The Government lost the election.
This isn't an angle you'll have seen much lately, or will in the coming days, with a news media full of talk about "moral authorities", and speculation about Winston's role as kingmaker, but it's the truth. The Government - National and Act, with support from United Future and the Maori Party (RIP, x2) - lost to the Opposition bloc, comprised of Labour, the Greens, and New Zealand First.
Assuming the special votes swing left, as they usually do, the loss will become even more comprehensive with the Greens and Labour between them likely to pick up a seat or two.
Of course, New Zealand First's Winston Peters has positioned his party as capable of governing with either National or Labour. But his party was part of the Opposition, and their policies (such as they are) have far more in common with Labour's than they do National's. Make no mistake: the National-led Government just straight-up lost the election, and they'll lose more if they end up in a coalition with New Zealand First, given the concessions Peters will extract.
But you'd never know it from the headlines, which have mostly positioned National as the "winner" of the election, barring the minor technicality of Peters's negotiations. The biggest loser in this election was MMP, and it's all the media's fault.
With a couple of percentage points bled from National, and the loss of the Maori party, it was obvious from fairly early on election night that the next Government would be decided by the Kingmaker in the North (who also lost his electorate seat, but no matter.)
With this conclusion ironclad before 10pm, this left the various news anchors with hours to fill what would otherwise be dead air with vacuous bullshit, and boy did they rise to the occasion. Duncan Garner was magnificent, full of interrupting, bumptious blather about the largest-polling party's "moral right" to form the government, which is codified nowhere in law nor in unwritten convention, and goes contrary to the most basic, obvious electoral fact that, under MMP, the parties – not the party –who receive the most votes get to form the government.
It's basic numbers: whoever (collectively) has the most votes, wins. We've had MMP for twenty years now. This stuff is not that hard. I like to think that the people who weave media narratives are very far from stupid, so the only explanation is that this incorrigible ignorance is wilful. Why? My hunch is that they're simply not letting the truth get in the way of a good story.
MMP is far more ungood, from a narrative perspective, than the old First Past the Post system. In many ways, there is less conflict - conflict being the pernicious, fallacious premise that the news media is built on - and there's no clear-cut winner-take all. Proportional representation requires compromise. It's built into the system; it's the art of the possible, writ large.
Under MMP, no one party has ever taken an absolute majority. This is why National, which views itself as the natural party of Government in New Zealand, has tried so hard to destroy it. This time around Labour gave an MMP campaign a shot, with the poorly-understood Memorandum of Understanding with the Green Party.
The execution was fairly bad, especially after Labour's relative popularity under Jacinda Ardern nearly cooked the Greens. But it was still pretty much MMP campaigning. Two different parties, two different agendas, yet from the outset they said they'd do their best to form a government, given the opportunity.
Meanwhile, National did its best to throw the minor parties under their campaign bus and position the election as a drag race, albeit one dogged by their faithful hound, crumbs-under-the-table whippet-boy David Seymour – who now has his tail between his legs after being informed he'll no longer be needed or wanted under a coalition with NZ First.
National's fondest wish, after their failed referendum against MMP, has long been the disappearance of New Zealand First, followed closely by getting Greens down to 4.9%. This would leave National (also fairly conveniently rid of the Maori Party) at last devoid of any meaningful coalition commitments and in a position to govern alone.
They didn't get there, but the news media did everything it could to help them out. They systematically denied minor party leaders any real share of the spotlight. Leaders' debates were positioned as duels, trials by combat, when this bears no resemblance to the actual jockeying, compromise and concession demanded by the logistics of MMP.
It would be a far greater reflection of reality to have the minor party leaders present during all debates. (Which, as they're currently run, also bear no resemblance to actual debates, as anyone who did time on a debating team knows. I'll give an honourable exception to The Spinoff's debate, which as a long-running argument between various party members, both major and minor, was by far the best reflection of MMP reality).
There is, of course, a persistent misunderstanding in the electorate that the party with the most votes gets first go at forming a Government. This seems to be the unspoken justification from the Duncan Garners and Mike Hoskings of the world; that they're only reflecting Middle New Zealand's understanding back at them. To which I say, oh, fuck off.
If the electorate still doesn't understand MMP, it's because you haven't done your goddamn job: explaining it properly. In fact, the New Zealand news media and punditry has largely done the opposite; by continually deriding the role of minor parties and ignoring the inconveniently non-horse-racey nature of MMP, they've done all they can to encourage the misconceptions.
Constant snide asides aimed at minor contenders, like Gareth Morgan and his 2 plus-percent-polling TOP party ( ignoring briefly all that Gareth did to encourage the jibes,) didn't help. Sure, the remaining FPP-hangover quirks of MMP – the god-awful coat-tail rule, the undemocratic 5 percent threshold – play their part in muddying the electoral water for the public. But if the class doesn't understand the teacher, it's the teacher that did a shitty job. That's what's happened here. The Government lost the election, and somehow, no-one seems to realise it.
We should expect better next election. It's well past time that the news media's good story got out of the way of the inconvenient, messy truth of MMP.
Jason Kemp,
Email Web Twitter
So what happened to the recommendations from the 2012 Review of MMP. As I recall nothing was changed even there were at least 6 recommendations that would have helped a fairer system.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 341 posts Report
Rob Stowell,
Without endorsing your title, I'm gonna hard-out agree about this supposed, projected, fantasy 'moral authority' BS. O, the NZ public won't accept - ballocks.
You're the government if you have 61 votes in parliament. We should be able to agree on that, surely?
If you win 61 or more seats, sure, you have the moral authority, all over the place. But if you don't win 61 seats, what does this 'moral authority' give you the right to? Seats you didn't win? Seats won fair and square by other parties?
What a load of horse-radish. Why can't some pundit somewhere say it: 61 seats gives you a government. When you can win or negotiate that, you have moral authority. Less than 61 seats? You have the 'moral authority' to be in opposition.
End of.
Whakaraupo • Since Nov 2006 • 2045 posts Report
Zach Bagnall, in reply to
Oh that old thing: http://www.elections.org.nz/events/past-events-0/2012-mmp-review/results-mmp-review
A bit like Trump's attitude to Obamacare - can't get rid of it but certainly won't be going out of their way to improve it.
The most telling thing to come out of the referendum that preceded that review was that the most popular choice for a replacement if we did ditch MMP was.... FPP. A system completely unfit for purpose, at least if the purpose is representation.
Colorado • Since Nov 2006 • 114 posts Report
Zach Bagnall,
Excellent article by the way.
Colorado • Since Nov 2006 • 114 posts Report
David Cormack,
Great piece Josh. To your point about Garner saying that NZF should call National first because of "moral obligation", I did try to argue that that was bollocks and that whomever had 61 votes in parliament was the government, but you don't get a lot of time to do so.
I also wholly agree with your point about debates, get 'em all in the room together. Let's hopefully reach a mature MMP stage where we have more parties with smaller percentages.
Suburbia, Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 217 posts Report
Euan Mason, in reply to
Web Twitter
And bar the door before that twit Hosking shows up.
Canterbury • Since Jul 2008 • 254 posts Report
Bart Janssen,
To be slightly fair to the MSM Labour and National refuse to share the stage with the "minor parties".
If Labour believes in MMP they should flat out refuse to ever do a two party debate again.
But in the main you are bang on - the NZ media have behaved irresponsibly this election.
Journalists love to believe they bring truth to power and that they serve society. This election campaign we saw the reverse, a media only too happy to bury truth underneath a mountain of pointless polls.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 4343 posts Report
Neil,
I think no one has lost the election til Peters lets us know what he decided - and that was probably some months ago.
I disagree National threw any parties under the bus - it's more small parties tend to come out worse off when linked to larger parties. There doesn't seem to be much appetite with voters for accepting smaller parties may have to compromise to get anything done.
Ardern's rejection of Turei and steadfast refusal to enter into an electoral accomodation with the Greens (when there were close to disappearing) is much closer to that. All parties have campaigned hard for the party vote irrespective of any impact on potential partners.
It's always going to be difficult I think for the smaller parties. If you take a risk like the Maori Party did then you might pay a hefty price in terms if your personal political career but also might think the risk worth taking rather than achieve less in policy.
Since Nov 2016 • 116 posts Report
simon g,
Of course this is true, and Joshua's argument is sound. I've been pulling my hair out, and on Saturday night I had to switch off the talking telly heads before inserting foot in screen.
But "twenty years" covers 7 previous elections, and of those 5 were effectively decided on election night. In a way, they weren't (seen as) MMP elections. Clark (1999 and 2002) and Key (2008-14) knew they were going to be Prime Minister, and could be annointed as such. There were election night celebrations 5 times. The kind you see in non-MMP democracies most of the time (UK's latest was an exception, but generally, our TV-shaped view is of winners making victory speeches, losers conceding). Since 2005, John Key has just been getting too many votes for National. The memory of the two post-election negotiations has dimmed.
So in those twenty years our understanding of theory has not been backed up by much experience of practice. Furthermore, on all 7 occasions the largest party has gone on to lead the government. That's a result, not a requirement, but it has been reinforced in the public mind. That's what made it easier for Bill English to flat out lie in the final leaders' debate, when he claimed a special status for the incumbents, if the largest party.
None of this excuses woeful ignorance by media people who should know better. But, as so often in life, first-hand experience (possibly a painful one!) will ram the learning home, in a way that a hundred whiteboard lectures won't. That could take a few elections yet.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 1184 posts Report
linger, in reply to
We’ve already gone through some of the larger-party behaviours contributing to that. National offer some cabinet positions, but generally don’t concede policy that they weren’t going to support anyway (and if it’s popular, they grab all the credit, while if it’s unpopular they gleefully blame it on the minor partner). The Maori Party lost their way by being associated with National — because National remained at best mildly antagonistic about even such basic things as the existence of the Maori seats, and National’s social policies had a disproportionately negative effect on Maori, outweighing any concessions the Maori Party was able to extract. Under this sort of attrition, UF and ACT dwindled to single-person representation (since that’s all a lifeboat ever guarantees you), and lost any wider recognisable identity as parties. Neither National nor Labour has been willing to “share the stage” — a problem not just in debates, but much more consistently, during the term, and in election campaigning. There’s been little if any effort to demonstrate shared commitment and enthusiasm on specific policies, by such basic means as having co-spokespeople presenting them to the public together. That’s got to change.
Tokyo • Since Apr 2007 • 1698 posts Report
Neil,
I didn't realise how many senior National and Labour MPs trust and respect Peters. They could have at least told us before the election.
Since Nov 2016 • 116 posts Report
simon g, in reply to
Every minor party that has taken portfolios has lost votes. It's all part of our unchanged two-party mentality, within a multi-party system. You'd probably need a psychologist more than a political commentator to help explain it. Reward the strong, punish the weak.
I'd link it to our continuing deference to the monarchy: respecting power from the top, not building power from the bottom. Or "let's get a CEO as PM, they know how to get things done". But that's another rant ...
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 1184 posts Report
simon g, in reply to
Heh. He's a great statesman, you know.
In 2008 NZF got over 4% of the vote, and if they'd made it to 5% the National Party would have un-ruled him out sharpish. Now it seems 2008 never happened at all. The truth jetted out again.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 1184 posts Report
linger, in reply to
That loud sucking noise must be the vacuum that message got lost in :-)
Tokyo • Since Apr 2007 • 1698 posts Report
Sacha, in reply to
Web Twitter
and such tasty boots.
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19382 posts Report
Craig Ranapia, in reply to
Web Twitter
Pardon my French, but so fucking what? I still think debates are moronic media kabuki - and throwing more actors on the stage doesn't make the show any more tolerable. But I'd suggest the media grow a spine because putting an empty chair/podium/paddling pool full of leeches on the stage is a legitimate option. Just as (I hope) no responsible and ethical media outlet would let any political party dictate any other editorial decision.
North Shore, Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 12358 posts Report
Ian Dalziel,
I thought Radio NZ's televised coverage was just fine, I dipped into 1 & 3's posses of the usual suspects and left in dismay.
Serious public education about the mechanics and thinking behind MMP needs to be done before the next election - I guess getting RNZ or Parliamentary TV to have basic primers would still miss the lumpen blockheads who can't get their heads around blocs - judging by Stuff comments (and I must admit I am one and I'm still getting to grips with it all, having laboured under various misconceptions for years).
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7426 posts Report
Regan Cunliffe,
Email Web
Considering National got fairly close to what it did in 2014 and certainly more than it did in 2008, I'm not sure the "National led government lost". The Nat's constituency seems to be fairly steady in their support. Where things have wavered have been with the support partners. Labour have successfully removed both the Maori Party and United Future from parliament while barely leaving a scratch on National. Other than the Maori seats, where was the swing to Labour that you'd expect in a "mood for change" climate? And unless Labour, The Greens & New Zealand First actually end up forming a Government, it is entirely premature to suggest any winner.
If you break it all down though,
National: 46
Act: 0.5
Maori: 1.1
United Future: 0.1
Total: 47.7
Labour: 35.8
Green: 5.9
New Zealand First: 7.5
Total: 49.2
We know that The Greens will go with Labour but NZ First are split on which way their constituents would want them to go.
That break down is: 46% want them to go with National. 41% Labour and 13% want them in opposition. ( https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/96793390/revealed-who-new-zealand-wants-running-the-country )
This would change the result to 51.15 vs 44.78...
Kaukapakapa • Since Mar 2007 • 5 posts Report
Moz, in reply to
Web
Yep. This would have been such a great opportunity for Labour to say "well, we have this agreed deal with The Greens so I guess anything Winston First want will follow from that and of course require agreement from both parties". They could even have done that *before* the election. Which would have been even more effective.
Sydney, West Island • Since Nov 2006 • 1018 posts Report
Bart Janssen, in reply to
I did say slightly fair.
Frankly I think our media has been hugely responsible for maintaining this FPP mentality. They like having a simple story to tell because they can tell it in the 25 seconds between ad breaks.
It's been left to media like The Spinoff to actually do real journalism.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 4343 posts Report
Neil, in reply to
In a few weeks one of the parties will expressing more honest sentiments.
I know it's a necessary part of the game but Peters has expressed some of the most toxic views. And perhaps he just says them for effect but that's even worse.
Since Nov 2016 • 116 posts Report
Moz, in reply to
Web
... in Aotearoa. You really don't want to be reading Australian political media right now. My take is: any time you have actual Nazi's supporting your views you need to be cautious about employing slippery slope arguments. I mean, obviously those making the toxic arguments are not doing that but IMO they should be. Even though the yes supporters have no way to get the obvious response into the far-right media.
Sydney, West Island • Since Nov 2006 • 1018 posts Report
Kumara Republic,
Email Web Twitter
If Jacinda & James take the Treasury benches, expect to see a post-Muldoon constitutional crisis, and some well-resourced smear machines cranking up.
Long-term, NZ needs to do the following:
- Boost high school civics education
- Auto-enrol high school & university students upon turning 18
- Rebuild trust in the political system
- Combat post-truth politics, not with censorship but with active fact-checking & strong transparency. Carry out a Royal Commission into the NZ media sector, possibly like the Leveson and Finkelstein Inquiries
The southernmost capital … • Since Nov 2006 • 5289 posts Report
Lindsey Rea, in reply to
Any evidence that the Greens asked for an electoral accommodation when they plunged in the polls? Also, distancing yourself from someone on an electoral suicide mission is not an improper thing to do.
Since Mar 2014 • 5 posts Report
Simon Lyall,
Web Twitter
I thought it was interesting that in 2014 National included 3 minor parties ( with 4 seats) in it's coalition when just one or two would have been enough.
However this time around National instantly dropped ACT before negotiations even began. That doesn't seem a way to build up a long-term relationship with a potential coalition partner.
Auckland • Since Feb 2007 • 52 posts Report