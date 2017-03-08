Meet the new bots, same as the old bots?

The picture below is a screenshot of my last nine followers on Twitter, as of about 10 minutes ago. You'll note that they are all "eggs" – that is, accounts that lack a personal avatar and instead carry the default Twitter icon, an egg.
But if you were to look more closely at those accounts, you'd see that's not the only thing they have in common. Apart from the mercifully-real Dexshirts, they each follow exactly 21 other accounts. And those accounts are largely the same ones – Richard Branson, Elon Musk, The Spinoff, Jacinda Ardern, David Farrier, Ateed, the Herald, Auckland Council, Metro and others, with the odd change-up, like YouTube star Yousef Saleh Erakat. The follows have been added in a different order for each account, but they stop at 21.
I have 53,000 Twitter followers and I tend to appear in Twitter's "you might want to follow these people" box – there's a feedback loop there – and I'm thus at the level where, especially in the context of the local Twittersphere, I tend to attract fake follower accounts. It's not really a great use of my time to do anything about it – it's hard to curate your followers on Twitter (unlike Facebook, relationships are not reciprocal) and many of them are culled by Twitter within a week anyway, in response to spam complaints.
But what's happening right now seems different. Since I started writing this, another account that follows exactly 21 other accounts has followed me. It's much more than the usual level of activity. I only paid attention to all this because one of my recent followers replied to a retweet of mine:
I've seen this before, of course. It's exactly the pattern of pro-Trump bots and shitposters. In a recent post, I quoted this paragraph from Carole Cadwalladr's Observer story about the hard right's use of data science and social media automation to shape opinion:
Sam Woolley of the Oxford Internet Institute’s computational propaganda institute tells me that one third of all traffic on Twitter before the EU referendum was automated “bots” – accounts that are programmed to look like people, to act like people, and to change the conversation, to make topics trend. And they were all for Leave. Before the US election, they were five-to-one in favour of Trump – many of them Russian. Last week they have been in action in the Stoke byelection – Russian bots, organised by who? – attacking Paul Nuttall.
I can't say if these are Russian bots. And, indeed, it would be a mistake to assume they are. They could simply be chasing and provoking controversy, as a means to currency for some other purpose. But Sam Wolley's piece for The Atlantic from November, with his research partner Douglas Guilbeault, is worth a look. They say:
Our team monitors political-bot activity around the world. We have data on politicians, government agencies, hacking collectives, and militaries using bots to disseminate lies, attack people, and cloud conversation. The widespread use of political bots solidifies polarization among citizens. Research has revealed social-media users’ tendency to engage with people like them, a concept known as homophily by social scientists. In the book Connected, Nicholas Christakis and James Fowler suggest that social media invites the emergence of homophily. Social media networks concretize what is seen in offline social networks, as well—birds of a feather flock together. This segregation often leads to citizens only consuming news that strengthens the ideology of them and their peers.
In this year’s presidential election, the size, strategy, and potential effects of social automation are unprecedented—never have we seen such an all-out bot war. In the final debate, Trump and Clinton readily condemned Russia for attempting to influence the election via cyber attacks, but neither candidate has mentioned the millions of bots that work to manipulate public opinion on their behalf. Our team has found bots in support of both Trump and Clinton that harness and augment echo chambers online. One pro-Trump bot, @amrightnow, has more than 33,000 followers and spams Twitter with anti-Clinton conspiracy theories. It generated 1,200 posts during the final debate. Its competitor, the recently spawned @loserDonldTrump, retweets all mentions of @realDonaldTrump that include the word loser—producing more than 2,000 tweets a day. These bots represent a tiny fraction of the millions of politicized software programs working to manipulate the democratic process behind the scenes.
Bots also silence people and groups who might otherwise have a stake in a conversation. At the same time they make some users seem more popular, they make others less likely to speak. This spiral of silence results in less discussion and diversity in politics. Moreover, bots used to attack journalists might cause them to stop reporting on important issues because they fear retribution and harassment.
So anti-Trump (or at least pro-Clinton) bots aren't new, but they're not what I've typically seen in the past six months. The bots or paid human trolls who have interacted with me have been almost exclusively pro-Trump. Some of them are definitely human: one responded with telling (and amusing) indignation to my customary greeting, "How's the weather in St Petersburg?", demanding to know whether I was racist against Russians. You blew your cover there, dude.
But whatever it is, it feels like something is going on. And the fact that that something includes a ramping-up of anti-Trump provocations makes it even more intriguing. Is this a new entrant to the mass-manipulation game? Or is the same old network of automated emotional dividers recalibrating for a new zeitgeist?
Russell Brown,
One other thing that could be relevant: Lucy Lawless retweeted my unkind tweet about Ben Carson being stupid this week. My tweets usually get 1000-5000 impressions. That one is closing in on 40,000.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21721 posts
Hugh Wilson,
As of last week one can block egg's, so their replies don't show up in your mentions/timeline - it seems this feature was long requested, so hopefully its of some use managing what looks to be quite a nuisance:
https://thenextweb.com/twitter/2017/03/01/twitter-now-lets-auto-mute-eggs-sketchy-accounts/#.tnw_4Xh77mxy
I gather there are also ways to remove them en-masse ,,,
Melbourne • Since Feb 2013 • 93 posts
Teej, in reply to
In fairness, though, it was a great jab and deserved the coverage it got.
Christchurch • Since Sep 2014 • 3 posts
Rich of Observationz,
Perhaps as bots get more prevalent and realistic, they'll undermine the (flaky) economic basis of social media - will companies pay to advertise to an audience of non-consuming computer programs?
Back in Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 5412 posts
Russell Brown, in reply to
The rampant fakery of the internet advertising market hasn't killed off "programmatic" yet – agencies understandably don't want to tell clients that most of it's bullshit.
But it may only be a matter of time.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21721 posts
Russell Brown, in reply to
Aw, thanks!
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21721 posts
linger,
So far, there’s been a cluster of features that together have formed a reliable diagnostic for the recent flurry of bot-posts here:
(i) new username;
(ii) random selection of thread (often long-dormant, because most threads are);
(iii) lack of new relevant content (though some superficial relevance may be achieved through copying key words and phrases from the thread, sometimes with some additional generic response, e.g. that the topic “is interesting”);
(iv) nonnative grammar or vocabulary selection;
(v) inclusion of a link to a website offering some service (either as in-text link, or as an icon in the message header).
But none of these features by itself would be a sufficient diagnostic; and one may expect some improvements in (ii), (iii), and (iv), possibly to such an extent that it would be hard to tell a bot from a genuine commenter.
Tokyo • Since Apr 2007 • 1520 posts
DeepRed,
With the emergence of Robert Mercer and Cambridge Analytica, Rupert Murdoch and Crosby/Textor already look like relics of the last decade.
On Twitter, Sleeping Giants and Shannon Coulter have been doing some sterling work in defunding and boycotting sites like Breitbart, one tweet at a time. But boycotts can only go so far - if we really want to take down Mercer and his ilk, maybe Al Capone's one fatal weakness comes to mid.
The southernmost capital … • Since Nov 2006 • 5197 posts
Bevan,
Part of me is: that's a bit strange.
But most of me is: is this some kind of "twitter circle-jerk" meaning nothing at all?
(not meaning to be rude)
That said, seems like there's little point in arguing on twitter.
Nobody goes there to get their mind changed ...
Wellington • Since Sep 2013 • 14 posts
Ian Dalziel,
Out damned bot!
How long does a bot 'live'?
Once released can they be controlled/instructed (or taught or misled)?
...or are they autonomous thereon in?
Can they 'reproduce'?
I've noticed (and reported) the waves of dubious looking posts that linger refers to - they are getting better at appearing 'real' ...
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7175 posts
Joe Wylie, in reply to
Jürgen Tomicek.
flat earth • Since Jan 2007 • 4415 posts
linger, in reply to
They sure are. Including an apparently positive if bland reaction is scarily effective social engineering -- you want to give those statements of approval the benefit of any doubt, even when you know you're being manipulated. It's the selection of dormant threads that is the best indicator that an automated process, rather than a live human, is involved. If there hadn't also been such clear examples resuscitating years-old threads, I would have thought twice about reporting the ones attached to merely month-old threads.
Tokyo • Since Apr 2007 • 1520 posts
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
Dark data...
With the bot posts here, what is the aim?
Am I supposed to click on the link or website, will that then give 'them' a chance to 'infect' my computer via cookies, or somesuch, or does it show them a live address to target - like email spam?
What does this emerging life form want?
Can we co-exist and trade with them?
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7175 posts Report
Alfie, in reply to
It's simple. They're forum spammers aiming to place links on any site which rates well with Google.
I help to run a specialised forum which is only open to NZ and AU members. While we make this clear on the front page, we still get new signups most days from dodgy countries. Sometimes it's bots, other times it's actual people -- often from India or Russia. "Buy 1,000 Google 3+ links for $100" is their motivation. And as Linger observed above, reviving dormant threads is a useful method for these people as they have zero interest in intereacting with real people.
Some of the bots are easy to spot. We've set up our forums to ask for the user's "first name" during the signup process. Bots aren't that smart and almost always use their (randomly generated) username for this field. "Hi, my name is uoghqwfhjiP6$7 and I want to join your group." Ah huh.
Once they have a login, they can change their online signature (or their website link on PAS) at will. This allows the operators to change their links to suit whatever campaign they're being paid for. So suddenly you can have 1,000+ links from credible sites such as this, pointing at a new site which is selling "men's health" products or whatever. Those links boost the site's profile and increase its ranking in Google searches.
Some of the bots which have appeared on PAS recently have attempted to sign up on our forums at around the same time using the same website links. We blacklist vast IP ranges, check every new member and disable bots straight away. But still they keep coming. It's a game of whackamole.
However, that's forum spammers. Twitter bots are different.
Dunedin • Since May 2014 • 1234 posts
David Hood,
For the Twitterbots, I would hypothesise that if your primary intent is to cause chaos in the U.S. then you have no particular loyalty to any faction in the US and will boost or attack on the basis of what seems to cause the most friction.
Dunedin • Since May 2007 • 1432 posts
BenWilson,
Email Twitter
I haven't noticed any twitterbots yet. But I only follow and am followed by less than 400 people. My concept is to keep it sort of village sized. But my purpose is not to speak directly to vast numbers in the first place. I'd rather whatever goodness there is in anything I tweet be mediated by a small number and thus only ever go viral if it's really interesting/clever etc.
I presume once you start hitting city-state sized numbers of followers, you're really not using Twitter in a way that resembles how the majority use it.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 10280 posts
Kevin McCready,
The response to your St Petersberg jibe may not prove the bot is a real person. AI is getting better and even capable of appearing to pass the Turing Test.
Auckland • Since Jun 2013 • 81 posts