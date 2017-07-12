Our own fake news

New Zealand Prime Minister John Key was forced to resign after being caught giving $13.7m in taxpayer money to the Clinton Foundation. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT), John Key was forced to step down after he colluded with the National Party to funnel millions of taxpayer funds to the Clinton’s. He is now under investigation.
Nah, not really. But that is the top of a YourNewsWire story shared on Facebook by a friend with an unfortunate habit of sharing such things. That story, dated July 9, in turn credits one on something called AccMag – which, perplexingly, leaves out the obvious lead about John Key being forced to resign and being investigated.
When I first wrote about this bullshit in January, I ventured that that the authors of the bullshit at the Taxpayers' Union "know quite well they’re constructing fake news". Did they get a result?
Although the story my friend shared was dated Sunday, it's been rattling around since October last year, shortly after the Clinton Health Access Initiative published its updated donor list and MFAT subsequently confirmed to NBR that $7.7 million had been allocated to joint venture CHAI projects to reduce child malnutrition in Rwanda and Ethiopia.
After that, the Taxpayers Union made an OIA request for the information, which duly published with all the weird, sweaty spin and disinfo you'd expect. (Ironically, it wasn't really news. The project was already listed on MFAT’s African aid page and the New Zealand-based international aid consultancy FCG ANZDEC announced back in 2013 that it would be working with the New Zealand Aid Programe and CHAI on the project.)
It's NBR's original November story, with its David Seymour quote, which was swiftly excerpted for a yarn headed $13.7m NZ taxpayer funds pledged to shady Clinton charity on the website Wake Up NZ. It's this text that went viral and which has since been republished more times that I cared to count on similar websites and forums.
So it's not, as I initially supposed, that our very own Clinton conspiracy was provided to left-wing conspiracy loons by a cynical right-wing lobby group – more that the conspiracy loons and the right-wing lobby group discovered it at the same time and both doubled down on the stupid.
But back to John Key resigning. That mutation has actually been around for a few months, too. The first instance I could see was in December on this blog on the America wingnut hub The Free Republic, citing this post on a thing called Investment Watch Blog. Typically, the text of the cited story – which is the same as the original Wake Up NZ post – doesn't actually support the claim that New Zealand's Prime Minister was forced to resign. It's simply added in the headline absent any support in the text.
This is exactly how fake news is made.
Like I said, you can see endless iterations of this story on the swathes of the internet where the far left, the far right and those people simply looking to game the programmatic advertising market convene over an obsession with the misdeeds of the Clintons. It will literally never go away now. The market for this stuff is bottomless and and remonstrating with people who believe it usually isn't worth the bother.
This was a quick scour and I may have missed a link in the chain, so feel free to pass some time digging through it yourself. Read the comments, if you dare. Meanwhile, I think I'll be using this one the next time I talk to students about how fake news gets made.
Brilliant.
I tweeted the story and the very first engagement with it was someone who didn't read the post (or apparently see the #fakenews tag) but shared it on the basis of the tweeted words "John Key was forced to resign after being caught giving $13.7 in taxpayer money to the Clinton Foundation!"
Oh, also: I added the "m" to "$13.7m" that was missing in the YourNewsWire story, so it made sense.
I guess I'm now complicit too.
Can you please add a 'laugh' emoji to the response options?
Now you'll be getting quoted as a "credible source, journalist Russell Brown" on the fake news leads.
There's probably been studies done about it Im sure.
getting people to see the error of their ways or changing their mind by providing good counter arguments, facts even, is near impossible.
Im beginning to think this modern iteration of this age old problem is getting to be an insurmountable obstacle.
Yeah, it’s pretty well studied. But even more than being hard to change minds, it can often serve to actually reinforce belief in the original misinformation. This has been labeled the Backfire Effect.
It’s amazingly visible with Trump stuff at the moment. Supporters see media stories about Trump as evidence that their belief in a compromised mainstream media is real. The more the media pushes, the more they are convinced that it’s a battle.
When conspiracy theorists are confronted with facts that contradict their ideas they classify it a government controlled disinformation, and the fact that the government is trying so hard to convince they world there’s no conspiracy is evidence that they are clearly onto something.
It’s fucking amazing!
Here is a some recent research on the topic
From One graph shows how morally outraged tweets stay within their political bubble
It can be tricky. Sometimes on Facebook threads I do wade in with citations. It likely won't convince the person spouting the crazy, but it does tend to help people wondering if this stuff can be true.
I'm actually getting quite worried about the sheer scale of the delusions in 2017. I was asked by someone to look at the FB page of a person who seems to have flipped from the standard pro-Assad-pro-Putin stuff to posting neo-Nazi screeds. I've seen that before, but not quite that starkly.
I'm literally trying to work out whether someone needs to know about what this clearly unwell person is saying.
Yeah, it's a weird time. People seem to take small incremental steps from one slightly fringe viewpoint into completely batty town. There's so much "information" out there for people to take in.
It starts from a comfortable place ("governments are largely controlled by corporations") and just builds a little bit more ("the people are the top are members of a secret society") and a bit more ("that society meets in a secret wooded enclave") and more ("where they sacrifice virgins") and more ("and kidnap children for pedophile sex rings") and then takes the big important just ("and they're all JEWS!")
Auckland • Since Aug 2008 • 306 posts Report
This person has gone from quoting Pilger to quoting Hitler.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22029 posts Report
Case in point: Trump's insistence the Central Park 5 should have been executed, even after they were acquitted and another man found guilty; and the Obama birther-ism.
If Trump does actually get impeached, odds are that it'll be a stab-in-the-back myth to his loyalists. What would be the Trumpist equivalent of invading Poland or annexing the Sudeten Mountains?
I just had this joke shared with me:
R A Hurley, in reply to
It seems that some new research has failed to replicate the presence of any significant Backfire Effect. I find this both reassuring and terrifying, and in about equal measure. Reassuring in the sense that there likely isn't some kind of massively flawed heuristic evolved right into the brain of every single human being. Terrifying in the sense that said flaw can no longer be used to rationalise away the behaviour of people who resist any attempt to be disabused of their nonsense.
Trump supporters know Trump lies. They just don’t care.
The fringes may be immune to reason, but there's a more serious problem when their rantings are given air time in mainstream media. For example, I'm one of those insomniacs awake at 5 a.m., and I'll flick on the radio. At that hour, the two commercial "news" outlets (ZB and Live) are happy - even desperate - to get feedback, and seem to have little interest in editing before broadcasting. So when Bruce from Browns Bay* sends in his Putin-loving fact-free text, it gets read out, with a frankly pathetic "thank you" from the host. Why? Because they can. Not because they care. And that is on them. If they don't know the difference between censorship and basic professional standards, they really are a big part of the problem.
* may not actually be from Browns Bay, alliteration is fake news
Carol Stewart, in reply to
Or poetic licence?
There's what happens at 5am, and there's what gets published or broadcast at "mainstream" hours. E.g. "Car crash, foreign driver involved." Not fake news, but a deliberate choice of facts presented, and a point on the spectrum from actual news presented honestly to just plain fiction. Choices of which facts to present and how to present them are small, important steps that can take the public either towards better informed or just a short ways down the slope towards fake news, and these choices also affect the media's credibility in the public eye. I fear that when the media (all too often) choose the emotive, manipulative, clickbait presentation of news, they make it easier for fake news to flourish.
linger, in reply to
However, as reported on This American Life, one study, purporting to demonstrate a way of counteracting the backfire effect, had to be retracted when it emerged that the survey results had been fabricated.
Yeah, this is why I replied to an actual friend of mine on FB sharing a piece asserting that Muslim families in Canada were trying to get pork banned from schools. It was obvious bullshit, and when I googled the name of the town it was supposed to have happened in, autocomplete provided "pork school Snopes".
So I linked to the refutation (not only was it a lie, it was a lie originally told about Belgium), because a) the dude is not an actual idiot, and b) other people were going to see it, and I wanted them to see the challenge as well.
I swear he's not an idiot. We used to go out. But he ARGUED. People should try to fit into the cultures they choose to move to, apparently. I don't like the world any more.
Even if that study were legitimate, it would still be possible to argue that their success in convincing people could be explained by the backfire effect being either non-existent or much weaker than previously thought. After all, it's not difficult to counteract something that doesn't exist.
But, given that the study was fabricated, its existence manages to say even less than that about the potential existence of a backfire effect. They might as well have claimed to have found evidence that Lynx body spray prevents manticore attacks. All gathered evidence might technically support that hypothesis, but the simpler explanation would be just that there's no such thing as manticores...
Or to put it another way: "If I can't have my whitebread 1950s America, then let it burn!"
linger, in reply to
My point is that it is dangerous to rely on "one study says..." (especially if that study seems to support something surprising) rather than considering the balance of available evidence.
I know you and I might just have god bullshit sensors, but it’s incredible how often the bullshit-debunking-autocomplete happens. A factual perspective generally doesn’t lie far from anyone’s reach, but people don’t reach.
I had that last night. I was, like look, I’ve shown you the actual story, I’ve noted the role of an amoral right-wing lobby group in propagating the falsehood, why are you still arguing as if I haven’t?
I didn’t say that, of course.
The other page, the account of the Pilger-to-Hitler person, was genuinely unnerving. Last time it was someone not bothered when I pointed out they were sharing hideous neo-Nazi cartoons – this time, full Hitlter. And they were both women who seemed to consider themselves sort of greenie-lefty. Buying the Assad-Putin narrative can lead to to really bad places.
And they all namecheck fucking Pilger. That guy has a lot to answer for.
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
aha! the 'G-Philtre' - misery loves company...
coupla tangentially linked links :
Reason and ridicule may work better than empathy in stopping such beliefs
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5061726/
