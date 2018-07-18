Miles on the Clock

It took no great insight to suppose that the main casualties of the report by the Office of the Prime Minister's Chief Science Advisor debunking the "meth contamination" hysteria would be the companies who for years made a profitable business out of testing buildings for "contamination". Well, it seems one of them is fighting back.
Miles Stratford is the founder of MethSolutions and, via his assiduous cultivation of unwary journalists, effectively the the face of the industry. This month, via the fyi.org.nz website, Miles made five Official Information Act requests related to to the report. Two of the five name me.
There's this one, headed Expert opinion on methamphetamine and addressed to the Minister of Employment, Willie Jackson:
Dear Willie Jackson,
Copies of written correspondence, meeting Minutes and participant notes relating to methamphetamine that have been held/exchanged with Russell Brown
Yours faithfully,
Miles Stratford
And this one, headed Communications regarding methamphetamine and addressed to the office of the Science Advisor:
Dear Office of the Prime Minister’s Chief Science Advisor,
Please supply the following information under the Official Information act:
Copies of written correspondence, meeting Minutes and participant notes between Anne Bardsley and the PMs Chief Scientific Advisor relating to methamphetamine.
Copies of written correspondence, meeting Minutes and participant notes between Anne Bardsley and/or the PMs Chief Scientific Advisor that have taken place with Phil Twyford relating to methamphetamine.
Copies of written correspondence, meeting Minutes and participant notes between Anne Bardsley and/or the PMs Chief Scientific Advisor that have taken place with the NZ Drug Foundation and/or Ross Bell CEO of the NZ Drug Foundation relating to methamphetamine
Copies of written correspondence, meeting Minutes and participant notes between Anne Bardsley and/or the PMs Chief Scientific Advisor that have taken place with Russell Brown, author of this article https://publicaddress.net/hardnews/we-ar...
Copies of written correspondence, meeting Minutes and participant notes between Anne Bardsley and/or the PMs Chief Scientific Advisor that have taken place with Dr. Nick Kim relating to methamphetamine
Yours faithfully,
Miles Stratford
Let me say here and now that I heartily support Miles' use of the OIA. And I welcome his inquiry as to my meetings, correspondence and other communications with both Willie Jackson and the OPMCSA and the report's co-author Anne Bardsley. Not least because there aren't any. (Although I would be flattered to think they read my reporting and commentary on the topic.)
The other three requests are this one to the OPMCSA, fishing for something in the report authors' communications with "overseas jurisdictions", another one to the same office which is a list of mostly silly questions, and this one to the Prime Minister, seeking communications between her office and Ross Bell, the executive director of the New Zealand Drug Foundation. (I have no idea whether there have been any such communications, but if there are I rather doubt that Ross has said anything that he hasn't said loudly and probably more rudely in public.)
Nonetheless, I wish Miles well with his use of this important democratic tool. And I wish him no luck whatsoever in seeking to operate his business in the objectionable and exploitative manner he has done in recent years.
PS: Thanks very much to Elise Alexandra for her tip about the requests.
Graeme Edgeler,

Awfully nice of him to use FYI, but I suspect you'll be hearing from the government departments soon (if indeed you had such correspondence)

Russell Brown, in reply to

It would be along the lines of "dude, did we even talk to you?"

Bart Janssen, in reply to
Soon?
It's an OIA request nothing about them happens "soon"

Russell Brown, in reply to

It's due Monday week.

Ian Dalziel,
I note one of mr Stratford's earliest questions on Twitter back in 2010 - must've thrilled his 24 followers
Well I'm guessing he can answer that one himself now
- looks like he did find a living in Meth Labs!

andin,
He's more than likely pissed he cant keep doing that. Such people like to see conspiracies working against them. And he does have form seeing false positives.

Asinius,
Looks like they've just provided a reply to the list of questions on Fyi.

Kumara Republic,

Miles Stratford is cut from the same cloth as the war-on-the-poor racket that's rife in America - for-profit prisons, child internment camps, expropriation dressed up as proceeds-of-crime law, you name it.

steven crawford, in reply to

That’s right, and it’s worth paying attention. Here is a breakdown of the American privet prison industry ( slave labor camps )
What happened here with this demonisation-meth/poverty-scapegoat for profit business, shows how easy it is for intelligent well educated policy makers, to place a low value weighting on human rights or even just equality. We shouldn’t ignore any feelings of anxiety about that.

Ian Dalziel,
I'd be interested to know if those Meth detection' boxes that were being touted actually work , and how?
Or were they just selling a false sense of security in a tin.

BenWilson, in reply to

If you mean the ones that monitored for meth use, I'd be amazed if they didn't work, TBH. Quite a lot of gas and vapour come off from vaporizing such drugs - the user can literally see the vapour cloud forming and after they exhale it as well. But now the real question is: So what if they work? The evidence that meth use is contaminating properties has now effectively been debunked, so the whole point of having a real time device, at significant ongoing cost, monitoring something that's effectively not important, has been killed.
Monitoring for meth production seems like it could still be possibly worth doing, but I don't think detecting meth itself would be necessary - it's the known dangerous industrial chemicals that are the real problem, and I would again be amazed if the detection of that isn't pretty straightforward. But the meth production numbers for house owners is not even vaguely on the scale of meth use, and it sounds like it's naturally diminishing anyway as most of the product is directly imported.

Russell Brown, in reply to

Indeed they have!
And they've given him a flea in his ear.

John Farrell,

A very large flea!

linger,
I particularly enjoyed the comment "neither 'advice' nor 'reality' " (regarding Miles' incorrect assumption that Australian law applied to use as well as manufacture).

Rob S,
He looks like he doesn't have a plan b for the future.
Trying to cling on to the meth buster gravy train.
I feel that he's wallowing in a big pool of entitlement and insincerity in the full knowledge of the distress in his wake.
Begone Sir and if you can, please reflect on the mayhem you've caused because your business model has created substantial pain to those least able to cope with it.

izogi, in reply to

Yeah I thought so too. I like FYI because it shows people they can ask questions when they mightn't have previously known, but it doesn't tend to be popular with journos and lobbyists for good reason.
Unless he's ignorant, is there any of motivation for Miles Stratford to use FYI, where everyone can see what he's asking and what he gets back before he's even had a chance to digest it?
