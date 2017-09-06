The Surprisingly Sincere Up Front Guide to Voting Part 2: Everything Else

This is my second column about voting: the first, on advance voting, is here. Please note that I’m only talking about voting, not politics. Some of you are probably going to ask questions I simply can’t answer because of the restrictions while I’m working the voting period. Please also note, as if it’s not obvious, that any views expressed here are personal and not those of the Electoral Commission. Or at least, not those it can admit to in public while I’m not plying it with martinis.
These questions are all things I have previously been asked, or have seen people ask. To be fair, there are other, odder questions I’ve been asked about voting, and you can get those out of me by plying me with martinis.
Can I vote if I don’t have my EasyVote card?
Yes.
Do I need ID to vote?
No. No. No you do not.
Are you sure?
*screams into a pillow*
I’ve voted heaps of times and I don’t have any questions, so I can completely ignore this, right?
Here’s what’s new this time around. You will be asked to state your full name, aloud. This is a legal requirement. If you refuse to do so, the Issuing Officer will send you to the polling place manager for a talking-to and a spanking. Okay, a form. And you’ll have to cast a special vote. I personally completely understand that this will make some people uncomfortable. It makes me uncomfortable. We should probably take it up with whoever it was who made the legal challenge that led to this change.
Where can I vote?
You can cast an ordinary vote at any polling place in your electorate. Some booths near electorate borders also do normal votes for multiple electorates. The booth I work in, for instance, is in Port Hills/Te Tai Tonga, but also takes ordinary votes for Christchurch East and Christchurch Central. Go here, select your electorate, and scroll down past the advance booths to find out where you can vote.
You can, of course, vote at any polling booth, but if it doesn’t hold the roll for your electorate, you’ll have to cast a special vote.
Who can I vote for?
Any person or party that’s on your ballot paper. That will include every party that’s contesting the election.
Are you sure? Because a dude said-
*smashing noise*
What if I make a mistake on my ballot paper?
If you have, say, ticked the wrong box, tick all the boxes, and then take the paper back to the person who issued it to you. They know what to do.
But. We will count any paper on which the voter’s intention is clear, no matter what else is written or drawn on it.
I thought drawing on a ballot paper spoiled it.
*sound of liquid pouring into a glass*
Listen. Last election someone had drawn a massive love heart on their ballot paper, with the name of a party in the middle of it. Because they had also neatly ticked two boxes, we counted that vote.
I’m living overseas and I want to vote. Where do I even start?
Go you. You rock. This is way too complex for me to into here. You go into it here. Overseas voting is already open.
What if I’m disabled or have mobility problems?
There is a telephone dictation service for the blind so they can vote anonymously from home. This has already opened. Instructions in NZSL are here. We have sit-down tables in polling places – if you can stand up to vote, please try to leave these for people who can’t. If you are in a rest home or hospital, someone should come to you to get your votes. You can have someone in the polling place to assist you, but they can’t vote for you or tell you how to vote.
Why can’t I take selfies in the polling place? It’s fun!
Largely, because you might catch someone else in the background, and it might not be fun for them. So maybe wait til you get your sticker, go outside, stick it on your pet or child, take a photo of that, and don’t be such a fucking dick.
What can scrutineers do?
They have to wear those little rosettes so you know they’re scrutineers. They’re largely there to watch the staff, not the voters. They’re allowed to write down anything we say aloud. They’re not allowed to touch anything on our desks. And, like the guards outside Buckingham Palace, they’re not allowed to speak to you. No matter what. Sayin’.
What can I do to make voting easier?
READ THE FUCKING SIGNS.
No, seriously. Read the fucking signs. Make sure you go to the right desk to start with. Listen to the issuing officer when they give you the instructions, no matter how many times you’ve voted before. This vastly increases your chances of putting your ballot paper in the right fucking ballot box. If we didn’t have to keep redirecting people, everyone would get to vote more quickly. If we didn’t have to spend half an hour sorting votes into their correct electorates and rescuing ballot papers from the Special Votes box, the count would be in faster at the end of the night. And I personally would probably drink less gin when I get home.
If there is a problem with your enrolment, it is absolutely in no way the fault of the person in front of you. That person is basically working a fourteen-hour day for a shiny nickel and a warm feeling of well-being, so maybe don’t yell at them?
Overall, though, issuing votes is an absolute joy. Yay Democracy and shit. Come vote. It’ll be great.
Scott A,
So, what was this legal challenge that resulted in the "name must be said aloud" practice?
Emma Hart, in reply to
I asked, and they were quite cagey about it, so... It was voter-eligibility related.
Carol Stewart,
Cheers for all that, Emma. My lad is eligible to vote now and it's heart warming how excited he is about it.
Andrew Stevenson,
No additional messages when I hover over the links?
Those are some of the best bits in your columns (and that's a high bar)
Trevor Nicholls,
Thank you for this, Emma. I hope you're staying well.
Emma Hart, in reply to
Aw, thanks Andrew. Tbh, I started laying off them because so many people are reading them on Devices, and so don't get mouse-over text.
I have just had the 'doing okay for now' on my brain tumor. And it's spring, so I'll be getting better otherwise.
Bart Janssen,
Why would you want to do that?
linger,
Have to admit, the "EasyVote card" reference is strange to me. How long has that been a thing? I don't remember getting one last time, and certainly won't receive one before voting this time. (I will be casting an advance vote before returning to Japan.) If it isn't actually needed for voting, what is its purpose?
Emma Hart, in reply to
I can't remember, but at the very least they've been around the last three elections.
Its purpose is that it makes voting faster. It has the page and line number of the roll on it, so we can go straight to your name. Also it has your named spelled correctly, so we don't have to to ask.
Paul Campbell,
(from the greens: “How to vote from anywhere” - I sent it to my daughter in Oz)
Deborah,
An excellent column at The Spinoff on how to vote from overseas, for those who prefer to read something rather than watch a video*: Voting from overseas: a dummies’ guide for New Zealanders
*I usually far prefer reading to watching a video, because then I can absorb it at my own pace rather than at the pace that the maker of the video prescribes. But each to their own etc.
Shiny,
Can I say my name in any official NZ language? (i have a sign name). How do Deaf people do this?
Will they know if i mispronounce it? Can they say “no, that’s not how i think it’s said”.. ?
What is the point here other than outing transgender people to everyone in ear shot?
Paul Campbell,
Oh - and my daughter in Melbourne tells me she has indeed voted ... it has begun
BTW - parents please take your kids with you on election day when you vote, we did it every time, so they knew it's an important part of becoming an adult ...
izogi,
Can anyone with the legal knowledge comment on the rules around photographing one's marked ballot paper and posting it to social media?
To me it seems one of the things that should be made clearly illegal under the Electoral Act, because the ability for people to create evidence of how they're voting arguably compromises the integrity of the election. But I cannot see anything clearly indicated in the Electoral Act about this.
Last election there were lots of people sharing photos of their ballot papers, and being told off and sometimes threatened with prosecution. From memory, though, it seemed to come down to some kind of obscure technicality to do with counterfeiting ballot papers under 201(1)(a), even though it's almost certainly not what that offence was intended for and there must be a strong argument that a photograph of a marked ballot paper really isn't a forgery.
Hilary Stace,
What if you can't talk?
Wgtn • Since Jun 2008 • 3088 posts Report
The requirement is to "verbally give or verbally confirm his or her
name". Before 2014 it just said "give any particulars that are necessary for finding the elector’s name on the rolls.", but this version was there for the last election too. I suppose someone complained about what "confirm" means.
If you can't speak, you can gesture, or meet the requirement by "any other means with the assistance of a person nominated by the elector who is present with the elector".
Emma Hart, in reply to
So last election, our script was to find them on the roll and then say, "Can you confirm you name is [name]?"
This time around, we find them on the roll and then say, "Can you please state your name?" and they have to say it. If they're Deaf or can't speak, they can point or otherwise indicate it, but this is our default script.
Is your sign name your legal name?
If you finger-spell your legal name, I will understand it, but most Issuing Officers won't.
And yeah, my son, who will be voting for the first time this election, is both deaf and trans, so I very much understand the difficulties.
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
... Advance Voting starts here on September 11th !!
steven crawford, in reply to
I'm with you on that, mostly. I resently watched a good video explanation of space time (4th dimension). It really did need graphics above and beyond ordinary linear style explaining. But I'm only into science for recreation.
