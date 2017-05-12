What's the Big Idea?

The other day, I was looking at my younger son sitting on the couch watching the news predict imminent nuclear war, and thinking, “This 80s revival is going a bit far.” But surely, it’s my generation who’ve been there before. Gen X, we’re the ones who grew up in the shadow of nuclear winter. I should have some advice for dealing with this level of existential dread. Perhaps Sting could write a song speculating that maybe North Koreans love their children.
Then I remembered. We’re Gen X. The only thing we know is that we know nothing, and nobody’s ever going to ask us. Our job is to keep the peace between our parents and our adult children who still live at home.
Then Theresa May called a snap election, and we were all, “Sure. Fine. This is just what happens now, in this world where everything is shit all the time, there’ll be another bit of utter crazy along in a minute, there it goes.” I was trying to work out who I would vote for in England, what with Labour being your basic omnishambles and the LibDems apparently run by a confused homophobe. Then I remembered that they don’t have any kind of PR, and all English people can do is vote for their local MP, and I ran a bath and drank wine in it.
We’re having an election this year, and I feel no more sanguine about that than any of this other bullshit.
It’s been my determination this year to somehow get through it without building a Merlot Bunker under my desk. That’s probably why I’ve been drinking so much wine in the bath. I don’t want to hide away and ignore all the shit, but it’s so hard. It’s easy to get distracted by how unoriginal Eminem’s music is, or just how afraid Paula Bennet is of dildos. Or how to spell the plural of ‘dildo’.
Just like any time you find yourself in the middle of something overwhelmingly complex, it pays to take a step back and say, “What’s the big picture? What am I doing? Why am I doing it? What’s the ultimate goal? With that in mind, does what I’m doing make any fucking sense? How great are screwcaps?”
I know it’s got nothing to do with me, and the last thing the parties on the Left need is more Advice on the Internet, but here’s what I’d like to see in the lead-up to the election: big ideas. “What do we stand for?” “Who do we want to be?” They’re not the last questions we should be asking, ‘how’ has to come in there somewhere for sure, but we should still be asking them.
I feel like the left has got scared of big, ‘feeling’ words. We’re liberal social justice warrior snowflake virtue-signallers. But you know, who didn’t fucking cry watching “Pride”? We get big words like Justice and Equality and Diversity. They get jumping out from behind the couch and yelling “BOO! IMMIGRANTS all up in your ECONOMIC INSECURITY!”
I believe in big things, because small things are big things. The political is personal, if you will. I’m not afraid to say that, in part because I’ve demonstrated that I can throw down in the policy-wonk stakes, at least in my own areas. I hold my position on public access to electoral rolls because I believe in Democracy and Fairness.
Even so, just writing this column is making me squirm, just a bit. It’s awkward. It makes me want my bath. I understand how hard this would be, and how much mocking. But I want a country where everyone can feel safe, no matter their race or sex or orientation or gender identity. I want a country with clean water and protected environments for native species. I want a country where everyone has somewhere to live, that’s safe and warm and healthy. I want a government that wants those things too, and I do not have one.
Yes, govern in prose. But maybe we could do a little bit of that campaigning in poetry first?
nzlemming,
Gold!
So much this.
I've been saying to Labour people for ages: "Give us something to vote for - don't rely on us voting against the government, just because you think it must be your turn by now"
Dinah Dunavan,
I really miss my bath.
BenWilson,
You've nailed it Emma. I don't know whether to write an epic post or continue just sorting out the minutiae ATM. I do know this - I won't write it while I'm paying for parking, and I really should fix that fucked door handle in my tenant's bedroom and fix the fuse that's blown first. Then it will be kids and dinner and homework and assignments and shitloads more statistics study, and then it will be Friday evening, my one night out with the lads. Perhaps I should do it after then. Or perhaps not at all. I haven't felt so indecisive about writing in 20 years. I don't know if this is a middle-aged thing, an X-gen thing, a Left wing thing, a cautious statistician thing or dismay at international politics.
Tim Michie,
usually immediately after a policy announcement, derailing the conversation from a significant issue to one guy's brainfart.
Bathos indeed.
Sacha,
Max Harris expanding on a politics of love.
mark taslov,
Until New Zealand actually recognises gender identity – not contingent on spending hundreds of dollars – not contingent on undergoing medical procedures – not contingent on fronting up to gatekeeper shrinks who have allegedly been bequeathed the necessary attributes to both identify and as such define gender – i.e basic recognition that we exist by our own account – accompanied by a strident public awareness campaign – safety will continue to feel like a secondary concern.
Steps aside as trans allies fall over themselves clamoring to assist trans people in fighting structural discrimination.
meanwhile
TracyMac,
The word on the street prior to elections is often that people are "sick of negative politics". Personally, I'm sick of reactionary politics (in terms of reacting to what the other mugs are doing), which pretty much epitomises the Australian Labor party's "strategy".
So I definitely think there's a place for visionary words, followed by "this is how we intend to do it".
Why reinforce the "old message". For example, by prefixing statements about housing cost blow-outs with "the National govt". I think it's more powerful to actually not name them - talk about the "last few years", talk about the current policies that are making things worse, but even most importantly, describe YOUR strategy for fixing them.
The more you sound like you're engaging in a tit for tat war with the Nats (or Winnie, or whoever), the more defensive you sound, and the less assured you seem about the intrinsic merit of your solutions. And the less you sound like you have an attainable vision of your own.
Ian Dalziel,
Long John Balladry…
It’s a doggerel eat doggerel world out there…
..and vice versification.
mark taslov, in reply to
That’s exactly the feeling I had reading this. One minute we were focused on the dire need to fix our mental health system – nek minute defending an activist group. Hook, line and sinker.
Jeanette King,
I, too, love my bath.
Shaun Scott,
Perfect.
Rich Lock,
If you wouldn't mind, can you point this out to our entire press corps, who insist on reporting evey single election as if it's presidential under a PR system? Cheers.
Oh great. Another thing to worry about. Thanks a bunch, Emma.
Paul Campbell, in reply to
you can avoid that problem, “she threw a dildo, an then another one, then a whole ….” .... oh crap what’s the collective noun ….
nzlemming, in reply to
A carton, or a drawer. Perhaps a stash?
linger,
I particularly love the idea of a bath full of wine. I could so go for that right now.
Collective nouns for dildos (N.B. my spellchecker doesn’t allow an “e”) … TBH the first image that came to mind was a “pincushion”; but sufficient quantity for typical use more simply suggests … a fuckload. (BTW I’m getting a spelling error message for that word, and hilariously the suggested correction is “cuckold”, which may say something about how far this spellchecker should be trusted.)
mark taslov, in reply to
Submission: a comb of dildo (adhesion req.).
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
I'm thinking 'a clutch'
or 'a handful'
perhaps even
'a plenitude of pene-forms'
Though it's a concept I usually keep at arm's length...
andin,
Yes big ideas expressed elegantly and simply, in a way that resonate's our rattled psyche's.
You want this from our leaders who now call themselves 'politicians' not lords, dukes and sirs?
Don't we all!
I imagine some trusty underling scuttling along a vaulted corridor with the news.
"Milord, milord the peasants are revolting!"
Yep the message is misunderstood yet again.
And so it goes...
linger, in reply to
"Yes, horrible little drug-addled oiks, aren’t they.”
“No, milord, I mean they’re taking up arms.”
“What sort of arms?”
*sproing*
"Pitchfucks.”
Tokyo • Since Apr 2007 • 1578 posts Report
Emma Hart, in reply to
Well, if we're using bananas as a metric, then a hand?
linger,
Bennett’s speech was forced to end after cries of “Give her a hand!” led to a shower of dildos. One eyewitness later described it as “a dildonic plague”.
BenWilson, in reply to
OK, I'm going to stop feeling guilty about taking the call for a big idea seriously and failing to even deliver a small one. Maybe, just maybe, it will actually be dildos that save the world. The Dildocalypse is coming. Dildogeddon, when consciousness emerges in the Dongularity. Good Vibes coming!
But! Beware the Dickening!
mark taslov, in reply to
Naturally I defer to you on matters of this nature.
mark taslov, in reply to
captures the ergonomics fittingly.
william blake,
Collective noun of dildi: a parliament.
