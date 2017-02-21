The Little Things

So you know that thing where you’re using up all your Coping on dealing with international political coverage without going mad, and then your city literally catches fire? And you find you’re again waking up to the ambient sound of helicopters, and then some fucker stands in front of a TV camera and calls Christchurch people “resilient” and you yell even louder than you do during the last two overs of a one-dayer?
That.
The Port Hills matter to a lot of Christchurch people who don’t live on them. They’re where we go to breathe, particularly since the quakes. We walk and bike and run, we say ‘hi’ to each other when we pass on the tracks. We get our heads above it all for a while. Watching them burn has been exquisitely painful.
So I’d like to take this opportunity to tell you all about my cat. It’s what the internet is for, after all.
This is Min. He’s an arsehole. “Oh, but he’s adorable!” Yes, but he’s an arsehole. Right now, he’s on my desk pretending to be asleep, but I’ve had to move his paw off the function keys four times since I started typing.
Last year, our beloved old ginger tom Wooster died, leaving the ageing and FIV-positive Jeeves all alone. So after a while, we decided to get a new kitten. Min is short for “Satan’s Little Minion”, and we still didn’t expect him to be this bad.
To be fair, I’ve recently realised he’s not as stupid as I thought he was. Not ‘driving up the hill to look at the fires getting in the way of emergency services’ stupid. He’s just reckless. ‘Being the Prime Minister on TV suggesting both fires might be arson’ reckless. Turns out he likes it when the box he repeatedly jumps on falls over. He views getting accidentally kicked when he attacks people’s feet as basically an amusement-park ride.
Things I have tried to teach him are not Food For Cats:
- Marmite
- Muesli
- Coffee
- Human flesh
- Bees
He’s still not exactly bright. For the last couple of days, I’ve been trying to teach him how to use the cat door, and failing. I bolster my flagging spirit by reminding myself that I did eventually get through to him on the matter of object permanence.
Owning Min has been remarkably like having a toddler again. The constant supervision is exhausting, and you find yourself yelling things you’d never expect anyone to have to say, like “Get out of the toaster!”
And he’s vicious. This is where I feel like I’m failing most spectacularly. He’s nearly five months old, and he’s still as scratchy and bitey and Jeeves-bullying as he was when we got him. When he was four months old, he brought me his first dead sparrow. The other day he pulled a monarch butterfly to pieces in the lounge.
It’s a comfort to me to know that it’s not really my fault my cat is such an arsehole. Every now and then I get updates from the people who own his brother, who is also, as it turns out, kind of an arsehole.
But here’s the thing. Min is also the first cat I’ve known who has a teddy bear.
He loves Unicorn. Well, he’s attached to it. He took it to the vet when he was neutered – early, because we got a special My Cat is an Arsehole dispensation. He likes to cuddle Unicorn’s throat with his teeth, and tickle its tummy with raking strokes of his back legs.
He’s also attached to me. He loves me, I guess. He likes to sleep on my pillow. When I lie down to go to sleep, he likes to run his claws through my hair, and knead my scalp. To be fair, I have slept with people with less respect for my boundaries. I’m finding I’m actually losing the ability to sleep without someone pinning down my head and purring really loudly in my ear.
The thing is, he really is fricking adorable. He’s soft and lovely and cute as all shit and a cat, and I love him. He’s going to continue to be a murdery disaster his whole life, but at least he’ll never learn to use matches.
Russell Brown,
Email Web Twitter
Hahaha.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21721 posts Report
Brent Jackson,
Love this paragraph.
Thanks for brightening my day.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 572 posts Report
Ian Dalziel,
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7153 posts Report
Russell Brown,
Email Web Twitter
Even mature cats do odd things. Here's Colin sitting in the cubbyhole by our new Ikea shelves last week.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21721 posts Report
Hebe,
Min’s brother, Killigula, is an arsehole. The scratchiest bitiest – but smartest – cat we’ve ever had. He watches, intently as we do anything. He opens doors to let the dog through, he switches on lights (yep), and he runs inside and climbs people and nests in their hair.
I’m gutted about the Hills. So many layers of connection and memory that can’t I think about up there without torrential weeping. Many of my family lie there, in one way or another, and so many trees planted by all of us.
So many are burned and more will die in the coming weeks, and then we will start again, so my grandchilden and great-children can see what we had.
More tomorrow. Music today.
Christchurch • Since May 2011 • 2869 posts Report
Bart Janssen,
Apollo is our evil cat. At random times for no discernible reason he will savagely attack our arms - full on death claw and bite to the bone mode. We don't know why. For the rest of the time he's lovely, last night he wanted cuddles so came and lay on my mouse hand and purred. he doesn't do laps but likes to be between us so we have to leave a space on the couch just for him.
Artemis is his sister and a perfect example of why you should be very careful with cat names - after discovering who she was named after she has spent every minute of every night trying to live up to her name. She's generous though - she will bring her victims up to our bedroom to let us play with them too ... at 3 am.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 4213 posts Report
Emma Hart, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Crikey they look alike. I tried to get Min to come look (he can see 'the cat in the mirror' and watches bird videos and stuff), but he's too busy outside seeing how many foxgloves he can eat before he dies.
I'm pretty sure our Min learned his 'lounging around between the keyboard and monitor' trick from your Colin.
Christchurch • Since Nov 2006 • 4582 posts Report
Bart Janssen, in reply to
Apollo has decided the place to sleep is on top of my rucksack which I put down on the workbench in the garage.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 4213 posts Report
Hebe, in reply to
I’m envious of those shelves. You’ve stacked shelf stuff any old how.
Like a quake virgin.
Christchurch • Since May 2011 • 2869 posts Report
Ross Mason,
Our cat is dead.
Life is heaven.
No cat hair.
No cat food.
No baby - er- cat sitters required
We own the house again.
No shit.
Upper Hutt • Since Jun 2007 • 1580 posts Report
Nat Websta,
This is Rufus. Rufus is an arsehole. And unfathomably stupid. In this picture, he is attacking one of his primary nemeses, the potatoes. Other arsehole things Rufus does:
- pees in the hallway
- shreds the armchairs
- attacks the children (for no reason)
- bites the dogs on the legs and head (for no reason)
No body much likes him, but I do love him.
Auckland • Since May 2007 • 23 posts Report
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
They built a wall!!
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7153 posts Report
Soon Lee,
He’s going to continue to be a murdery disaster his whole life, but at least he’ll never learn to use matches.
Tempting fate...
Auckland • Since Apr 2013 • 113 posts Report
Emma Hart,
Email Web Twitter
This is what he's doing right now. That thing he's trying to kill? Is a concrete statue of a cat.
P.S. An all-black cat is not the easiest thing in the world to photograph.
Christchurch • Since Nov 2006 • 4582 posts Report
Soon Lee, in reply to
P.S. An all-black cat is not the easiest thing in the world to photograph.
In case you hadn't already seen it, turns out black cats are less popular for that reason. (At least amongst the selfie generation.)
Auckland • Since Apr 2013 • 113 posts Report
Katharine Moody,
Our Pudcat (her name) has this special Youtube viewing platform. Cockatoos singing and dancing are her favorite. I feel it really deep for Christchurch... can so understand screaming at the word "resilient". We should teach cats to attack on that command.
Palmerston North • Since Sep 2014 • 556 posts Report
Paul Campbell,
Email Web
Even though I don’t live in Chch I’ve been having mild flashbacks of living in Berkeley/Oakland in ’89 (Loma Preita earthquake) and ’91 (Oakland Hills fire) watching (and smelling) the hills burn, people’s lives, cookbooks etc falling as ash around us
We used to love walking in the Hills …. but you know, all the grass and trees grew back, those 1000 houses were rebuilt …. the hills you love will return
Dunedin • Since Nov 2006 • 2496 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
DO NOT let the cats use the internet.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21721 posts Report