The Oncoming Day

On Saturday night at the Kings's Arms, in the course of a triumphant two-encore show, The Chills' frontman Martin Phillipps made an announcement from the stage. He had recently received his test results back after antiviral treatment – and they indicated that he was clear of the Hepatitis C virus for the first time in 20 years.
"So you'll be hearing from me for a few years yet."
He looked and sounded like a man who had had a great weight lifted from him. I recognised that unburdening from people I'd spoken to for this story about Hep C in 2015.
Martin had earlier, during another break between songs, alluded to his newfound sprightliness, noting that he hadn't had an alcoholic drink for six months.
"I"m going to be one of those annoying alcoholics who gives you updates," he quipped.
Martin's heavy drinking had exacerbated the symptoms of his disease and contributed to irreversible scarring of his liver. Why would someone do something so self-destructive? Hopelessness, basically. Martin had been told he would die soon and said so freely in interviews, even as the band re-emerged into its most fertile time in a quarter of a century. He'd undergone the brutal interferon cure and it hadn't worked. By the time he stopped drinking, "soon" meant months to a year. I've seen that kind of fatalism before in people I know – it's what living under the virus is like.
So the Sunday Star Times headline the following morning, The Chills' dying frontman Martin Phillipps is given miracle reprieve from Hepatitis C, was not an exaggeration. The drug Martin took for 12 weeks, Harvoni, is, (like the other DAAs on the market or in trials) functionally a miracle cure.
But there are a few things in the story that need addressing. It doesn't make it clear that as of last year, a little more than half of the 50,000 New Zealanders infected with Hep C do have access to Pharmac-funded treatment. That's those with genotypes 1 and 1a of the virus. They can walk into their GP's surgery today and begin the process of being treated with another new antiviral, Viekira Pak The others, such as Martin, face a much, much sterner test. Funded Harvoni is available only to people who are on the verge of a liver transplant, or death.
This isn't Pharmac's fault. I explained why it's the case in this Matters of Substance story.
And still, as I understand it, Martin could have been treated sooner and be living now with less permanent liver damage. If only he had not been living within the region of the Southern District Health Board, which has not only refused to prescribe an imported generic Harvoni (cost to the patient, about $1800 versus $87,000 for locally-sourced Harvoni), but to even tell patients they have that option.
The Star Times story mentions generics, but leaves out the most important information. Which is that, as far as I know, there is only one truly trusted source of generics: the Fix Hep C Buyers Club. Fix Hep C is strongly endorsed by the country's leading liver specialist, Ed Gane, and the Hepatitis Foundation. Other sources might provide good drugs, but they also might not, and the results of taking inadequate medication are problematic.
So if you or someone you know are moved to act by Martin's story, the first step is to go to your GP and get tested. If you're unwilling to go to your GP (who might be Dr Judgey), there are other options, including the Auckland Neede Exchange. Read my story for more information on that.
But one more thing. The comments under that Stuff story. I gather some of the worst ones have actually been removed, but even some of those remaining display a staggering lack of humanity. Yes, people make mistakes, they do dumb things when they're young. That doesn't mean they deserve to die.
And as my new friend Tim from Seattle observed of a different little online flurry of Martin-bitching as we left the King's Arms on Saturday night:
"Perhaps you could tell us about the equivalent to 'Pink Frost' that you wrote, so we can have a balanced discussion about your contribution too."
Anyway, here's the video I got on Saturday night of 'Lost in Space', a very old Chills song written in 1981 and later used as the theme for the "rock opera" The Chills in Space, which was performed at the Windsor Castle in 1985. Until recently, when it appeared as the B-side of the 'Rocket Science' single, it never been properly recorded (it does appear on a live album). It was great to hear it again.
Jason Kemp,
The irony of all this penny pinching is that having diseases like this in the community actually cost more than treatment ever does. Even when people get the tests and find out what the the options are it is still not easy to access help even for the most savvy of us.
Sometimes even getting a diagnosis is blocked or made difficult because of the possibility of expensive treatment. Especially if there is a social stigma.
In the weekend I heard overheard a conversation between two social workers. This took place in a public area and while they didn’t identify anyone by name it was a bit scary.
The story was that someone was entitled to help with accomodation and that included various allowances. They had tried to claim before but this time went along with one of the social workers. Their request was granted but it was made clear that it was because of the presence of the social worker.
That social worker said that even though their “client” was entitled to help – the agency that person went to would get some kind of bonus if they were able to limit or prevent the claiming of the benefit entitlements.
It was like the PR line was – the government is here to help you but if the internal policies of the agency could limit or even prevent access – that is their real policy.
I understand that rationing of services is a reality but surely we all deserve a much more transparent accountability of the true costs of denying help?
Rosemary McDonald, in reply to
I stumbled across this the other day while seeking something else...
The bold is mine, as is the shit formatting....
Jason Kemp, in reply to
Thanks Rosemary - I think "demand management" was exactly what I overheard. The apparent staff bonuses for doing that was the surprise.
The relevance of all of this to health care is that that same context applies.
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
There was a particular issue here in whether bending to Gilead's profiteering would have been a good thing, but it remains true that treating people with liver failure or liver cancer is far more expensive than the drugs would be.
No, and people with Hep C learn fast about stigma. Ed Gane and Victoria Oliver are doing to great work in getting diagnosis and treatment out into the community in Auckland – reaching people it's hard to get to come to hospital.
Rosemary McDonald, in reply to
Many, many years ago at a Disability Support Services Consumer Forum I asked whether NASCs received a bonus from the Ministry if they came under budget for the year.
Went down like a cup of cold sick with the Ministry staff up the front...round of applause from the assembled disaffected.
(They don't have these regional Consumer Forums anymore...can't think why.)
Seriously though...there must be some kind of financial incentive.
It's simply not human to keep denying folk salvation when its within reach.
Hazel Heal,
Brilliant, thanks Russell. And thank you re those stuff comments. I submitted one to point out what was missing in 'where to get help', or the article, ( FixhepC, Or NZHF) as you have. That didn't get past the moderator, whereas the immoderate does.
It is not penny pinching by Pharmac, it is simply impossible, the cost is too unreasonable.
And yes to this:
'There was a particular issue here in whether bending to Gilead's profiteering would have been a good thing',
Scroll down this article and check out the graphic of Gilead's profit escalating as deaths occur: http://www.globaljustice.org.uk/blog/2017/may/10/how-many-hepatitis-c-deaths-does-it-take-make-billion-dollars-drug-company
Doug Hood,
Thanks for Lost In Space Russ. It's great that Marty is reprising some of the old classics. Enjoyed hearing Satin Doll again , 30+years later. He looks great!!
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
I've found it doesn't pay to include links - even though they back up and supports cogent points and add knowledge to a 'discussion' .
So best to allude to things or give clear search pointers - any Stuff story will pass muster, and lately I've had luck with getting Government links allowed through.
If you have multiple points to make it's better to make multiple comments, as one contentious (for whatever reason) point among many others will see the rest thrown out as well.
Save your comments before posting and try them again later - another moderator my allow them or the discussion (if it can often be called that) may move in such a way as to make them more palatable.
I often flag as inappropriate comments that bully or belittle, and will go further up the foodchain if necessary.
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Having spent a fair bit of the past 15 years moderating comments, I must say that's piss-poor moderation. Keep the hate speech but dump informed comments? Really? No wonder they have problems with their forums.
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
He sure does. And it was cool of him to give you a shout-out too :-)
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
I think I recognise that polka dot shirt from back then, too...
...I've still got the 'Russian' one you brought back from London.
:- )
Doug Hood, in reply to
I’ve still got the ‘Russian’ one you brought back from London
You've got me there Ian
Hazel Heal,
I first wrote to the SDHB, following an email exchange, on 14 July 2016, to point out it was 9 months since the unit was aware of the generic option. First trials had been published; asking that they at least inform if not support those who don't qualify:
"In that 9 months, in my opinion, people whose condition has deteriorated to the level they now qualify for Harvoni, may not have if they had been offered timely advice. Some of those people will die because they were not. From now on, everybody who worsens has lost the chance to stop the virus sooner"
Other than on Morning Report last Friday, when Dr Millar said it had always been, of course, their practice to tell people their options, I have never heard, or been told any different to my final exchange Nov17 2016:
"There has been no change in the position taken by the SMOs in the Gastroenterology service employed by SDHB.
We will continue to support efforts to widen access to DAAs through standard NZ regulatory channels. I understand this has already been outlined to you in previous correspondence".
James Freeman, in reply to
Hi Jason,
it's not exactly pennies we're talking about.
With 20,000 patients not having medication coverage and a list price of over $100,000 NZD it adds up to 200 billion pennies. With a penny being ~2 mm thick if we stacked them all up the stack would reach 400,000 km - literally all the way to the moon.
$2 billion is quite a chunk of change.
Australia • Since Mar 2017 • 3 posts Report
Lilith __, in reply to
Pennies =/= dollars even if pennies were NZ currency, which they aren't.
I get that the patented version of the drug is expensive, but as Russell has detailed in previous columns, we have a looming public health crisis of potentially 20,000 people with acute liver failure, which is a disaster in both human and monetary terms.
I'm delighted that generic-buying solutions are being found. And I hope all that human potential of people suffering with Hep C can be recovered. Such fantastic news for Martin Phillips and his family and friends and fans. Each person successfully treated is a life given back.
Sacha,
Denying people information about their treatment options breaches NZ's Code of Health and Disability Consumers' Rights as well as personal medical practitioner ethical codes subject to sanction.
No idea how Southern DHB thinks that does not apply to them.
Hazel Heal, in reply to
That is exactly what I spelled out for them, quoting both of those, in my letter of July 16. Got slapped down.
steven crawford,
I had a friend – a musician from the same era- who died from the same situation.
He was a descent man, and an alcoholic.
Russell Brown, in reply to
This is such a big thing. All those people with a chronic illness who could be working and contributing.
