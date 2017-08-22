There has, for obvious and understandable reasons, been much talk about polls in this election campaign. But amid the hubbub, a few key questions have gone missing. Primarily: where are all the polls at?
Since the last general election in 2014, there have been, with the sole exception of a Herald Digipoll poll in December 2015, only three companies doing public national polling: Colmar Brunton for TVNZ, Reid Research for Newshub and Roy Morgan Research. By some lights that's only two credible polls: Roy Morgan isn't a member of the Research Association of New Zealand and thus isn't signed up to the industry Code of Practice.
We haven't seen a Digipoll poll for the Herald in this campaign, and Fairfax does not appear to have renewed its relationship with Ipsos. There's an obvious explanation for that: full-scale polling is really expensive. Perhaps both companies anticipated a dull campaign – didn't we all? – and concluded that the investment wasn't warranted.
Instead, we've seen a shift to online market market research panels, where political questions can be tacked on as required. The Herald has spun a series of stories out of surveys conducted by ConsumerLink on the 120,000-strong Fly Buys panel. Most recently, one on who respondents would trust to manage a coalition government – which reported the results without matching them against voting intentions. Last month, there was a report on a question about who would be a good coalition partner for National – which fully a third of people polled couldn't answer. It's quite a good illustration of the shortcomings of piggyback polling.
Another thing most people seem to have missed is that Newshub/Reid have gone partially online too, drawing 25% of their sample from an online panel operated by Survey Sampling International (who were used by The Spinoff during last year's Auckland local body elections).
As Newshub's political editor Patrick Gower explains in this exclusive video, they originally explored mobile phone polling but concluded that it was expensive and impractical. Paddy kindly recorded seven minutes on-set for tonight's Media Take show, but we were only able to use 90 seconds in the end, so I've uploaded the whole thing. It's quite a good explanation of what they're doing. And he notes that TV3, also, considered not paying for polling this year.
There are other polls. Māori Television will again perform the useful service of polling the Māori electorates. TVNZ's Q+A got Colmar Brunton to poll the Ohariu electorate and the results were enough to convince Peter Dunne to take his leave. Horizon is tacking on political questions for someone at the moment. And of course, Curia (National) and UMR (Labour New Zealand First) are doing private research for political parties.
And then there's Community Engagement, which is behind a robopoll conducted last week. Community Engament was the company behind a mildly controversial (but ultimately accurate) poll last year on the Wellington mayoral election. Rob Salmond looked at that last year. The controversy was related to the background of the company principals, Ella Hardy and Eric Goddard, with the Labour Party.
The current call announces itself as "a Community Engagement poll" which will take only 90 seconds (this was mercifully accurate) and cycles through voting intentions, voting history and issues of most concern (health, the economy, etc.)
But depending on their responses, voters may be asked if they'd like to volunteer for the Labour Party's campaign. It's fairly jarring, given that the poll does not announce itself as being associated with the Labour Party.
I asked Labour's general secretary Andrew Kirton, who confirmed that it was part of Labour's campaign activity.
"In the past and even now we do a lot of volunteer phoning just to identify levels of support for local candidates and the party. It's kind of an informal survey. It gives us an sense of what the issues are locally and generally it helps our campaign targeting. Robopolling replaces some of that work. It's bread-and-butter stuff for campaigns really."
So it's less a poll than canvassing – digital doorknocking, you could say.
Kirton acknowledged "trialling" an offer for people to get involved in the campaign "but I don't know what the results of that are so far". Again, this is a pretty standard thing for someone who knocks on your door to do – but that someone will be wearing a party rosette. Shouldn't there be a promoter statement incorporated in the robocall script?
Kirton thought there was, but I don't recall hearing one, and neither did other respondents I heard from. And unfortunately, my VOIP service, which records voice calls, didn't identify this as a voice call and didn't record it. Labour might want to make absolutely sure that statement is there.
I gather that National and the Greens are using similar services in this campaign – and I'd be interested in hearing here from anyone who's fielded such calls.
There will be more korero on polling with Aimee Matiu and Richard Pamatatau in Media Take, at 10pm tonight on Māori Television – along with an at-times fiery sit-down with Te Tai Tokerau rivals Kelvin davis and Hone Harawira.
simon g,
There is one other kind of "polling", and the scare quotes are there because it isn't really any kind of polling at all. In previous campaigns, TV1 and TV3 have had text "polls" (self-select and pay, rig as much as you want) during and after leaders' debates. These are worse than useless, and should not be considered by any reputable broadcaster. Worse still, the networks include them in their subsequent news coverage. I don't yet know if they'll be doing them again this time round. Let's hope not.
Russell Brown,
A useful comment on my Facebook from Gavin White (ex-UMR):
Martin Brown,
At least we don't have 'push-polling' here. Or do we?
Mikaere Curtis,
I was push-polled once, when Len Brown was campaigning against John Banks.It was amateurish and abundantly clear they were trying to sway my opinion.
Paul Campbell,
I was push polled by National about 10 years ago, full of have-you-stopped-beating-your-wife sorts of questions. From my local list MP (Michael Woodhouse) on the govt's dime no less, disguised as a poll of constituents opinions
Mr Mark,
Where did I read recently that NZ's population is far too small to make statistically robust Online polling viable ?
Andrew Robertson, in reply to
Despite the name, push polls aren't actually polls, they're a type of campaigning. For that type of campaigning to work in an electorate, you'd need to call 10 times or more the number of people that get called for a random poll.
Andrew Robertson, in reply to
I'm not sure, but you're correct.
However if you have some really clever data science skill, you could draw useful conclusions from even the most unrepresentative data sources.
Paul Campbell, in reply to
I understand that, in this case he just had Parliament pay to send his poll to everybody in his electorate. No one made any phone calls.
Russell Brown,
Oh, here's one I didn't see coming. Māori Television got a Reid Research question for Māori roll voters. Wonder what the sample size is?
Russell Brown,
Answering my own question, here's the story.
A big sample of 1350, which will surely have been culled from their individual electorate polls – so I presume Reid is doing those too, and not just tacking on a question.
Ben Austin,
It would be interesting to see the results from Labour's canvassing returns in and around Auckland, although obviously that would be QUITE SECRET
Gavin White,
Point of order Russell - I'm ex UMR NZ, but still do some work for UMR Au (separate company) 😉 You're right though, I'm not privy to the UMR NZ polls any more so what I'm saying is from an 'interested outsider' perspective.
As Andrew says, what people think of as push polling doesn't meet the definition. Push polling is about using a pretend poll to persuade enough voters to switch to your desired position. The sample sizes of NZ polls are too small to be anything other than a drop in the bucket in terms of the overall vote.
What Mikaere is referring to was probably a poll designed to work out which messages are most effective. The pollster probably asked for a vote up front, tested the messages and then asked the vote again - they would have then looked at who changed their minds, and which messages seem to have caused that change. The politician, company or organisation behind the poll then knows which messages to focus on - it's about influencin the viees of tens of thousands of people, not the views of a single survey participant.
Although push polls do exist (and are against pur Code of Practice), they're only really practical in contests where a very small number of votes can influence very big issues. With conventional methodologies you'd be talking tens of thousands of dollars to influence a few hundred votes - remembering that not everyone contacted will change their minds, you'd need to push poll a lot more people than you need.
It's more feasible with robos I imagine, which is another reason not to trust them.
On your last point Russell, there's no way Reid surveyed all those people just for a preferred PM poll (which I strongly dislike mainly because they're usually skewed to the incumbent, which is what is interesting about the NZ ones at the moment). There must be at least a vote coming, and on the numbers so far it's bad news for the Maori Party.
Shaun Lott,
There seems to be a certain irony in the apparently decreasing amount of available information about some things in the so-called information age.
Mikaere Curtis, in reply to
IIRC, the "questioning" was along the lines of:
One issue facing our city is [insert topic]. Would you prefer to see a mayor like Len Brown who can [insert awesome credentials/vision] or a mayor like John Banks who [insert negative credentials/vision] ? So I think it qualifies as push-polling, but happy to be corrected if I misunderstand your definition.
The questioning seemed to be a vehicle for the various assertions around the two main candidates rather than seeking enlightenment. I can't imagine it having been very effective (that is, I don't think it had an impact on voting patterns, Len still got my vote on base principles, if nothing else).
Tamaki Makaurau • Since Nov 2006 • 519 posts Report
Zach Bagnall,
Huh, I always thought push polling was using questions designed to produce a specific result which is then presented as objective, not actually influence the person being polled.
I'm curious about the statistical adjustments made to account for only calling landlines, and how current the model is.
Russell Brown, in reply to
Yep, they're polling the individual Māori electorates for Māori Television. When I linked to the story yesterday I missed that further down there was a voting intention question too, with 2500 responses, gathered from July 11 to August 17.
The preferred PM sample is smaller because (for obvious reasons) it only covers responses from August 1 onwards, when Ardern became leader. It would have been interesting if they'd published the Little results for comparison.
Bart Janssen, in reply to
Polling is about getting the results from a small sample that represent the results from the entire population.
The problem with any online poll is it samples a particular portion of the population so there is every reason to believe it won't represent the entire population. Same problem exists for landline polling or streetcorner polling or doorknocking or just asking your mates at the pub.
All polls in NZ suffer from biases and small sample sizes. They are always reported with bogus margins of error. And worst of all they are horribly inaccurate.
That last is the worst of their faults. If your sample fails to represent the entire population every time then you'd be an idiot to keep taking the same sample.
The real problem though is we know the public are influenced by polls - or we think we know since that data is also based on polling - but at least it gives Paddy something to talk about and that has to be good ... right?
Russell Brown, in reply to
Um, no. Sample sizes for national polling in NZ are 750-1000 (Colmar Brunton is usually slightly over 1000). The typical sample size for US national polls is 1000. New Zealand sample sizes are not small by international standards.
And they're not really that inaccurate either. Let's look at 2014.
National's party vote: 47.04%. Last five polls before election day, in reverse order: 47.7, 45, 48.2, 44.4, 46.5.
Labour's party vote: 25.13. Last five polls 26.1, 25, 25.9, 25.6, 24.
I wouldn't call that "horribly inaccurate".
Nick Russell, in reply to
Yeah, there is an enduring myth that polls in NZ are inaccurate but very little evidence. Sooner or later someone will trot out the cellphone line which is a complete red herring as far as I can see. And the discussions around margins of error are always depressing.
simon g,
The polls (traditional) are generally accurate. The reporting of them generally isn't. Obviously, that's not the fault of the pollsters themselves.
One irritant for me is TV1 and TV3 reporting "our latest poll" over several days. e.g. On a Monday, they'll give the main party vote numbers. Then they will link questions on specific issues (housing, tax etc) to stories later in the week. Always invoking "our latest poll", which is in fact the same one - the same respondents - from before. That may be OK in the quiet years between election campaigns, but when things are moving this fast it can be misleading, if not meaningless.
It also means the same respondents get reported as "news" several times over. Always with "we can reveal ..." teasers, when a more accurate statement would be "we found out several days ago, but are only telling you now."
Bart Janssen, in reply to
The polls are accurate for parties that poll close to 50%.
For smaller parties the polls are less accurate, hence the "surprising" results for NZ First etc.
mpledger,
Sample sizes for national polling in NZ are 750-1000 (Colmar Brunton is usually slightly over 1000). The typical sample size for US national polls is 1000.
~~
Very basically - for polls the margin of error of a survey depends on the number of people sampled not the size of the population being sampled.
But that just highlights that not all the potential error is reflected in the margin of error of a survey.
~~~~
I think NZ polls have been quite good because the people who are under-represented in phone surveys are also under-represented in voting.
mpledger,
Thomas Lumley wrote a great article about quantifying the actual margin of error compared to the theoretical margin of error. It's a bit statsy though.
http://www.statschat.org.nz/2014/07/02/whats-the-actual-margin-of-error/
linger, in reply to
Only in terms of relative error, not in terms of the absolute error. The theoretical variance, and therefore the theoretical margin of error, in a proportion estimate is proportional to p(1-p), so is largest for p=(1-p)=50%, and falls as either p or (1-p) decreases. Lumley’s results (referenced by mpledger above) do not show any larger absolute error in poll estimates for smaller parties; indeed, he explicitly states the error should be largest for National because its support is nearest 50%.
Now, it might well be that in some polling methods the sample is less likely to be representative of certain minority voting blocs, and/or the reweightings applied might not adequately correct for that, and so estimates for parties with support concentrated in specific demographics might be less reliable — but that’s a separate issue from effects resulting only from lower overall support.
