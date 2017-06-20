Barclay and arrogance

It's not especially unusual for someone to to compare the governing political party to a criminal gang – that's every day somewhere on Twitter, right? – but when the person making the comparison is a respected legal commentator and he's quoting the Crimes Act, that's noteworthy.
The commentator is Andrew Geddis and he was responding today to Melanie Reid's extraordinary investigatve story for Newsroom, which reveals that:
The clandestine taping of an employee by Government MP Todd Barclay has resulted in a secret payment from former Prime Minister John Key’s leader’s budget to make the issue go away.
Current Prime Minister Bill English knew about the payment and the bugging — and National Party board members and the Parliamentary Service also knew about the secret recordings.
Barclay’s former electorate agent Glenys Dickson was paid the hush money after learning of the dictaphone left running in the Gore office and then engaging an employment lawyer.
Police who investigated whether illegal recording had occurred closed the case without being able to speak to Barclay and without seeking search warrants to obtain the dictaphone or transcripts from the office or his home.
But the part of the story that immediately stood out for me – and clearly, for Geddis too – is this:
Within weeks of laying her police complaint, Dickson says she spoke to a National Party board member.
“I was told if I didn’t withdraw the police complaint I could potentially take down the National Party, and there was an [implication] that if National didn’t have Barclay in Parliament they were one short to pass legislation.”
Dickson said she was also told that it would be difficult for her and her family if she had to appear in a high-profile court case.
“The board member explained to me if I withdrew my complaint I would be considered a hostile witness and the police would have not had a case.”
Geddis considers this news in light of the part of the Crimes Act covering the imprisonable offence of conspiring to defeat justice and concludes his post on Pundit thus:
And then let's imagine this scenario: a gang member makes an complaint to the police that another gang member has stolen some of her property. One of the gang's leaders then comes to the complainant's home and tells her that her complaint makes the gang look bad, that it's causing friction between the membership and that if the accused gets convicted and jailed it will hurt the gang in its future battles with rival gangs ... so she might want to withdraw the complaint as it would be difficult for her and her family if she doesn't.
What do we think the police should do if they are made aware that such a conversation has taken place? And why does it change things if instead of a gang leader, we instead have a claim that a member of a political party board is involved?
A story about an MP who behaved as a nasty bully towards his staff has clearly become something bigger and broader in the effort to politically manage it.
It also now equally clearly takes in Bill English, Prime Minister and Barclay's predecessor as MP for Clutha-Southland, whose character is cast in serious doubt. In short: in order to make a political problem go away, he seems to have been happy to throw under the bus the staff who had loyally worked for him for 17 years.
In recent hours, the Prime Minister has invited us to believe that while he might have known that Barclay had secretly recorded his staff, he just can't remember who might have told him.
And yet he knew enough to approve the use of money from the Parliamentary leaders' fund to pay former senior Electorate agent Glenys Dickson what he described in texts obtained by Reid as a "large" settlement "to avoid potential legal action". As Graeme Edgeler explains in Sam Sachdeva's accompanying story for Newsroom, it's not illegal or even inappropriate for the fund to be used to settle an employment dispute, given that it can be used to hire staff. But for the public to make a judgement on such a use of its money, the public needs to know about it, and ... we didn't.
Gallery correspondents have been swiftly on the case, with Audrey Young declaring that "now about the Prime Minister, trust and credibility" and Patrick Gower writing that the user of the leaders budget "for taxpayer hush money is an absolute breach of privilege."
But this story does also demonstrate the limitations of relying on Gallery staff for political reporting. It was the Otago Daily Times reporter Eileen Goodwin (working in cooperation with the Herald's David Fisher) who broke the story of Barclay's refusal to cooperate with police more than a year ago, and Goodwin who revealed that the "employment matter" involved a clandestine recording.
Barclay survived a selection challenge last November and everyone pretty much moved on to whatever the next day's political story was. But Melanie Reid didn't, and she worked at it and won the confidence of both Glenys Dickson and former electorate chairman Stuart Davie (who had hitherto refused comment after resigning in April 2016) – and she got a very important story.
We deserve to hear more about why Barclay was able to make a police investigation go away by simply refusing to talk to the police (after he had assured the public the police would have his full cooperation).
But I think that underlying this story is something that sometimes gets a government into trouble but quite often doesn't: arrogance. It was there in Nicky Wagner's idle tweet about the tedium of having to do her well-paid job serving the interests of New Zealanders with disability. And it appears to be there in spades in the way that ordinary people doing their jobs were brushed aside to defend the reputation of the governing party and its would-be wunderkind.
BenWilson,
Since then (and it's still "in recent hours"), the transcript of English's statement to the police makes it extremely clear (because he says it outright), that Barclay directly told him in person.
No wonder he looked like a worm on a hook surrounded by trout when the press cornered him.
Dan Salmon,
This line in the report I read about it this morning was particularly upsetting: "Conversations thought to have been recorded included sensitive health issues raised with Dickson by women constituents."
Russell Brown, in reply to
Yup. I mean, I'm pretty quick at writing blog posts, but ...
BenWilson, in reply to
You just beat me to it.
That's unequivocal. How on earth he can expect anyone to believe that he would not remember such a conversation now is beyond me. A face to face conversation in which someone explained to you that they had broken the law and illegally taped a trusted employee whom you had known for a very long time. A conversation which English recounted in this statement to the police.
Yeah right, that's something one forgets easily. "Can't remember how I found out, yer Honor. Oh, that's right, just like I said to the police, he told me directly to my face about this egregious act. But I forgot that happened".
Nick Russell,
If you are counting up the indictments on the arrogance in Government charge sheet, don't forget that Alfred Ngaro was caught accidentally saying what he really thinks about NGOs who dare to criticise the Government.
The point is not that all of these things happened. Rather, it is that the Government is not sufficiently bothered to do anything much about of any of them. And that is the real evidence of a Government that has been in office too long, I reckon.
Doug Hood,
abuse of power and or obstruction of justice? from the trump play book?
Doug Hood,
looking forward to a braunias secret diary this week
Jonathan King,
On March 1, 2016 – after his February text conversation about the issues with Stuart Davie – English told NZ, as per this Radio NZ story that “he was not aware of any specific problems between Mr Barclay and his former staff”. A flat out lie.
Morgan Nichol, in reply to
Maybe he has so many conversations about dirty underhanded dealings (that don't necessarily come to light) that he simply can't remember any specific one anymore.
Russell Brown,
Then-Prime Minister Key being totally disengaged about the Barclay thing in March last year.
The actual audio is amazing. His diction flattens right out when he's fibbing.
BenWilson, in reply to
Would be interesting to go back through all his recordings looking for that. I can hear what you mean. I think it's a deliberately affected bored tone, like what Mike Hosking does basically all the time (probably a homage).
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 10443 posts Report
James Littlewood*,
What a pack o scum.
Trevor Nicholls, in reply to
That's a useful tell. Somebody with lots of time could go back over a few of his older interviews and check them out.
Edit: bit slow, beaten to it...
Russell Brown, in reply to
I reckon. It'd be a terrible job but someone should do it.
Russell Brown,
But anyway ... the story now seems less that English and Barclay lied after the story broke today, but that they've all been lying about this for more than a year.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22007 posts Report
James Littlewood*, in reply to
Q1: briefed much?
*gulps* Not formally no.
Auckland • Since Mar 2008 • 387 posts Report
WaterDragon,
Disgraceful double-Dipton.
linger,
A clear sign that Hosking also is a habitual propagator of cognitive dissonance / bullshitting bastard.
Sacha,
And more. From Audrey Young's story:
That's not enough. Let's hear which Police official decided to withold that material and on what basis. And who from the National Party they talked to in the process.
Also, how about opposition parties promise to establish an independent prosecution service that will act on complaints of political crimes rather than lick the boots of the establishment.
simon g,
Partly my own fault, of course, but when I heard the story today I thought: "Newsroom? What's that?".
Much more importantly, I suspect National's inner circle think much the same. Yes, it's a relief to know there are still journalists out there who chase up these stories, but in a media environment of The Project and multiple Hosking shows, you can see why Bill, Todd et al might think "Relax, it's just one quick news cycle, the rugby and boats will save us by the weekend." I really hope that's not the case, but it feels like a very long time since Sean Plunkett grilled Benson-Pope into retirement. Obfuscating and hiding works well enough to cling on these days.
Ian Dalziel,
Todd's on his tod now I reckon!
- Barclay has tried to be too clever by half!
...how dare someone with experience criticise him!
He was mentored well in Big Baccy and Bellamy's,
Then he lawyered up early (or at least threatened too).
...and his careful Trumpian 'truthy' answers
along the lines of 'I did not tap that phone'
- and as no one asked if there'd been a dictaphone left on,
he gets away with it... for a while...
Katharine Moody, in reply to
And from the Newsroom interview with Dickson - there is specific mention of a threat made in relation to a female member of her family and Davie too mentions threats more generally. I wonder whether these threats were also reported to the Police?
Winston Peters recently said in a speech:
http://www.nzfirst.org.nz/speech_budget_day_deception_day
I couldn't agree with him more.
Martin Brown, in reply to
'Fibbing' is lenient choice of words.
Russell Brown,
Hoo-boy. Newsroom's team is giving a masterclass in follow-up story staging today.
And now, this ...
This is particularly interesting given that Farrar's list of defensive talking points today included the "sore losers" angle ...
His line is similar to what Whaleoil posted after the selection in N0vember.
Perhaps they're part of the same faction in what appears to be a vicious internecine squabble. But that shouldn't be the public's fucking problem.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22007 posts Report
Rich of Observationz,
Winston Peters is no stranger to dodginess himself.
