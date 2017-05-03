Media Take: We need to talk about cannabis

This week's Media Take looks at cannabis and the law from various angles – and it kicks off with something of a surprise.
I've interviewed Māori Party MP Marama Fox on the issue before, for this November 2015 Matters of Substance story, and figured I had a fair idea of where she stood. Back then, she stated up front that she didn't support cannabis decriminalisation.
“I’m not interested in decriminalising marijuana. I’m more interested in a restructure of the law, so it’s still a criminal behaviour, but the response is different. Punitive responses haven’t worked."
She then went on to urge a health-oriented response to the problems she sees in whanau and communities; a response that sounded quite a lot like decriminalisation.
But, as she says in this clip we gave Stuff in advance of the show, Marama and her party have moved, not only on medical cannabis but on decriminalisation. "I'm ready to have that conversation," she says now. She doesn't even rule out legalisation in the long term. And the reason for her personal shift is the way methamphetamine is supplanting cannabis in many regional communities – as her own relatives are discovering.
"They're going to every tinny house and being offered P," she says. "There is no marijuana availability ... they make more money off P than they do off marijuana, they no longer supply marijuana to the town. For that reason, I'm willing to have the conversation."
In truth, it would take legalised and regulated sale – or a form of decriminalisation that permitted small-scale cultivation – to really disconnect cannabis from the ballooning meth trade. And Marama's checklist of cancers caused by cannabis isn't borne out by the evidence. But the traditionally conservative Māori Party has now joined the Green, Act, United Future parties and The Opportunities Party in wanting to talk about reform. A string of polls indicating that the public is of similar mind have yet to move Labour (which does want to broaden access for medical users) and National.
So what is the deal? The National Academies evidence review The Health Effects of Cannabis and Cannabinoids: The Current State of Evidence and Recommendations for Research, published this year, does find "modest evidence that cannabis use is associated with one subtype of testicular cancer", but none indicating that that it is associated with lung or other cancers it looked at. That would make is far less carinogenic than alcohol, let alone tobacco.
The review does find that cannabis use during adolescence is related to impairment in education, employment and social relations. And, in a nauced assessment, that "cannabis use is likely to increase the risk of developing schizophrenia and other psychoses; the higher the use the greater the risk." Cannabis is very definitely not without its harms. And the fact that Māori use is higher than that for other groups and, crucially, that so many Māori begin using cannabis under the age of 14, makes the issue particularly acute for Māori communities
It is also not without its benefits. The review found "conclusive or substantial evidence" that cannabis or cannabinoids are effective in treating vomiting (ie: as an antiemetic), MS-related spasticity – and chronic pain.
That last, of course, is one of the main reasons that people profess to use cannabis therapeutically. And in theory, the state takes a compassionate view of that particular illegal conduct. Minister Peter Dunne and senior officers have both said that the police will exercise disrcretion in such cases. But, as Nelson lawyer Sue Grey says in this week's show, that's really not what's happening. Very vulnerable people are being subjected to searches and prosecutions.
The two AOD treatment professionals on the show, Donna Blair and Suzy Marrison, were, respectively, less and more keen on law reform. Donna's qualms were largely around resourcing – even if reform did make people with problems more likely to seek help, where was the funding? Norml president Chris Fowlie noted that a share of the $300m currently spent annually policing cannabis (and inflicting legal harm) would help.
There's another reason we need to be talking about this more seriously. And that's that cannabis is everywhere. It's in the culture in a way it has not been before. A couple of weeks ago, the Viceland channel on Sky had "Weed Week", which was chock-full of the kind of content that used to (and still could) get magazines banned by the Chief Censor. Saying the same old thing to young people really isn't going to work.
Anyway, there's much more in the programme and its online-only extra discussion. You can wait until 11.30am Sunday, when both parts are bundled together for an extended screening on Maori Television. Or you can watch on demand. Have a look:
Rich of Observationz,
Here come the hippies....
Back in Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 5441 posts Report
andrew r, in reply to
What's a hippy? Is that a Dad rock thing?
Labour seem very politically shy on this issue. It really is time to make the law match the populace view. So slow coming.
auckland • Since May 2007 • 95 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
You got it. Man.
Two things behind it:
1. A conservative political strategy in election year. They’re happy for the Greens to run with it, but determined to go no further than medical cannabis, lest they be attacked by National.
2. The genuinely-held views of Andrew Little – who’s not exactly up with the research – and others. They simply see any “liberalisation” as likely to increase use. (Fun fact: depending on which study you look at, teen cannabis use has either not changed or actually fallen since legalisation in Colorado.)
It’s a shame for the likes of Jacinda Ardern, Greg O’Connor (yes, really) and others, who have a bit more understanding of the issues. I’m pretty sure more than half the caucus would favour reform.
One thing the Māori Party’s shift does is ease the pressure on the Greens, who are extremely anxious about being seen as the crazy druggie party. Props to Julie Anne Genter there – I gather some other Green MPs supported their policy but weren’t willing to front it, so she did.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21873 posts Report
andin,
HAHA
And those who aren't on drugs aren't crazy?
One look around the world would dispel that myth.
raglan • Since Mar 2007 • 1604 posts Report
Sacha,
Web Twitter
Tis me, the deleter. Note that "AOD" is short for Alcohol and Other Drugs. If either alcohol or nicotine were presented for approval under current frameworks, they'd be met with laughter and disdain. Unlike a substance with therapeutic benefits and no lethal dose ..
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19228 posts Report
dave stewart,
And what about the economic angle? I tuned into a RNZ Checkpoint discussion a few weeks ago where the view was expressed that substituting existing opiate-based pain relief medications prescribed for chronic/terminal patients for medicinal marijuana could save Pharmac in the order of hundreds of millions per year. Create new (legitimate) horticulture and processing industries to supply medicinal marijuana to ourselves and the net economic effect would be multiplied. Add some serious R&D and we have export potential to add to the equation. On the other hand we could just continue spending up on imported opiates. Are we morons?
Since Aug 2014 • 15 posts Report
dave stewart,
Found it: http://www.radionz.co.nz/national/programmes/checkpoint/audio/201839295/mps-asked-to-take-over-medicinal-cannabis-fight
At about 3.07, figure quoted $130M per year.
Since Aug 2014 • 15 posts Report
Katharine Moody,
Life of Its Own: The Truth about Medical Marijuana on Choice TV on Sunday, converted my super-straight, conservative, pensioner partner :-). He became a conspiracy theorist at the same time, certain that US pharma was behind the suppression of all the product research and expertise on it in Israel.
Of course there's me just thinking about agri-academic utopia in NZ where our best agrichemists and botanists were developing new strains of weed that targeted all kinds specific medical uses - instead of trying to develop GM grasses that reduce methane gas output from cows.
The husband being an epileptic with chronic pain would quite rather be taking a herbal remedy than his current swathe of chemical remedies too.
And as for what to do - I'm for legalisation via the Denver model. I participated in TOP's survey of members and it was really well put together. An exemplar of informed choice. Can't wait to see the policy output - though I suspect Gareth himself to be more of a conservative incrementalist.
We should be getting into this industry/harvest like a dog's breakfast. No bigger value-add commodity product out there to my mind. Suzanne Aubert funded her orphanages with the value-add medicinal products she prepared. We need to embrace our true heritage.
Palmerston North • Since Sep 2014 • 604 posts Report
Katharine Moody, in reply to
My argument completely. Let’s get rich on a sustainable, value-add crop. Lead the world. Point is - it won't happen in the US due to big pharma - we can get a serious jump on the int'l market by leading the way in R&D.
Palmerston North • Since Sep 2014 • 604 posts Report
steven crawford, in reply to
Email Web
That’s just magic thinking. These are completely different substances that do entirely different things to human beings.
Its just as good to argue that a shot of whisky would do the trick at a car accident.
The best case for medical marijuana that I’ve seen, is in California. It’s better to just allow people who want to use it, to use it, just as long as they know the side effects. And just like any medication, there are side effects.
Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 3680 posts Report
Joe Wylie, in reply to
One of the striking things about accounts of 18th and 19th Century medicine is the widespread use of alcohol, e.g. lashings of brandy for a whole host of ailments. Prime Minister John Ballance's unsuccessful 1893 bowel cancer operation was supposed to have involved literal injections of champagne. It's almost as if Big Pharma supplanted the booze barons.
flat earth • Since Jan 2007 • 4444 posts Report
Katharine Moody, in reply to
That's where the doco on Choice added new understandings - as they were growing different hybrids for different medical uses/conditions, and processing medicines and prescribing delivery mechanisms on an individual patient basis. All these things subsequently reducing the negative and psychoactive side effects. What I got from that was that self-medicating, even for pain, isn't the way to go.
Palmerston North • Since Sep 2014 • 604 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
No, it's real. People are doing it and there are promising studies.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21873 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
I think there are problems with very loose medical regimes. I found the episode of Weediquette looking at parents in Oregon who give their cancer-stricken kids massive doses of THC oil – on a very flimsy basis – a bit troubling.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21873 posts Report
Russell Brown,
Email Web Twitter
Oh, and here's A life of its own: The truth about medical marijuana, which screened on Choice on Sunday night.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21873 posts Report
Ian Dalziel,
a cultural aside:
(from The Secret Life of Books )
John Cooper Clarke explores Thomas de Quincey's autobiographical classic Confessions of an English Opium Eater
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7231 posts Report
steven crawford, in reply to
Email Web
I agree. There is a big difference between "medical marijuana" and pharmaceutical extracts of it. Medical marijuana is code for "decriminalised" which is what California is doing. It's medical kind of like methadone. There is a very lose lip service to supervision of users, that use it to self medicate - in some cases, the consequences of smoking dope for decades. But mostly, it's not really medical marijuana, it's decriminalisation. And that's a public health argument, not a pharmaceutical one.
Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 3680 posts Report
Katharine Moody, in reply to
Yes, I agree and that's why I prefer the Colorado model over the California one. Decriminalisation (largely for medicinal purposes) is a Clayton's form of reform. From what I can gather from the doco Druglawed it simply became the evil weed as a means to keep bureaucrats in jobs once alcohol prohibition ended in the US.
And that has unfairly hindered society's progress toward exploring and exploiting its medicinal benefits - whilst at the same time making the criminal element in terms of its distribution wildly prosperous, along with the horrific cruelty such escalation of cartels and gangs has wrought on many societies.
Better it becomes a legal substance, regulated like alcohol - as to me it is a more honest (and sensible) approach.
Palmerston North • Since Sep 2014 • 604 posts Report
Rich of Observationz, in reply to
They knew almost nothing about physiology or biochemistry, and nearly everything they did know was wrong.
Consequently, anything that produced an effect, any effect, was a drug candidate. Alcohol is an anaesthetic, an emetic, increases blood pressure, and a bunch of other effects. That would have been enough "evidence".
A bit like alternative medicine today.
Back in Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 5441 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Colorado’s robust medical system is one reason its broader legalisation has worked so well. The METRC “seed-to-sale” system came from its medical regime – it began with bar codes and now uses RFID tags.
On one level it allows the state to prove to the Feds that legally-grown weed isn’t entering the black market. But it’s also important for product assurance. When you’re talking about breeding for specific attributes, it’s essential to be able to show that the retail product is actually what it says on the label.
One of the reasons Helen Kelly’s application to the MoH failed is because the product she wanted to use came from a California firm that couldn’t provide a simple assay (despite having heaps of investment capital to play with).
Otoh, California is certainly the powerhouse of the US cannabis economy. As much as two thirds of the weed it produces leaves the state already. One episode of Bong Appetit that screened during Weed Week featured a chef with a fridge full of terpenes (the aromatic compounds in cannabis that aren’t psychoactive in their own right but seem to moderate effects) separated out from raw cannabis and used to season dishes. And that’s before legalisation. Basically you just have to call it medicine and you're sweet.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21873 posts Report
steven crawford, in reply to
Email Web
disclaimer: I’m not a great fan of the current alcohol regulations, particularly the way it’s allowed to be advertised. While marijuana is reasonably benign, like alcohol, it can be problematic for some people (and there family’s) even when all the ingredients are clearly labeled on the packaging. Make marijuana a legal substance, ok, but I shudder when I imagine the sorts of medicinal narratives that could be created by marketing firms.
Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 3680 posts Report
BenWilson,
Email Twitter
It's high time.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 10332 posts Report