NZ On Air and the bill that does bugger-all

In yesterday's edition of Mike's Minute, the broadcaster's reliably thoughtful and exhaustively cited "Morena!" to the nation, Mike Hosking weighs in behind National MP Melissa Lee's bill to require NZ On Air to report, on a quarterly basis, the ratings of every TV or radio show it funds.
He declares:
NZ on Air is in charge of millions of our dollars, and they fund programmes which look to be getting increasingly eclectic, and watched by fewer and fewer people.
We don’t know all of it for sure, because NZ on Air only publish the numbers for their 10 most popular shows.
But given they fund hundreds that's a lot of dross that never really gets under the light of the public scrutiny.
You might think from reading this that the ratings of TV programmes are some secret knowledge that no one can know unless the government lets on. This is not the case. Although NZ On Air's agreement with the ratings company Nielsen allows it to publish only the Top 10 in its own right, thousands of people, the people whose employers have subscriber access to Nielsen ratings, look at them every day. Broadcasters, advertising agencies and independent producers all calibrate their work by the ratings. They know – to a reasonable but still contentious degree of precision – not only how many viewers watched a programme, but what parts they watched, and the age, gender, income and location of the viewers. Even an Opposition MP could access this information with a little effort. Journalists do it all the time.
This is important because the size and character of a viewing audience has a direct bearing on the advertising income that makes commercial broadcasting possible. Indeed, that's the whole point of ratings. They're a research model designed for advertisers.
But NZ On Air uses ratings too: they're a key part of the agency's fairly complex accountability structure, as laid out in its last Statement of Performance Expectations. For instance, NZ On Air commits to the following new measure:
Over 50% of first run funded prime time (6 pm to 10.30 pm) content for TV achieves average audiences of 100,000 or higher.
The agency should not have too much trouble hitting that benchmark. Its 2017 annual report declares that 91% of its funded prime-time programming for TVNZ 1, TVNZ 2 and TV3 attracted audiences greater than 100,000, and two thirds of that 91% came in over the 200,000 mark. Having targeted "at least 50%" of its funding for prime-time programming, it eventually directed 68% of funding to prime-time programmes.
In short, it does not appear from the numbers that NZ On Air is, as Hosking contends, an out-of-control slush fund for unemployed hipsters making programmes no one watches.
But that's not the only performance measure: there are separate metrics for online, music and radio, and targets for independent research into audience satisfaction. NZ On Air is also committed by law to funding programming for various niche audiences, which can't sensibly be measured simply by counting commercial ratings. Indeed, programmes like the long-running disability TV show Attitude are funded precisely because in a wholly commercial system they would not be made. And NZ On Air regularly cops criticism for funding top-rating programmes that could have gotten up without its help.
It's a perennial balancing act. But take it from me, NZ On Air is always measuring and reporting, by whatever means is appropriate, the results of its funding decisions.
Mike then gets on to what it perhaps the real motivation for his argument: The Spinoff. The Spinoff has, in the past year, become something of a cause celebre for the campaigning Right. Since March, the Taxpayers' Union has published half a dozen press releases slating The Spinoff for doing a commercial content sponsorship with IRD, entering a content sharing agreement with RNZ and, most recently, making a not-very-successful TV show. It has the feel of a pile-on.
One Mike is only too happy to join:
The website, which for reasons no one can really fathom, got $700,000 to indulge themselves in a more visual version of what they do on their website.
Given they had never made TV before it went pretty much the way you thought it would, straight to the dustbin of TV history. Virtually no one saw it after the handful who watched the first one ran for the hills, or in this case the remote.
And here is where part of the problem is, the snobbishness that drives NZ on Air.
As regards releasing figures as to the success of their choices, they said, "I don’t know there would be a great deal of appetite for it, because you are sort of inviting the court of public opinion to make decisions about things".
If Mike truly can't fathom the reason it happened, I can help. It was funded because TV3 made a broadcast committment. That really is the reason any commercial TV broadcast proposal gets funded: a broadcast company is prepared to show it, either because it figures it can make a dollar from screening the programme, or (see: Sunday mornings on TVNZ) there's no money to be made anyway.
The Spinoff TV was funded in the same round that my long-running sequence of media TV shows met its end, and I cannot quibble with that decision. We'd had a good run and NZ On Air needs to foster new content from its limited pool of funding. And The Spinoff, given the way it's managed to consistently grow its online audience and the innovative ways it has done so, was a really obvious choice.
So what went wrong? My guess – and it is just a guess, because I haven't talked to them – is that TV3 sees the slot The Spinoff TV debuted in as a Friday night comedy slot, home to the likes of Jono and Ben and Funny Girls. So the expectation was that The Spinoff team would produce comedy. Now, there's certainly a consistent vein of humour on the original website, but it's not necessarily humour that translates well to the screen. A better representation of The Spinoff might have been more like the podcasts, with Alex and Leonie engaging guests in the studio, rather than constantly (and slightly manically) throwing to video tracks by writers who were still finding (and sometimes not finding) their own comedic feet.
But The Spinoff TV didn't hold its audience and after three short weeks it was demoted to the 10.45pm slot, whereupon its viewership totally fell off a cliff. The fare has actually improved quite a bit in recent weeks, as they get a better handle on what does and doesn't work, but you'd have to guess it's too late and TV3 will regard its experiment as a failure. That's a thing about TV: unless your strategy is to try nothing new, you will occasionally have failures.
In a press release last week, the Taxpayers' Union gleefully characterised Lee's bill as The Spinoff TV Memorial Bill and declared that with its "abysmal viewership ratings", the programme was "just one example of NZ on Air wasting our money on pet projects that no-one wants to watch."
It seems to bear noting that last month, the Taxpayers' Union issued a different press statement complaining that NZ On Air funds programmes such as 7 Days and Jono and Ben that have rated consistently well, on the basis that those shows "do little to add to New Zealand culture, and ought to obtain their funding commercially". It's almost enough to make you doubt the good faith of the Taxpayers' Union.
It also seems lost on those involved that all this crowing comes off the back of the same ratings numbers Lee's bill presumes are being witheld. It is, frankly, a piffling use of Parliament's time to pass a law requiring a minor change to the reporting of information that almost every stakeholder has anyway. It will not "rein in" NZ On Air as Mike Hosking believes. It's the kind of thing that might be the subject of a request from the Minister of Broadcasting to the board.
Previous Broadcasting ministers have not made such a request, and as it happens, the current minister has not either. Her formal Letter of Expectations for 2018-2019, a rather vague document, asks NZ On Air's board to work faithfully with her new quango (whose terms don't seem to have been established yet) and to prepare a "rigorous" and "high-quality" business case in advance of a review of broadcast funding whose terms are not clear either. The only clear operational requests are for more captioning to be funded and for NZ On Air funding acknowledgements to be discontinued on RNZ. It might be a confusing few months.
Lee might have been better advised to drill into transparency issues there rather than pursue a bill that, for all the hand-waving of Hosking and the Taxpayers' Union, actually does bugger-all.
Dylan Reeve,
It's fairly disingenuous (but entirely unsurprising) for Hosking to say of The Spinoff TV "they had never made TV before" - most of the people actually making the TV show had plenty of experience.
It's a type and style of show that NZ has never really mastered, but we keep trying. Maybe next time?
My biggest issue, especially in light of recent viewer behavior studies, with NZ On Air is that they're limited to free to air broadcasting only. If the goal is to help get NZ stories in front of NZ viewers, they're going to need to figure out how to champion our content on other platforms - some of which may not be free to the viewer.
Deep Blue,
Mike Hosking offering his opinion on something thats pretty much insignificant, now that’s something you don’t see everyday.
I’ll crawl back under my rock...
steve black,
I've just landed in Queensland for a month and am getting back up to speed with media and politics here. Thank you for letting me know what mischief is going on at home. As soon as I turned on the tellie I was amused to see that the ABC is running a series of ads (well, promotions sensu stricto) on the value of public broadcasting including Sam Neill who waxes lyrical about the ABC.
And a tiny typo: your show met its end, not met its and.
Russell Brown, in reply to
Yeah, that constraint needs to be examined. NZ On Air's strategy for new platforms has improved a lot in recent years (I think Brenda Leeuwenberg deserves a lot of credit), but that's a roadblock right there.
Kumara Republic,
We've said it before, but the TPU has consistently refused to disclose its donors, while insisting on accountability for everyone else. Not unlike the Institute of Economic Affairs and the Adam Smith Institute on Planet Brexit.
https://www.transparify.org/blog/2017/2/28/thinktanks-evidence-policy
LanceWiggs,
Ahh - the "why are we funding Jono and Ben?" line.
My normal response (and I am absolutely not a J&B fan) is to say should we have funded Billy T James? or (Nice one) Stu? The people throwing rocks will almost always remember these entertainers.
simon g,
Long before she became an obscure National MP, Melissa Lee was the presenter and producer of Asia Dynamic, and later Asia Down Under.
In the 1990’s Asians were invisible on NZ television. Raybon Kan used to do a comedy routine complaining that he had to be a doctor because his one and only role model was Grace on Shortland St. But there was that one allocated slot for Melissa Lee’s programmes, on a Saturday or Sunday morning, when Asian communities could see themselves (and “Asian” was not just lazy shorthand for Chinese or Korean, but a range of ethnicities from across the continent, whether long-standing NZ families or recent arrivals). They had a few scoops too: once they featured an up-and-coming singer called Bic Runga.
The programme had a small audience, certainly failing the Hosking Test. But its value was incalculable. Somebody had to be doing this first, and Melissa Lee was. It was, of course, funded by New Zealand on Air*.
(the name has changed over time, but in short: by the taxpayers and broadcasting fee-payers)
Russell Brown,
Oh, this is timely: Duncan Greive has written a long and nerdy column on changing online metrics – basically, trusting Facebook was a mistake everyone made – and at the end offered some commentary on the fortunes of The Spinoff TV:
And it does appear that their online metrics aren't too bad.
peter payne,
Who the fecking hell are the Taxpayers Union? I pay Tax, am I a member? I don't remember signing anything, or agreeing to their representing me - as a Taxpayer - on my behalf.
BenWilson, in reply to
Yes, damned good. Some of it's a mystery to me, since I don't rely on Facebook for anything at all. My social media is Twitter, and there ain't no algorithm deciding what news I read, apart from perhaps the way they fuxored the chronology of the timeline.
I strongly resist the idea of letting an algorithm decide what news I get, without really being able to articulate why. I don't feel this way about other algorithmic recommendations, indeed they're pretty much the only way to usefully search TradeMe (their own engine is ridiculously bad), and obviously Google searches are, and have always been, algorithmic. But I my understanding of the world is very much through the prism of a social experience of it, shared discussion about what's going on and what it means, and passively having that curated by a bot puts me off. Not just in theory, but also in practice. Left to blind statistics, I'm just bombarded with stupid clickbait, probably because it works. So I don't seek it out, I seek to avoid it.
Moz, in reply to
it's a bunch of people who hate unions, hate taxes, and believe that government should be primarily accountable to right wing trolls. Oh, and they have no sense of humour which makes their name all the funnier. These days they're been rendered irrelevant by Trump, who satirises far right iggorence better than they could ever hope to.
Politically they seem to be the less successful version of TOP, possibly because their funder isn't willing to stand up and defend their ideas in person.
Hilary Stace,
I really like Spinoff TV - particularly that it is fronted by two smart women and does actually mention the news. Unfortunately, when it began it clashed with Coronation Street (and there are many of us who need that on a Friday night) and is now on too late for me. I try and catch up with it later. But then I'm from a demographic that no one cares about so it doesn't matter what I watch or when.
Paul Campbell,
And likely taxpayers too, since their main modus operandi seems to be putting their words in our mouths
Hilary Stace,
By the way I mentioned the Taxpayer's Union in my submission to a parliamentary select committee hearing on the Election Access Fund Bill. This Bill, developed by Mojo Mathers and taken on by Chloe Swarbrick, provides a specialised fund to support disabled people as candidates for general elections. It could fund essential support like NZSL interpreters or transport.
But you can imagine how the Taxpayers Union would dig up information about individuals or organisations and make a trolling fuss. They once publicly objected to Mojo travelling to Masterton to talk on community radio. So the Bill needs to have safeguards against such attacks.
Joe Wylie, in reply to
That was one of their earliest outings, from which they rapidly retreated with their trousers on fire.
Ian Dalziel,
Worth noting that NZ on Air helps with funds for Attitude TV - 11am on Sundays on TV1 and on Demand
plus they have a website with many more stories and information.
Ian Dalziel,
I'm sure NZME - Mike's bosses or their ad agency - would have access to this Nielsen info so they can place tv ads - and I have to say I find that the closing shot of Mike Hosking in their tv ad is just quietly, quite disquieting...
...but Mike isn't a 'jounalist' is he definitely not an 'investigative anything!
(warning: Link contains Mike Hosking!)
Russell Brown, in reply to
In commercial TV terms, this is certainly true. If you're not buying whiteware, they're not interested in you.
That was real shame of the closure of TVNZ 7 – it disenfranchised hundreds of thousands of viewers outside commercial TV's narrow target demographics.
Hilary Stace, in reply to
But I do occasionally buy whiteware and am looking forward to having a regular income in the form of the National Superannuation Universal Basic Income (after years of irregularity of income), so will likely become more of a consumer.
I do miss TVNZ7 - there were so many good programmes on it such as the democratisation of understanding of the justice system via the Court Report.
andin, in reply to
I did not heed the warning. That is depressing reading. He cast's himself as some kind of eternal optimist in a world of snobs and elitist lefties. And does it all in a sneering tone the irony of which, would be totally lost on him it seems.
He cant sink to new low's in the realm of self delusion because they have all been laid bare, for all to see, by the Prez of the USA.
I dont want to draw to much inference from that, but such delusion seems to be clustered mainly in one demographic of the global population.
Russell's well reasoned blog I'm certain will, in Hoskings case, fall on deaf ears
nzlemming, in reply to
David Farrar, Jordan Williams and the usual suspects of dirty politics. They exist to raise phantom causes that National MPs can then cite and say "Look! There is Real Concern(tm) out there!"
Quite why the media gives them the time of day is beyond me, though, although the political editor at the Herald, Audrey "my father was a National MP and so's my brother" Young's angle is easy to see from the dross that gets printed there.
nzlemming,
Comedy gold right there. You should try for that slot.
