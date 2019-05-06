Cabinet and the Reeferendum

Today, it has been reported, Cabinet will consider the government's approach to next year's cannabis legalisation referendum – including whether voters will be able to see a detailed bill before they vote "yes" or "no" and, crucially, whether such a bill will be passed by Parliament before the referendum.
My understanding is that half of that is likely: that there will be a detailed bill – because no one can look at Brexit without being aware of the folly of an open-ended referendum question – but that the governing parties will not attempt to pass that bill through Parliament before the referendum.
It has been suggested to me that the roadblock is New Zealand First, but other people have told me that's not the case, and that it's more likely that Labour simply doesn't back itself to complete such an exercise, which would inevitably stretch into election year.
It is true that there is no obvious champion within government for the project. As things stand, there is only one party with a clear policy on the matter. As the Greens' Chloe Swarbrick has repeatedly stated, her party strongly favours the option of an enacted law to be affirmed, or not, by the public vote. As I noted in a Matters of Substance story last year, this is also the position of constitutional lawyers.
Yesterday, the National Party added to the confusion by releasing parts of what it says is the Cabinet paper to be considered today. Chloe Swarbrick took to Twitter to say no, it's not that, but an older discussion document.
Whatever it is, the paper outlines four options: a general question around legalisation with no real detail (the Brexit option); a "specific policy framework document setting out the basic principles" for legalisation; a question relating to "draft legislation that outlines the regulatory model for cannabis"; or the full-service option, "legislation already enacted but conditional on an affirmative vote on the referendum."
In the case of all but the last, according to the paper, "a ‘yes’ vote would result in the duly elected government and Parliament having some moral imperative, but no obligation, to enact the legislation." To be honest, I can't see a government bucking a clear "yes" vote. I could see a post-2020 government (remember, that government will be elected on the same day as the referendum) messing with the detail. And I would certainly expect it to result in a delay of at least a year in getting legalisation done.
National, in the person of Paula Bennett, takes a different tack: that there is a disastrous lack of detail in the proposals and we need to know about things like tax rates and age of purchase. This a continuation of National's recent line of argument but it it's not going to be sustainable for much longer: if there is to be either a bill or an enacted law, and it will almost certainly be one of the two, it will contain that detail.
According to Derek Cheng's Herald story from Friday, this will be the level of detail before Cabinet today:
The Herald understands the option Cabinet will consider has been approved by the Green Party and the New Zealand First caucuses.
It will include some regulatory details including a legal age limit for purchase - likely to be at least 18 - strict limits on marketing and availability, a ban on consuming in public places, and allowing a "common sense" amount of cannabis to be home-grown.
The Herald understands there are plans for a public consultation process, and the proposed bill will aim to reduce drug-related harm, protect young people, and cripple the livelihood of gangs that benefit from the current prohibition model.
Not all details have been confirmed, and it is unclear if the paper to go before Cabinet will include proposed limits on THC potency or the types of products, such as edibles.
Using tax revenue from cannabis products to fund health services is also a possibility, although there are concerns that this would create a perverse incentive in a similar way that money from gambling is funnelled back into communities.
There has been a dedicated team at the Ministry of Justice working on a potential policy (much as there is such a team at the Ministry of Health writing the medicinal cannabis regulations due in their final form this December). This team is focused and has been engaging with stakeholders and discussing options for some time. The ways in which a non-profit-at-retail model might best work has been discussed, which I think is encouraging.
But – and I think the goverment can fairly be criticised here – the Justice team struggles with a lack of political impetus. Basically, things go quiet at ministerial level unless the issue is in the news. I think these last few days will have sorted that problem.
In Friday's story (but not, interestingly, in yesterday's release about theleaked paper), Bennett says that "legislation going through the House would give it the most scrutiny and be the most open and transparent process" and that there is still time for that to happen. I agree, and I look forward to National offering its support in the House for such a bill to proceed to first reading.
I don't actually expect that offer to be made. But it would be helpful for National to accept the standing invitation for it to join Parliament's cross-party working group on drug policy. Or, really, make any sign of its good faith on these issues. Because merely playing politics isn't going to help.
In conclusion, it bears noting that we have actually come a long way since that Matters of Substance story last year. Back in July 2018 (or, to be more accurate, in May when I actually wrote the story) Justice minister Andrew Little was far from sure we would go into the referendum with a draft law. That seems a certainty now.
Other things have happened in the interim. The new amendment to the Misuse of Drugs Act guiding police discretion will mean that pretty much no one will be charged with cannabis possession. And at J Day at Albert Park on Saturday, raw cannabis and and range of edibles could be bought by anyone who cared to. The ground is shifting already, and quite quickly.
John Roughan has a column in the Herald today in which he offers the view that cannabis and all other drugs should be sold and marketed without restriction or regulation so that anyone (including children, it would appear) can "fry their brains", but that there should be no public heath response to any problems that ensue, because he "would sooner spend public health funds on illnesses sufferers had not brought upon themselves." Sellers of meth and synthetic cannabis should be free to wreak whatever harm on communities brings them the most profit, because those communities only have themselves to blame.
Roughan does not extend this prescription to the drug that causes by far the most social and medical harm, alcohol. Because, of course, that's different.
But Roughan is just a retired journalist with a newspaper column, so he can say whatever feckless nonsense he chooses. An actual government has clearer responsibilities. And it's incumbent on the present government to step up to those responsibilities and get this right. Please, stay focused.
Andre,
I can't stand the way the naysayers like Paula Bennett couch everything they say on the subject as if no-one currently smokes marijuana in New Zealand, especially not teenagers. Oh no. They don't currently have access to weed, apparently. My kids are surrounded by teenagers as young as 14 who buy, sell and smoke the stuff. Don't tell Paula. They act as if anyone will be able to buy marijuana when legislation is brought in, when in reality that is the case now. So all these 14 year-olds hang out with all these gang members who sell dope. Fantastic.
The referendum should definitely be based around legislation to be enacted after the election. The idea that the vote will be taken during an election and therefore having the legislation ready to go makes sense is not coming across at all in TV and radio interviews featuring members of the National Party. Hayley Holt did a good job of pushing back against some of the bullshit this morning on TV1 Breakfast, though.
New Zealand • Since May 2009 • 350 posts Report
Russell Brown,
Nice work by Dan Satherly on Newshub's story, in which Simon Bridges dismisses Chloe Swarbrick's statement that what National has isn't the Cabinet paper:
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22724 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Yep. It's precisely why Canada opted for legalisation: because prohibition deprived them of any tools for curbing youth use.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22724 posts Report
Nick Russell,
I don't think we should be getting our hopes up too much about the referendum. The Government's responses to the Tax Working Group and the Welfare Expert Advisory Group have really helped to redefine the word "underwhelming" without accomplishing much else. So the outcome here may be equally lukewarm.
Wellington • Since Jul 2008 • 120 posts Report
steven crawford, in reply to
Seriously? Thats just the far other end of the same spectrum that Paula Bennett is on. “The Gangs” is getting to be a worn out argument. Its right up there with “alcohol is more damaging, so stick that in your pipe”.
legalising marijuana is not going to stop “The Gangs”. They will continue to sell meth. And they will continue to use violence to get what they want. And alcohol is still going to destroy lots of people (and their children) regardless.
Legalising cannabis has less to do with those other two things, than those two things have in common with each other.
Atlantis • Since Nov 2006 • 4163 posts Report
Russell Brown,
Email Web Twitter
And here’s the reveal, such as it is:
7 May 2019
New Zealanders to make the decision in cannabis referendum
The Government has announced details of how New Zealanders will choose whether or not to legalise and regulate cannabis, said Justice Minister Andrew Little.
The Coalition Government is committed to a health-based approach to drugs, to minimise harm and take control away from criminals. The referendum is a commitment in the Labour-Green Confidence and Supply Agreement, as well as a longstanding commitment from New Zealand First to hold a referendum on the issue.
“There will be a clear choice for New Zealanders in a referendum at the 2020 General Election. Cabinet has agreed there will be a simple Yes/No question on the basis of a draft piece of legislation.
“That draft legislation will include:
· A minimum age of 20 to use and purchase recreational cannabis,
· Regulations and commercial supply controls,
· Limited home-growing options,
· A public education programme,
· Stakeholder engagement.
“Officials are now empowered to draft the legislation with stakeholder input, and the Electoral Commission will draft the referendum question to appear on the ballot.
“The voters’ choice will be binding because all of the parties that make up the current Government have committed to abide by the outcome.
“We hope and expect the National Party will also commit to respecting the voters’ decision.
“I have today released the actual paper considered by Cabinet,” said Andrew Little.
The Justice Minister also confirmed there will be no other government initiated referendums at the next election.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22724 posts Report
simon g,
It's a shame the law won't be passed before the election, so they'd better make sure the question is watertight.
Still, National are now screwed (assuming they don't join the party, which would still be their best option politically). National have to oppose the referendum happening at all, or campaign for a 'No' vote, because simply saying "let's talk about issues XYZ instead" won't wash. The media will keep asking.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 1298 posts Report
Sacha,
I imagine Russell will be writing something more detailed but in the meantime, here's the actual Cabinet paper (pdf, 30 pages).
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19636 posts Report
Sacha,
To guarantee a change, citizens will need to:
- lobby the govt consultation process, and
- vote yes in the reeferendum, and
- re-elect the current govt, and
- ensure party vote proportions do not shift coalition power towards those who are likely to dilute the law after the election.
Resisters gonna resist.
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19636 posts Report
simon g, in reply to
That's true. But National's quandary is that Labour and the Greens can simply say "We will accept the result of the referendum". They want a Yes, but will accept a No - however unhappily. Status quo remains.
Whereas National will want a No, but dare not say that they will ignore a Yes. Imagine going into an election campaign saying "Vote for us to be the government, and we promise to ignore the majority vote".
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 1298 posts Report
Craig Young,
Meanwhile, over in the No, We're Prohibitionist Dopes camp...
https://www.familyfirst.org.nz/2019/05/canada-already-showing-troubling-signs-from-legalising-dope/
https://www.familyfirst.org.nz/2019/05/drugged-driving-drug-growing-stealing-electricity-resisting-arrest/
http://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/PO1905/S00082/campaign-for-nope-to-dope-vote-already-making-impact.htm
Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 531 posts Report
Sacha, in reply to
There are many ways to fatally dilute a proposed law while pretending to agree with it, as Winston and the Nats both know.
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19636 posts Report
andin, in reply to
So that means getting to Wellington at the right time and place. I hope finding that out is made easy for members of the public. Then theres the cost of getting there.
raglan • Since Mar 2007 • 1860 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Yep, just writing something for the dirty old Spinoff right now. There is a lot of detail in that Cabinet paper. It's fascinating.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22724 posts Report
simon g,
Well, now we know National’s official line. It’s “Gummy Bears”. The new “Slushies”.
Simon said “gummy” 4 times in his short stand-up this morning. He wanted to make sure we all got the message. His deputy has been repeating it too. Honestly, where do they get their ideas from? Old Simpsons episodes?
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 1298 posts Report
Sacha,
Nats twisting and turning like a twisty turny thing about joining the constructive cross-party process.
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19636 posts Report
Sacha, in reply to
Republicans
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19636 posts Report
Sacha, in reply to
They are bound to travel on something like this, surely.
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19636 posts Report
Trevor Nicholls, in reply to
Dummy bores gonna prate on 'bout gummy bears.
We can sum up the 2019 Nats: sausagey slushy gummy bears by stealth.
Wellington, NZ • Since Nov 2006 • 308 posts Report
linger, in reply to
Toothless, but still sucking away,
gumming the issues, and the works.
Just a shame that Labour has ended up offering so little of a contrast on so many matters where they promised to make a difference…
Tokyo • Since Apr 2007 • 1869 posts Report
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
Just replace "Gumboots" with 'Gummy Bears' and you've got National's next election anthem... Daggesque of course!
...Gummy Bears are different to M&Ms right?
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7858 posts Report
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
We can now also add the ’Bridges of Sighs’!
Gee, it’s not like Simon to do things by ‘arfs’…
Of course the real Bridge of Sighs is in a ‘real city of intrigue’, Venice, where the 2019 (58th) Art Biennale opens this week (aptly named too on the poster above) – and of course NZ is there with Dane Mitchell’s Post Hoc (nice to see Debbi Gibbs continuing a fine family tradition and acknowledged as a patron sponsor – Onya !)
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7858 posts Report
Sacha,
Web Twitter
Andrew Geddis is kind of relaxed about this whole 'binding' business.
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19636 posts Report