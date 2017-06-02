Stupidity and ignorance have been raised to virtues

The most staggering thing about Donald Trump's speech announcing US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement is that it demonstrated he has no idea at all what the accord actually is. When he blathered that after withdrawing “we’ll see if we can try and make a deal that’s fair”, it meant exactly nothing.
Because as David Roberts explained on Vox days before the announcement, signatory countries set their own goals under Paris. And they can change or ignore those goals at no greater cost than periodically having to explain themselves to the rest of the world. To be fair, that's arguably a maximalist take on the flexibility of the accord's ratchet mechanism. This legal analysis on CarbonBrief takes a more nuanced view, but essentially comes to the same conclusion.
Basically, if Trump wants to kill off Obama's clean air inititive – as stupid and self-harming as that would be – he can. So leaving the accord has been almost entirely a matter of ideology – which is, apparently, the way it has played out in the White House, with a group including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (who, let's recall, was CEO of Exxon freakin' Mobil five minutes ago) losing to the Year Zero cult led by Steve Bannon.
Clearly, the fact of US withdrawal is bad, although it's probably worse for the US than it is for the world. But in a way, Trump's feeble account of the decision is worse. He has done the same thing, swinging wildly against phantoms, on the matters of NATO and trade agreements, but this seems on a new level.
Unfortunately, it may be catching. In tomorrow's UK Daily Telegrah, this editorial will appear, arguing preposterously that Britain abandoning the "naive" Paris Agreement would allow it to embrace the "fracking revolution", a "technology cheaper and greener than, say, coal". This is simple bullshit. If Britain wants to argue that embracing fracking was, in the words of the accord, "enhancing its level of ambition” – as dubious a claim as that might be – it could do so today. The Telegraph's pompous offering that "ideology must not be allowed to drive the energy debate" has precisely fucking nothing to do with Paris.
While on the one hand there is genuinely an economic and industrial wave building behind the production and use of more sustainable energy technologies – not least in the US itself – on another there is a countervailing trend: the emergence of an era in which stupidity and ignorance have been raised to virtues.
Craig Ranapia,
I'd argue this is exactly what happens when you put a cowboy New York oligarch in the White House who hasn't served a single day as a public servant who can't rip up a treaty as easily as you stiff a contractor. (And yes, I looked up the North Atlantic Treaty, which the United States signed and ratified in 1947. Article 5 is not a suggestion, or a vague recommendation the United States can dip out of when the President is having a bad day.)
North Shore, Auckland
WH,
Thank you for writing this. Good covfefe.
Since Nov 2006 • 683 posts
Katharine Moody,
The usefulness of voluntary agreements to effect the degree of change needed to actually reverse degradation is questionable anyway. In NZ, for example, the Clean Streams Accord (2003) to my mind became a highly effective mechanism to delay action on binding regulatory measures that would halt and reverse freshwater degradation.
The gradual improvements made in exclusion and planting were offset in greater measure by the concurrent promotion of urban and agricultural intensification. So things got worse, not better.
The Paris Agreement to me represented a cop out of the Kyoto Protocol mechanism by those that had previously signed up (e.g., NZ, Canada, etc) - a disingenuous move from binding regulation to voluntary accord as a means to "manufacture consent" with the citizenry whilst carrying on with business-as-usual.
Paris was a vote for change in public relations not in human practice.
Palmerston North
Zach Bagnall,
Utter cowardice is the defining characteristic of this administration: much easier to withdraw from an agreement than to meet obligations under it, easier to let access to healthcare deteriorate than to actually increase it, and so on.
No effort to tackle hard problems.. just Stunt Policies to appease his core supporters and a running battle with the majority that oppose him.
Colorado
Joe Wylie,
"ExxonMobil, for one, has spent $33 million since 1998 funding organizations like the Heartland Institute, which questions the link between humans and climate change, according to research from the publication DeSmogBlog. And Greenpeace estimates that Koch Industries has spent $100 million over a similar period..."
By way of contrast, an interesting account of the rise, and apparently rapid fall, of Chinese climate denialism.
flat earth
Rebecca Williams,
Surely he knows this, but equally knows that his bloc of support does not?
Or am I giving the man too much credit?
Auckland
Euan Mason, in reply to
I think you are giving him too much credit. He gets his alternative facts from Fox & friends. He really, truly doesn't have a clue, which makes this far more scary.
It will be up to the rest of us to solve the problem of anthropogenic climate change. The USA can thank us later.
Canterbury
Rob Stowell, in reply to
It's not quite that bad. California is still on board. And Washington (state) and New York (state.)
Whakaraupo
Gregor Ronald,
I suspect that whatever happens in the US will depend on making a profit, and that change will happen in spite of the government rather than because of it. For example electric cars are taking off so fast that oil companies are scrambling to adjust. The good old profit motive might enforce reality if Trump won't.
Christchurch
Hugh Wilson, in reply to
To an extent yes, but it may be the case that America experiences quite substantive costs as a result of being an outsider of sorts to multilateral frameworks. Clearly there are a lot of progressive companies in the US that support emission reductions and transformation of energy intensive areas (i.e. Tesla), but as a consequence of this move they will miss out on at least some support in the form of innovation policies.spending and a domestic market that is smaller than it might of otherwise been. Put another way, the winds of change are gathering strength and its better to be involved in these things as a leader than on the outside as an eventual follower. Someone will hopefully present a more thorough exposition than me in coming days, but think of US car manufacturers (is retaining petrol/diesel models viable? will they produce to European standards?), power generation technologies(who’s going to be funding/using Coal to a large scale?) and value-adding ‘green’ industries in general. Add in professional fields/skills like urban planning, engineering which will all be involved in shaping future cities and rebuilding/maintaining infrastructure to deal with climatic changes and suddenly you could be a long way off the 8 ball.
Melbourne
Euan Mason, in reply to
Yes, It's good to see that some intelligent statesmen are speaking out and influencing policies in some parts of the USA.
Canterbury
Euan Mason, in reply to
Agreed, and very well described in the rest of your post.
Canterbury
Trevor Nicholls,
Climate change is a hoax, decrees President Cnut.
Wellington, NZ
Gareth,
I'm waiting for Trump to declare that they will be "fast followers"...
Bucolic in the backblocks…
Bart Janssen, in reply to
All US car manufacturers will build to meet Californian standards which are as good as anywhere. California is the biggest internal market for almost everything in the US so what Trump says is largely irrelevant.
Auckland
Joe Wylie, in reply to
flat earth
Hugh Wilson,
Didn't take long: Trump Hands the Chinese a Gift: The Chance for Global Leadership
https://mobile.nytimes.com/2017/06/01/us/politics/climate-accord-trump-china-global-leadership.html
Melbourne
Stamper Stamp,
This change of policy by Trump was inevitable. After decades of doom and gloom reality is Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming [as it used to be called] still has many disbelievers within the Science Community. Global Warming is merely a political tool to enable $Billions to flow into the UN under the guise of Saving The Planet. It is a boondoggle folks; and I am not the only one who believes that to be true. E.g.
The February 23, 2017 Petition sent to President Trump signed by Dr. Richard Lindzen and more than 300 eminent scientists, engineers and other qualified and knowledgeable experts requesting that the U.S. withdraw from the UNFCCC reflects yet another significant effort by hundreds of scientists and other experts to expose to our Government leadership and public the deeply flawed scientific foundation underlying the politics of global government driven climate alarmism.
This will now lead other Governments to reconsider their commitment to the Paris Agreement which will become another Kyoto type failure.
Auckland
Sacha, in reply to
Rubbish.
Ak
Neil,
Trump waged a vendetta against what he perceived to be a Manattan elite that excluded him. Various Manhattan neighbourhoods paid the price - being destroyed by his developments.
This is the same dynamic but with the neighbourhood being a lot larger.
That vendetta mentality is why people ranging from Assange and Greenwald through to Putin find common ground.
Since Nov 2016 • 42 posts
John Farrell, in reply to
Are you seeking to demonstrate the accuracy of the article's title?
Dunedin
Rob S, in reply to
A gold star for you and you can take the dusters out at the end of the lesson to bang them clean.
I hereby propose that Trump/Drumph is officially President Cnut from here on in.
He can sit on his throne of shit like the pathetic creature he truly is.
America, whither goest thou? shiny car ekcetra
Since Apr 2010 • 118 posts
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
The Chinese and Russians will fill the void in the Pacific - bye bye US influence and goodwill.
Christchurch
linger, in reply to
Nah, we’ve been through this before: the usual version of the Cnut story gets his actual motivation backwards (the story is actually about demonstrating humility by showing his followers that he was merely human), and so to compare Trump to Cnut is to seriously denigrate Cnut. (Or in other words: Trump truly lacks the warmth and depth to be a Cnut.)
Tokyo
DeepRed,
Were a carbon trade war to happen, Trump might just find himself in the same position as Anthony Eden during the Suez Crisis.
* CNN: Trump could start a trade war by ditching the Paris climate accord
The southernmost capital … • Since Nov 2006 • 5252 posts