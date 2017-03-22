The long road to Hit and Run

One of the most important characteristics of good journalism is is also its plainest: simple persistence. It's worth bearing that in mind in light of Nicky Hager and Jon Stephenson's new book, Hit and Run.
As Andrew Geddis explains here, the book focuses on a retaliatory raid on a village in Afghanistan in 2010 – a mission "our SAS planned, manned and ran in all its aspects" – which it says left civilians dead and injured. Our government and military command have long claimed the mission resulted in the deaths only of insurgents, 12 of them. The book says no insurgents were killed, only civilians. And that what happened in our name had the characteristics of a revenge attack, and a war crime.
This new reporting doesn't come from a vacuum. It builds on work done by Hager in his best (and possibly least-read, on account of its length and density) book Other People's Wars, and on work by Stephenson that included his landmark feature for Metro, 'Eyes Wide Shut'. The consistent theme in both sets of work was clear enough: that we had not been told the truth about what was being done in our name by our military forces. That theme also underlies Hit and Run.
That history puts an intriguing complexion on the analysis of the book since it was revealed at 5pm yesterday. The Guyon Espiner who interviewed Paula Bennett on Morning Report today was the Guyon Espiner who conducted a crucial interview with then-Defence minister Wayne Mapp in April 2011 (and, to be fair, also the Espiner who got well out of his lane in pulling the "I've been to Afghanistan" card on Hager later that year).
On Newsroom, Tim Watkin, Espiner's producer on Q+A at the time, explains the context of the Mapp interview, which was booked in anticipation of Stephenson's Metro story, but instead went with a tip about a more recent event than those described in the story, about the raid in Bamiyan:
We knew little about the details, but wanted to know if New Zealand soliders had been involved and whether it was a response to O'Donnell's death.
Watkin continues:
I've since spoken to Mapp about that interview. Despite the rants of some genuine conspiracy theorists, the interview wasn't a negotiated deal where Mapp could reveal the raid in his own way. He was blindsided by the question about the raid.
The way he described it to me, he knew he had two seconds to decide whether to confirm New Zealand's involvement, thereby revealing operational matters he would have had no desire to reveal, or try to dodge, evade or even lie.
In those seconds, he chose transparency. He didn't want to lie to the public and, he figured, we probably had more knowledge and sources than we were initially revealing. He was wrong on that front. We were flying a kite.
You can see in the transcript that he tries at first to deflect Espiner's questions, saying "operations do take place". But ultimately decides to not deny SAS involvement, thus implying it played a role.
We had a similar moment later that year on our former TV show Media7. The show featured Hager, Stephenson – and retired chief of the New Zealand Defence Force Sir Bruce Ferguson, who had remarked on RNZ that he wondered "what Nicky Hager has been smoking” in writing Other People's Wars.
The Sir Bruce who turned up on Media7 was a different man. He was thoughtful and responsive. But it took until an online-only extended discussion (we made the call on the fly to keep recording) that he addressed my question about the military whistleblowers who had spoken to Hager for his book and Stephenson for his print media stories. Was it a breach of duty for a soldier to voice his disquiet in such a way – or his duty to do so?
It’s probably a combination of both. My first, my gut reaction is very disappointed that people whisteblow with respect to the military. I do take Nicky’s point though, there will be people who are concerned. In every war, again, soldiers will see things or be ordered to do things about which they are not happy.
It takes a very gutsy soldier, sailor or airman to go to the commanding officer and say “I don’t want to do this”. Now, until probably about 20 or 30 years ago it would probably end up with them being put in the slammer.
But if they get no traction from that and they still firmly believe in their views, I can understand, while not sympathising with them, I can understand why they may go further.
I would not ask Nicky for his sources because I know damn well he wouldn’t give them to me. And actually it doesn’t worry me anyway, because I’m retired.
I would always continue to be disappointed that people felt so strongly about it they couldn’t go to their commanding officers. But they may well have done, and I would not have known that. They may well have gone to their commanding officers and the commanding officers, to use their words, covered it up. I would not see that.
Sir Bruce was acknowledging not only that there could be a cover-up, but that in such circumstances, whistleblowing to journalists might in fact be the ethical thing to do. It made some headlines.
As is sometimes the case, the extended discussion proved to be more compelling that the broadcast programme. In this case, it provided quite vital context around the SAS, Afghanistan and the transfer of prisoners covered in Stephenson's work. Jon, I recall, was quite elated afterwards at what the discussion had produced. He felt vindicated.
Unfortunately, that part is long gone from the TVNZ website and was never uploaded to YouTube, where Media7 episodes dwell in the twilight of crappy metadata. I'm looking to retrieve that and get it posted, but in the meantime, you can still watch that 2011 programme, which I think was one of the best we made.
Jon had always indicated to me that there was more to tell about Afghanistan and our role there. And then, being Jon, said no more until he was ready to report. I suspect there's more yet. He and Nicky Hager have called for an inquiry into the incident at the centre of Hit and Run.
It's a long story. But, let's not forget, Afghanistan was New Zealand's longest-running war. There's a lot to tell. And while what took place in the little village of Khak Khuday Dad in 2010 may seem like a tiny part of the enormity of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, it is our part to account for.
We already know that we have not been told the truth about our part in other people's wars. The evidence presented by Hager and Stephenson says we're still not being told the truth. And that is the problem.
Russell Brown,
And the new chief of the Defence Force is implicitly threatening to sue.
Guys, have we not been through this already? And it cost us a lot of money last time.
Ian Dalziel,
'Someone else's problem' seems to be the prevailing attitude, or the likes of Bennett who is happy as long as someone else in the party tells her to not worry about it.
I'm sure Brownlee's bluster will be of epic proportions when it comes...
<an aside>
How is it that Key gets to skip off from Parliament and his Electorate responsibilities so soon?
... there's at least 5 months or more till the election....
Stephen R,
If an electorate MP leaves parliament closer than x months from an election, they don't have to run a bye-election because there would be not much point - they'd hardly get a result before the actual election.
That would of course, mean that National lost some of it's majority, but luckily, a Labour MP (David Cunliffe) quit as well to maintain the power balance...
WTF?
Katharine Moody,
This must be absolutely awful for those individuals who were there and who know the truth. Regardless what happened I feel sadness along with a regretful respect for every one of them. War is horrid - more innocents are killed than perpetrators - that is an indisputable fact.
We should never engage our citizens overseas in this way. A full move to reconstruction is where I would go. No guns, no tanks, no weapons whatsoever. Spend the budget on tents, medicines, food, water purification systems, people transporters and hospital ships. Double the number of Kiwis in service and train them as medics, nurses, engineers, teachers and psychologists. Exit Five Eyes.
Sacha, in reply to
And as Idiot/Savant tweets:
bob daktari,
and as if on cue Brownlee returns from Iraq proposing we continue to engage in other peoples wars
http://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=11823128
Paula Browning, in reply to
At last…someone acknowledging the impact if this on the people who were actually there. Well said Katharine
Alfie,
Andrew Geddis has written a compelling piece on Pundit.
Bart Janssen,
Quoting from Danyl Mclauchlan's review of the book
My father fought in WW2, I know almost nothing of what he experienced because I don't think he was ever capable of really describing it. But I got the very real sense that things happened that were horrific and perhaps that some of those things were his actions, as a soldier and in the resistance.
None of this is new. When you train men (and women) to set aside their natural morality and humanity and teach them how to kill and maim other humans and then you send them to places that are at war - then atrocities are inevitable. It's happened in every war or conflict.
I'm not saying we should yawn and move on. There is no question that if a war crime has been committed we need to know.
But much more important is learning that we should resist at all costs the temptation to send soldiers to fight wars or peacekeep or whatever it is they call it. Sometimes there will be no alternative, and then you have to expect terrible things to happen. Fathers will come home with nightmares and unable to speak about what they experienced, or worse, did.
Katharine Moody, in reply to
Had a Vietnam vet boyfriend back in the States in the late 70s – came to know the pain and the anguish he suffered intimately. Hence, the term regretful respect – I am ashamed and hold huge regret that my country sent him there, but I had immense respect for him for his ongoing suffering and moral character – knowing it was all unable to be justified. And it was this moral character that haunted him, and I assume, haunts those who have sought out Nicky Hager to tell the story.
What disturbs me a great deal about this report is the reference the authors make to the attack being motivated by revenge. NZ loses one life – Afghans lose tens (maybe hundreds) of thousands – and NZers seek revenge? I can only imagine our soldiers were in the wrong head-space if that was their thinking on the ground at the time. Again, I don’t blame them at all for that – fighting other people’s wars screws up your mind/rational thought big time.
bob daktari, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
with regards to revenge - thats when you would expect leaders up the chain of command to reign in a very natural human desire - revenge had/has no place in our supposed mission, and yet it seems to have been embraced throughout the chain of command right up to the Prime Minister, more shame on us
Katharine Moody, in reply to
You are so right - that's when those on the ground rely on those up the chain of command - and as you have noted - those up the chain seem to have completely failed them if the account given in the book is correct.
Russell Brown,
The Spinoff has a really interesting review of Hit and Run by speed-reading Danyl Mclauchlan. For example:
Carol Stewart,
It's most impressive that Danyl was able to read the book - on sale at 5:30 last night in Unity Books - and write such a cogent review by this morning.
william blake,
The response to Nicky and John’s book is sad, predictable and has become part of the case studies these journalists have presented us with.
Unfortunately with each episode the stakes get higher. John being harassed and threatened by the military and government for his Metro article, Nicky being harassed by the police for Dirty Politics. I fear for what is in store for them this time.
A common thread through these case studies are human failings within a powerful institution. The responses to them show a childish petulance and an unwillingness to take any kind of responsibility for mistakes, instead of using the good research in these reports to fix problems and restore honour to the institutions.
The difficulty of the work and the pretty horrible responses to it is taking a visible toll on both of the authors, these remarkable New Zealanders deserve better treatment for their work.
Kevin McCready,
Maybe the SAS guy I met was a bad egg. But if he's representative, the cultural problem which Danyl alludes to ("almost comic obsession among defence officials to “get in on the game” and engage in combat operations") runs much deeper.
The SAS fellow I met was a believer in what he called the "warrior culture". On further examination of his thinking it was clear that he saw society divided, almost like an ant colony, into different castes of people: warriors, technocrats etc. Of course he reserved the highest place for warriors.
Interesting also was his total acceptance of mercenaries who should be free to sell their services to the highest bidder. He believed in the irredeemable and essential violence of some humans and argued that they needed an outlet (war) while the peaceful humans got on with what peaceful humans do.
The most scary part of my meeting with him was the pure joy he took in combat. It was an adrenalin rush like no other. It was his reason for being.
Perhaps this guy was an outlier in his extremism, but I think the "warrior" issue needs to be explored further.
I also give you soldier Bob Buick (he's not who I'm talking about BTW) who said re someone impersonating a soldier "You have tarnished the man's reputation by falsely stating what you did, and, subsequently belittled his integrity amongst fellow warriors.."
Tinakori,
I think the use of the SAS is less because they have colonised the armed forces than because with limited capability we have a small range of things to offer in joint work with other nations. They are by far the easiest to deploy because they can respond quickly and operate on a small scale. The logistics of supporting them are far easier than if we sent the limited range of other options. The Navy is not much use in a land locked nation, using any part of the airforce would reduce local capability too much and the conventional army is very vulnerable in the extreme conditions. The SAS is a lower risk option and its positive impact is potentially disproportionate to its size.
Kevin, it is interesting you have such a strong reaction to the warrior culture. Until recently in very affluent countries like NZ this was extremely strong, remains so in countries that do a lot of fighting like the US and is utterly common place in much of the rest of the world. I think that our warriors - men and women - need to have more of a warrior culture than not, just as I would prefer our doctors to have a doctor culture and electricians to have an electrician culture, ballet dancers to have......etc As long as warriors remain under civilian control they need to be what they are otherwise they are flying under false colours and not much use to the rest of us.
Jason Kemp,
I hope the information in the book is credible enough to initiate an independent inquiry. What I suspect is needed are enough people to read the book and to pressure their elected politicians.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 311 posts Report
As is its negative impact.
Bruce Ward, in reply to
Is not the question 'Are they still really under civilian control?' one that needs to be asked, and answered, in response to the book?
It seems there is a distinct possibility that the warriors have not been telling the whole truth, and if they can do that without sanction then they cannot be under control.
Neil,
I think Danyl seriously underestimates the positive contribution of the NZ PRT to the Bamyan Province.
It’s unlike there would be a woman governor now or as much infrastructure if we hadn’t been there.
I’m not sure what’s meant by “other people’s war”.
mark taslov, in reply to
The old imperialist feminism angle.
Imperialist feminism and liberalism
Tinakori, in reply to
Well civilian control is about the parameters civilians place around their overall operations rather than operation by operation micro-management. I wouldn't expect any civilian involvement in the details of an operation like that. Certainly the politicians are going to end up being accountable for the results but being involved in the implementation of an operation is well outside their capacity. Smart ones will recognise that.
Telling the truth is a generic issue applicable to any job, in the military or elsewhere and all organisations face similar difficulties in finding out what happens or happened at lower levels.
I'd be interested to know, for example, if any of the sources for the book were on the operation itself. Military people can - internally - be extremely harsh in their judgements about their colleagues, and not always right.
Dany's review is very well written as ever but is also typical of him in certain frames of mind where he sets the terms of debate that can really only result in one conclusion. He seems to be particularly prone to this approach when the subject matter is the military or the secret world.
simon g,
The fact that Wayne Mapp has now broken the wall of silence does give some (slight) hope that the usual "divert and defame" tactics will not work so well this time. Both Hager and Stephenson have (in entirely separate cases) previously been attacked by the government and its authorities (police or military), and then much later received an acknowledgement and/or apology. But of course the tactic is employed because it works: the vilification makes headlines for days, the vindication makes a paragraph on page 13, years later. The single word "Hager" (often mispronounced, perhaps deliberately) is sufficient to persuade a large chunk of the population that well-documented details can be airily dismissed.
For me, the most depressing aspect of all this is not the politicians, who do more or less what you'd expect, but a succession of NZ military "leaders" who show no leadership at all. They merely follow a simple, amoral, and sadly predictable routine. Every single time.
Perhaps the former Governor-General will now speak up for the values he has proclaimed in countless worthy speeches. Or perhaps not.
Neil,
Does "other people's war" mean no one in NZ cares or has any involvement?
