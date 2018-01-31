Why a Woman is Like a Bicycle

The other day, I was watching people discussing the tacks on the Island Bay cycleway and wondering at the vitriol that is so often directed at cyclists. It reminded me of a conversation I’d had with my Dom a few days earlier, and so I tweeted the essence of that.
I have this theory that cycling is as close as a middle-class straight white guy can get to understanding Being Female. People have a reckless disregard for your safety, you have to treat everyone like they might hurt you, and if you do get hurt people will blame you for existing— Emma Hart (@Ghetsuhm) 28 January 2018
To be honest, I’m not quite sure what happened next. At some point, it was retweeted by Ben Goldacre and William Gibson. Before I went to bed on Day One, I received notifications that I was trending in Sydney, Melbourne, Manchester, Dublin, Berlin, and Toronto.
When I got up on Day Two, Twitter was concerned. “Hey,” it said, “you seem to be getting a shit-tonne of notifications, do you want to apply some filters to that?” And I thought, some more? Because I already had all the basic ‘troll be gone’ filters turned on.
I spent half an hour reading replies to that tweet. And then I switched my notifications to “only people who follow me”. Because holy shit, it turns out hitting the conjunction of cycling and feminism makes the internet explode. My guess is I have read about 10% of the responses to that tweet, and if they are representative, I have been told to fuck off about a hundred times. I’m okay with that, because many more times than that, a guy has gone, “Holy shit, I hadn’t thought about it like that.”
There have, however, been some criticisms, so I am using this ‘more than 240 characters’ space to address them.
But this doesn’t work because men can get off their bikes.
Yes, you’re quite right. See that bit where I said cycling was exactly like being female? Oh, no, wait, I didn’t. What you’d need to do to prove me wrong is come up with something that is closer to the experience of being female. Yes, I’m nit-picking your nit-pick. Annoying, isn’t it?
The point of the analogy is that this is an experience some men have had that might give them some insight into and empathy for the lived experience of many women. You are in an environment that is designed by people who aren’t you, for people who aren’t you. You know most people aren’t the ones who will hurt you either deliberately or through just utterly not caring, but you have to treat them all as if they are in order to keep yourself safe. If you don’t keep yourself safe, no matter what you do, people will blame you for the harm someone else caused you. And some people fucking hate you, just for existing. That kind of combative hyper-vigilance is exhausting. Welcome to our world.
And if you genuinely think my analogy isn’t giving women enough credit, maybe read the tweets I sent earlier in the day about being driven out of my house and stalked down Linwood Ave.
I bet I’m the 300th person to mention the clothes.
Dude, you are not wrong.
But men fight wars!
Wherever you come from, dude, men are able to avoid fighting in wars. Where they can’t, women can’t avoid war either, and they tend not to get guns. Wherever you come from, dude, the men who do fight wars are disproportionately neither middle-class nor white.
But men are more likely to be attacked on the street!
Yes. They are.
Men are more likely to be the victims of violence from strangers, in public places. Women are more likely to be the victims of violence from people they know, in private homes. Men are more likely to be the perpetrators of violence. So you’re right, absolutely everybody would be safer if women went out, and men stayed home.
Wait. Was that not your point?
Cyclists and women, always whining all the fucking time.
And you are doing what now?
I fucking hate cyclists, the things they do, they’re just asking to get killed to death, and fuck them.
I fucking hate women, the things they do, they’re just asking to get killed to death, and fuck them.
Thank you for proving my point.
BenWilson,
Email Twitter
When I first saw the tweet it was an instant "Yup, that's pretty much fair, and very well put". Seeing it had skyrocketed into cray today was bizarre. But then I think that the right to kill with a motor vehicle is like a first amendment mentality thing, and brings out whackos.
I totally get what you meant. Motorists can kill you easily, and can give you a hard time. That part of it doesn't feel good.
Ironically, I think being wrapped in masters-of-the-universe guise (white middle-aged large man) makes my experience of this much less than other cyclists. But it's a taste of what it's like. Worrying about how I'm being perceived by a hostile gaze from behind. Wondering if my hostile comeback might lead to seriously dangerous violence which I have little prospect of getting the best of. The palpable sense of relief on a cycleway. The sense that some kind of outfits that might be better for riding in would increase hostility. The annoyance that I have to wear a stupid fucking hat or the police might hassle me for my own safety, particularly recently when it's hot like a bastard and no-one in a car has to wear a helmet, no matter how many people died in cars this year, and particularly since the helmet itself seems to increase bad driver behaviour.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 10504 posts Report
Emma Hart,
Email Web Twitter
Just to note that I forgot to mention the weirdest reply I saw to this tweet. I got a sound telling off from a feminist for denigrating the bicycle, which had been such a boon for women.
I... got nothing.
Christchurch • Since Nov 2006 • 4620 posts Report
John Holley,
Email Web Twitter
I got a little of the insight when watching Julius Caesar at the Pop Up Globe. It was confronting as a guy to see men consigned to bit parts and *clearly* dressed as property (sack cloth and shackles). I stood there thinking "this is what it is like for women watching most MSM TV/Movies etc."!!!!
So analogies are important to help shift frames of reference!
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 140 posts Report
Patrick Morgan,
Web
Great column Emma. Sure mades me think, and I'm a male cycling advocate who often rides in Island Bay.
Wellington • Since Jun 2011 • 9 posts Report
Damian Christie,
Email Web
Wow. "Congratulations on your 47,000 star tweet" is something I think I'd be fucking scared to be seeing in response to anything I wrote, whether it was joking, scathing, insightful... wow.
It was a bloody good tweet though, I thought so when I first saw it.
Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 1164 posts Report
Emma Hart,
Email Web Twitter
I've been told some people aren't seeing the tweet embedded in this column, and I'm having a bit of trouble with the back end right now for some reason, so in the meantime I'll pop the image here.
Christchurch • Since Nov 2006 • 4620 posts Report
Moz,
Web
I'm glad you've (re)popularised this, it bears repeating.
Some time ago I suggested to Andrew Geddis on PA that he might like to try cycling for this exact reason and his response was "no, not convenient". But it's something I regularly suggest to men because it really does give you that "Schrodinger's Motorist" experience, as well as the whole gamut of heckles and micro-aggressions (although when it's done with a couple of tonnes of metal travelling at 60kph it doesn't feel very micro).
So many more parallels: cyclists are expected to dress a certain way, but however they dress it's wrong. Lycra is comfortable and practical but lycra louts are awful, anything other than orange reflective road-hazard is the wrong colour, but why are you whining about spending so much on clothes? And why can't you look like everyone else?
Also, people will complain vigorously if you suggest any change be made to accommodate your particular needs. Often they say "it's always been like this" which is much more clearly bollocks than it is when women suggest similar things. Which is not to say that it's not also bollocks when said to women, just that "always" and "invented in 1913" is egregious.
Sydney, West Island • Since Nov 2006 • 1047 posts Report
andin,
there's a large percentage of the population that wants to keep its figurative foot on the accelerator. Obviously, they dont see the Dead End sign or seem to care about who their words, thoughts or actions affect. Fuckers.
raglan • Since Mar 2007 • 1659 posts Report
JessicaRose,
I’m a woman and I also ride a bike. Your analogy speaks my truth. Just in case you needed some straight up “shes right you know” support. I’d tweet it but you might not get it in all the viral popularity.
Also bloody good blog, 10/10, I’ve had to read it out to people.
Auckland • Since Sep 2011 • 55 posts Report
Bart Janssen,
What I think is interesting is so many people think the tweet is about cycling.
So much so that you get anti-cycling responses.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 4385 posts Report
Emma Hart, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Thanks, Jessica. The thing that gets me the most about the response (because once the abuse gets to a certain level I just can't take it seriously any more) is that there IS lovely stuff in there, and I'm not getting to see it.
Christchurch • Since Nov 2006 • 4620 posts Report