Walk This Way

It’s been a couple of weeks since we all stopped pretending that 2017 was going to be any better than 2016. I mean, yeah, it was shitty that all those much-loved celebrities died, but what made last year such a shitter was that it was the year so many people decided to Choose Hate. Brexit. Trump. Those decisions were made, but we haven’t started to feel the real effects yet. And now, it’s nearly Inauguration Day.
What I’m seeing now is such a feeling of helplessness. What can we do? A number of people have told me that they are, basically, climbing into their internet bunkers. Setting up keyword blocks, avoiding news, hiding from things that make them feel angry and sad, because there’s nothing you can do. And I understand this. You have to pick your battles.
Before you do this, though, please make absolutely sure that there really is nothing you can do.
I don’t have all the answers. The answer I have this summer seems to be the answer to, “That guy, what’s his name?”, which is “Andrew Little.” Most of us don’t have the reach of, say, Carrie Fisher. We don’t have big platforms. And we’re all the way over in New Zealand. It doesn’t really directly affect us, right, for the same reasons there isn’t much we can do.
One thing the internet means, though, is that our communities of interest aren’t often geographical. I care about what happens to LGBT people no matter where they live. Women. Refugees. Racial minorities. Religious minorities. Disabled people. Some of us feel more connected as members or allies of those groups than we do as New Zealanders.
We all have platforms, too. All that differs is the size, the reach. An internet acquaintance of mine was heavily involved in the effort to get Jennifer Holliday to withdraw from performing at the inauguration. He got called some interesting things for this, and I personally had never heard the term “necknuts” before. But it worked.
Please know that I HEAR YOU and I feel your pain. The LGBT Community was mostly responsible for birthing my career and I am deeply indebted to you… You have loved me faithfully and unconditionally and for so many years you provided me with work even though my star had long since faded.
Thank you for communicating with me, I had no idea that I still meant so much to all of you.
I was telling a friend the other day that, while I couldn’t join in the Women’s March on Washington, I could make sure that at least people knew it was happening. People were standing up. The least I could do was say, “Look, over there, people are standing up.”
Except it turns out now that I can go. There are marches in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch. I will be there. It’s something I can do.
All are welcome. The march is for any person, regardless of gender or gender identity, who believes women’s rights are human rights, that diversity is the strength of our communities, that all voices deserve to be heard & that we are stronger together.
Yes, that’s this Saturday, and that’s not much notice, but it’s also not all that much effort. And what a thing to be part of. The people knitting the Pussy Hats for it in the States have caused a wide-spread shortage of pink wool. And who knows, it might do some good here, in an election year, to show that women will stand up, that we care. The thing is, when you add all those marginalised groups together? There are more of us than there are of them.
mark taslov,
Obviously this is a cause of great significance, but it’s an important cause that has appointed Gloria Steinem as an honorary co-chair, how does this march relate to the LGBTQIA community?
Russell Brown,
I keep meaning to do what I usually try and do – write about it in a way that might be useful to other people – but it’s surprisingly difficult.
There’s just too much data. Every day, some fresh absurdity, some new outrage. How do you finish a thought? Where is there a pause for breath? When does the grim humour wear out?
I think I might have a hook with this New Yorker story on the Conservative “intellectuals” furiously backfilling some sort of theory into Trumpism.
Their theory is wholly unconvincing and ultimately adds up to a lot of culturally insecure white people trying to hold on to their societal privilege, but it’s something to go on. And look, there, I wrote some sentences. Thanks Emma!
PS: Will also go to the local march and remind others about them.
Carol Stewart,
I'm going to the Wellington march, and am churning out a few Pussyhats as well. Here's the pattern for craftily-minded readers.
Emma Hart, in reply to
Yeah, Steinem is problematic on trans issues, like so many feminists of her generation, which is a fucking shame. (Maher is not problematic. Maher is an arsehole.)
This is a list of the Women's March supporting partner organisations, who will be marching and/or providing some kind of support. It includes a number of LGBT organisations.
I can't remember the last time I saw any kind of large-scale protest action that didn't have some kind of problematic angle to it, especially ones like this that have been basically franchised. Likewise, I've never met a political party whose policies I agreed with in their entirety. Everyone has to decide where their "too problematic to support" line is.
Christchurch
Emma Hart, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
It's really difficult! I even used an exclamation mark, which, ugh. But y'know, we argue with them, they become more entrenched. We try to push forward information, but information's lost all its value. What's the solution? I don't fucking know.
But this is why stories like the Jennifer Holliday one are so important. People gave her information and explained how they felt, and she changed her mind.
Planned Parenthood saw a 900% increase in appointments for IUDs after the election.That's how scared American women are: they want long-term birth control while they can still access it. I want people to know that. I just, man, I wish I had some better words, more powerful words.
Christchurch
mark taslov, in reply to
For me with Steinem, it’s not so much that she’s problematic but more that she is a seasoned bigot against women – promoted as a leading figurehead of the marches. That’s what the photographs will show and the headline news will read.
Supporting the cause is rather easier than supporting her cause in this instance.
andin,
And johnkey decided I'm outta here, chicken shit.
Its all been in the pipeline of human consciousness for a long time IMO.
When business' were able to ship manufacturing offshore, unions were demonised, and self centred philosophies gained a glittering stage on which to peddle selfishness/ its your attitude bullshit( otherwise known as emotional blackmail or guilt tripping) to humanity.
The dumbing down large swathes of the global population got itself in motion.
And meaning what you say, was traded for polishing the language to make oneself look like one had all the answers. It got its own name too, spin. How appropriate.
Just to me it looks like an end of empire period. And there's going to be a lot of salvaging of one's own arse and flogging off of the family jewels. Its already started where it all heads is anyone's guess, 'cause those who think they can direct it haven't got a clue no matter what nonsense they spout.
Sorry I'm not trying to say give up, this will just take us where it will and one day sense of a kind may prevail.
But when that will be...?
Emma Hart, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
It's not her cause.
Christchurch
william blake,
Russell Brown, in reply to
To be honest, this is the first time I recall seeing her name mentioned in connection with them.
mark taslov, in reply to
I had hoped I could leave my objection here without the requirement to reread the wikipedia page. As I said I support the cause. I’m ok disagreeing on the benefits of the publicity Steinem and her views may derive from her being positioned front and centre.
With that in mind I’m more interested in how our own franchisees might be willing to localise and distance themselves from that in order to send a more inclusive message.
mark taslov, in reply to
Same, that's why I'm commenting on it here now.
David Hood,
I read an article about the liberal left presidential campaign in Austria, which resulted in an increased victory for the greenish candidate over the far right one. That said the lefts campaign had been all about shared values and common decency rather than parties- hence the lefts candidate running as an independent.
In an intersectional view, I think that approach has a lot of potential for bringing people together.
Stephen R, in reply to
My partner finished her one this evening. It's very pink.
Looks like we're going as well,
Rich Lock, in reply to
You might be mildly interested to know that I've actually been waiting/wondering when you're going to write about this. Partly because I need a place to just vent about exactly this: just...what the fuck? What the actual fucking fuck?
There's been a few jokes circulating about how the world has actually fallen into the alternate reality - the 'evil' time stream - like this one. I've always felt at least a bit out of step in terms of things like my opinions and thought processes, but until now never so completely that I actually genuinely occasionally wonder, even if only for an instant, whether I'm the crazy one, like some sort of 2nd-grade Twilight Zone/I Am Legend* rip-off.
*the book, obviously, not the rubbish Will Smith film.
