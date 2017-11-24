Harkanwal Singh: What really happened with those Chinese-sounding-names

The 2015 publication of what has become known as the the "Chinese-sounding-names" story on Auckland home ownership was, says Harkanwal Singh, "a really pivotal moment for me, working in a New Zealand newsroom. Because that's when I realised that things don't have to be true to be published."
Singh was working as the New Zealand Herald's first dedicated data journalist and was at the meeting where Labour Party MP Phil Twyford and party researcher Rob Salmond brought in their data – which they said showed a hitherto unsuspected level of Chinese foreign ownership in Auckland housing.
"They said 'we're not being racist' as they handed over the data set," he told Jogai Bhatt and I at last Sunday's Orcon IRL.
Singh's questions over the data delayed publication by a week. During that week he contacted Auckland University's Thomas Lumley and Edward Abraham of Dragonfly Data Science ("the best statisticians in the country").
"And I went back to my editors and I said, look, you should publish it, but you should say that Labour is saying this – and the statisticians are saying that it's not true."
His suggestion was not taken up by his editors.
"The story ran with the headline 'We have Chinese buyers' and and all I did was add some bullet points which said 'this data is wrong'. But they were published on the fifth page, inside, in a little box, so no one really saw them.
"It was hugely problematic and as a immigrant and as a person of colour, I saw a huge problem with it. But no one else in the newsroom saw any problem with it. And when I approached senior journalists I was told 'it's a great story'.
"I think it's still not been addressed and no one's really addressed how they went about doing it. And it's a huge issue of data literacy if you're just going to publish analysis done by political parties for their own goals."
The whole 11 minutes of the IRL discussion is, I think, worth your time watching. Harkanwal is unfailingly polite and pleasant and occasionally pretty brutal on issues of data and diversity:
Phil Twyford is currently making all the right noises on urbanism and public transport. But a clean, green, growing city based on a policy of dog-whistling migrant-baiting is just white supremacy with an image makeover. Labour has to make a clean break from this racist nonsense.
Free hint: anything which comes after "we're not being racist" is racist AF.
Newspaper reports indicate that investors have been purchasing 45% of all properties sold in Auckland. The anecdotes I've heard suggest that overseas buyers have been purchasing large numbers of homes. Do you have any information that suggests this is untrue?
The recent movements in our housing market are a matter for real regret. Contrary to what you have repeatedly implied, the worst of the damage is likely to be inflicted on those least able to take it.
I have in fact repeatedly made that very point to people who object to any discussion of the pressure on housing in Auckland. And I think that some of the price pressure is coming from non-resident buyers.
But the point here is that what Twyford presented was a poorly-conceived statistical adventure which seemed designed to create a certain response. It simply wasn’t valid.
This thing was disgusting from the start, and it's even more disgusting that Twyford was responsible for SUPPLYING the "data" in the first case.
I somehow missed that fact the first time around (if it was made clear then) - I was sufficiently disgusted that he was so quick to pick up the dog-whistle on what looked like typical Herald immigrant-bashing based on sweet-FA real data.
It's awful they disregarded their own fact-checking, but meh, see above re Herald and immigrant-bashing.
This new information certainly confirms my opinion about (not) voting Labour, in large part due to their actions on this matter, and most especially Phil Twyford's personal ethics.
I don't doubt your goodwill on housing and I know you have made a similar point in a previous post.
Around 40% of New Zealanders don't own their own home. That's about two million people. National made a very deliberate decision to preserve the status quo on housing and it was sad to see ultimately baseless claims of racism used to beat back reform.
My mum recently told me that the 120 MPs of the last Parliament owned 302 homes between them.
Good to use the word properties rather than housing there. It's most likely the land the investors are after, and the air space above it.
Land banking?
It's interesting to think about the planning that must go into trying to sketch out a vision for Auckland's development over the next fifty years.
not too mention Twyford's actions deeply hurt Chinese New Zealanders, for which neither him or the Labour party have apologized (and they were given the opportunity)
Strangely the only practical application I’ve seen this ‘Government of Kindness’ mantra put to so far was it being used to shut down an activist for "demanding" JA offer to take *all* the Manus Is refugees.
If you are a journalist and only realise in 2015 that things don’t have to be true to be published, you are blind.
Newspapers have been printing politicians’ lies since the year dot so the author’s statements smack of faux outrage.
Among the sad parts of this story is that the "foreign money" conversation could have happened without anti-migrant language or dog-whistles.
David Hood had a good go at telling that story here (with the graph above), drawing on data to show a divergence between the rise in NZ house values and domestic borrowing. That "magic money" came from somewhere, and is a legitimate domestic policy target regardless of its source in terms of countries, geopolitics, or cultural ties.
A key paragraph:
Hell yeah to all of that.
It is important to check whether the first figure refers to individuals or households. The latter figure would be true only if you were including current children and infants as potential current individual homeowners, which seems … questionable!
Foreign investment is one of the main drivers of the current boom in Auckland apartment construction which has made things a lot easier financially for first home buyers.
That foreign investment has helped create the social environment where apartment living is seen as good lifestyle choice and has also driven a review of body corporate management – something badly needed as NZers do not have an extensive history of being a part of that management and there are lots of pitfalls for the unwary.
Labour and NZF chose to tell a story of foreigners and speculators stealing our homes when reality is far more complicated. There are indeed problems with the building industry and blaming others is the last thing a responsible government should be doing. It was after all kiwis that created the leaky building debacle (more accurately the compliance debacle) – the full consequences of which we have as yet only seen a glimpse.
Tbf, Jacinda Ardern did offer an “Well-I’m-sorry-if-you-were-offended” comments.
That's exactly the way a responsible journalist should have reported on the broader issue.
Also, if Labour wanted to tackle rentierism, doing so without looking at non-immigrant citizens would be a pointless waste of time.
That said, I'm all for limits on non-resident land purchases. And for not conferring citizenship on rich, far-right-wing plutocrats setting up "isolated" boltholes in our country on payment of some undisclosed sums to some undisclosed coffers. Such plutocrats who can't even be bothered receiving such citizenship in said country, and demanding that a forelock-tugging High Commissioner confer it in said technocrat's private and palatial mansion.
Harkanwal Singh did the analysis for "Top source countries for migrant workers are not Asian "
http://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=11842859
By looking at arrivals of people with work visas but ignoring people applying for work visas while here.
I think pretty much everyone can get blinded if their analysis shows them what they want. It's hard to step back and ask "is this the truth of the matter".
I see no good reason to apologise on behalf of the Labour Party – however sarcastically. There was no “I’m sorry” – instead Ardern used the 2nd conditional:
Often called the "unreal” conditional because it is used for unreal, impossible or improbable situations. This conditional provides an imaginary result for a given situation. It is very unlikely that the condition will be fulfilled.
tbtf *no* apology has in fact been made.
