The climate strike and the voting age

Next Friday, students around New Zealand will be taking part in a climate strike, concerned about the international, and national, response to the threat of climate change.
That people are discussing their decision to wag school to take part pretty clearly validates the decision to bunk off school for the protest. The point of a protest is to get noticed. Sometimes, this is by being arrested. At particularly bad times in history, it's by risking your physical safety. And sometimes, it's by declaring you won't be going to school.
People telling them they should be at school are kind of missing the point. Of course they should be at school. They shouldn't have to give up school to get people to take their issues seriously, but they feel they have to, to make their voices heard. If it was on a weekend, it wouldn't be a strike. And it wouldn't be as newsworthy.
Part of the point of a protest or a strike is that you do not ask permission. You give up something of value (in this case, some education), or you risk something (perhaps a detention) because you think the trade is worth it. And if you get that detention, along with other like-minded individuals, it will probably be the best detention you ever had.
I do not know what policy changes they seek. Perhaps they will make clear some of their demands at the marches themselves. The youth climate movement is in its early stages, and will probably change as it grows. It's likely I'll disagree with some of their aims. That's kind of the point too. They want other people to think about things they currently aren't. Thing they say affect them and young people to a greater degree than they affect others.
A protest isn't about making people happy, it is about making people notice. And that's especially important when you do not have the means of making a difference that others have - like voting.
When the women-led Temperence Movement wanted to advance their cause in New Zealand, they also pushed for voting rights for women. They argued that women bore the consequences of alcohol to a greater extent than others, and wanted women to be able to make that point at the ballot box.
I'm kind of hoping there are a few participants at the climate strike who are students of that history.
Their long-term and medium term aims are matters for them, but, because it's what I do, I thought I'd draft a bill to give them an option, should some of them wish to take it up: the Electoral (Voting at 14) Amendment Bill. It does what it says on the tin, and would reduce the voting age in New Zealand to 14.
I've written about the voting age before, wondering why, given the levels of youth engagement in politics, there wasn't more of a push for reform - one obvious answer is that it's a problem that solves itself on the individual level, unlike other voting rights campaigns.
I think there are good arguments for the age being even lower (or even abolished) - Lucy Gray, the organiser of the climate strike in Christchurch, is 12 - but I'm a pragmatist, and so dramatic a change is unlikely to be achieved in a single step. And 14 seems a reasonable compromise. It also fits with some of the other legal ages we already have: 14 is when you stop being a child and become a young person; and 14 is the age of full criminal responsibility, when the law says you have sufficient cognitive abilities to bear criminal responsibility for your actions.
One of the common arguments against young people voting is that they might be more susceptible to undue pressure than other voters. This was an argument against giving women the vote, and it's one of the reasons we have the secret ballot. But to allay these concerns somewhat, the Electoral (Voting at 14) Amendment Bill increases the penalties for corrupt practices in the Electoral Act, which are presently low when compared to other offences.
Because of the way our electoral laws are written, the age would automatically apply to other elections, like local body elections, and to referendums. The simplest way to write the bill also means that it would also allow people to run for office at 14. I wasn't sure about that last bit (↑ pragmatist), but I decided if New Zealanders wanted to elect some amazing 15 year-old, I wasn't going to completely rule out allowing them at this early stage, but it wouldn't be too difficult to change if anyone wanting to advance it decided that was a step too far.
Reducing the voting age to 14 is not something I'm planning to campaing for, because, well, I think any campaign should be led by people who aren't as old as I am. But if young people, especially - but not necessarily - those taking part in the climate strike, see some benefit opening up democracy to include more voices, and want to add this to their list of goals, I am happy to offer this bill and my support. Let me know if you want any changes, or any legal advice :-)
Graeme Edgeler,
simon g,
"Won't somebody think of the children?"
"Yes. The children."
"No, not them ..."
Politics/Media Guidebook, page one: Children should be invoked, not heard.
Walter Nicholls,
Call me a cynic but the majority of them don't and won't know. However this does not devalue their purpose or sincerity, they could reasonably expect that the Government has resources to get the advice of experts.
As to voting at 14, I'll be cynical again and wonder if anyone has done research into the correlation of 14-17 year-olds' voting preferences with that of their parents. It's not the best argument for enfranchising this age group , but at worst the voting preference of parents with teenagers will get a small boost.
But being influenced into voting 'imperfectly' is hardly limited to any age or gender. (To avoid a modern form of Godwin's Law, I will not mention a certain referendum held in the UK in mid 2016)
Graeme Edgeler, in reply to
I'm not supporting giving votes to 14-17 year-olds because I think they'll vote a particular way. I support this because I think they should be allowed to have a say in the future.
Brent Jackson,
I think the real benefit of this will be that youth will be introduced to voting while still at school, so will be much more likely to get on the electoral roll, and hopefully then more likely to vote.
Moz,
That's good enough for me! Full support.
Now, if only I was sufficiently opposed to the striking kids to come over and vote for the party(s) that favour this change.
andin,
Is the law informed by science? It should be. Frontal cortex isnt fully developed till 25 and von economo? neurons who knew about them? I think we all need to go back to school. Anyway my favorite Robert Sapolsky is always a joy to listen and learn from
Take in small doses can cause overload
Stephen Day,
Nice, I'd love to see the voting age abolished altogether. If someone has the desire and the ability to go into a voting booth, tick a box and express their opinion, all power to them. I've known 7-year-olds with coherent, consistent political opinions that deserve to be added to the tally. On the other side of the coin, I've meet 30-year-olds who we probably shouldn't include if we truly believe some people's views should not count because those views are not well developed.
Even if it is true that on average children do not vote as sensibly as adults, that is not a reason to disenfranchise all of them.
The only fair test would be based on ability to vote, rather than any proxy of that - be it age, criminal past or other. And such a test of voting ability would be highly illiberal. It would expose the anti-democratic nature of the exclusions.
Walter Nicholls,
Nor do I. I'm just observing that our best efforts have gone into helping our children become independent thinkers, and this has resulted them in choosing support for exactly the same party I vote for. In fact the older one has joined said party. Naturally I think this proves they are sane, but I would, wouldn't I?
Yup.
On the other side of this thread: our daughter's school has this morning sent out an official response to the "strike". To paraphrase, they will grant students with a provable track record of "significant, on-going environmental involvement" permission to attend the rally. All other students will be considered bunking off with the corresponding blemish on their attendance record.
This is considerably more supportive than what I expected, which was more along the lines of "we understand why you want to do it and good on you but don't" ... which as a responsible parent is my official line. My daughter also understands the unofficial line that she is an independent thinker and can make her own decision for her own reasons - and will receive supportive hugs either way!
Walter Nicholls, in reply to
I've often wished that people had to answer a test of general political awareness before they are permitted to vote. Unfortunately I imagine that such a test is far more subvertable than the current process of attracting votes by campaigning.
I'd probably enjoy reading such a quiz if someone wants to make one. Just for fun, you understand.
Q1. This test contains difficult words. Can you read?
...
linger,
To clarify: that’s choosing an age criterion typically associated with a developmental stage allowing sufficient cognitive abilities.
It is NOT proposed that cognitive ability be a criterion applied to individuals: that would lead towards state-mandated cognitive testing to decide when dementia should remove voting rights, which is probably not the intended outcome.
(Though some young British voters would support it right now!)
Agreeing with Stephen Day: age is an unreliable proxy for voting ability — but a direct test of voting ability would be extremely problematic.
andin, in reply to
Neuroplasticity in older people more often that not goes downhill, probably because they dont know what that is. But accounting for bias and prejudice is just a lot harder practically all of it is learned.
linger,
N.B. it may be worth revisiting an earlier thread outlining a rather different proposal to get younger voters more involved.
Moz, in reply to
Australia has that to a larger degree than NZ, by having a less trivial voting system. Further up the list is the USA with their complex and biased voting requirements and ugly, locally-designed voting papers and FoK vote counting systems making it a challenge to ensure your actual vote is likely to be actually counted. Even beyond that are places like Nigeria and Sudan. "political awareness" in the latter meaning "can work out how to vote without getting killed".
In Australia we have the stats you'd expect. The "duh wot?" vote is typically between 2% and 10% and the "donkey vote" ("put 1 in the first box, or number 1,2,3,4...") is another 5% or so. A related form of stupidity gave us David Leyonhjelm from all the morons who put a 1 in the first box that said Liberal.
Moz, in reply to
Web
I agree, but I'm willing to support any step in that general direction.
mpledger, in reply to
For all the kids who vote the same as their parents because they are their parents, I think there will be plenty of kids who vote differently to their parents because they are their parents. Perhaps, it's pretty close to a wash.
Moz, in reply to
I suspect there will be more kids who vote climate emergency or other long-term issues than their parents do, across the "left-right spectrum" that is the only one our pundit class seem capable of understanding. The environmentalist-nihilist spectrum is incomprehensible to them, but even simple stuff like authoritarian-anarchist or monetarist-socialist don't seem to occur. Kids often lack those limitations.
Walter Nicholls, in reply to
As I'm sure it applies with 18+ although I can't just lay my hands on evidence in 5min searching. The general election results are too crude to determine this kind of thing since they can only distinguish voters by their electorate.
Moz,
Compulsory voting might be a different way to get a useful result. Having lived with it for a while I think the advantages very much outweigh the disadvantages. But combining it with allowing 12 year olds to vote if they want to might be problematic. On the whole I favour lowering the age more if we only get to choose one.
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2019/mar/08/how-australias-compulsory-voting-saved-it-from-trumpism
steven crawford, in reply to
I like how that paragraph reads out.
I remember having conversations about this sort of thing when I was 14. I was a student at Auckland metropolitan collage which was a state funded alternative school. We ran the school thru a type of democratic process. We used that process to introduce school rules such as no smoking inside the building, which I will remind you, was an ahead of its time idea for the beginning of the 1980s. Adults smoked cigarets in our houses. We had regular school meetings which included raising of the hand voting on all sorts of important things. In other words, our alternative school included democracy training across the board. It wasn’t just for those nurds who joined the debating club. I was lucky to get that early introduction to that uno type of democratic system.
The conversation I remember was the business of schools who required letters parents for kids who didn’t want to attend christian studies. It must have been assumed at the time that children where spiritual blank slates.
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
Sounds like a school modelled on A S Neill's Summerhill
steven crawford,
The other Norman Kirks freaky legacy school which was also a state school, was in Christchurch. Four avenues it was called.
Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 4079 posts Report
What we want of course is kids to vote the same when that is the right thing to do, and differently when that is the right thing to do, and for them to , er, have the wisdom to decide the difference.
My daughter has been griping for years about [the lack of] this. Actually what we could do with is some kind of compulsory "general studies" course that continues into the NCEA years. A week of law, another week of economics, politics, budgetting ... all this stuff that many would say that parents should be teaching their children but usually can't. (Hell, I don't know very much about law myself, and even in my own fields of expertise, that in itself doesn't mean I would be a good teacher).
Direct democracy (participating in decision making) is also different to representative democracy (picking the people to make the decisions for you). Rationally looking at a politician's track record and determining if they can be trusted, instead of being swayed by rhetoric, is a developed skill.
North Shore, Auckland • Since Jul 2008 • 37 posts Report
Im not sure you can extend the current situation out in that way.
Maybe its a one of.
So many adults have a compromised view when it comes to climate and the future. Compromised by self interest usually, and a younger generation dont have that baggage. Going against the views of parents if their view is wrong on this is the right thing to do. And forcing a change thru some kind of vote and extending that vote outside current legal restrictions may be a way out of this looming mess.
I’d like to see a way to unite in the face of it, after that well who knows!
