Friday Music! Digging Doug

When the tales of music are written, they rarely include the people who aren't in the band, but make it all possible. So I'm delighted to see that Audioculture has this week published an article on my old friend Doug Hood.
We all know about Chris Knox's TEAC four-track. You might not know it was Doug who was at the controls when Tall Dwarfs used that four-track to record 'Nothing's Gonna Happen' and when it was used to record The Clean's Boodle Boodle Boodle, the Dunedin Double and The Chills' 'Rolling Moon', among others. He helped produce The Androidss' 'Auckland Tonight'/'Getting Jumpy' and The Builders' Beatin Hearts and mixed The Chills' 'Pink Frost'. He managed The Chills when they first went to the UK.
It was Doug who was soundman for Toy Love and a long, long list of groups thereafter. Doug who ran the famous Looney Tour and who first toured The Fall, The Birthday Party, John Cale, Nico and The Violent Femmes and many others to New Zealand. It was Doug who brought the Big Day Out here in in 1994.
For many years, Doug was the calm, funny, practical guy who basically did what needed doing in the musical community he helped create. He hasn't had a direct music industry role since the mid-90s, but he's still very much part of that community and I'm proud to call him a mate.
Oh, and did I mention he was in The Clean too?
–––
There's a hell of a lot in Auckland this weekend.
Tonight alone sees The Mad Professor playing at Neck of the Woods, Luka Buda's band (and with David Long and Anthony Donaldson from Six Volts) Teeth at Golden Dawn, Breakbot out at the Pah Homestead (you can buy a bus ride there along with your ticket), Ijebu Pleasure Club's wild blend of classic pop and afrobeat at The Portland Public House, and, just quietly, Auckland art punk legends The Features are playing an early show at the Thirsty Dog to mark the release of the new X Features compilation. (Strictly speaking, it's the X Features playing, but y'know.)
Russell Baillie has a nice piece for The Spinoff on the band and what they meant to those around them.
And tomorrow night, Peter Jefferies, Chris Matthews and Gary Sullivan convene at at Golden Dawn to celebrate the release of the first This Kind of Punishment record in 30 years by offering "a delectable array of T.K.P., Childrens Hour and Nocturnal Projections morsels". Also, Teeth play again, at The Wine Cellar. And at 12.30pm tomorrow, SoccerPractise and Peach Milk play for free in Aotea Square.
I picked the wrong weekend to be sick ...
–––
Along with some clever guests, Charlotte Ryan and I talked about the year that was at Orcon IRL at Golden Dawn on WEdnesday. And after the talking was done, Voom played a sweet little set. Here's the video of that:
–––
Elsewhere, a little taste of what you can expect from Dinosaur Jnr when they visit next month: playing 'Goin' Down' on Conan.
Iggy Pop sings 'Surfin' Bird' to his cockatoo – and the bird really gets into it:
Bird is the word. #SurfinBird #BiggyPop Birdsofinstagram #Moluccan #cockatoosofinstagram #birds #ff #Thetrashmen #dancing #IggyPop #morning
A video posted by BiggyPop (@biggypop) on Dec 2, 2016 at 2:58am PST
–––
Tunes!
A mad new Hallelujah Picassos single! Peter Mac has the lowdown on his blog. It's on Bandcamp for a dollar or whatever.
The first new track in ages from High Hoops. It's cool and slinky ...
New single from the award-winning Pacific Heights. It's well dreamy ...
SoccerPractise's kinda dark, kinda garage-influenced, very good new single 'I Was Screaming'.
And going fully garage, Australia's Cup & String remix one of their own tracks from earlier this. Click through for a free download of the MP3 or WAV:
A well-chilled edit of Caribou's 'Can't Do Without You' (free download):
And because kitchen-dancing matters, NZ DJ Sammy Senior gets all up in your grill with the ghetto funk on this mix of his productions. Use the download button to grab the whole thing and click through to download the first track standalone, for free:
Paul Campbell,
Email Web
I have one nit to pick with the Audioculture article … The Enemy certainly played at the Cook back then – they were excellent, soooo much manic energy, the early Toy Love were a bit of a let down
Dunedin • Since Nov 2006 • 2478 posts Report
Russell Brown,
Email Web Twitter
Patti Smith sings ‘A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall’ in accepting Bob Dylan’s Nobel Prize for him.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21563 posts Report
Hugh Wilson,
Email Web Twitter
I’ve vague memories of Doug Hood’s name being in the press late 90’s in the articles that used to accompany the Big Day Out. Don’t want to sound old but the early tours were great – things were less ‘robust’ I guess then, as I can recall me and some mates managing to wonder thru to the Offsprings dressing room and help ourselves to come of the many cold beers which were in there! Also remember the ubiquitous large topless sweaty guy in the mosh pit, who no one wanted to be near!
Among the many anniversaries of late, its been 20 years since Endtroducing came out – Solid steel featured a tidy tribute mix which might be of interest to some:
https://soundcloud.com/ninja-tune/solid-steel-radio-show-18112016-hour-1-mighty-atom-endtroducing-tribute-mix
And Dinosaur Jr were never big on my radar, but some of my friends were fans. Here’s a review from a show they did in NYC recently – it takes a nice angle, and perhaps serves as a reminder about how shows can be great relief from everyday hullabaloo:
http://www.mtv.com/news/2961817/dinosaur-jr-concert-nerds/
Melbourne • Since Feb 2013 • 76 posts Report
Ian Dalziel,
Though there are two photo references to it, Andrew Schmidt’s piece on Doug for Audioculture doesn’t seem to specifically mention the the 1984 Looney Tour – the above RIU ad*, by Chris Knox, shows just how extensive that tour was.
The second picture shows the newspaper ads for the Windsor Castle during ‘Doug’s Days’ – heck I was on the door for a lot of it – most of the ads were done by Chris Knox, though I did a few too.
and the third photo – by an unknown photographer – I’m thinking Murray Cammick, Kerry Brown, Jonathan Ganley or maybe even William West shows Doug setting up in the Gluepot (I think).
Audioculture can feel free to include these in the story as well.
* ‘borrowed’ from https://www.facebook.com/FlyingNunVault/
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7068 posts Report
Martin Brown,
Email Twitter
So much dodgy in TheSpinoff's expose today of the High Court case between Avalanche City's David baxter and Matt Coleman from Let The People Speak. And the full judgement should be a 101 for artists and managers, But this paricrlar paragraph, number 267 was just weird:
"Another payment of $20,000 was received by the defendants from Radio New Zealand and was on-paid to the defendants. The defendants claim this was income and therefore a commission of $4,000 should have been deducted by the defendants, but was not and is therefore owed to them…I accept Mrs Parson’s evidence that this was a “radio plugging” grant, paid out to cover costs.
Excuse me? Surely a mistake. Payola at RNZ? Yeah, right. But, huh?
Auckland • Since Mar 2013 • 112 posts Report
Martin Brown,
Email Twitter
But look, the whole thing's here. http://www.danielgrove.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/Baxter-v-Coleman-2016-NZHC-2693.pdf
Auckland • Since Mar 2013 • 112 posts Report
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
and here in precis
http://www.stuff.co.nz/entertainment/music/87477178/court-rules-avalanche-city-singer-shortchanged-300000-by-manager
Coleman sounds like a right tosser...
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7068 posts Report
nzlemming, in reply to
Email Twitter
I never think of the Gluepot as being that clean...
Waikanae • Since Nov 2006 • 2691 posts Report
Martin Brown, in reply to
Email Twitter
The precis doesn't really suffice. The whole doc is worth a read.
Auckland • Since Mar 2013 • 112 posts Report
Simon Grigg, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Not 100% sure it's the Gluepot as the old place had carpet up to near the front as I recall, plus there is a stairway on the back right. Did the Gluepot have that? Somebody reckoned it was in New Plymouth, somebody else said it was the Waikato Students' Union.
Doug can't remember.
Just another klong... • Since Nov 2006 • 3264 posts Report
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
Me neither with 100% confidence, but the bits that stack up and resonate still scream Gluepot to my atrophying neurons...
The proportions, layout/aspect and scale trigger all my gluey Gluepot ganglions:
the silly wooden cage over the stage; the slats at the back; the slightly raised side strips on both sides; the window set up (with seldom seen views over Auckland); the curtains; the columns; the fire escape...
... The floor and ceiling I can not recall with any surety, and a smaller uncarpeted area strikes a muted thud of recollection, but m'lud 'may be leading the witness' and I've seen too many of these rooms, too fast, too long ago. I faintly recall one part was easier to roll stuff on than others - and I can't imagine them not having a reasonable dancefloor in that set up, there was a lot of room still behind the wooded area, narrowing back to the entrance - I remember the side fire/exit well - it came out by the police station or thereabouts at back of pub.
But pub / hall design was pretty similar all over NZ then-abouts, so who knows - it may just remain a quantum mystery where we know the time (approximately) and can deduce the speed (relative to galactic centre) but not the position in space...
- the past is a wave with no particle place to be...
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7068 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
My only real guess is that it's a mistake and that the decision should refer to NZ On Air, as it does above, and not Radio NZ.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21563 posts Report
Doug Hood, in reply to
pretty sure it's not gluepot, floor was carpeted, i'd say waikato uni, wailing bongo rings a bell
Kingsland • Since Oct 2009 • 17 posts Report
Doug Hood,
is that the matt coleman that worked for warners nz, an ozzie?
Kingsland • Since Oct 2009 • 17 posts Report
bob daktari, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
yeah thats the Wailing Bongo at Waikato
auckland • Since Dec 2006 • 514 posts Report
Doug Hood,
The guy up by the stage with long hair is Dave, bass player for Abel Tasmans
Kingsland • Since Oct 2009 • 17 posts Report
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
and
ta guys
We have consensus reality!
I'll readjust my receptors accordingly...
…and I note a piece of Letraset© tone screen over the tape deck…
Remnants, artifacts, of now arcane technologies…
… also a cracker lyric or band name going begging!
wailing bongo rings a bell
(I’m hearing Mother Superior jumped the gun
to sing along to…)
;- )
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7068 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
It really is. When I get a moment, I'll ask RNZ about the radio plugging grant.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21563 posts Report
Martin Brown, in reply to
Email Twitter
I'm sure you're right about the mis-naming. I should have assumed as much, but I'd had most of the bottle at that stage.
Auckland • Since Mar 2013 • 112 posts Report
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
Avalanche City (or people acting on their behalf) received funding from NZ On Air:
October 2013 - up to $10,000
http://www.nzonair.govt.nz/news/articles/makingtracks-october/
(though this may be post-Coleman)
February 2012 - up to $10,000
http://thecorner.co.nz/2012/03/01/latest-nz-on-air-funding-decisions-february-2012/
March 2011 - video grant $??
http://www.muzic.net.nz/news/2219/nz-on-air-funding-news-and-march-results.html
There may be others, but it is fairly public knowledge...
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7068 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Indeed. The radio plugging grant seemed unusual, given that NZoA have long employed their own pluggers, but perhaps I'm missing something.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21563 posts Report
bob daktari, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
The 20K is listed as international promotion on the NZOA website, so if radio plugging was where the money went that would be for offshore radio activities, i.e. where NZOA didn't have pluggers
auckland • Since Dec 2006 • 514 posts Report
JT Brown, in reply to
Exactly. RNZ just doesn't go there.
Wellington • Since Dec 2016 • 1 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Ah. That's what I was missing.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21563 posts Report
Mike O'Connell,
For Chch folk or anyone passing through, those innovative young hipsters Henry and Henri (of Log Horn Breed) down at Log Recording studio have a
Car Boot Sale and Market this Sunday.
And here's Log Horn Breed (with Dean on vocals) to liven up ya Friday
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 351 posts Report