Despite Simon Bridges' idiocy, does he have a point on overall (subject) select committee membership?

National’s new shadow leader of the House, Simon Bridges, is in the Herald this morning, expressing concern about select committee assignments for the new Parliament (or rather subject select committee assignments – this is only about the 12 select committees with subject areas that scrutinised legislation etc – it doesn’t cover the other committees).
Bridges’ comments are ridiculously over-the-top – this is in no way any sort of attack on democracy – but I am still somewhat sympathetic to National’s view. The House of Representatives does its job best when the opposition is best able to hold the Government to account. Yes, National agreed with the unanimous recommendation of the Standing Orders Committee, but it was only a recommendation. The new Standing orders approved in August do not specify how many Select Committee spots there should be, only that membership of Select Committees must be proportional to the overall membership of the House.
The Review of Standing Orders could have recommended putting the overall number of spaces in subject select committees into Standing Orders. It didn’t. It recommended that overall membership of subject select committees should be 96 MPs, but left the final decision up to the Business Committee at the start of the new Parliament. It is the decision (or non-decision) of the Business Committee that is up for debate now, not changes to standing orders agreed last term.
The question for the Business Commission should be: what overall level of Select Committee membership will best enable to House to fulfil its multiple roles in the New Zealand political system: scrutinising legislation, holding the government to account, and representing the views of the New Zealanders? The answer may be different depending on the makeup of the government, and of the opposition.
Now, the Standing Orders Committee recognised that its recommendation would mean that some MPs outside Government would not get to sit on select committees, and had further recommendations about how this could be managed, including the possibility of split membership. It may be that there could be more formality around this than anticipated, but the question still to be answered is: what is best for this Parliament?
Now, I had my fun with Simon Bridges of Twitter this morning, pointing out that not only was he on the Standing Orders Committee than made this recommendation, as leader of the House, he actually moved that the House adopt the changes to Standing Orders that it recommended. But he rightly pointed out that only overall membership of subject select committees isn’t actually in Standing Orders.
National, through Simon Bridges’ ridiculous, over-the-top musings have stated their view that overall membership of subject select committee should be 108, with the 12 subject select committees having an average of 9 MPs on them. We are yet to hear from other parties what the overall member they consider will best enable the House to fulfil its constitutional role. It may be that they have good arguments for why, in the present circumstances, the number is 96. This might, for example, be around the number of Government MPs who would have to sit on more than two committees (Cabinet Ministers don’t sit on subject select committees).
There will also be spaces on Parliament’s other committees, filled outside this overall proportional allocation: these include the Standing Orders Committee, the Officers of Parliament Committee, and the Privileges Committee, however these Committees don’t have a regular work programme, and only meet when required. There is also the Security and Intelligence Committee, which is kind of, but also kind of not, a select committee, and the Regulations Review Committee, which does have regular work, but it has a fundamentally different role than the 12 (formerly 13) subject select committees being discusses here.
But National has raised a concern that it thinks it will be better placed to fulfil its role as the opposition (and Parliament its role to hold the government to account) if overall membership of subject select committees would 108 (an average of 9 MPs across the 12 committees). This would still leave National with some MPs who would not get a position on a subject select committee, but not nearly 11.
Of course, we should recognise that if Labour and the Greens were in opposition, the recommendation of the Standing Orders Committee would mean that they would have some MPs who would miss out on spots on Subject Select Committees, but the question for the Business Committee remains: what will best serve this Parliament?
Decisions of the business committee require “near unanimity” to have effect. Naturally, the business committee hasn’t met yet (we don’t even have MPs until tomorrow!), but there have no doubt been informal discussions. National appears to be concerned that the Business Committee will be unable to reach near unanimity, and the Government will instead create membership of select committees by pushing through a motion in the House with a bare majority, over its opposition.
That sometimes happens. The Government has a right to govern, and National is not helping its case by accusing a Government simply following a recommendation that National supported when in Government of seeking to undermine democracy.
But this should not be a question of National only having themselves to blame, or National perhaps foolishly not considering what this would mean to them if they ended up in opposition. The question of the overall membership of subject Select Committees was left to the new Parliament to determine, and the question should be: Will the role of the House, or of the opposition, be diminished if the recommendation is followed?
I do not know the answer, but if the Government wants to assert that things will be fine with 96 places for MPs on subject select committees, it should state its case.
Hilary Stace,
Email Twitter
The other side of the issue is that National gets to chair or deputy chair many of the committees (the last Opposition only had one chair) and that many of the committees have 50/50 membership so not the automatic Government majority the last Parliament had. (Which incidentally meant that Labour, Greens and NZ First learned to work well together as in the Education Select Committee dyslexia and autism inquiry.)
As someone who regularly goes to select committees I have noticed that there are often substitute MPs for the named members of the Committee. So surely it is good to have a few spares?
Wgtn • Since Jun 2008 • 3104 posts Report
Kyle Matthews,
I don't really buy it that this is an issue that actually concerns national. If each select committee has 9 members, National, who have almost half the membership of the house, will get at least three, most likely four in each committee. They can't complain they're not well represented.
More likely that it'll be minor parties that miss out, but given that the only minor parties of any size are in government, probably not such an issue this term.
Since Nov 2006 • 6241 posts Report
Ian Dalziel,
I'd have thought that as there are less parties represented in Parliament now, they would need less people to cover all party viewpoints on these committees.
Act's David Seymour will be spread a bit thin trying to get his proportional input on diverse committees - he'll be wishing he really was the hologram he so resembles...
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7480 posts Report
Sacha,
Web Twitter
Bill English told RNZ this morning that every MP has a 'right' to be on a select committee. Nice try, sunshine.
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19413 posts Report
Sacha, in reply to
Web Twitter
Nah, about 5 minutes per year should do it.
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19413 posts Report
Tom Semmens,
Simon Bridges: “We are the biggest party, and we are going to use our power to stymie the government, we will oppose, oppose and oppose, and oh my, we will use our muscle on select committies to MAKE THE GOVERNMENT FEEL THE PAIN AND STOP THEIR PROGRAM!!!!!”
Jacinda: “OK Simon…. Well, that puts us in a bind… What can we do?? Ummmm, hang on, is that YOUR signature on the The Review of Standing Orders? Just checking, Bozo.”
Sevilla, Espana • Since Nov 2006 • 2134 posts Report
simon g,
The news of the last hour perfectly illustrates the difference between the worlds seen by the press gallery and the one inhabited by their readers (viewers, etc), i.e. everyone else.
Much excitement for five minutes as Nats play hardball on Speaker ("Incredible scenes" tweets Newshub - seriously). Entertaining TV, which is then immediately forgotten, and nobody outside noticed ...
... because Winston is suing National ex-Ministers over his superannuation story.
It's not a reprisal (it's entirely unrelated) but it is very funny. "You wanna be dicks? You've already been dicks, and that's why you're in opposition. Have some more."
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 1210 posts Report
izogi,
Web Twitter
Probably old news for those following things today, but news just now is that Select Committee positions have now been raised from 96 to 108... seemingly because Labour didn't have enough MPs present to elect Trevor Mallard as Speaker.
RNZ: http://www.radionz.co.nz/news/political/343269/house-trading-mps-strike-hasty-deal
Stuff: https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/98638163/government-forced-to-do-a-deal-with-national-after-failing-to-have-the-numbers-in-the-house
Wellington • Since Jan 2007 • 1097 posts Report
Sacha, in reply to
Web Twitter
3 govt MPs were not at parliament and not out of the country - "Labour's Poto Williams and Priyanca Radhakrishnan and the Greens' Gareth Hughes". Grrr.
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19413 posts Report
Ian Dalziel,
Here's hoping Mallard chastises Nat MP Alistair Scott for swearing allegiance to the Queen and her 'airs and graces' !
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7480 posts Report
Sacha,
Web Twitter
RNZ's political editor now saying govt had the numbers after all but were successfully bluffed by the Nats. How embarrassing.
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19413 posts Report
linger, in reply to
So the Nats are continuing their standard MO of bullshitting at every opportunity. In a sane world, people would stop taking them seriously.
Tokyo • Since Apr 2007 • 1745 posts Report
Hilary Stace, in reply to
Email Twitter
The two Labour MPs and Nat David Carter are at the Commonwealth Parliament Conference and David Parker and Winston at APEC. So all legitimately away on Parliamentary business. The government probably thought the convention that this is accepted in votes would be respected by the Opposition. But maybe because they weren't actually signed up yet made a difference. Or maybe the Nats are just being sore losers.
Wgtn • Since Jun 2008 • 3104 posts Report
Trevor Nicholls,
The Nats might be a more effective opposition than they were a government. Let's hope they have time to get used to it.
Wellington, NZ • Since Nov 2006 • 292 posts Report
Neil,
Peters’ Pride doesn’t often finish the race.
Since Nov 2016 • 137 posts Report
simon g,
Some of today's panting opinion pieces did look strangely familiar, so I thought I'd bring up the template, provided here to assist media space-fillers with any further cut and paste reckons. Nothing new under the sun, or on Stuff.
The line about the statute of limitations on blaming Labour was a doozy. 8 more years to go.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 1210 posts Report