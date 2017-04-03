The elephant in Room 903

“Prime Minister, there is a report that an elephant has escaped from the zoo and is sitting in your office,” said the Prime Minister’s first advisor.
“That’s terrible!” said the Prime Minister. “Voters will not like it at all.”
“We have denied it, of course”, said the second advisor.
“That’s a relief,” said the Prime Minister. “So there is no elephant?”
The Prime Minister’s first advisor looked at the Prime Minister’s second advisor, who looked at the Prime Minister’s third advisor. Feet were shuffled.
“Ah, with great respect, Prime Minister,” said the second advisor at last. “It may be doubted whether that is quite the right question. In the circumstances.”
“The real point is, these elephant allegations are all very speculative,” said the third advisor. “There’s no proof.”
“There is no evidence of an elephant then?” asked the Prime Minister.
“No, none” said the first advisor. “Well, some people who work for us say they saw it. But they are afraid they’ll lose their jobs if they give their names, so that hardly counts. And some others are foreigners, so they don’t count either. And there are others too, but they’re dead, and that’s all very sad but at the end of the day you can’t really call them witnesses.”
“There is a little smashed furniture,” admitted the second advisor. “And some peanut shells and elephant droppings have been found. But it’s all very circumstantial. There could be a thousand explanations.”
“Plainly there seems to be something there that’s large and grey and has a trunk,” said the third advisor. “That cannot be denied. But that doesn’t mean we have an elephant. Many things are large and grey and have a trunk. A station wagon, for example. An ash tree. A stout Amish woman going on holiday.”
“At best, we only have indications of something with elephant-like features,” said the first advisor.
“Unsubstantiated talk about something resembling a particular large animal,” suggested the second.
“Politically motivated allegations by elephant conspiracy theorists”, said the third.
“You see? It’s all quite confusing,” said the first advisor. “It hardly counts as reliable evidence of an elephant.”
“Besides, the report has got it all wrong,’ said the third advisor. “It says the elephant is in your office in room 904. But that’s not your office! Your office is 903! We can quite genuinely reassure the public that there is not, and has never been, an elephant in room 904.”
“Phew!” said the Prime Minister. “So we can tell them that the claim that there’s an elephant in the PM’s office is wrong, then.”
“Ah. That’s not quite what I said, Prime Minister.”
“The point is that the allegations are not credible,” interrupted the first advisor. “You can’t expect accusers to be taken seriously if they can’t even get the scene of the crime right!”
The Prime Minister looked confused. “But they did say it was in my office, didn’t they?”
“Well, yes,” the first advisor explained patiently. “But there doesn’t seem to be any need to emphasise that.”
“Anyway, we have the results of an investigation, and it found that there was no elephant in your office,” said the second advisor.
“Great!” said the Prime Minister. “Let’s release that.”
“Yes,” said the second advisor. “That is to say, no. We don’t have it.”
“Can we get it?”
“Quite possibly,” said the first advisor. “And we should most certainly give consideration to the possibility that we might request a copy. Strong, thoughtful consideration. Yes. Though it might be thought that the outcome of the investigation speaks perfectly well for itself, and a copy of the investigation might only muddy the waters.”
“There are nit-pickers out there, and mischievous people determined to take things the wrong way,” agreed the second advisor. “They might go around pointing out that the investigation was carried out by the zookeeper, who might not be perceived as wholly impartial, and who didn’t actually look in your office, and even then, actually concluded that there might be an elephant there.”
“I thought you said the investigation concluded that there was no elephant,” said the Prime Minister.
“Did we?” said the first advisor. “Well let’s not get cute about it. Of course, it’s not absolutely out of the question that there’s an elephant in your office.”
“Okay,” sighed the Prime Minister. “I guess I’d better go and have a look”.
The advisors looked at each other again.
“Oh, we wouldn’t advise that,” they said. “It might call into question the government’s honesty and security.”
Steven Price is a barrister specialising in media law and an adjunct lecturer in media law at Victoria University of Wellington’s law school. He has provided legal advice on several books by Nicky Hager, including 'Hit and Run'.
Ianmac,
Brilliant Steven. But the PM dislikes satire especially when directed at him. If you see a dark car parked in your street at night with plates "DF Coverup/cleanup" be prepared.
The PM did say this morning that an announcement will be made soon, as soon as David collates the poll results.
Bleneim • Since Aug 2008 • 129 posts Report
Ian Dalziel,
Best practice would be to send in the 'Blind Man Squad' to determine the true nature of an elephant!
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7195 posts Report
william blake,
https://www.nzonscreen.com/title/elephunk-in-my-soup-1984
Since Mar 2010 • 309 posts Report
Alfie,
Web
Bill English has just stated that there is "no basis for an inquiry." Was this because some top Nats were likely to be implicated? Or is this just the predetermination of a closed mind?
Uh huh. Sure, Bill.
Given that English has chosen to permanently sully his reputation for no obvious gain, are the lawyers who are working for the victims able to take this case directly to the International Criminal Court? Maybe a lawyer could tell us.
Dunedin • Since May 2014 • 1267 posts Report
steven crawford, in reply to
Email Web
I’m guessing they did quite a bit of polling, and made there decision based on that data. It wouldn’t be out of character, from what we have seen over the last few years.
Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 3656 posts Report
steven crawford, in reply to
Email Web
There’s been a bit of that going on in other parts of the English speaking world. One persons garbage is another’s trash.
Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 3656 posts Report
Angela Hart, in reply to
It could be quite embarrassing given the oddly sudden (or so it seemed at the time) appointment of Sir Jerry Mateparae as Governor General.
Since Apr 2014 • 595 posts Report
Alfie, in reply to
Web
Correct me if I'm wrong, but wasn't Mateparae initially appointed head of the security services soon after the raid, then replaced by one of John Key's schoolfriends a short time later?
Dunedin • Since May 2014 • 1267 posts Report
simon g,
English's comments today have out-satired Steven Price. Breathtaking cynicism, as if taken from a script rejected by The Thick of It or Yes, Minister for being too unsubtle for laughs.
The depressing aspect of all this is that (short-term, at least) his calculation is probably right. He can play "won't ask, won't be told" because a large proportion of the NZ population don't want to know, and much of the NZ media will follow.
I'm feeling a lot less proud of our country right now.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 1083 posts Report
Nick Russell,
I'm not even slightly surprised by the PM's decision. If we have learned one thing over the last few years, it should be that criticism from the likes of Nicky Hager has tended to bolster support for the National Party. They never seem to lose votes in this scenario. Certainly the Dirty Politics book did them no harm. So it makes no sense politically for the Government to order an inquiry. There is literally nothing to gain from it.
Mind, I don't say it is a good decision. There should be an inquiry. But the Government has no doubt read the Curia tealeaves and determined that it is better to attack the messenger than to find out what actually happened.
Wellington • Since Jul 2008 • 78 posts Report
Martin Brown,
Email Twitter
Roll on, the victims' legal action. It won’t all go away that easily, will it?
Auckland • Since Mar 2013 • 119 posts Report
Angela Hart, in reply to
yup, that sounds right
Since Apr 2014 • 595 posts Report
Sacha, in reply to
Web Twitter
the schoolfriend's brother (but hey, Chch ambition)
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19213 posts Report
Sacha, in reply to
Web Twitter
tidy turn o phrase #onya
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19213 posts Report
Katharine Moody, in reply to
Who was recommended by the SCC after a thoroughly above board recruitment process, otherwise referred to as a shoulder tap;
http://www.newshub.co.nz/politics/key-admits-fletcher-shouldertap-2013040312
Palmerston North • Since Sep 2014 • 593 posts Report
Alfie, in reply to
Web
A most appropriate response from Nicky Hager on RNZ.
English has also chosen to ignore the collaborating evidence provided by fellow Nat Wayne Mapp, who was Defence Minister at the time and who was on the ground when the raid occurred. And the New York Times report dated 24 August 2010 which also refers to the village as "Naik".
Mateparae was also present when the raid happened. Surely if the military's hands were as squeaky clean as they claim he'd have come forward by now to back up the government's version of events?
If English's comment that Keating is "independent" adds yet more lies to this sorry affair, Mateparae's silence at this point is deafening.
Dunedin • Since May 2014 • 1267 posts Report
Euan Mason,
Web Twitter
Clearly we should conclude that Nicky Hager's book is substantially correct, and that the PM has plenty to hide. What a shameful affair.
Canterbury • Since Jul 2008 • 243 posts Report