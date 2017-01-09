Shenzen's hire-bike explosion

Shenzhen is a city with about twice the population of New Zealand. Forty years ago it virtually didn't exist.
Back then, it was a market town of 30,000 on China's border with Hong Kong. Now, it's new, it's growing fast and – with its authorities worried about pollution and infrastructure – it's opening a new subway line or two every year. Electric vehicles are everywhere, buses, taxis (petrol-powered taxi rides pay an extra tax), the ubiquitous blue electric cargo trikes.
Most importantly, the city banned two-stroke motorbikes and scooters, replacing them with electric bikes and scooters, everywhere. At night time you continually have to dodge the scooters coming up behind you silently without lights (more range).
Shenzhen is where a large chunk of the world's electronics comes from. Chances are, you have something that was made here, especially if you bought it cheap on AliExpress or eBay
People flock here from all over the world to build electronics - if you win a Kickstarter, try to raise $10k, and instead raise $10m, and have that "oh shit! what do I do now?" moment, you move to Shenzhen. There's a Kiwi bar, CraftHead, where the hipster hardware hackers hang out, started by a couple of kiwis from Timaru and Dunedin. The house beer, Kia Kaha, is brewed with hops imported from back home.
So what's the latest biggest hi-tech thing in Shenzhen – in fact in China –this month? Bikes! Or rather a sort of cross between Uber and Amsterdam's yellow bikes.
When I was here two months ago short term rental bikes were starting to show up on the streets, with just one or two companies renting them. Now, there are almost 10 different sorts, each with its own distinctive colour. Here's a random pic from the street outside my hotel this morning:
I think I counted five different company's bikes in that lineup – from the front Ofo (yellow), Mobike (orange/silver), Bluegogo (blue), XiaoMing (light blue). Amid the crowd of companies competing to own this business the clear leaders at this point seem to be Mobike and Ofo.
The best part is that people are using them, lots and lots of them, everywhere, all over China
So how does it work? Let's take Mobike. You start by downloading their app (everyone here in China has a smartphone, forget about ATM cards, you pay at the store by having the cashier scan a QR code in WeChat), and pay a one time 300 kwai (~$60) deposit. The original Mobike (see the pic above) with the distinctive orange spokes, can be rented for one kwai for half an hour (~20c).
Mobikes have a GPS and a cellphone transceiver, both powered by a generator in the wheel hub. The app will help you find a bike – you can even reserve it for a short while. When you arrive at the bike, you scan its QR code, unlocks it (using Bluetooth) and off you go. When you're done, park the bike legally on the footpath, pull the lock on the bike, and walk away.
Mobike have sort of gamified the app: you get points for renting a bike, for signing up friends and for reporting broken bikes – and you lose points for forgetting to lock it or for leaving it somewhere not in a public space. (You even lose a whole lot of points for "abandoning the bike while being chased by the police"!) The app will also measure how far you've biked, how many calories you've burned, even show you (creepily) GPS tracks of where you've biked in the past.
The next biggest competitor is Ofo, which has a much more lo-tech solution. There are no electronics in the bike itsef and when you rent it, the app simply tells you the number of the bike's combination lock. Kids seem to prefer these, they're cheaper, only 100 kwai deposit ($20) and 0.5 kwai per half hour (10c).
Mobike has responded with MobikeLite, which also costs 0.5 kwai per half hour to hire. It's not quite as distinctive as the signature bike, but more practical. It has a carrier basket and instead of an inhub charger the electronics are powered from solar cells in the bottom of the basket. Finally, they have non-pneumatic tires (look at all the holes in tires the second picture above).
When I walked back to my hotel this evening, maybe two thirds of the bikes being ridden were rentals. So far they've only been released in the big Chinese cities, but even that that means that someone, somewhere can make tens of millions of cheap bikes suddenly on demand.
There are some downsides. Signs are popping up telling people where they can't park their bikes. And out the back of Huaqiangbei, the giant electronics market a few blocks from here, a giant tangle of bikes seems to form every day. Vendors with street-facing storefronts are simply pushing them into the street out of frustration. There are reports of competitors locking up or vandalising each others bikes.
China has some things going for it that make this work: dense cities, a multi-generational bike culture - a generation and a bit ago there were only bikes – and very low public vandalism. In cities like Shenzhen there's a large itinerant labour force, many of who may go home to their rural village for New Year and go try their luck somewhere else next year. The cost of owning a bike and getting it on the train would be too much for them.
Would it would work in, say, Auckland? I don't know. The sprawl works against it and the dearth of public places to actually leave a bike probably makes it way too inconvenient. But these same Chinese companies are already planning on doing NY, LA and San Francisco.
Oh, and breaking news, just sighted yesterday: the first electric bikes for hire – and the first electric car . I don't really understand how they get charged ...
Allan MacLachlan,
There is Nextbike in Auckland - those schemes in Shenzen seem a bit techier.
I'm curious as to how Nextbike works with the helmet laws in NZ - is there a helmet with the bike, or do riders just use their own, or just ride without a helmet?
BenWilson,
TBH, I think sprawl is less our issue than hills. But electric drive trains as a solution change the dynamic massively, since the bikes need to find their way to charging stations periodically.
One part I don't understand about this model, btw, is how the bikes get distributed to where they are wanted. If everyone wants to go everywhere all the time then I guess it works itself out. But I'd be much keener on hiring a bike on K-Rd and leaving it locked up at Downtown than the other way around. Wouldn't the bikes find themselves at the bottom of valleys all the time?
Presumably you can build it into the points system? Gain points by leaving the bike at higher elevation than you found it. Gain points by bringing it from some remote location to a busy one?
Further presumably, they actually have to pay people on a daily basis to redistribute the bikes to where they are most wanted. A big trailer going around during the night and returning all the bikes to hills and ridges, and collecting them from remote locations and valleys where they've just been left.
Paul Campbell,
well the bikes seem to be around work places during the day and where people live at night - that line up in the pic above was gone after work hours .... I think Mobike do move bikes around at night - the tangle at HQB market seems to go every day.
BTW a quick note about money 1 RMB == 1 yuan == 1 kwai - the distinction between the words is roughly RMB (Remimbi) is the name of the currency (like "sterling"), yuan is more like the name of the unit (like "dollar"), and kwai is what people use (like "bucks")
Paul Campbell,
Oh and I had intended to add a few more quick notes about all the bikes:
- no helmets
- no lights
- bells (everyone rides on the footpath, ringing as they come up behind you)
- no "men's" bikes
- no gears
- the seats are adjustable if you have a wrench, westerners complain they're too small
There is one sort of bike that is rented from a kiosk. That limits where you can bike to and from, it doesn't seem very popular.
steven crawford,
A little bit unrelated, I found this artical about "Made in China!!!" It's a useful explanation of things like how tools such as the crescent spanner can turn to crap, not becouse they started to be made in China instead of the United States.
It's surprising hard to find none Trump styled emotional ranting about Chinese manufacturing. Maybe it's a google algorithm.
Russell Brown, in reply to
Ooh, thank you, I had wondered.
Russell Brown, in reply to
I wonder to what extent helmet laws make hire bike schemes more difficult where they apply.
Rich of Observationz, in reply to
See also stickers (Intel Inside! NXP Inside! Thingawammy XP2900!) on generic Windows laptops - Apple go to the opposite extent by removing features that are actually useful, but it keeps the product elegant.
Moz, in reply to
In Paris there are men with vans who spend their days lugging piles of bikes around. Environmentally those exact trips are not as good as a bus, but it's better than taxis and much better for the passengers. The scheme as a whole is a big win in a huge number of ways, even with the truckloads of bikes being driven around.
The helmet obsession has largely ruined the bike hire schemes in Melbourne and Brisbane, they linger on but are not especially popular purely because of the helmet thing. Even though enforcement is rare (unlike NSW), it's still more of a risk than most people are willing to take.
BenWilson, in reply to
Email Twitter
For sure. I'm more interested in whether it's a viable business model in Auckland, if for some percentage (call it x) of the extraordinarily cheap bike trips, there's also effectively a bus trip rounding up the bike. Hence my point about Auckland's geography - if it were flat then the bikes would distribute around where people wanted to go and x would be small. In Auckland you have to also factor in whether people are prepared to expend a lot of physical energy getting there. Also, having expended that, whether they might not prefer to then use all that potential energy back up again with a zero effort ride back down the hill. This is particularly compelling when our bus/train/ferry nexus is at the bottom of town. In Auckland, x could approach 100%.
Put it this way, If I were a tourist using these bikes in Auckland, I would hire the bike on K-Rd and meander downhill exploring. Once at the bottom of the hill, if for some reason I actually had to get back to higher altitude, at that point it would be much less effort to walk it, and catching a bus would be compelling if I could not be bothered.
If I hired it at the bottom of town, it would most likely only be to go along the waterfront. Considering that westerly is the predominant wind, this makes for a pleasant ride along Tamaki Drive as far as you want to go, then turning around and realizing that you're going to fight a headwind all the way back to the city, along what is a well used bus route. I can see a lot of these bikes strewn variously along Tamaki Drive.
Presumably a serious business would have to price accordingly. A single bike left at St Heliers requires a 10-20 km trip in a van to redistribute it somewhere more useful.
Rich of Observationz,
Obvious solution:
BenWilson,
Classic. I love how it doesn't even appear to have an electric drive train. It's the magic solution to traffic, rather like how Uber has solved the commuter problem using cars, because Ubers turn up by digital magic.
Rich of Observationz,
So apparently, and this is a true Burning Man rumour, Eric Schmidt donated 1000 yellow bikes for people to ride around at Burning Man (a big party thing in Nevada).
The monetisation was that each bike contained not only a GPS in the saddle, but also a micro-DNA tester that identified each rider and allowed their usage to be tracked. If they weren't wearing pants, that is.
Glen Koorey, in reply to
Nextbike have been operating in Christchurch CBD for nearly two years now too - as a pilot called SparkBikes. Six stations with 30-odd bikes spread around them. $4 registration; free for first half-hour (or hour if you're a silver member) then $4/hr. System is easy; download the app; scan the QR code on the chosen bike, and receive the bike lock combo; report in the app when done with it. All the bikes have a helmet locked to them, which is regularly sanitised (BTW, it's hard for nits to be transferred via helmet). The usage has been fairly reasonable and now the trick is to work out how to continue the ongoing funding support (and hopefully expand the system) when Spark sponsorship ends in August - possibly by being considered part of the public transport network and subsidised accordingly.
Helmet laws in Australasia don't help the usage rates in places where they have been introduced, but it's not necessarily a deal-breaker either.
Paul Campbell,
Yes there are yellow bikes at Burning Man, most of them are (I think) bikes people have left in previous years painted yellow ... There aren't enough and some people seem to hoard them (lock them up or hide them) which does rather go against the whole yellow bike ethos.
Of course Burning Man's culture abhors commerce in any form (except ice and coffee) so a bike rental scheme would never fly, and the alkaline playa is so tough on things you don't take a good bike there anyway.
(Oh and no GPS, no DNA tester of course)
Paul Campbell,
Oh, and Norway has the whole bikes vs. hills issue solved
mark taslov, in reply to
I think the novelty wore off a bit. The bikes were managed by different organizations under district government departments, which is a huge limitation. For example while the Yantian kiosk rentals surpassed 10 million in October 2012 (ten months of operation), other districts including the CBD were still not on the map – those coastal districts are mainly geared at tourists and as such use fluctuated with the seasons.
They were popular enough that you’d have to delay a trip to the market until some bikes were returned to the local kiosk, but the tech was occasionally faulty and even with the kiosks they still needed trucks for redistribution. Our main issue with the kiosks were those occasions when returning from the market with a bags of produce, spotting a limited number of berths and other riders heading for them and having to race to get our bikes in first rather than ride 200m down the road to the next drop off.
BenWilson, in reply to
Heh...love it. We should have those, whether they're viable or not, just on account of the kookiness.
Paul Campbell, in reply to
Actually in Futian, I've seen only one rental spot, and it's new too, a bunch of orange bike docks and a rental screen, I see very few people riding them, the utility of just grabbing a bike off the street or being able to search for where the nearest one is and "book" it is just too high I guess.
Maybe you rent one of those to go somewhere and come back
Paul Campbell, in reply to
I think that Wellington should install a bike lift up to Vic, that would make sense
