The Brexlection

In 1926 H.L Mencken proposed that the classical liberal solution to unaccountable democratic governance is to put more power in the hands of the voters, writing in summation "The cure for the evils of democracy is more democracy."
The last four years of British politics seems hell-bent on disproving this. Since 2014 there have been three major democratic exercises, and each one has left the country in a more fragmented, polarised and parlous state. So, it wasn’t that much of a surprise that Prime Minister Theresa May announced a snap election earlier this week.
Things are getting weird over there, not that they weren’t weird to begin with. PM May, who was selected by her own MPs unopposed after all the other post-Cameron candidates combusted, had spent nine months insisting she had a mandate to carry out Brexit from the 2016 vote and a mandate to govern from the 2015 General Election – and that Scotland could shove its talk of independence after 2014’s Independence Referendum vote. There was not going to be a snap election. Until there was.
Some hopeful sorts imagined that May was seeking a larger majority in Parliament, up from the 4 seats Cameron won two years ago. That, they insisted, would mean the PM wouldn’t be beholden to the harder Brexiteers among her own party. Nice idea, but it seems May is seeking an increased majority and a mandate to take whatever decisions she may have to in future and depower her own rebellious MPs, and the unelected House of Lords, who have sought to take the sharp edges off the Brexit scalpel.
Why now though? The Conservative Party are currently at 48% in the polls, enjoying a 20% lead over Her Majesty’s Opposition. And, to put it bluntly, UK Labour under Jeremy Corbyn is an complete fucking mess. As the election was announced sitting MPs started indicating they did not want their party leader as Prime Minister. Some, fearing an electoral wipeout, have already declined to stand again. Others, viewing a colossal defeat as the only way to remove Corbyn, are remaining quiet and hoping to hang onto their seats to take advantage of the political wreckage.
So, it’s an election about Theresa May being allowed to do what she thinks is best over Brexit without any specifics being offered to the public, hoping that her personal popularity - she’s currently polling as well as a second term Tony Blair - will tide her over. Early indications are that her u-turn on holding a snap election has been welcomed by the public.
The Scottish Independence Referendum sheared off trust between Scottish voters and the traditional Westminster parties, as evidenced by Labour’s annihilation north of the border the following year. The Brexit vote has had a different effect on Britain, polarising opinion in a manner which cuts across party lines.
In the case of the Conservatives, PM May campaigned for Remain, but has taken such a strident Thatcher-esque ‘Brexit means Brexit’ approach that she has the support of many of the 52%. That ruthless instinct for power which holds together many pro-business, socially conservative parties has ensured that, while there is some discontent, the overwhelming public support for Brexit has quietened any serious attempt to derail the early stages of departure from the EU.
Labour have been in turmoil since the Brexit vote. The attempt to remove Jeremy Corbyn as leader failed, as Labour MPs found that they did not have the support of their own party members and could not find a candidate amongst them who was popular enough with anyone. Corbyn has supported Brexit, albeit in the half-arsed manner in which he does most things.
The Liberal Democrats, fronted by Tim Farron, have been the most pro-Remain party. If you recall, they were savagely reduced from 57 to just 8 MPs in 2015 after five years in coalition with the Conservatives. Tony Blair has come out in support of them, which means they’re in real trouble now. However as the party of Remain, they are hoping to stage a comeback in seats they lost to the Conservatives - relying on the 48% who votes to stay in the European Union.
The SNP, it’s fair to say, are not happy. In 2014 their independence bid was derailed by, among others, the insistence by Westminster parties that Scotland would have to leave the E.U which would wreak economic havoc. The following year the Scottish public, having enough of this, reduced the main Westminster parties down to single seats in Scotland, with the SNP surging to become the third largest party in Parliament. Then in 2016 the Scottish public voted overwhelmingly to remain in the E.U, only to be dragged towards the exit doors by the English voters – led by the same bastards who’d told them what a terrible idea leaving the E.U would be two years earlier.
Nicola Sturgeon wants another independence referendum. Theresa May is refusing to have one.
Then there’s Northern Ireland, who haven’t got a power-sharing agreement at Stormont following the resignation and death of Martin McGuinness. They are aghast at the lack of progress on ensuring the Good Friday Agreement, regarding the Northern Ireland/Irish Republic border, is maintained after Britain exits the E.U and restrictions on freedom of movement return.
Finally there’s the public. Brexit is popular among those who voted for it and their intent to see it through is not deterred by the quite clear signals that they’re going to end up worse off for it. Instead newspapers howl about the E.U relocating E.U institutions to E.U nations as if they’re punishing Britain, while spending time rhapsodising about how the colour of passports will change to be just like they were in the old days (1988 was when the first burgundy E.U ones began to be issued, if you were wondering).
Remainers, on the other hand, find themselves in a situation where the hated Liberal Democrats and Tony Blair appear to be the only people who represent them. Yes, that is as bad as it sounds. It’s like finding out United Future and David Seymour are the only people who agree with you.
Whatever the result of the June 8th election, one thing is certain. Article 50, which was triggered in late March, grants an E.U Member State two years of negotiations to establish departure settlement. Negotiations have not even begun on Brexit yet, and are unlikely to start until after the election - as Parliament dissolves in early May. That’s May the month, not May the Prime Minister, although it’s entirely possible this whole mess might dissolve her as well.
At the end of Carry On Up The Khyber the British colonial forces win via some kilt base shenanigans and raise a Union Flag over their compound, emblazened with the slogan ‘I’m Backing Britain’. Peter Butterworth turns to the camera and says; "Of course, they’re all raving mad, you know".
He was quite right then, and he’s quite right now. Unlike H.L Mencken, it would seem.
It seems almost callous of me to have published this somewhere my UK-based friends might see it and start crying. Sorry, friends.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21867 posts Report
linger,
How does 52% translate to "overwhelming support" for Brexit?
(I mean, apart from through using a nondemocratic FPP electoral system to skew the support within Parliament.)
Tokyo • Since Apr 2007 • 1558 posts Report
Tom Semmens,
"...Remainers, on the other hand, find themselves in a situation where the hated Liberal Democrats and Tony Blair appear to be the only people who represent them..."
if the tone of pro-Remain liberal publications like the Guardian are any guide to the actual mood of the hard core remain supporters, it is little wonder they find it hard to find a political party that will endorse them. The Guardianista remainers come across as a bunch of self pitying whiners who still refuse to accept the outcome of the referendum, whilst using every weapon of intellectual snobbery at their disposal to paint Brexit supports as nostalgic little Englander morons. At the same time, there is a ceaseless parade of vindictive opinion pieces everywhere from the same crowd doing everything in their power to ridicule and humiliate Jeremy Corbyn and his supporters for daring not to be a member of their cosy Blairite club.
For all the Fascism of the Daily Mail, the pro-Europe Chardonay socialists of the remainer chattering middle classes are just as guilty to contributing to the polarisation of British politics.
Sevilla, Espana • Since Nov 2006 • 2051 posts Report
simon g,
Corbyn-Labour not only voted for Brexit, but also for an early election. Repeat: this is only happening because Labour voted for it to happen.
Worth bearing in mind when the fingers get pointed in June.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 1086 posts Report
maxy,
May be nit-picking but that wasn't the reason, it was co-incidental. There was a big bust up over a financial scandal which led to the recent elections, and Sinn Fein and the DUP haven't been able to reach a power sharing agreement
Since Apr 2017 • 2 posts Report
Brent Jackson,
I think "NZ First and Don Brash" would be a better analogy, considering that United Future is a 1 MP party, and David Seymour is a current MP. Tony Blair hasn't been an MP since 2007.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 584 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Which kinda makes it worse.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21867 posts Report
John Palethorpe, in reply to
I was trying to soften the blow. That said Winnie and Brash are more Farage and UKIP than anything else.
Auckland • Since May 2015 • 81 posts Report
Nick Russell, in reply to
Not sure they had much choice. Think about the reaction if Labour had opposed an early election.
As for Brexit - this is about the only issue on which I have some sympathy for Corbyn. As far as I can see he has little personal support for the EU, or rather its institutions, regarding as instruments of neoliberal austerity (think Greece). And Brexit turned out to be far more popular amongst rank and file Labour voters than a lot of people expected, particularly in heartland constituencies in the Midlands and further north. So even if he wanted to, I doubt Corbyn could stand on an anti-Brexit pro-EU platform at the election. That's why you will hear him talk about almost anything else during the campaign - health, education, you name it, just not Brexit.
Wellington • Since Jul 2008 • 84 posts Report
Tom Semmens, in reply to
The Labour working class heartland is as split on Brexit as the rest of the UK population, a fact that appears to be completely impenetrable to the frankly anti-democratic remainers who demand Labour commits electoral suicide by surrendering it’s heartland to UKIP and the conservatives (which would be the reality of what would happen under the UK’s ridiculously antiquated FPP democracy) to satisfy the high dudgeon of it’s fickle pan-European middle class urban supporters who will miss their hassle-free holidays in Tuscany.
But the collapse in the Labour vote is not due to Corbyn’s position of accepting the referendum outcome whilst seeking significant accomodations with the EU. The collapse in the Labour vote dates from and is the direct outcome of the failed chicken coup by the Blairite dominate UK PLP. Insofar as many of those Blairite cuckoo candidates seem poised to either stand down or lose their seats if Labour takes a bath this election, there may be a silver lining in a Labour defeat. A Labour defeat that will be a Pyrrhic Blairite victory which will see their faction blamed, diminished and decimated but will also (probably) see Corbyn gone and replaced by a leader less likely to be subjected to a unrelentless campaign of character assassination from the establishment media seems the best the left can hope for this election, unless the polls (which are in lockstep with the middle class liberal Cassandras of the liberal broadsheets) are wrong.
As for voting for the dissolution – I doubt Labour had a serious choice. What message does denying an early election because you are to chicken send?
Sevilla, Espana • Since Nov 2006 • 2051 posts Report
Nick Russell,
One other thing. I have the nagging suspicion that the confidence being displayed by the likes of Corbyn and Diane Abbott is genuine. Not because they think they are going to win the election, but because it will result in annihilation of the Blairite wing of the Parliamentary party. It appears they would rather control a toothless opposition of say 150 MPs than govern. I don't think Corbyn will resign if he loses spectacularly, because he isn't really trying to win control of Parliament - he is trying to win control of his own party and he is more likely to do that by losing than winning.
I hope I'm wrong about that.
Wellington • Since Jul 2008 • 84 posts Report
simon g,
To Tom/Nick
Of course they had a choice. The reaction would have been predictable: wild vilification, by the same people who vilify them already. Then the noise would fade with the next issue ("events, dear boy, events"). Saying they had no choice is absurd, a real abdication of leadership.
They made a strategic decision, which can be defended (but I wouldn't). However, saying the opposition has no choice but to vote with the government is the same mentality as "support our troops" - it's a cop-out, and it's wrong. Doing difficult things comes with the job.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 1086 posts Report
James Dunne,
But that would require Jeremy Corbyn to be a competent politician and to have the political instincts of a walnut.
Wellington • Since Sep 2013 • 24 posts Report
Nick Russell, in reply to
Ok, I'll regret asking I'm sure, but... what exactly are the political instincts of yer average walnut?
Wellington • Since Jul 2008 • 84 posts Report
linger, in reply to
I suspect the intention of the walnut comparison is something like "to have at least the appearance of a brain"
Tokyo • Since Apr 2007 • 1558 posts Report
Nick Russell, in reply to
Just checking but would these Blairites be the ones that won 3 consecutive general elections as opposed to the Militant/Momentum types who have won... ummm... nothing. At all. Anywhere. Ever.
Wellington • Since Jul 2008 • 84 posts Report
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
juglan concepts...
convoluted?
shellshocked?
oleaginous?
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7231 posts Report
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
leaving what legacy?
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7231 posts Report
Nick Russell, in reply to
A mixed one. Iraq on the one hand, the end of an armed insurgency in Northern Ireland on the other. And over a decade of economic growth. As Tom Watson pointed out at the Labour Party conference last year, the party achieved a lot in its 3 terms of Government. It wasn't all bad, and much better than 3 more terms of Conservative Government would have been.
What do you think the legacy of Corbyn and Momentum will be?
Wellington • Since Jul 2008 • 84 posts Report
maxy, in reply to
I think if Blair hadn't followed blindly into Iraq, his legacy may be quite different.
Since Apr 2017 • 2 posts Report
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
The Remains of the Day...
or the Day of the Remains
I'd like to think that they'd wrest the wheel from the blinkered driver just before the bus went off the cliff, but they'd have to get up front near the driver first - meanwhile the conductor has jumped off the back platform with the takings - Austerity Binge redux!
:- )
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7231 posts Report
Hilary Stace,
I quite like many of the policies Jeremy Corbyn is talking about. In many ways he is being a radical left winger in the spirit of the historic reforming Labour Party. He is also the leader of one of the biggest left wing popular global movements - doesn't the Labour Party have something like 500.000 members? Whey does he also have to be telegenic and personable?
Wgtn • Since Jun 2008 • 3034 posts Report
martinb, in reply to
Bingo for me.
The Labour Party is in disarray because Tony Blair thinks he's still prime minister and that there can not be any left wing faction. I can't think of any serious former NZ PM so keen to be involved in current politics. They have let go.
Corbyn picked up a swell of enthused and energised youngsters. If Labour had any serious politicians, rather than do everything in their power to destroy his candidacy they would have allied with him, rather than throw their toys from the cot. A government by cabinet is not a presidency. The PM doesn't do everything.
This is not the days of the closed shop, it is the days of Bernie Sanders, Brexit and Trump. Corbyn was made to fight the good fight here, but not alone. The party have failed their new generation, through arrogance and ideological blindness.
Corbyn could be the right answer. Or could have been.
Yet the left is a bigger worry than the Tories. And a bigger worry than Brexit. Which is why Labour is failing.
All these clever Blairites who once won some elections quite some time ago are still looking at their black and white photos of past glories. For starters they have lost 2 or 3 or how ever many leadership elections within their own party. THEY CAN NOT CONVINCE THEIR OWN PARTY. Yet, they insist it be done and done until the party does it right.
So yes, in terms of hubris and arrogance, they are winning unparalleled.
Tom Watson. I wonder what his legacy will be. A man who could have bridged the divide, but didn't really want to perhaps?
Auckland • Since Jul 2010 • 178 posts Report
Rich of Observationz,
To me the main issue with Blair is that he paved the way for Brexit, in the same way that Obama paved the way for Trump.
The ordinary working and middle class people have had their living standards and job security steadily eroded since the 80s. Politicians like Blair (Obama, Clark, Little) have a basic platform of being better enablers of capitalism - the concept being that while the 1% get massively wealther, "trickle down" makes ordinary people better off. This hasn't actually happened in the UK or the US, and it's only happened in NZ because (some of) the middle classes have had the benefit of house price inflation to gain an illusion of wealth.
The result of this is a grumpy populace willing to vote for Brexit/Trump.
Back in Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 5434 posts Report