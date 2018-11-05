The big vision and the small problems

It was always on the cards that Jacinda Ardern's first conference keynote as Labour Party leader would contain a significant policy announcement; a reward for the people in the room, an underlining of her government's brand. What's pleasing is that the promise of 600 new learning support coordinators in New Zealand schools not only addresses a critical need, it hasn't just been pulled from a hat.
The commitment was foreshadowed in the draft Disability and Learning Support Action Plan that was released by associate Education minister Tracey Martin in September. The basics of the co-called Learning Support Delivery Model are explained here. Essentially, the new coordinators will take the pressure off teaching staff – who have been obliged to load special education oversight onto their other duties – and provide a consistent point of contact for families.
The key will be in the execution – and particularly in actually finding 600 people with the necessary skills (these are not just teacher aides). But it's something that teacher unions have been calling for and it fulfills a commitment in the governing support agreement with the Green Party, as well as rightly validating Martin's longstanding and authentic engagement with special education issues. Ardern's Labour has sometimes contorted itself with the effort of making New Zealand First feel important, but this is something good and substantial.
Even Nikki Kaye, speaking on behalf of the National Party, welcomed the announcement, albeit with a bit of a side-eye about the commitment being made without formal Cabinet approval, perhaps to fend off the threat of more teacher strikes. Fair enough.
Unfortunately, one of Kaye's colleagues missed the moment by a long, long way.
There is so much wrong with this tweet. Business owners are not the only taxpayers – far from it – and not the only New Zealanders with a claim on policy. Some of them also have children who do need more than the education system has been able to provide. I'm one of them.
We got to see the best and worst of special education provision when our two autistic children passed through school. And we were lucky – our older son (on our very persuasive written appeal) was granted ORS funding, something he'd never get now. By contrast, we had to pull his younger brother out of formal education altogether, and to battle a bullying special education caseworker who simply had no grasp on his condition. The flexibility in approaches promised under the new plan might have kept him in school back then.
Responding to a speech with that education announcement as its centrepiece by making a false distinction between "risk takers" who pay the bills and the grasping recipients of the "largesse" was misleading, callous and petty.
Perhaps Woodhouse is just feeling unusually confident at the moment, having succeeded in torturing Immigration minister Iain Lees-Galloway over the decision to allow a Czech criminal to stay in New Zealand. The background story is complicated and it may be, as Tuariki Delamere suggested, that Karel Sroubek's case should never have come across Lees-Galloway's desk – because Woodhouse or one of the last government's other Immigration ministers should have deported him years ago. (Essentially, Woodhouse is insisting that Lees-Galloway should go because he didn't demand the right information from officials, while absolving himself because he ... didn't get the right information from officials.)
But here's the thing: National doesn't actually believe that Lees-Gallowway has committed a resigning offence, although it will be delighted that one or two of the more biddable commentators have taken the bait. So far as I know, no actual harm has occured as a result of Sroubek not being deported. That will likely remain the case until the decision is reversed on receipt of further information. For all the professed outrage at someone getting something they didn't deserve, it's petty.
Even when there was a major policy at stake in the Kiwibuild rollout, one Opposition MP, Judith Collins, managed to make it mean and petty. One of the 20 couples to come out of the Kiwibuild lottery wound up being the subject of some quite nasty online bullying, with which she engaged, even though they had done nothing wrong and even though they met the eligibility criteria published months ago. But, again, the core of the narrative constructed out of their pillaged social media profiles was someone had got something they didn't deserve.
Perhaps the government shouldn't have offered up the couple to journalists, perhaps it should have seen that their past travel and their future earning prospects might have made them seem undeserving. I'm not sure about that. But I am quite sure that Lees-Galloway could have made a much better fist of his own situation. Hiding behind a pole to avoid reporters? Really? In the end, his evasiveness gave the story legs and has done him more political damage than the decision itself. It's been unlovely to watch.
If it couldn't find a way to stop the Immigration minister from self-harming, the government did know that the Prime Minister's star-power would wash away the story for a few days at least, and that's what we saw yesterday. But you can't do that every week. It may be that the secret to getting everyone to focus on the big vision for more of the time is some vastly better political management of the small things.
Sacha,
Web Twitter
I wish some hacks would set up a public auction site for backhanders - to be transparent about their lack of professionalism or personal integrity.
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19543 posts Report
Kumara Republic,
Email Web Twitter
Michael Woodhouse's tweet is bordering on Trump-like. And the JLR debacle has flared up again.
The southernmost capital … • Since Nov 2006 • 5394 posts Report
Francisco Blaha,
Web Twitter
"....PM says nothing about the risk takers, entrepreneurs and small business owners that fund her Government’s largesse..."
There is a key issue that in my humble opinion National don't really get... let me explain: a couple of years ago as part of my work with fisheries administrations in the Pacific as a self-employed a contractor to international organizations and the NZ MFAT, I had the opportunity to have dinner with the former National gvt NZ minister of foreign affairs in Honiara, he was genuinely interested in my story from jumping a fishing boat without knowing anyone in NZ in 1994 to be an advisor to the NZ government and the UN . He was congratulatory on my "entrepreneurship" as an immigrant and assumed I was a National voter, and then turn to disappointment when I said, that I wasn't. How come?, he said, you are a self-made man and an entrepreneur, that took risks! how you support the opposite approach? I explained that actually, I took the risk to become a consultant and doing my 2nd MSc, leaving my salary job of 2 years, because there was "a safety net" (dole, support, WINZ, health, etc) under me at that time. Otherwise, I may have not taken such bold steps... That empowering a system of support (the safety net) in my opinion encourages risk-taking and being entrepreneurial! Of course, there would be always people who don't take risks and stay in comfort zone... but that is human nature and not something you can force. He seemed perplexed, and the conversation turned cold... as we obviously were things from different sides of the river. The statement in Woodhouse tweet you quoted reminded me of that conversation.
Always great to read you, Russell.
Since Dec 2006 • 17 posts Report
simon g,
Nikki Kaye's response was reasonable opposition politics: welcome the government's move, while promising to hold to account. But Woodhouse's very different take was more typical of National's attitude lately: lash out at anything and everything, for no good reason, and on the evidence so far, for no good result.
It's not my job to give advice to a party I don't for, but here it is anyway: remember what Labour got wrong after they lost in 2008 and then don't do it. The sense of deja-vu is striking: the opposition underestimating the political skills of the PM, getting excited about scalps that nobody remembers, listening to the online echo chamber, chasing a series of disconnected headlines, not grasping that the A team has gone (Clark, Cullen, Simpson vs Key, English, Joyce) and the B team over-rate themselves, etc.
They really are remarkably inept.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 1265 posts Report
linger, in reply to
Absolutely. Freeing up time for creativity and innovation would be a fairly major (but currently largely neglected) positive of introducing a UBI.
Tokyo • Since Apr 2007 • 1817 posts Report
KathrynB,
This tweet from political journalist Jason Walls suggests the claim that Lees-Galloway hid behind a pillar to avoid media was not as reported by some media:
@Jasonwalls92
I think it’s important to note that claims that Iain Lees-Galloway was ‘hiding behind pillars’ from media this week have been exaggerated.
#nationnz
Auckland • Since Nov 2014 • 10 posts Report
Kumara Republic, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Also, a wildcard has been thrown into the mix by world politics. Namely the implosion of the trickle-down status quo, and the resulting vacuum that the Populist International has only been too happy to fill. So far the red-green-black coalition has made the right noises about fixing the conditions that have given rise to populism to begin with, though there’s still a long way to go, and I’m keeping a close eye that they keep their word. By contrast, the blue-yellow team is still like pre-Brexit David Cameron taking the status quo for granted.
The southernmost capital … • Since Nov 2006 • 5394 posts Report
Sacha, in reply to
Web Twitter
Which is how it actually works for most people. Isn't it interesting how some others prefer to ignore the safety nets they have benefited from their whole lives. Self-made, etc ..
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19543 posts Report
Rob Stowell,
"....PM says nothing about the risk takers, entrepreneurs and small business owners that fund her Government’s largesse..."
“This is a tough country to live in. If you’re not a competitive person, and I’m not, it’s not easy. ... All our lives, we’re given this false notion of ... superiority, that we’re supposed to be superhuman.”
Whakaraupo • Since Nov 2006 • 2078 posts Report
Hilary Stace,
Email Twitter
An interesting aspect of this announcement of 600 dedicated Learning Support Coordinators (yay - not the exclusionary 'special needs') is its gestation. The last government carried out a select committee inquiry into support for kids with autism, dyslexia etc.
The Opposition members of the Education select committee were lobbied by parents, families and the disability sector generally to have an inquiry as there had been numerous reviews over a couple of decades but nothing much improved. But without a majority on the committee there could be no agreement about an inquiry much as Green MP, Catherine Delahunty, particularly, tried.Then there was a moment when Judith Collins stopped being a minister and joined the committee. Very cleverly, Catherine built an alliance and got her support for an inquiry (she apparently has family experience) and the numbers were there. Then Judith went back to being a Minister and the committee lost its progressive majority.
So the inquiry happened and heard hundreds of stories of educational injustice. Chris Hipkins, Tracey Martin and Catherine worked as a team and when the committee's very limited official report came out a couple of years ago they wrote a minority report with numerous recommendations. Now in government, Ministers Martin and Hipkins have a list to work through. Learning support coordinators is high on the list, and is also a major part of the NZEI's claim. So lots of people are happy about this announcement. Though it shows that you often have to play the long game in politics.
I would also like to see Catherine appointed to something educational and important to recognise and utilise her effectiveness.
Wgtn • Since Jun 2008 • 3143 posts Report
Neil,
Inevitably on a change of government the opposition loses the magic wand somewhere under the opposition benches before taking office.
The out-going government, now opposition, happens across the magic wand but the price paid is it brings with it a two term curse of relentless negativity.
Since Nov 2016 • 247 posts Report