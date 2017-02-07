Burning down the house to feel better

I've noted here before my bemusement at self-professed conservatives who don't seem to mind the way first Donald Trump the candidate and President of the US Donald Trump has been determined to throw onto a bonfire the institutions and principles they're supposed to treasure.
As it happens, The Guardian has given John Daniel Davidson, a senior correspondent for the Federalist, a chance to explain himself. The column he submitted does nothing more clearly than demonstrate the feeble, desperate place American conservative thought has got itself to.
Let's start in the middle, with the heroin. Like everything else, Davidson blames American's middle-class heroin crisis on Obama.
Except for the heroin. Like many suburban and rural communities across the country, Akron is in the grip of a deadly heroin epidemic. Last summer, a batch of heroin cut with a synthetic painkiller called carfentanil, an elephant tranquilliser, turned up in the city. Twenty-one people overdosed in a single day. Over the ensuing weeks, 300 more would overdose. Dozens would die.
Wait up. America's heroin crisis is a consequence of the way big drug companies were allowed (long before Obama) to market powerful, addictive synthetic painkillers for chronic pain conditions. By the time the tap was belatedly turned off, there were millions of addicts who became something new: middle-class heroin users.
But Trump was going to rein in the drug companies and directly negotiate prices. Right up until his first meeting as president with pharma lobbyists (he was going to have no truck with lobbyists), from which he emerged saying he wasn't going to do any of that. (The day after that meeting, it emerged that Kaleo, the maker of the only auto-injector for naloxone – a lifesaving antidote for opioid overdose – had jacked up the price of its product by 680%.)
Davidson then asks us to believe that Trump voters "want him to dismantle Dodd-Frank financial regulations for Wall Street". Do they really? The removal of Dodd-Frank's consumer protections would surely be against their interests – and, more to the point, at odd with his promise to rein in Wall Street. Indeed, when Glover Park Group polled the issue with self-identified Trump voters late last year, only 27% wanted Dodd-Frank scrapped or tempered and 47% wanted to keep it as is. Only 7% wanted to see the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau scrapped, yet Trump has announced that he will hobble that agency. (Given that he has stacked his administration with Goldman Sachs alumni – the very moneylenders he constantly promised to cast out of the temple – this isn't exactly a surprise.)
Davidson offers that ordinary Americans think the financial crisis was brought on by "the excesses of Wall Street bankers", yet insists that those same people want to see the end of any restraint on the excesses.
Davidson doesn't bother himself with the implications of a return to trade protectionism, except to note that many Republicans disagree. He manages to not make clear who would pay a 20% "border tax" – that is, consumers. He offers no argument that the wall with Mexico would actually achieve anything for its billions of dollars in costs (face it, it's going to be the boondoggle to end all boondoggles), because apparently all that matters is that its construction will make his ordinary American Trump voters feel better. And a reckless threat to invade Mexico on the hazy grounds of "bad hombres"? Better yet. Nothing has to make sense if it makes people feel better.
Similarly, Davidson invokes "recent polls" to argue that Americans are prepared to overlook the chaos and incompetence of the travel ban. Actually, polling by Gallup and CBS sharply showed the opposite and even in the Reuters poll, which found a plurality in favour, only 31% thought it would make Americans safer. What is it actually for, then?
It's telling that nowhere in his screed does Davidson acknowledge that people who might actually be hurt by some still-unspecified immigration clampdown include Americans, even though the small-town folks supposedly applauding the chaos will soon find themselves short of the migrant doctors who staff their clinics. The people who delivered Clinton her popular vote win than took to the streets last month live apparently not in cities, but in "enclaves". They are an "elite". Moreover, they are, by implication, not white.
He also argues that "millions turned to food stamps and welfare programmes just to get by" during the Obama years. Well, yes – the safety net was always going to be strained by the worst American financial crisis since the 1930s. But he somehow forgets to note that the number of Americans in the SNAP "food stamps" programme has actually been falling since 2013. Trump currently has a draft executive order on his desk that would ban first-generation immigrants (and their children) from the SNAP programme. Legal immigrants. The consequences of doing so would be horrifying in a number of ways. But if it makes Davidson's middle-of-the-country white folks feel better, it's all good, right?
As I've noted previously, the Gallup and Pew studies of Trump voters leading up to the election found that they were, by and large, economically secure – and that their considerable unease with immigrants was cultural rather than economic.
Well, okay. Cultural insecurity is a real feeling. But is it really a good basis for the pursuit of logically incoherent actions, and for the destruction of a post-war order – global as well as national – and its accompanying institutions? For what looks like nothing so much as an unending tantrum? It's like validating an angry teenager's wish to burn the house down because it makes him happy.
Remarkably, as he lauds Trump's performance as a "champion for the forgotten millions", Davidson finds no space to look at what Trump's advisor, Steve Bannon, believes. The same Bannon appointed to the National Security Council – in place of the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff – in an executive order that Trump appears to have signed without actually reading.
As Jonathan Freedland notes in another column in the same paper, it ironically falls now to liberals to do what used to be the job of conservatives: to defend order.
This post is based on a long Facebook comment (I thought I might as well get something out of the exercise) and doesn't cover all the shitty arguments, omissions and logical fallacies packed into Davidson's columns. Feel free to examine the rest of them.
Bart Janssen,
I get the feeling that there is a group of Trump supporters who know full well his actions are going to do tremendous damage - but because they initially backed him (for any number of insane reasons) they now cannot change their position.
It's an inability to accept being wrong.
So they seize any semblance of positive no matter how ludicrous.
To some degree I don't mind those folks who really believe Trump is doing good, they're wrong but at least they are honest.
It's the Republicans who recognise the harm he's doing but are willing to allow it in order to further their own agenda that really disgust me.
And then there are the ones who actually seem to want Trump to destroy everything, they know he's a screw up and a disaster and that's what they like. Presumably because they believe the post-apocalypse will be fun.
Zach Bagnall, in reply to
A lot of people firmly believe that small government is best government, and the smaller the better. When they see Trump burning it all down, they anticipate a libertarian utopia, not apocalypse.
Scott G, in reply to
The book of Revelation has always been a popular choice in America.
Russell Brown, in reply to
Yes. But then they happily wave through the tens of billions to be wasted on The Wall.
That GPG survey I linked to is interesting. It also found Trump voters:
Trump is going to do the opposite of most of that. And yet the feeble conservative thinkers will keep insisting that that he's only doing what his voters want.
Katharine Moody,
I was a bit more optimistic about his discussion/reporting of his meeting with big pharma - e.g.,
http://www.cnbc.com/2017/01/31/trump-tells-drugmakers-he-wants-them-to-manufacture-in-the-us.html
He's right that the American public health system (government) pays more for American manufactured drugs than many foreign governments - NZ being a prime example (and if his advisors are worth anything, they explained to him the Pharmac model which they would be wise to adopt).
This statistic regarding just how bad it is over there surprised even me: as a percentage of GDP, public health expenditure in NZ is 9.7%, whereas in the US it is 17.1%;
http://hdr.undp.org/sites/default/files/hdr_2015_statistical_annex.pdf
Table 9 - Health outcomes, final column.
I saw the Medicare rip off by big pharma first hand over there when my mother was in her end-of-life phase. Trump is spot on when he states this:
It's a ridiculous situation - all I could think of was how much more of their local population could be covered by socialised medicine if someone would just bring their own manufacturers to heal.
Nick Russell,
At what point are we allowed to succumb to Trump Fatigue? It's only been a few weeks and I feel like I have already passed peak Trump. I am already starting to skip over articles and blog posts (not at PA, heaven forbid...) etc on whatever damned fool thing the man has done now.
I recognise that this is Not Good. If people become numb, weary of expressing the outrage, then he wins. So good luck to those with the stamina, I guess.
Russell Brown, in reply to
I was going on this:
Shaun Lott,
Interesting post, thanks. I've been giving some thought recently to Trump's promised Mexican wall, and I have come to the conclusion that it has nothing to do with border security and everything to do with trade. If you have a friendly border, it is in the interests of both sides to control it and maintain its integrity. If you think the other side of the border is your enemy, you fortify it. The narrative around 'bad hombres' seems to be more about setting up Mexico as the outsider and enemy in the forthcoming trade war. Or am I missing something?
Alistair Guthrie,
I wonder how long Chris Liddell can hold his breath for in the swamp?
Rich of Observationz, in reply to
Well, I don't have any qualms about Trump fatigue. I don't have any say in who the USians elect, any more than I can do anything about Putin, Duterte, Xi Jinping or many other world despots (actually, even the Chinese can't do anything about Xi Jinping apart from insurrection). I do actually have a vote in the UK for another couple of years, but it's lost in the great mass of stupid.
Nick Russell, in reply to
Lucky you. I've been here so long they got to take away my EU passport without me even getting a vote.
Katharine Moody, in reply to
Yes, Russell, I read that account too – and a few others. Being an American by birth, and hence having so many relations there, I read multiple outlets in respect of the issues I’m interested in. Where Trump is concerned, I try to focus on what Trump is directly quoted as saying – as opposed to truncated quotes and interpretations of what he said. I don’t trust any particular outlet these days – but a general observation is that UK media reporting on US domestic stuff often takes a wildly different approach and has been more informative than US reporting.
But it’s early days – so I’m keeping an open mind and reading widely.
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
..just breathe through a straw man, perhaps?
:- )
Ian Dalziel,
Trump's bonfire of the inanities perhaps?
(he'll be keeping the vanities for himself )
but I see some similarities to the Florentine monk Savonarola - placed in power by the Medicis who he then turned on, but was himself eventually burnt to death.
Paul Campbell,
You know what you get when you drain the swamp? – a pile of alligators
Bart Janssen, in reply to
What they anticipate and what they get are unlikely to be the same.
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
a whole pile of allegations?
<etching by Barry Cleavin>
Zach Bagnall, in reply to
I'm a kiwi living in the US, and can't vote in either country! UK has generous voting eligibility though who knows how things will stand come 2020.
Barnaby Bennett,
On this theme we released a journal late year on the topic of 'institutional love' and how perhaps the most radical thing we can do at the moment is to care for the organisations and institutions around us, to make them better. Here is pdf version of it. Free download
andin,
Oh noooo Its the false messiah quick everyone repent!!!
The real one will be along any minute now.
Yeah but seriously I, well, I cant find the words to describe how I am about how such a large swathe of a population became so credulous.
And under conditions that from the outside seem benevolent when making comparisons to other times. Yeah they blame their circumstances, and people suffered. Not the people offering salvation, I note.
But really, there seems to have been a lot of conjuring up of demons going on.
Can you have a phantom demon limb?
Fuck I dont know.
Katharine Moody, in reply to
lol - I meant "heel".
mark taslov, in reply to
I thought it was quite an apt pun.
Sacha, in reply to
Much encouragement for many decades ..
Kiwiiano,
Re the wall that Dubbya actually has already started building... It will need to be pretty high, 60% of Mexicans arriving in the States are coming by plane.
Then there's this thought...
https://cleantechnica.com/2017/02/06/obama-wheres-trumps-birth-certificate-way/
