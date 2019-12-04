The Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill: pretty good so far

As you're probably aware, the draft bill outlining the proposed legal cannabis regime to be put to a referendum late next year was published yesterday, and has already attracted a flurry of comment. It's notable that a good deal of the comment is about proposals that aren't actually new.
A minimum age of purchase of 20, regulation of potency, restriction of use to private homes and licensed premises, inclusion of harm-reduction messaging, permission for physical but not online retail, recognition of "social sharing", permission for home cultivation, no importation of cannabis products, regulated sale of edibles and concentrates, and a ban on advertising and most marketing – these were all clearly laid out in the Cabinet paper in May.
And yet, of course, it does all seem more material when it is presented in the form of a statute. And in various places, important detail has been added. Home cultivation will be limited to two plants per person and four plants per household. It won't be possible to buy more than 14 grams (that is, half an ounce, or half what is allowed in Canada) from licensed premises in a single day.
That second piece of news has already been the subject of babbling from people who, in good faith or otherwise, seem to think that means consumers will go and buy their maximum allowance every day, at a cost (assuming retail prices are set around those in the current black market) of $150 to $200. Literally no one will do that.
The 14g limit has other elements. Most notably, it's the quantity it will be legal to possess in public. It's also about the right quantity to make physical-retail-only viable. Without access to online sales, people outside urban centres may find themselves some distance from licensed premises. If they can come to town, buy a reasonable stock and take it home, they're far more likely abandon the black market.
Yes, it would be possible to drastically reduce the daily limit. It would also be stupid, unless you actually want your licensed premises to operate like tinny houses.
There's also considerably more detail around restrictions on advertising, notably around licensed premises. Any exemptions are pretty tight. For example:
(b) display inside that retailer’s place of business any notice for the public that—
(i) does no more than indicate, using only printed or written words, the fact that, and the location or locations where, cannabis prod-ucts in general are available for purchase in that place; and
(ii) complies with the regulations:
(c) display the retailer’s name or trade name at the outside of the retailer’s place of business so long as the name is not and does not include either or both of the following:
(i) any word or expression signifying that any cannabis product is available in that place for purchase:
(ii) the trade mark of a cannabis product or the company name of a cannabis product manufacturer.
So a business can make it clear what it sells, but not do any branding around that. Well, okay. The drafters are also keen to curb any offer of cannabis, even on-premises: it can only be provided on request. You could certainly argue that anyone who has chosen to enter R20 licensed premises has effectively made a request to know about products by doing so, but even inside permitted signage will only be that which:
does no more than identify the cannabis products that are available for purchase in that place and indicate their price
But the bill also appears to require that no customer is allowed to see (let alone, say, smell) any cannabis until they have purchased it and it is being "delivered" (ie: handed) to them. I'm honestly not sure what this is supposed to achieve, or what actual harm would be done by allowing people to see what they're buying. Perhaps it's an extension of the plain-packaging practice that has been developed around tobacco – but tobacco is an addictive and harmful drug sold in corner shops. I don't think this carries over well to R20 licensed premises.
(Ironically, the bill provides an advertising exception for medicinal cannabis products. It's ironic because Medsafe is currently shopping around a maximal interpretation of Section 29 of the Medicines Act that holds that even mentioning the existence of an unapproved – but still legal and available for prescription – product in virtually any context, including journalism and talking with your neighbour, is "advertising" and therefore illegal. Yes, it is ridiculous.)
The bill also puts some numbers around home cultivation: any person will be allowed to grow two plants for personal use, to a limit of four per household. (Non-expert growers might expect to yield, at most, about 140 grams of cannabis flower per plant.) These limits will be hard to police and you'd expect only the more egregious breaches to be prosecuted. In that context, you might as well set the limits low.
A note at the top of this draft marks it out as a "work in progress" and makes it clear that there are key areas "yet to be developed". Easily the most significant of those key areas is licensing and "market allocation". Part 4 highlights one element of that as a key purpose of the bill:
(b) prioritising social equity outcomes through decisions on market allocation and authorisation requirements:
In other words, this is where non-profits and, if they choose, Māori organisations will have access to the regulated market, via preferential licensing. I'm told that detailed proposals here are still under discussion but will definitely be included in the finalised version of draft bill in March.
So that's small cannabis. What about Big Cannabis? Well, the ban on import of non-medical cannabis products cuts off any prospect of our market being flooded with foreign products. But this line, I suspect, signals something more:
(3) A person may not hold a licence to cultivate cannabis at the same time as they hold a licence to retail cannabis.
I hope this develops into a more general ban on vertical integration: ie, no company will be allowed to operate at more than one tier of the market. That is what Mexico has recently announced – and what Canada signally failed to do. May's Cabinet paper included undertakings about curbing the size (and hence, regulatory and political influence) or cannabis businesses, and this is one good way of doing that.
As keen as I was to see detailed proposals along these lines, I don't think it's a big problem that they're not yet ready for what is only a discussion draft of the law. It just means mre time to lobby for the best approaches.
I would also expect to see more detail on promised potency controls. It's not yet clear whether these would apply to cannabis flower or only to concentrates, which, it appears, would still be permitted at retail. Confusingly, the bill bothers to define concentrates but not to otherwise mention them, apart from acknowledging that they're not the same thing as infusions. I do think the very strongest THC concentrates warrant separate treatment: they can deliver enough of a dose that they are, in effect, a different drug.
I would like to see potency controls also address CBD content. We know a lot now about how CBD mitigates the undesirable and anxiogenic effects of THC, and we know that the most problematic cannabis use relates to very high THC products. I would like to see the idea of more favourable tax treatment for products with a higher CBD ratio explored. No one else has done that, but that doesn't mean it can't be done.
Edibles will be permitted, but will need to be approved on a case-by-case basis by the new Cannabis Regulatory Authority. There are two good reasons for this: it would enforce standardised dosing (in most other jurisdictions, the standard is 10mg of THC per portion) and it would weed out any product potentially attractive to children.
One thing I'm very pleased to see as part of the parameters of the proposed Authority is:
(j) collecting and analysing data and reporting on the dynamics of the supply and demand for, and use of, cannabis in New Zealand, to ensure the regulatory regime is meeting its objectives; and
(k) promoting and supporting research focused on understanding and reporting on cannabis use in New Zealand and informing evidence-based approaches to preventative and harm-reduction activities.
We stand apart from most, if not all, jurisdictions that have legalised in the paucity and poor quality of public health data we have around cannabis use. We will have trouble assessing whether reform is affecting cannabis use in the ways we want if we don't have that data. Interestingly, I asked Andrew Little last month whether the bill would provide for such data gathering and he said it currently didn't, but thanked me for raising it. So perhaps I can claim a score there.
Overall, I'm pretty happy with this draft bill. Like the Cabinet paper that preceded it, it's an unprecedented document for New Zealand. After years of activism, three select committee inquiries, a Law Commision review and any number of fine words, we finally have a detailed picture of what a reform for New Zeaand could look like. That's remarkable.
I don't think every single regulatory detail needs to be included in the bill. Some of those are properly the purview of the Cannabis Regulatory Authority. One thing we've seen from legalised jurisdictions is the importance of being responsive to the realities of a developing regulated market. We don't want to be going back to Parliament every time a single setting needs shifting. The job of the law is to establish the bones and the backstops of a regulated regime.
Finally, I would say two things. The first is that anyone insisting that the tightly-regulated regime this bill describes would be more harmful than the completely unregulated status quo needs to read the damn thing again. The second is that the time is past due for good-faith engagement from Parliamentary parties. All of them. This is much too important to deployed as a mere political wedge. New Zealanders deserve better than that.
Shane Le Brun,
I think driving lower consumption via legalization is a bit of a failed policy objective, however, driving lower rates of problematic use is far more achievable.
A bright line test of 35% or 40% and above for products to become concentrates would do well, without outlawing them completely. For parallels with alcohol, nz has a problem, but not a problem with absinthe, ensuring potent products remain legal, but top shelf low volume products could reduce criminality further.
If product groups are outlawed completely, people will take to cooking them up at home, with dangerous consequences. I have met a “Crispy critter” who failed to ventilate while purging butane from a concentrate, horrifc scarring.
Nick Russell,
All of this would be fine the Government had actually passed the legislation and the referendum was going to be a binding one after which the new legislation would come into force. But it isn't. And it seems pretty likely at least for the time being that National will just cancel the entire exercise if it forms the Government after the next election.
So - there is a very real probability that a lot of people are going to invest their time, money and energy into something that won't happen at all.
Russell Brown, in reply to
Agreed. A slight increase in overall incidence in exchange for a substantial reduction in overall harm is a reasonable expectation. But that's a harder sell.
Mike Chiles, in reply to
Anyone who wants to get this across the line has to not vote National even if that is who they usually vote for. If you are a cannabis user user and you vote National next year you are jeopardizing possible law reform and you are a traitor to the cause.
Nick Russell, in reply to
Yes, and vice versa of course for Labour voters who really don't want cannabis legalised. I wonder how many people will actually cast their votes on this basis? My pick is, not many. It certainly hasn't helped the Greens in the past. I am pretty confident that National will have focus-grouped and polled this issue intensively before deciding to come out so aggressively against it. Maybe they hope to pick up some NZ First voters too.
Shaun Lott, in reply to
It would be possible to vote 'no' in the referendum, and vote for someone other than National, correct? :)
Shaun Lott,
I think they just need to read that sentence again, tbh.
andin,
I hope its lower than that!
$100 for 14g seems more reasonable to me
Paul Campbell,
So I can grow my own in my old age, but can I buy seeds?
Russell Brown, in reply to
Yes, assuming they follow through on the Cabinet paper's recommendations, from a licensed supplier of seeds. And supposedly only from such a supplier. This is another hard-to-police thing: you're hardly going to stop people saving and sharing their own.
steven crawford,
This is the most interesting part. Regulated, and completely not at all, really.
Your main concern will be keeping it out of reach...
steven crawford,
But, heavily regulated for marketing.
BenWilson, in reply to
I wonder how many people will even bother to grow from seeds with a 2 plant limit. Around half of your plants that even manage to germinate will be the wrong sex and not useful. But if you clone your own plants then you will probably be in violation of the plant number limits.
But I expect it will quickly become as irrelevant as the laws around growing tobacco.
BenWilson,
Mind you the casual home grower might not want big volume and low potency male plants might be a feature rather than a bug. A more likely problematic outcome for the careless gardener is forgetting to even harvest and finding dozens of plants in the garden the following year.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 10641 posts Report
BenWilson, in reply to
Yes this has me stumped too. I guess they are saying it should not be easily visible to passers by or accidental visitors to the shop who did not know that was what the shop was for (which the law sets up as a likely outcome, since by being unable to advertise you also can't warn people off). But presumably upon request to purchase cannabis the ability to then inspect it is sensible. Yes, I know you probably don't inspect your tobacco before buying it (although smelling a cigar before you buy it is not uncommon), but they didn't legislate against inspecting it, because the bad effect on quality is likely.
I mean maybe in a mass produced market of the future like what tobacco is now, then buying in prepackaged boxes from 4 major chains and knowing what you'll get every time is where things will go. But on the way there is going to be a phase where smaller suppliers that can't necessarily be trusted are operating. In such cases, you have to inspect produce.
Matthew Green, in reply to
You can grow quite a large amount of cannabis with just two plants - especially outdoors. With feminized seeds, or even seeds from hermaphrodite pollinated plants, you can avoid issues with males as well. Ideally, you would want to germinate many, and then pick the best, but that strategy will definitely skirt the regulatory line. Not sure how low potency males would be a feature though? Overall, these regulations are draconian in my opinion and yes, let's hope they quickly become irrelevant and far more lenient.
BenWilson,
Yes, I think the law should be amended to define what is a plant and it should not include seedlings and little clones (a maximum height seems like an easily measurable system). Otherwise it is unworkable and people will break it and the cops will have to enforce a stupid law.
Some people just prefer it less potent, and don't have large appetites. It's a way of making sure you don't get too high. Once the law isn't making people try to minimize the size of what they're carrying to hide it from police I don't personally think uber-potency will continue to be the selling point it was under prohibition. People drink beer and spirits, even though spirits is obviously more convenient for bootleggers and sly groggers. In a sane consumption environment (ie after prohibition, hopefully only a short time from now), the use of it could become less grossly about who is the blazedest, and a lot more about tastes, styles, deliberate low consumption, safe pleasant consumption environments etc.
I think they will. If they're needed to get the reeferendum over the line, then I'm good with them. But would it hurt to get some minor details like the definition of a plant not including a twig with a tiny leaf on it, or a seed with some emerging roots? These things could be accidentally overlooked in a garden. I've got adventitious tomatoes everywhere in mine, and I can't recognize them until they form a couple of leaves. Ironically, too, tobacco is an annoying weed that is almost impossible to eradicate.
BenWilson, in reply to
Not in all seasons, though. So you can't get a continual harvest, and you're not allowed to store large amounts of dried product without a license. So producing entirely for yourself, entirely legally, would probably require an indoor setup if you use a lot. But we are still talking about a LOT. We don't know average consumption for a general population in NZ under post-prohibition conditions, but I'd be amazed if it's much more than occasional use. Growing for personal use would probably end up like home brewing, a niche hobby, barely worth it from a financial perspective.
BenWilson, in reply to
Mind you, section 48 requires harm and ingredients messaging to be on all packaging. Unless there is no packaging, I don't really see how selling raw produce like in a fruit shop is even tenable. I guess any bag you give the customer has to have a message on it, and list the ingredients (presumably "Contains 100% cannabis plant material"), or they have to bring their own bag. That could end up being the work around? The "delivery" will literally involve spooning it out of a container into your own bag, so the customer can't help but see the produce?
BenWilson,
Just spotted an amusing flaw in the no-advertising aspects:
52 Premises must have signs displaying opening hours
The holder of a consumption premises licence or a retail premises licence must
ensure that for each principal entrance to the premises there is displayed at all
times a sign attached to the inside or outside of the premises, so as to be easily
read by people immediately outside the entrance, stating the ordinary hours of
business during which the premises are open for the sale of cannabis products
or, as the case may be, the consumption of cannabis.
53 Licences to be displayed in premises
The holder of a consumption premises licence or a retail premises licence must
ensure that at all times a copy of the licence, together with a statement of all
conditions subject to which it is issued, is displayed—
(a) attached to the inside of the premises concerned; and
(b) so as to be easily read by people entering each principal entrance.
Pretty hard to see how a sign in the window saying when they are open for the sale of cannabis isn't a sign visible to the public saying they sell cannabis. So they are both prohibited from this sign, and also required to show it.
This has to be fixed. No brainer.
Jason Kemp,
As a baker and a gardener I look forward to more interesting recipes and time in the garden.
I’d be hoping one of the outcomes of the changed supply dynamics might be a lowering of price and something more like the craft beer market where you can select from a range of terribly executed brand ideas.
The obvious answer to all the politicians is to lie back and think of the taxes and lower crime rates. Less wasted time ( no pun intended but I’ll take it) around legal process etc.
Anyone who is curious about how Prohibition really works do have a look at that Ken Burns series on Netflix which shows the real world effects of poorly thought out laws.
Neil,
This is definitely a huge step forward in harm prevention in many ways.
I have a couple of concerns.
There’s been some comment that this will have a negative effect on gangs. That’s unlikely. The gangs have already moved into the manuka honey black market – a legal, rural product which has a very high added value medicinal range. Much like marijuana will be. They’ll continue to poach, coerce and intimidate to get a product they can then trade for P and its precursors which they then sell into their own communities.
The other is the govt really does need to start properly funding acute mental health and addiction services as they have promised. Stop with this 12,000 new mental health workers sleight of hand. It’s 12,000 possible places in a one day workshop. That’s fine for what it is but it is not training mental health workers.
steven crawford,
Thats easy, it’s so deregulation will be popular in a couple of years time.
BenWilson, in reply to
Reverse psychology? That might just work.
Neil,
Specifically, there needs to a substantial concurrent increase in mental health funding for areas which deal with the mental health issues associated with marijuana.
A small number of people develop drug induced psychosis from use and those with a psychotic disorder most often get a lot worse. The most at risk appear to overlooked.
The early intervention teams - the community based teams that target ask risk young people - are already massively under resourced and it just keeps getting worse.
