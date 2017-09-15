Polling 2017: life beyond landlines?

There’s no doubt that the decline in landline usage is creating big challenges for the pollsters in New Zealand's general election and they’re dealing with it in different ways.
Unfortunately for the New Zealand public, we seem to be down to two main public polls this time (plus the occasional Roy Morgan), and it’s clear that the Newshub Reid and One News Colmar Brunton are providing wildly different results.
Let’s remember that Colmar Brunton and Reid Research are two of the longest-running political polls in NZ (UMR being the longest) and both have good records at elections.
People have been putting the unusually big differences between those two polls down to a volatile electorate, but I think there’s more to it than that.
For a start, Colmar Brunton’s poll is still conducted entirely by landline, while Reid’s is using a hybrid telephone-online approach. Although Colmar Brunton has stuck with landlines this time around, I’m certain that they’ll be using a mix of quotas and weights to ensure that the sample is as representative of the wider population as possible – and there’s a lot more to designing a good poll than just who you talk to.
Newshub haven’t reported this on every occasion (and they definitely should), but here’s what the report on Reid’s July poll said on the methodology:
The Newshub-Reid Research poll was conducted July 20-28. 1000 people were surveyed, 750 by telephone and 250 by internet panel. It has a margin of error of 3.1 percent.
When I developed my poll of polls for the 2014 election, I used the differences between the election result and each company’s final poll. I’m hesitant to do that for Reid this time because, to me, they’re using a fundamentally different methodology. It’s not necessarily a bad methodology, it’s just a different one, and I don’t feel like I can use their average "error" from previous elections to take a view on how accurate they’re likely to be this time.
As I say, there’s nothing necessarily wrong with their hybrid methodology, but I do feel that we need to know more about it before we can judge their results.
A little diversion for a moment. In Australia, CATI (telephone) polls are very nearly dead, with online polls and robopolls taking over. All the main political polls are now conducted online, and they performed very well at the 2016 federal election.
I think it’s inevitable that New Zealand political polls will eventually go the same way, but there are significant challenges to that. The standard objection to landline-based polls is that not everyone has a landline any more – but the same applies to online polls.
Online surveys depend on online panels, and even when everyone has access to the internet, not everyone will be on an online survey panel. That seems to work okay in Australia, where there are major panel providers holding huge databases of people, but in New Zealand the panels don’t seem to be as big or representative.
The other thing to remember is that in a telephone survey, the participant hears the question, whereas in an online survey they see it. That might not seem to matter, but in political polling it seems to be a big deal. In a telephone poll, a respondent will typically be asked "what party would you vote for if any election were today?" and have to answer off the top of their head, but in an online survey they have to be presented with a list of parties.
You’d think that because we actually vote on paper the online approach would be closer to the real experience, but for whatever reason phone polls have seemed to provide more credible results. That could be down to the MMP system, where the major parties (which tend to be at the top of people’s minds) tend to have electorate candidates, and therefore appear nearer the top of the voting paper.
Because of the differences between the two formats, I’m generally reluctant to combine the two. There are situations, however, where a top-up sample using a different methodology can be useful. In a recent project in Australia, for example, I conducted the main survey online and then had a top-up CATI survey to reach those who were uncomfortable with doing things online (and were therefore unlikely to be on an online survey panel).
Crucially, however, I didn’t feel that I could combine the results of the two surveys together, because I didn’t know enough about the "not comfortable with doing things online" population (i.e. their census statistics) to work out what weights to use for each survey. I presented the results separately, and let people draw their own comparisons between the two.
Similarly, if I was designing a hybrid approach for a New Zealand political poll and I was going to stick with a phone poll as the main one, I’d use the online survey to target those who don’t have landlines. It’d be easier to weight the two results together than the Australian example I mentioned above, because there is census data on landline use, but even then I think there’d be significant challenges to getting a representative sample from the combined sample.
I’d like to know more about whether Reid have used an approach like that, and whether they are seeing any differences between their phone and online samples. Certainly, I think the reporting needs to acknowledge that it is a new methodology, and that phone and online surveys are different.
Oh, and I’d like Newshub to stop reporting their poll results to one decimal place. It’s a ridiculous thing to do – in a survey of n=1000 people, 0.1% is one person. Polls have margins of error far greater than that, so they’re claiming accuracy they simply don’t have.
Note: Gavin White has previously worked for UMR New Zealand, but now lives in Australia, where he does some work for UMR Australia, a separate company. He no longer sees UMR NZ's polling data and the views he expresses here are his and not those of UMR NZ.
Russell Brown,
One thing that fascinated me was huge difference between Reid and the Newsroom poll that had Labour on 45 and National on 30 – both of which use the SSI online panel.
They're over different (but adjacent) time periods and the Newsroom sample is small, but it does seem to indicate that Reid is doing something differently with its SSI online component.
Russell Brown,
Here's the interview Patrick Gower kindly did for MediaTake on how they're polling this year:
Jeremy Andrew,
I've had two landline calls at home from pollsters in the past 10 days. Both were wanting to speak to someone up to the age of 44. Since I'm 45, they said thank you, goodbye.
The second poll identified as being for TV3, can't recall who the first was.
Ian Dalziel,
Have to admit at first glance I read that as
life beyond landmines?
...and thought how much more dangerous
modern politics is nowadays...
Bart Janssen,
The key problem is these are samples that try to replicate the result you would get from polling every person who can vote (the actual election). The question is -
"Is the sample accurate?"
Accuracy is about how close the sample is to the "real" result of polling everyone.
The problem we have is that we have one "real" result every election, and multiple samples (polls) each giving different answers. There are two options, either the samples are "real" and the population as a whole is changing it's opinion by huge jumps from poll to poll OR the samples are not accurate.
Margins of error allow you to give a fudge around the number but the margins themselves can be fraught. But ultimately if your samples don't reflect the "real" result then you're doing it wrong.
At present you have to conclude one or more of the polling companies is doing it wrong - pretty badly wrong as well.
It makes for easy entertainment and fills minutes on the news - but personally I don't think it adds any value to our democracy and could well be doing harm.
Euan Mason, in reply to
Completely agree, Bart. It will influence how people vote. For instance, Labour voters will be tempted to vote Green to get Greens across the line this time around. If the polls are biased then people are misinformed about impacts of their voting choices.
Rob Stowell,
With only two major polls, and this great gulf between them, we can have no clear idea where the real sentiment lies. Undecideds are also fairly high, another indeterminacy to take into account.
Yet the reporting/commentary on 'the latest poll' is ripe with hyperbolic certainty. Still waiting for some pundit to squash the hyperventilating by pointing out the flimsiness of the rationale behind it.
The unseen factor - which we can only judge by the actions of the politicians - is that there's at least as much private polling by the parties as public polling by the media. You can sense it - a magnetic force pushing and pulling the campaign messages and talking points - but we don't get to see it.
Best guess: it's bloody close. (But it might not be!)
Walter Nicholls,
The obvious reason is that people participating in online surveys are self-selecting in the first place, and even if they start a survey, they can abandon it partway through and their opinion then counts for naught. I doubt there has been sufficient research on why people choose to participate or not online. The second you allude to, on the phone it is much harder psychologically to both give up, and to lie or just give a stupid answer.
But the real problem here is the totally non-transparent scaling & fudging to get the simplistic 'poll results' When the opinions of 18-24 year olds are being reported based on statistical correlation with the opinions of 40-60 year olds and the three younger people who happened to answer Mum and Dad's phone the day the surveyor called... no wonder the results are 'volatile'.
Geoff Lealand,
I am just wondering how you do a random sample online. It seems like an impossible proposition, unless you have some kind of membership/meta list to select from.
Given there is no equivalent telephone directory for mobiles, even CATI is increasingly fragile, and possibly even fraudulent. Polling should be an industry in decline, rather than ascendance.
Sacha,
But wouldn't it be changing faster than a 5-yearly census cycle?
Russell Brown, in reply to
Oddly enough, the polls that (correctly) confounded received wisdom at the UK general election were from YouGov's online panel. It seems it can be done well, but it's not trivial to achieve that.
Russell Brown, in reply to
I have seen whispers suggesting that both big parties' internal polling can be summed up as "bloody close".
Walter Nicholls,
And I can't help feeling this is an indication of proof that the polls *are* influencing voting, or at least subsequent poll results. It's like putting a hot object next to a cold one .. after time they will reach equilibrium i.e. the same temperature / voter share. A sign of MMP maturity perhaps ? (Along with the major parties shedding their "extremists" into minor parties, and moderating their policies to satisfy the middle hump of the voter bell curve).
A bit of an aside: Thanks to the MMP 5% threshold, another effect is occurring for the the smaller parties. Say I and my 24000 friends are dithering between voting Green and something else. If a poll says they're at 4%, then I might consider a vote for them wasted. .. they'll drop to 3%. If they're close to 5%, then we'll all say "OMG must help the Greens" (especially if we would like their likely coalition partner(s) to govern) and they'll go up instead; if they're at 6% or more, we might conclude they don't need our help (and hopefully vote with our conscience, which probably means they'll drop toward 5% again).
This might be why there are high-profile parties sitting at a fraction of a percent right now. Or it might just be that their sole asset is an high-profile egotist, not that this would explain the party currently at 7%.
Michael Cosgrove,
What is the actual purpose of polls other than another means to bump up TV ratings? I can understand parties conducting their own polling, particularly if their aim is to gain/retain popularity at the expense of their principles.
I always think it's a bit silly when a poll is conducted a few months afted an election and the presenter is earnestly juggling seats around to try and show how the opposition could form a government 'if an election was held today'.
Gavin White,
@ Russell - thanks for posting the interview with Patrick Gower. He's made some really useful points, and it largely confirms my assumptions. It sounds like they're using the online survey to target demographic groups that are hard to get in phone polls, which isn't quite the same as my preferred option of targeting those who don't have landlines. It's also important to note that demographic groups that are hard to get in phone surveys also tend to be hard to get in online surveys - young males are indeed less likely to participate in landline polls, but they're also harder to get in online polls.
Although there are two polls using the SSI panel, the quotas, weights and questionnaire design will be done by the research company - that's how two surveys using the same panel can provide very different results.
@ Jeremy Andrew - as you probably know, the reason they were looking for under 45s was almost certainly that their over 45 quota for men in your area was already full. That illustrates the point that Patrick Gower (sort of) makes - older quotas tend to fill up first. Therefore when you have a survey spread over several weeks (like the Newshub Reid poll before this one), it's likely that the older sample will have been covered at the beginning of the cycle and the younger participants towards the end. That's why a fairly short survey period is a good idea - although you should be suspicious of surveys completed very quickly because it often means the quotas haven't been very strict.
@Bart Janssen - I essentially agree with your comment that if polls don't reflect the actual result there's a problem with the polls, although it's only fair to point out that there can be last minute changes and polls can't take into account things that happen between when the poll finishes and election day. Those changes do tend to be small of course, but if a poll shows NZ First (as the classic example) 1% below their final result that doesn't necessarily mean it was wrong - it could mean that a few voters decided at the last minute that they'd like Winston to stir things up.
@Walter Nicholls - On the other hand, I've found online polls useful for research on sensitive topics - people seem to be more willing to admit to potentially embarrassing things.
@Geoff Leyland - Yes online polls have to be based on big panels, and there are companies like SSI, Research Now and the Online Research Unit who make their livings out of building and maintaining them. They aim to make their panels as representative as possible, and invite people to participate in surveys based on the quotas they need to fill.
Bart Janssen, in reply to
Absolutely. 1% here or there is perfectly fine with this kind of sampling.
The problem is we are seeing 10% differences and that realistically means one or more polls are very wrong.
Geoff Lealand, in reply to
But it is still not clear how random sampling is possible.
I tend to adopt a policy of deliberate peversity with online polls, especially when I encounter badly-worded questions or opaque agendas. It is so easy to lie online and disrupt the conceits of algorithms eg according to Facebook, I was born in 1910.
But I am generally more interested in the politics of research than in research for the purpose of politics.
Gavin White, in reply to
It certainly seems that way - as I said I don't buy this argument that it's just about volatility.
I think we might have the unfortunate situation where the two public polls represent the extremes, and the private polls are between the two (remembering that I don't have inside knowledge of that). I don't think, for example, National would have taken the risk of putting out an attack ad if their polling showed them close to governing alone.
Walter Nicholls, in reply to
I'm sure it has been pointed out by articles linked to from PA recently, margins of error are usually simplistically reported. So the results for Nat&Lab (near to 50% of answers) are much more accurate than the results for minor parties . If you take say a result "3% would vote for the Purple party" then what that means is that of their sample of 1000 people, 30 people. I'm no statistician, but I think that means the confidence in the Purple result is more like 1/√30 than 1/√1000 - or 18%. The only way to reduce that number is to ask more people.
If they are both asking the same questions of literally the same people at the same time, though ... then the variation between is caused by them f**king with the data and it all depends on the accuracy of their assumptions multiplied by their competence.
Walter Nicholls, in reply to
Probably obvious, and now I've checked my facts, I'm guessing you're not pointing out relative differences in minor party votes.
That recent Newshub poll is looking like a complete balls-up, though. At least the Newsroom poll has the excuse of a sampling a completely different set of people.
For anyone watching, there's a good table of poll results at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Opinion_polling_for_the_New_Zealand_general_election,_2017
linger, in reply to
Yeah, nah (as I’ve already said: depends on whether that number comes from a low support base generalisable over the entire sample, or a higher support base from some definable limited subsample). But in practice the methodology differences seem to be swamping the theoretically-modellable uncertainties.
