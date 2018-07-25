Reassure Me: cannabis, polling and deliberative democracy

The New Zealand Drug Foundation poll on cannabis law reform, whose results were published yesterday, is the first national poll to be conducted since the government promised a referendum on the issue. As such, it offers an insight not just into public sentiment but actual voting intentions.
I think, moreover, that it contains pointers as to what might constitute a successful referendum question, what proposition could persuade voters – and who will need persuading.
As has been widely reported, the poll shows a year-on-year jump in the public's willingness to countenance both possession and growing for personal use: from 65% to 67% for possession and, more significantly, from 55% to 65% for growing.
But those numbers need unpacking: they're a combination of the support for both decriminalisation (defined in the poll question as "it is an offence punishable only by a fine, like a speeding ticket and there is no criminal record") and legalisation. More people opted for legalisation than decriminalisation, but not many more. And while it made a bigger jump than any other answer in the poll (from 30% last year to 38%), support for selling cannabis "from a store" remains modest.
Those responses might seem to conflict with the second question in the poll, which for the first time asks about actual referendum voting intentions. While in the first question only 35% of respondents supported legalising possession of cannabis and 29% wanted to legalise its sale in shops, 49%, a plurality, said they would vote "in favour of legalising the sale" of cannabis in a referendum.
I think the reasonable interpretation here is that voters are more concerned about cannabis commerce than cannabis itself. The option the public has warmed to over the past year – self-growing – is probably not the one favoured by legislators and public officials. It's difficult to regulate and impossible to tax.
Perhaps New Zealanders will further warm to a cannabis retail industry as they hear the arguments and are given more detail about how such an industry would actually work. Maybe, like voters in US legal states, they will find the promise of a taxation bounty compelling. Or maybe New Zealand will find a different solution.
Cannabis Social Clubs operate in several European states, most notably in Spain, where they are regulated, non-profit private organisations – and effectively an expression of Spain's progressive decriminalisation of cannabis rather than its legalisation per se. Everybody gets the weed they want, but, in theory, there is no commercial incentive to grow the market. I know longtime cannabis advocates who would prefer this model to cannabis retail on the high street.
On the other hand, I spoke recently to the designers of the successful referendum initiatives in Califoria and Washington State. The ballot questions in those states did not emerge fully-formed: they were refined over time in response to polls and focus groups. What that research focused on more than anything was what it would take to persuade doubters. And overwhelmingly what doubters wanted was reassurance that the sky wouldn't fall. High-minded appeals to personal liberty generally fell on deaf ears.
By the lights of this weeks poll, the groups that reform advocates should concentrate most on reassuring are National Party voters – 63% of whom said they would vote against legalisation – and uncommitted voters. Clear majorities of supporters of Labour (57%), New Zealand First (68%) and the Greens (84%) said they would vote yes in a reform referendum. Uncommitted party voters were split, with 45% saying they'd vote in favour and 44% against.
There's a key difference, of course, between our referendum and the US initiatives. In the US, questions were designed by proponents, and shaped and reshaped in response to research. Ours will be the world's first national government referendum on cannabis reform and the question (or questions) will be written by the government.
We'll learn more in the next few months about how that will happen, but yesterday Justice minister Andrew Little indicated that he favoured a citizens' jury process like that created for Ireland's abortion referendum. Ireland's Citizens' Assembly was a randomly-chosen but demographically representative group of 99 people who gave up their weekends to listen to advocates and experts and, eventually, make recommendations on the shape of a draft reform bill. Whether we do this, or something more like the task force that travelled Canada to listen to arguments on that country's cannabis legalisation measures, I think it's pretty clear that a strong element of such deliberative democracy will be both necessary and desirable in the lead-up to New Zealand's world-first referendum.
In conclusion, you'll note that I haven't said anything about the medicinal cannabis part of the new poll. The already very strong support for the legalisation or decriminalisation of cannabis for pain relief is now overwhelming, with 87% in favour for chronic pain relief and 89% for people with pain associated with a terminal illness. That speaks to the timidity of the government's medical cannabis bill. But I'll pause on that until we find out what the select committee reports back – and what on earth the parliamentary National Party is up to.
Dennis Frank,
Andrew's suggestion is an excellent idea. "A citizens jury is a randomly selected group of civilians who listen to expert perspectives for several days before forming a judgement on an issue."
"Ireland's Citizens' Assembly was a randomly-chosen but demographically representative group of 99 people who gave up their weekends to listen to advocates and experts and, eventually, make recommendations on the shape of a draft reform bill." That seems a suitable model for us to copy. The larger the population sample the more representative of the community it becomes, so I wonder how difficult organising a larger sample would be in practice. For instance, use public meetings in our biggest cities (if sufficient advocates are available) plus Survey Monkey (or equivalent) for subsequent feedback to organisers from those attending.
That could easily generate several hundred or more respondents. The obvious design flaw in such models is that only the non-apathetic participate, and they are out-numbered by the apathetic generally. Yet voters in referenda are similarly skewed so it may not really matter.
Bart Janssen, in reply to
That isn't entirely true you actually don't need that large a sample before you accurately model public opinion. More importantly what you describe is a large sample of uninformed opinion.
The idea of Iceland's system is that because the public are usually uninformed or ill informed on any particular topic the assembly must spend time listening to expert opinion with the intention that they become informed.
At that point they make a recommendation informed by expert input but modulated by societal input.
The key feature is to get both informed opinion and a representation of society's needs/wants/feelings.
It's an interesting approach.
Moz, in reply to
That actively avoids the whole "representative sample" part of the process though. In multiple ways. But it does favour opinionated, older, whiter, richer people... who are already over-repersented in the political processes. It would be more reasonable to exclude them on the basis that their preferences are already amply present.
I like the citizen's jury process because it involves a degree to conscription so it's much more likely to give a spectrum of responses. By the same token, though, it's more expensive and requires more organisation (you really need to pay the jurors rather than just compensating them for their costs).
linger,
Note Bridges' cynical attempt to head off any chance of a wider-scope "reeferendum" by trying to limit the discussion to high-end medical extracts.
simon g,
The test of National's good faith is a simple one: what would now be happening if National had remained in government after the 2017 election? Imagine Prime Minister Bill English, with or without the support of NZ First, advocating for their new bill. Imagine Cabinet minister Simon Bridges insisting on it.
Rob S, in reply to
Imagine being Simon Bridges, not quite getting that boost in the polls with nothing to show for his road show.
Meanwhile the soft breathing of The Crusher susurrating in the background like something metastasizing in a Stephen King novel.
tick tock tick tock, quick throw some half baked plan to the media and see if anything sticks.
Te Atatu conservatism and a fool from Swanson aren't quite exciting Joe Public.
Not really much feel about a new generation taking over is there.
For God's sake politicians of all stripes just get with the program and come up with a workable legalization fudge and let the dust settle I'm getting bored with waiting.
Dennis Frank,
That three-way split in the poll is likely to result in the government framing the referendum to test support for decriminalisation over the status quo, I suspect. As the basis for changing the law, that binary framing would provide the mandate: the third of voters preferring legalisation would vote for decriminalisation if the legalisation option isn't on the voting paper, so the two thirds would defeat the third voting for status quo.
Labour are chronic conservatives, so this framing would give them the public majority for reform that would satisfy their natural caution. I can't see them being brave enough to test the public mood for legalisation yet. They could satisfy progressives via a more sophisticated design: insert a clause that establishes another referendum for legalisation in seven years time. Include text that signals this as a two-step process, to clarify intent. That way Andrew can create consensus on a sound basis.
He should secure the mandate for usage of medical marijuana from the first referendum because polling support for that is already so high it will pass easily (as long as they don't allow the devil entry into the details).
Russell Brown,
Here's my hot take for The Spinoff yesterday afternoon on the difference between the government bill and Shane Reti's.
I do think National's is the better bill, not least because it makes for more meaningful change sooner. On the other hand, parts of it – the fit-and-proper-person stuff – are really odious.
Was National playing politics here? Yes, sure, to some extent – and the chance to own Labour was probably a key reason Reti and Chris Bishop got it through the National caucus. But I'd feel more strongly about that if the government members hadn't blithely ignored all the patient and advocate submissions. Here's the committee report – the only changes to the bill are minor technical amendments at the behest of Ministry of Health officials.
