agreement commits both parties to:
Increase funding for alcohol and drug addiction services and ensure drug use is treated as a health issue, and have a referendum on legalising the personal use of cannabis at, or by, the 2020 general election.
The first half of that sentence is very welcome – and the second is a fairly vague proposition. Does "legalising personal use" mean producing and supplying cannabis would remain illegal, but it would not be an offence to possess it? Or does it mean legalising and regulating the production and supply of cannabis?
I think it's safe to say the words in the coalition agreement will not be those on the referendum. It's not unlikely that the public could be presented with more than one option, perhaps in a two-step process.
What that means is that there is everything to argue for before the question or questions are even drawn up.
That argument has already begun. University of Waikato law professor Alexander Gillespie writes in a Dominion Post column that a refendum is the right way to enact change and harks back to a "New Zealand tradition" of direct democracy around the regulation of alcohol.
He argues that there are three options: the status quo, decriminalisation ("by which the user is kept innocent, but the product, illegal") and legalisation and regulation. In truth, there are many options within those options. Home growing, cannabis clubs like those in Europe (which are an idea worth considering), a state monopoly, some facsimile of alcohol regulation, which shifts part of the burden to local authorities, or a regulatory framework that endeavours to avoid the mistakes made with alcohol.
Gillespie argues that "the exemplar of this approach is the United States, where the citizens of 16 individual states have voted to legalise cannabis for medical and/or recreational uses."
The US is not really a useful exemplar. There are 29 states that that, on the face of it, allow for medical marijuana, but some of those allow only CBD products, while at the other end of the scale, California's medpot regime has been so loose as to virtually amount to legalisation for any use.
Even the eight states that have legalised recreational use represent a variety of approaches. Colorado and Oregon have similar systems, allowing for commercial prodction and sale, but leaving it up to individual counties to decide whether or not to allow dispensaries to operate. Washington State's system is more restrictive and makes it an offence to hold more than an ounce of weed at home or grow your own without a medical licence. Washington DC is generous about home-growing but forbids commerce. Alaska allows dispensaries but imposes a $10,000 fine on anyone carrying more than an ounce – and a $50,000 fine (or five years in jail!) on anyone who strays within 150 metres of a school or recreational centre with even a crumb of pot on their person. Maine, Nevada and California are still working out what their rules will be.
Moreover, these are all state initiatives and we're talking about national law reform. As I've noted before, where we could and should look is Canada, a liberal democracy that has embarked on a cautious, informed legalisation process. Even there, regulations will differ from state to state when legalisation happens in July next year. Central government law sets a minimum age limit of 18, but Ontario is going for 19 – and, in an unpopular move, a state government monopoly on sales. All states are still working through impairment testing for drivers.
The key thing is, there's a process. In July, I met Anne McLellan, the former Canadian Deputy Prime Minister who led the task force that began that process. I think it's a very safe bet she'll be invited back her to share what they've learned. Among the US states, the authorities in Colorado seem the most responsive and thoughtful and I expect we'll hear from them too. This week's comments to Canadian media from the state's Chief Medical Officer are useful.
As regards the medical question: Labour's medical cannabis policy isn't as good as the party thinks it is. It requires that doctors and official not deny medical prescription to anyone who needs it, but it doesn't deal with the prohibitive cost of prescribing imported products, have anything to say about domestic production or countenance home growing. It's even conceivable that Labour could tank Julie Anne Genter's private member's bill at select committee. There are plenty of questions there.
One thing the new goverment could usefully do is give some clearer direction to police about "green fairy" prosecutions. Rose Renton was in court last week facing charges over growing and producing high-CBD cannabis products (a balm and brownies) which are only minimally psychoactive and pose little or no risk to health. That's crazy and cruel. And, when it takes away resources from addressing predatory dealing in much more harmful drugs, actually nonsensical.
It's going to be an interesting three years. Norml president Chris Fowlie wrote a good post for the Daily Blog on the road ahead for cannabis reform advocates and how to frame questions and get results. He won't be alone in thinking about this stuff. The New Zealand Drug Foundation is already taking its model drug law on the road to start the conversation.
It's a conversation we've needed to have for a while. The one demanded by statements about drug use being a health not a criminal issue and by the Prime Minister's words yesterday about how "what we're doing now simply isn't working". Let's be having it.
Russell Brown,
Hearing that final delegations of ministerial responsibilities have not been settled – and that as Associate Health minister Julie Anne Genter may not get drug policy as has been the case in governments stretching back to 1999.
That would be a mistake – not least for Labour.
Tom Semmens,
Interesting how devolved much of the overseas decision making is on pot. Perhaps we should explore regional options/control of at least some aspects of marijuana law reform in NZ?
Paul Campbell,
Someone on twitter dubbed it the "reeferendum" ...
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
Sofie Bribiesca used the term in these very pages 8 years ago
https://publicaddress.net/system/cafe/hard-news-drugs-and-sex/?p=120006#post120006
I hope she is well these days.
..and I repeated it last year https://publicaddress.net/system/cafe/hard-news-cannabis-reform-is-not-a-mission/?p=365554#post365554 - but it probably even had a life before both of us...
Marcelo Rodriguez Ferrere,
A thoughtful, informative post, Russell. Thanks. One note:
It's worth noting that this is likely because the both the same age and sale restrictions currently apply to alcohol. The province controls, quite successfully, the sale of alcohol (with some minor exceptions) through its own province-owned outlets. It works pretty well, actually, and I would think poses quite a fine model for cannabis sales.
Rich of Observationz,
It does seem odd to have a referendum. Shouldn't a decision on the best way to deal with drugs be evidence based, within a framework of political philosophy (such as whether people's bodies are their own, or chattels of the state? You could have a referendum on that.)
We don't have referenda on the speed limit, or the base interest rate?
Luke Williamson, in reply to
Absolutely agree Rich. Forget about a referendum and just get on with some effective, evidence-based policy, and then own it at the next election. I think the debate about whether to is over, it's about how to. Just get on with it and don't waste the time/money on a referendum. It will probably be impossible to frame a question that gives the answer required.
Nick Russell,
Hmm. I'm not sure this is a positive development at all and I worry that it might be set up to fail just like Winston's retirement savings referendum back in the 90s. A lot of people seem to regard referendums as an imposition or even an insult. They certainly do not provoke rational political debates. Ask John Key. It wouldn't take much for this to backfire and put the cause of drug law reform back by years.
william blake, in reply to
We don’t have a referendum on the speed limit.
No, because of engineering, physics and public safety but we should have a referendum on the $ value of the fine imposed relative to the drivers income or the value of the vehicle.
Zach Bagnall,
Impairment while driving is in the news here in Colorado fairly regularly, usually whenever some new statistic is released. They're still figuring it out. There isn't a reliable roadside test and even a blood test doesn't necessarily indicate impairment since frequent users become highly tolerant of it.
Random linkage: http://www.denverpost.com/2017/08/25/marijuana-impairment-testing/
I'm more afraid of drivers staring down at their phones than those driving while high, but expect this will be made an issue if full legalization ever looks likely in NZ.
Euan Mason, in reply to
Politics is always as much about public opinions as it is about evidence. A referendum can promote information of the public.
Canterbury • Since Jul 2008 • 255 posts Report
linger,
though it can also promote misinformation of the public
(cf so-called "smacking" referendum)
Ross Bell,
The referendum is an opportunity... Not a perfect one, but we should make the best of it.
And it's not the last word. We have other reforms we could achieve before 2020.
And whoever is minister (unlikely JAG) we can work with them... Peter Dunne is a study in how good evidence sold well can shift someone's position.
Let's not relegate drug policy to an associate outside of cabinet in a junior party (a la Anderton and Dunne). Having the Health Minister retain responsibility is great. And don't stop there: involve other senior ministers in it... like the justice minister for example. Make drug policy mainstream.
Shane Le Brun, in reply to
That's quite a positive spin on it. My dealings with David usually resulted in being told to talk to Julie as Labour didn't want any flack in an election year on MedCan. Julie's bill had won her the hearts and minds of the MedCan Patient population.
Craig Ranapia, in reply to
Sign me up with those people -- because last time I looked, a few weeks ago we held a free, fair and credible general election to elect a legislature to legislate.
So, yeah, I thought non-binding poorly-framed opinion polls were bullshit when it came to the flag or when our freshly minted Deputy Prime Minister wanted marriage equality ratified by a plebiscite. (Which is working so damn well for our Anzac cousins, ay?)
If this Government actually believes it is time for drug law reform then they should sit the fuck down, thrash out legislation and put it on the order paper with a full debate at every stage and a robust select committee process with an extended public submission period and public hearings.
Otherwise, I think it's perfectly fair to start asking the Prime Minister why "Let's do this" changed so quickly to "Let's outsource this."
linger, in reply to
Why bother asking that question when we know the answer: they had to go into coalition with a partner that wants as much as possible done through referenda. We can wish it were otherwise, but there it is. That nod to realpolitik (*hoik* *spit*) aside, I agree with you entirely.
Craig Young,
Web
I oppose any use of referenda outside constitutional questions- they are too expensive and detract from service provision. When it comes to medicinal cannabis, what should happen is this (a) amendment of Category C of the Misuse of Drugs Act to exempt medicinal cannabis and related products from its recreational ambit (b) the establishment of a wide-ranging set of medical conditions that could benefit from the analgesic and palliative application of medicinal cannabis and its derivatives (c) the establishment of a national registry of medicinal cannabis users (d) and the issuing of 'green cards' akin to Community Service Cards to show to law enforcement and other personnel.
Craig Young,
And then we should legislate for recreational cannabis use as a seperate issue on its own merits and evidence-based substantive risks. Which might be met through a pragmatic shunting of risk attribution to P/crystal meth, which is demonstrably more dangerous.
Russell Brown, in reply to
I'd prefer that too. But if it were that simple it would have happened already. There's a reason it took ballot initiatives for things to start moving in Colorado et al. Here, we have a centre-right party that set its face against any change and a centre-left party where there is still some deep resistance. If it takes a popular vote to focus minds, so be it.
Russell Brown, in reply to
I think it's a little more nuanced than that. The proposal for a cannabis referendum struck a sweet spot because it had been (and possibly still is) NZ First policy. So it wasn't just "here's a referendum, you like those", it was "here's that cannabis referendum you've been calling for".
Russell Brown, in reply to
To be fair, most of the complexity of medical cannabis regulation goes away if you have recreational sorted. You can focus on actual medical regulation without worrying whether you're doing de facto legalisation.
Russell Brown, in reply to
In the event of a positive referendum result, all those things will happen. And you'll probably see more cross-party buy-in. I'm just mindful of of the fact that we've had two select committee inquiries and a Law Commission review that have all come to roughly the same conclusion: cannabis law needs reforming. And because of the politics of drug reform, it never bloody happens.
Russell Brown, in reply to
It's really hard. I talked to Washington State's pot czar Mark Kleiman three years ago when they were gearing up for legalisation:
Craig Young,
It just makes more strategic sense to me to fence medicinal cannabis off and then deal with recreational cannabis as a seperate issue. That appears to be what happened in the case of US state decriminalisation of first medicinal and then recreational cannabis. Note that I am not necessarily opposed to the latter, but a seperate recreational cannabis campaign could also focus attention on the lack of evidential backing for the categories within the current Misuse of Drugs Act and raise important questions about the current regulatory regime of controlled substances within it.
steven crawford, in reply to
That's the case with opiates.
