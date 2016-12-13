Public Address Word of the Year 2016

It’s that time again: the time to find the Public Address Word of the Year. And it really has been a hell of a year. Last year's top five – Quaxing, Red Peak, Twitterati, Ponytail, Campbell Live – was entirely of domestic provenance. Will this year, with its global cray, be different?
As ever, the Word of the Year 2016 will unfold thus: in the discussion for this post, readers will nominate their favoured words or phrases. Then, after a couple of days of fussing and fighting, I will draw up a short list of nominated words for voting.
There is, of course, history here:
2014’s champ #dirtypolitics was the first hashtag to top the poll, beating out the wistful “at the end of the day”.
In 2013, “metadata” beat out the Oxford Dictionaries word of the year, “selfie”, in a final Top 10 that also included “Lorde and “berm”. (Disappointingly, Lorde did not then go on to record a hit single called ‘Berm’.)
In 2012, “brainfade", “Marmageddon” and “Planet Key” were the key words (and the the case of the winner, the John Key Word). To be honest, it wasn’t a great year for words.
In 2011, the word “munted” found its its destiny – beating out popular memes “nek minnit” and “ghost chips” for the top slot.
In 2010, of course, Public Address readers bypassed the news and opted for a neologism – the great ungendered insult that was “twatcock”. In 2009, the list was dominated by words involving Michael Laws and an “h” and in 2008, “credit crunch” came in ahead of “rofflenui”. In 2007, another coinage, “Te Qaeda” topped the poll and in 2006, the big word was “unbundled”.
How will 2015 shape up? Well, that’s up to you.
To recap, the process is this:
- Words are nominated in the discussion for this post. If you want to join in the discussion, you’ll need to register to comment, which will only take a minute. You can make more than one suggestion, but not just reel off all likely contenders in one comment, because that's not really fair. So you can only propose two words or phrases per comment. Try to make a brief argument for your proposed WOTY.
- Eventually, I’ll compile a list of finalists for voting.
- Everyone votes.
- We have a winner!
Did I mention prizes? There are prizes.
I'm usually able to offer a prize to (a) the first person to suggest the winning word or phrase and (b) a voter drawn at random all those who vote.
But this year, there has been a late and generous rush, so I'll work out over the next day or two exactly how it will fall – it looks like I'll be able to do two main prize packages and some smaller ones. Until then, huge thanks to:
Deborah,
post-truth
Deborah,
Also, "fake news"
bob daktari,
clusterfuck
applies to just about everything this year
Felix Geiringer,
He may have won too many accolades already, but surely it is hard to go past "Trump" as word of the year, or perhaps "Trumpocalypse".
Felix Geiringer,
In the same vein, "truthiness" and "fake news" have had time in the sun this year.
Iain Thorpe,
Post-truth has to be it.
Paul Brislen,
Bigly.
Lew Stoddart,
Hillary Clinton called it: deplorable.
L
Kebabette,
2016. The word of the year is the year, what with so many denouncements of 2016 as a very bad year.
My other pick is alt-right.
Kebabette, in reply to
Do you watch Last Man on Earth? Best show of the year, other than Steven Universe.
Doug Hood,
post truth or Brexit for me
Sacha,
brexit
dave c,
words that come to mind post-truth, clickbait, skux, 'Pie Munster'
Sacha, in reply to
damn your flying fingers, Doug :)
Emma Hart,
Stiff competition this year, but I feel I must put in a vote for 'shit-weasel'.
Jenny Kay,
Awesome. Everything is "awesome" Especially Innovation.
Yes, 2016 is the year of Awesome Innovation!
Shane Le Brun, in reply to
I also nominate bigly, it is actually word apparently.
Tom Butlin,
Majestical
Bart Janssen,
post- truth or post-fact have to be it
Rowan Crawford,
Kleptocracy. It's interesting to see how effective shame was in preventing blatant abuse of power by the arrival of someone who doesn't feel it.
Also: Harambe. Hopefully self-explanatory.
Hebe,
Dead. It’s been a bigly deading year.
Slow-slip. Geological, but seems like a metaphor for Western society.
Subduction.
Bart Janssen,
If I was going to be intellectual about it I'd say "confirmation bias" or the more common "echo chamber" to describe the way people have stopped listening to opposing views or ideas.
Tim Michie,
As phrases are allowed: 'This is fine' as in the meme.
mark taslov,
Americentrism...
Ian Dalziel,
Not heard that much, thus far but gathering steam for a late run, methinks - Trumpenproletariat
https://thesparkspread.wordpress.com/2016/07/08/todays-neologism-trumpenproletariat/
