Another year on earth

Sometimes – often, even – grief is an ambush. You don't know what's in there until you lose something, or someone. You don't know how the experience of loss will make you feel about yourself, or what to do about it.
It was chance that brought me back into the ambit of my old friend Grant Fell and his wife Rachael at the end of 2017. Officially, Grant was clear of the brain tumours that had been the central fact of his life for three years, and I wanted to do a follow-up on an interview I'd done with him for a planned Audioculture article – which itself had taken two or three attempts to conduct, as he shuttled in and out of hospital. He wasn't answering his phone or returning messages.
Eventually, I got hold of Rachael, who told me that complications from treatment had made Grant very ill, very quickly. He was back in hospital and it wasn't good. I went and visited him, but we never did the follow-up interview. My old friend was dying.
I don't mean to pretend I was one of the group of people, led by Rachael herself, who cared for Grant for every day of those three years. I'd only seen him occasionally. But I think I did sense quite quickly that it was time for me now to step up. One of the first things I did was break the law.
Grant seemed to have benefited earlier in his cancer battle from the modest use of cannabis oil. It came in a syringe, passed on from another cancer patient who had died, but Rachael's mother had accidentally thrown out the last of it when she cleaned the fridge. Rachael and I discussed it and I said I figured I could source some more.
The experience of doing so, and briefly entering the community where these things are shared, was humbling and intriguing. As I wrote later in a submission on the government's medicinal cannabis bill, it seemed to make a critical difference to Grant's final, precious days.
When Grant left us, we were lucky to have Hilary Ord, a brilliant and experienced celebrant, to lead the small group of friends tasked with putting together a funeral service. She explained to us what a funeral for someone like Grant meant – it wouldn't be a small affair. I was tasked with quickly raising some money. We didn't announce the names of people who helped financially at the time, but I think it's appropriate to record them here. The New Zealand Music Foundation, Tim Wood, Phantom Billstickers, the Music Managers Federation and Flying Nun Records, thank you.
At Rachael's request, I also delivered the eulogy. That was a deep dig. I think it was the first time I've spoken some words of te reo Māori and not been simultaneously conscious that I was doing it: it was as if the words at the end simply flowed up through me. I almost wasn't sure what had happened.
It wasn't just about Grant, but about all of us; the kids who met all those years ago, grew up and did things. About how often we did things because Grant decided they could be done and beckoned us all in to the doing. I talked about it in interviews and in the Audioculture article – and every time it made me reflect on the way he'd changed my life.
It also made me think a lot about tribe and identity, about who we all were and what was important to us. In particular, about my role in our tribe. Outside of the bonds of family, it seemed the most enduring duty I had.
One thing it wasn't was a job. After nine years of at least 20 weeks annually of TV money, I was obliged in 2018 to reinvent the whole thing. It wasn't easy and at times I wondered whether it was even possible. I've long been comfortable with the risks of freelance life, but it was getting a lot harder. Every time editors are ordered to cut editorial budgets, the first and easiest place to do that is freelance costs. It was hard to get commissions and when I did, the word rate was hardly better than it had been in the 1990s.
We're homeowners, so we are not poor. But with two adult disabled children still at home, we're not a cheap household to run. It's not a pleasant feeling, burning through long-time savings just to keep things going. I wasn't depressed, but there was the odd despondent day. You just keep pitching.
And all the time, things circled back to Grant. I spoke about him at the Taite Music Prize ceremony, then did a little crisis PR the next day. I wrote the medicinal cannabis submission about him, then travelled to Wellington to make an oral submission to the committee. I don't think I was released until the Headless Chickens played that huge, emotional set in his name at The Other's Way festival.
There was also Public Address. I've been thinking about how much I used to do here and I genuinely don't understand how I had the bandwidth. Writing blog posts most days, moderating the sprawling discussions in the most intensive, sometimes emotionally taxing, way. Trying to have new ideas. And because it generally wasn't a living, making a living elsewhere.
This is a quieter place than it used to be, for a range of reasons. A new, more professional generation of digital publishers has sprung up. The most immediate argument now takes place on social media, and Twitter in particular. But also, I couldn't really do it any more.
I've always been good at drawing a crowd; at throwing a party. A community had formed around Public Address and it brought me wonderful new friends. But when you're the host, you're responsible when the guests – some of whom had literally been together under my roof at various times – start fighting, it's not fun. It feels like there has been a new, sharper, more polarised kind of argument abroad in recent years that the site is ill-equipped to deal with. That I am ill-equipped to deal with. Maybe it suits venues where no one is really responsible; where there is no host cleaning up the empties. In that sense, this being a quieter place has been a choice.
I also feel less inclined to general commentary these days. I'd rather write about the things I have experience with and insight on. So you mostly get drug policy, music, bike-riding, the occasional fact-check. Sometimes this year, I've been too busy fretting about not having writing work to just write, and simultaneously aware that that's a dumb position to be in.
The entry of Press Patron and its voluntary subscription platform has come a little late for any big strategies on my part, but I would like to express my deepest gratitude to those of you who have contributed. It's a significant motivation to keep going with this. I've begun to treat it as not just support for the site, but support for what I do in general. Most months, the $700 to $800 it brings in has been a crucial part of our household getting by.
Happily, things improved in the latter part of the year and I'm reasonably optimistic that I'll be in a position to ask CactusLab to do some modest work on the site. I'm not really recruiting new bloggers, but I'd like to tidy up the cruft of years, retire all our inactive personal bloggers to an emeritus section and maybe open a couple of new topic blogs for occasional contributors. I think Access has been of value in that sense and I'm grateful to Hilary Stace in particular for her care and commitment to disability issues.
It hasn't been all bad. I've leared new skills and written some things I'm really proud of. It was nice to be completely vindicated on the "meth contamination" debacle I wrote about two years ago. I've really enjoyed working a few days lately at RNZ and it looks like that will continue in the new year. I'm hugely happy that my older ASD son is working again, with good people who like and respect him, at the excellent Cotto restaurant.
I have also been cheered and enriched more than ever by the music made by people around me. Blair Parkes, Tom Scott, Julia Deans, Tom Scott, Julian Dyne, Marlon Williams, Sandy Mill, Anthonie Tonnon and others, thank you. You make a difference to us – to me. And The Beths: guys, you would not believe how many dishes and kitchen cleanups your brilliant, bouyant album has facilitated. I'm also personally pleased to have delivered on what I wrote this year after Golden Dawn closed – about making your own spaces. On Friday night, our final DJ night for the year at Point Chev's Cupid bar was great. It really felt like we'd done something. We'll be back there next year. Come see us.
I was delighted that you all voted "kindness" as the Public Address Word of the Year. Do be kind to each other, and think what kindness means in action. Have a good summer and take joy in people and places. Swim, ride, walk. Ask for help if you need it, offer help when it's needed. Be kind.
And next month, Grant's anniversary will come around, and that will be tough for Rachael more than anyone else. I'll cry, yet again, when I think about him. We'll all think again about who we are, where we've come from and what matters to us. We'll be another year on earth.
There's something I did three months ago – a discussion of the possibilities and implications of CRISPR gene-editing for Auckland Museum's LATE series – that I was really proud of.
It finally played yesterday afternoon on RNZ and you can listen to it here. I'm also stoked that someone transcribed the discussion and made a story out of it!
I was also really happy with my story for Canvas on the emerging credibility of psychedelic therapy. You need your editor on board to do unusual stories like this and I'm madly grateful to Canvas editor Sarah Daniell for the chance.
I think my story for Matters of Substance on the nature of a good question for the cannabis referendum helped that debate in a material way.
And my interview with Lifewise CEO Moira Lawler, originally conducted for another feature that didn't go ahead, ended up standing strongly on its own. What Lifewise does is kindness in practical action.
Thank you, Russell, for this lovely, reflective piece. I am one of those folk who have drifted away from PA; an occasional visitor rather than the avid daily reader of those halcyon days of 4-5 years ago. I miss the Great Blend get-togethers and MediaTake.
I guess, like others, I been distracted by those forms of SM which demand less thought and reflection—damn you, Instagram! But there are occasions when they serve a great purpose, For example, the community created by Peter Wells—very personal commentaries about his cancer treatment.
But I share your anxiety about financial uncertainty; a year into so-called retirement (I rail against that word!), when a very generous university salary has diminished to bugger-all generates doubt. Should I buy that expensive concert ticket? Should I contine to go to films once or twice a week? Should I do more unpaid work? But this is tempered by the knowledge that for many people in Aotearoa, there are more immediate questions, such ‘How can I feed my children? How can I buy them new shoes? But at least we have a government who is beginning to listen to them.
nga mihi nui
On another matter, the little film I have endeavouring to get seen by as many people as possible is now available on NZ On Screen: The Reel People of New Zealand (Nick Homler, 2017), It is a homage to independent cinemas around NZ—the people who run them and the people who go to them—as seen through the eyes of a young American film-maker. People seem to love it, even those Aussies when I took it to Sydney a couple of months ago.
Whilst these rainy days persist, do take a look ...
Neil,
That’s my impression as well. Hard to quantasize but it seems to keep growing. A lot of it appears designed to just destroy debate and promote bitterness which works in favour of authoritarians. A bit like drones at an airport, there doesn’t need to be many to cause huge disruption.
Concur with Geoff Lealand's praise for this column -- reading it, was (temporarily) stricken that it might be valedictory, but thank kindness, not. I don't FB or Tweet, but browse, and Firefox opens with the following sites:
1 Metservice, 2 XKCD, 3 Alex, 4 PA, 5 Werewolf, 6 SoylentNews 7 Slashdot.
All I want to know of what's happening is contained therein. Thank you, Bob.
Hebe,
Ah Russell, arohanui to you and yours. I had not put together how hard the year has been overall for you. I was rapt to see a Newsroom piece praising you this week: it’s much deserved and well overdue.
And the music: The Beths! Marlon Williams geeking on the beach at South Brighton!
Lovely writing.
Thanks.
Thank you Russell, for what you give to us and enable us to give. Like Geoff, I miss the meaty stuff we used to feed on, but I know from experience that you can only go like that for so long. I'm pleased to have been a part of it.
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
... Not that it's a competition in any way, but Blair Parkes has also written expansively, eloquently and honestly about his year involved in the twin processes of cancer discovery and treatment coupled with creating two damn fine albums. (Also contains a fine endorsement of Shortland Street's public advocacy plot lines).
As I just told someone else, the frankness and grace of that post was in my mind when I was writing this one yesterday. Blair's got soul.
sandra,
Like Bob, I was afraid this was your signing off. Pleased to see it isn't so. And, like others, I miss the politics. Your pieces always made me think and consider if my position on whatever was the best one, the right one. I don't believe I'm a naturally kind person but I've been trying ... always so impressed by the 20-something generation who just naturally seem nicer to one another. Merry Christmas to Russell, family and Hard News readers - from another freelancer. Stuff does have a habit of turning up but thank goodness there's also a steady earner in this household.
Trevor Nicholls,
Thank you Russell, for setting up, curating, guiding, at times inciting, a place that was not always A Quiet Place, but has always been A Sane Space.
Glad I don't have to say "I'll miss it".
Merry Christmas and a happy (and secure) New Year.
Russell, thanks so much for your continuing and practical support of Access, although posts have been sparse this year. A year ago today I was recovering from pancreatitis and gall bladder surgery and on Christmas Eve fell and badly broke my ankle. The lovely paramedics from Wellington Free Ambulance came with some wonderful pain relief to suck on and took me to hospital (where I had just spent a week or so) and Christmas Day was spent in and recovering from surgery rather than hosting a large family gathering. The hospital chaplain came around and gave me one of those Christmas cards that kind people had written for lonely and alone people - but that little gesture meant a lot. The care from Wellington Hospital was great but I learned a lot about being a patient patient. All that took several months to recover from and I found it hard to do the usual brain stuff for a long time. But a year on I can now walk up mild hills and can sometimes think clearly.
By the way I really liked the CRISPR talk and think it would be a great idea to have some more discussions about ethical issues generally. Ethics usually lags behind technology which is rapidly advancing in many directions. It's not just the exciting AI stuff, it is also the growing international DNA biobanks that we willingly contribute to and new things like do-it-yourself brain stimulation. When cannabis is finally legal will there and should there be trials on autistic children? And in public policy is it ethical to have two different and unequal systems of disability support in NZ based on whether the impairment is acquired or congenital? So many issues and few easy answers!
Best wishes for 2019.
Thanks for running this Public Address project Russell. Its helped me learn how to read and write with confidence, among other life changing things.
Natalie Donald,
Thanks for so many years of quality reading. I've enjoyed reading your work for many years and happy to contribute in a very small way to hopefully reading many many more years of well researched and sensible content. All the best for 2019 to you and your whanau.
Sacha,
Web Twitter
I'd like to acknowledge Fiona Rae for her quiet efforts this year.
Andre,
Web
Grant was one of the most influential leaders of a movement that radically changed New Zealand's culture. Your place in that pantheon is also assured. I used to buy Planet religiously and living in Christchurch and Wellington it was akin to reading The Face in 1987. World class. The music was also ahead of its time. RIP Grant.
What a loss to all of us.
I can attest to Russell's brilliance as a speaker, MC, interviewer or raconteur, available to hire at great rates. If you're thinking of calling Celebrity Speakers, contact Russell. It is crazy that someone so talented should have gaps in his schedule.
